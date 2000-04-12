Cheesy Potato Soup II
A simple, cheesy potato soup. This soup takes less than an hour to make. You can break up the potatoes with a fork if you want a thicker soup.
This soup was great. I followed the suggestion of other users and used half chicken broth and half water. I also added about 10 pieces of cooked, crumbled bacon to it, as well as about a cup of chopped broccoli. And oh yeah-- I made this in the slow cooker. I cooked the potatoes, water, broth, onions and celery on "Low" for about 6 hours. (When the potatoes were tender.) I then stirred it up a bit with a fork to break the potatoes up and make a thicker soup. Then I added the cheese, and once it was melted, I added the milk/flour mixture, the bacon and the broccoli. I kept it heated until it thickened, and it was perfect for a cool day. Thank you! Note: If you decide to go the slow cooker route, it is important that you don't add the milk or cheese until the end. Otherwise, everything seperates and looks kind of gross. I also chose to wait to add the broccoli because it can easily overcook in the time it takes potatoes to cook.Read More
Let me start by saying I LOVE a good potato soup. But I had a lot of trouble with this recipe. I used eight potatoes (large baking potatoes), but that was WAY too much potato. I couldn't even fit all the potato into the pot. It was impossible to stir the potatoes, and some burned to the bottom. Maybe I should have used small yellow potatoes? The recipe doesn't really specify. Also, I don't eat American "cheese," so I attempted to substitute with sharp cheddar--but since real cheese doesn't come in prepackaged slices, I didn't know exactly how much real cheese to add. The end result was a thick paste, somewhere between soup and mashed potatoes. It was not particularly cheesy or flavorful--just tasted like potato. I'll keep looking for a more precise cheesy soup recipe.Read More
Excellent recipe! I'm glad I read the reviews before making, as I did make a few changes: I used a whole stick of salted butter, also added ground black pepper, garlic salt, and dried parsley and used sharp cheddar cheese vs. American. Got out my trusty potato masher and mashed up the potatoes before I added the cheese. Also took the advice of other readers and used 2 cups of water and 2 cups of chicken broth. For garnishes I put out garlic and cheese croutons and Durkee french fried onions and served with a loaf of garlic toast. Very, very good! Would definitely make again! Thank you!
Worked well with the following changes: cheddar instead of processed cheese (are you kidding?), green onions, garlic, salt, pepper, chicken broth instead of some of the water, and some worcestershire sauce. Didn't use as much butter either. Next time will use sharper cheese but less of it, and add a bit more worcestershire so the soup is tangy without being too fatty.
This is a wonderful recipe, if you want to you could add a little sour cream, for more creamier soup you could add a little more cream (heavy) or you could always add a little green onions!
This was an excellent soup recipe. I found that it needed a little extra flavor, so I added 2 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper. The recipe was simple and didn't require a lot of fancy ingredients. Super!!
easy to make, absolutely delicious!! Used the chicken broth in place of water, couple tablespoons of minced garlic, velveeta cheese and bacon...my husband and children LOVED it...they ate the whole pot up!!!
Wish I could give this one 10 stars. It will be on my list of favorite recipes and I have been cooking for many years. I used Velveeta for the American cheese slices and could get enough of it!
Wow this soup turned out great!! I followed Dorese's modifications plus my own - used a slow cooker for about 6 hours on low(water, chicken broth,onions celery & potatoes) when tender added cheese - when melted added flour and milk mixture (added cornstarch also i like thick soups) then crumbled bacon and corn. It was wonderful. Thank-you!
This was absolutely wonderful.....I did try it the way it was written up the first time and my family loved it then. The next time I did do Velveeta instead of sandwich cheese. Mainly because I did not have that much sandwich cheese on hand. My husband asked to cut down on the celery a little bit. I did try the chicken stock the second time or should I say a chicken bullion. My family loved this recipe. If your substituting stock for water or a bullion cube to make the chicken stock do not add salt. I forget this allot of times that it will make anything way to salty. I wish people would give the recipe the chance first.... and leave out what they family wont eat. You will make it again if nothing else use it as a good base soup and add then. The first time I made this it was really good. So don't defeat the recipe before you try it like its written. I can see someone using different cheese at first just because the amount of singles but nothing else at first.
This is a great recipe. I did make changes I used 1/2 the potatoes added ham, brocolli, provalone and a little parm.
I have tried to make cheesy potato soup before and failed. This one was IT! I used the dried potato flakes instead of flour, salted butter, sharp cheddar cheese and some Velveeta cheese instead of the slices and I used dried parsley instead of fresh. Four adults and many comments later, I had one large serving left! I'm passing it on. Thank you for a winter-ready recipe!
I'm 12 and I made it for my parents for valentines day. They all loved it!
