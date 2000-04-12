Cheesy Potato Soup II

4.5
245 Ratings
  • 5 170
  • 4 54
  • 3 12
  • 2 8
  • 1 1

A simple, cheesy potato soup. This soup takes less than an hour to make. You can break up the potatoes with a fork if you want a thicker soup.

Recipe by Joan Zaffary

Gallery

Credit: Heather
15 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Saute the onions and celery in the butter for 5 to 10 minutes, or until tender.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in the water and potatoes, bring to a boil and then simmer until the potatoes are tender. Add the cheese and stir until melted.

  • In a separate small bowl, combine the flour and the milk and stir well until the flour is mostly dissolved. Pour this into the soup slowly, stirring constantly, until soup has thickened, about 5 minutes. Garnish with the parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
449 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 42.6g; fat 24g; cholesterol 69.8mg; sodium 759.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/18/2022