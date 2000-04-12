Cheesy Potato Soup II

This was absolutely wonderful.....I did try it the way it was written up the first time and my family loved it then. The next time I did do Velveeta instead of sandwich cheese. Mainly because I did not have that much sandwich cheese on hand. My husband asked to cut down on the celery a little bit. I did try the chicken stock the second time or should I say a chicken bullion. My family loved this recipe. If your substituting stock for water or a bullion cube to make the chicken stock do not add salt. I forget this allot of times that it will make anything way to salty. I wish people would give the recipe the chance first.... and leave out what they family wont eat. You will make it again if nothing else use it as a good base soup and add then. The first time I made this it was really good. So don't defeat the recipe before you try it like its written. I can see someone using different cheese at first just because the amount of singles but nothing else at first.