I made this recipe last week for my family. I did change a few things though. I omitted the celery because hubby does not like it. I used a combination of Velveeta & cheddar instead of sliced American cheese. I used chicken broth instead of water and I used evaporated milk as opposed to the other. I added salt, black pepper and onion salt. I added chopped ham and bacon bits. The soup turned out great and my family of 4 (and one guest) ate it all up in just 2 days! Thanks for the great recipe!
My two toddlers, husband and I all enjoyed this soup! It was cheesy, velvety and hearty. I snuck in some carrots. I steamed them in the microwave. Then I pureed them with a little of the potato water and a big spoonful of cooked potato chunks. It was a great way to add more vitamins... and it thickened the soup also. I served this with some homemade bread and a salad with bleu cheese & garlic vinaigrette. It was a fantastic meal for a cold night.
This recipe is simple and easy, and is by far the best potato soup I've ever had!!
Based on all of the other reviews, I too, made several changes (that is why the 4 stars instead of 5). I used all broth instead of water, added carrots and garlic to the saute, and a pinch of red pepper flakes and white pepper while sauteing. I used ten small yukon gold potatoes and hand mashed them in the pot after cooking - that way I only needed to use half of the flour/milk mixture. For the cheese, I used half velveeta and half tillamook sharp cheddar (shredded). I, also had to add about a TBLS of salt along the way. Now it is fabulous!!
This is a fantastic base recipe, but I did make some minor changes. Definitely substitute half the water with broth - I used vegetable broth, but you could also use chicken. I substituted 16 oz of Cheddar and Monterey Jack for the processed American cheese and I also added about 2 tbs of garlic to the onion / butter saute. You will also need to add salt and pepper to the boiling potatoes, which the recipe doesn't mention. Finally, I completely eliminated the celery. I didn't see the need for it. I am giving this 4 stars because of the changes I made, but it was a wonderful comfort dish on a cool autumn day. I will definitely be making this again!
WOW WOW WOW!! SO YUMMY!! My hubby and I both really enjoyed it! I took reviewers advice and added a chicken boullion cube and chicken broth rather than just water. Also added some minced garlic. I topped it off with bacon bits sour cream and shredded cheese. A++++++++
Won't make this again. I tried the crock pot version and it was tasteless, to watery. No thanks.
What a terrific soup! My irish upbringing has brought many potato soups in my life, but this one is one of the best. My roommate said it was the best soup she ever had. Definitely a keeper!
This is the best Cheesy Potato Soup recipe! I put a little extra cheese in it for my own taste, but it was great as the original recipe. Look no further!
Made this twice - first time as is - okay. Next time, used suggestion to make it with chicken broth instead of water. When potatoes were cooked, I did lightly mash some of them to add thickness to the soup. I tried about 1-1/2 c. shredded swiss cheese in place of the american slices and added about 1 c. diced ham and a few cooked crumbled slices of bacon. Plenty of salt in it already, but did add ground black pepper. HOME RUN!!!! Yummmmm :)
So good! I made this for dinner today, with these changes: I added two carrots, 3 vegetable bullion cubes, and used cheddar cheese instead of American. It was DELICIOUS!!! I will absolutely make this again. My daughter and her friend ranted and raved about it, they loved it so much. Saving this one!
VERY EASY TO MAKE, USE CHICKEN BROTH NOT WATER AND OTHER SPICES FOR ADDED FLAVOR.
This soup was delicious! I used shredded Velveeta cheese. My family really enjoyed this soup.
I have made this a handful of times and it never disappoints. It’s great with a green salad and some crusty warm bread. Very yummy and sure to please anyone. My 16 year old son gets excited when I tell him….”Honey, I’m making your favorite cheesy soup!”
Wow this was great! Although I made some changes. I was afraid it would be bland so I added seasonings, as the recipe does not call for any. Ok, so here is what I did, I followed the recipe up until the potatoes were tender. I then added garlic salt, salt, pepper, and a little bit of lemon pepper. I used sharp cheaddar cheese instead of the sliced cheese. I just bought a 1/2 lb chunk, diced it up, and threw it in when recomended to. I ended up having to add more milk, as there was not enough liquid. This was yummy! I served with baguettes from my local grocery store. You must try this. Not sure if my family would have liked it without all the seasoning I added, but that is up to you.
Wonderfully easy soup and yummy! My son even liked it and he's hard to please. We added toppings of bacon, green onions, and shredded cheese.
I made this soup a couple days ago and we really enjoyed it. :) After reading the reviews, I wanted to use chicken broth instead of water, but, I couldn't find one at that time. So, I decided to use about 1tbsp of powdered chicken broth to add some more flavors to the soup. I agree with other reviewers that the use of sharp cheddar cheese will increase the flavor of the soup. So, I wanted to use sharp cheddar cheese instead of American cheese (slices). But, after thinking about it for a while, I decided to use American cheese slices. I did so because I actually made creamy soup about a week ago (w/ a different recipe) and unfortunately, for some reasons, my soup was separated at the end. I believe that the reason was that the cheese & the soup base wasn't blended well. I was afraid of it to happen to my soup again. When I put American cheese slices in the soup base, they melted perfectly. It was very easy to handle, too. I also added milk & flour mix to the soup (I added about 1~2tbsp more flour to make the soup thicker). The soup was very flavorful. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe :)
This really is a great base for cheesy potato soup. Chicken or vegetable stock really must be used instead of water for flavor. I added a bit of carrot to the veg mix along with freshly minced garlic. I also added red pepper for a kick along with corn and bacon before serving. I used cheddar cheese which was great. I mashed some of the potatoes for thickness and texture. Milk is yummy and cream is amazing.
Easy and good. I used this as a jumping off point and made everything in one stockpot adding one container of Trader Joe's Mirepoix and three cloves of garlic along with bacon strips to start with, quartered Yukon Golds, then later mashed them in the pot. Also added 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard. I know that's not exactly the recipe but I always improvise and cook with some abandonment.
Love it !!! My Family loves it as well. Super easy and delicious!!
Nice soup. Definitely needed more seasoning but overall a nice simple soup. Makes a whole bunch so it would be great for a pitch in a group lunch.
I enjoyed alot. It was easy and tasty all in one.
This soup was amazing! I would recommend everyone try it!!
This was a great recipe - I did however add to it...I used heavy whipping cream instead of milk to make it super creamy, chicken broth instead of water to give it a little extra flavor and Pancetta (Italian Bacon). The Pancetta gives it a really nice flavor, especially if you like meat in your potato soup. I think I only used four slices because that's all I had left but I'll try adding more next time. I just sauteed it with the onions and butter (left out the celery) and the soup turned out really nice.
Yummmm!!! I boiled my potatoes in chicken broth, used Velveeta cheese instead of American, and I thickened the soup with instant mashed potato flakes. Then I topped it off with bacon bits. It was wonderful!!
I used 1/2 broth 1/2 water and cheddar cheese. It was very thick because all my potatoes turned to mush. Next time I won't cook the potatoes so long. Oops. It was still tasty, though!
I've made this several times now and it always turns out great. We like garlic so I add some fresh minced garlic to the celery and onion and it gives it a little extra flavor.
I just made this soup and it was so good! I used Velveeta cheese, salted butter, water and chicken broth, and added broccoli and carrots. First I boiled the potatoes and drained them. Then I basically added all the ingredients and simmered it until it thickened and the carrots and broccoli were done. A very simple, yummy comfort food!
All I can say is delicious!!! I did use chicken stock instead of water and 1/2 velveeta and 1/2 cheddar. Perfect!!!!
really good soup..I didnt have celery and i used shreaded cheese. Really Yummy
this soup was great! substituted 2 cups cheddar cheese and added leftover christmas ham....and it was a HIT!!! Definitely a keepr at my house!
good base - added dried minced garlic, chili powder, scallions, salt & pepper, and i used shredded chedar.
Fantastic soup. Made a few changes- Omitted the onions (hubby doesn't like them), added garlic, thyme, and oregano while sauteing. Used cheddar instead of american cheese. Big hit for us!
This is the best soup ever! I followed other reviewers advice and substituted chicken broth for some of the water and added some salt and pepper for flavoring. My kids and husband loved it!!!!
This is one of the best potato soup recipes that i have found, I use it all the time now. I do add bacon to it, and it just seems to give it that extra yummy taste. Thank you Joan!
Yummy! I took the advice of another user and used 2 c. chicken broth and 2c. water instead of 4c. of water. Also added frozen broccoli, garlic granules, and used Velveeta intead of American Cheese. Great on a chilly day!
This was a good potato soup and was relatively easy to make. I think it needed a bit more spice, but since I am not a strong cook (I am working on that, which is why I am here), I am not sure what to add to improve it. Would probably try again.
Fantastic weather u change a lil or leave as is...very good...husband had 3rds.
This is my favorite potato soup recipe.
I made this for my family and it was great for a quick dinner. I did change some things as others suggested, I used 4c chicken stalk instead of water, salted butter, no onions (DH doesn't do onions) I used a bit of onion powder instead (what he doesnt know won't hurt him right!), also some garlic powder, velveta instead of cheese slices and cooked up some bacon to put on top. It tasted very good - but I think if I would have follwed the recipe it would have been very bland. I will def make this again but I will keep my changes.
This is the best meal I have ever had. Don't follow anyone else's suggestions and use the real deal. I love it! I cut up the celery a bit smaller, but that's all! This is the best cheesy potato soup I have ever had! I love this! This is my 1st or 2nd favorite meal ever. I love it!
I think this soup is great with some alterations. I used low sodium chicken broth instead of water. I also sauteed minced garlic with the onions and celery. Instead of cheese slices I use either Velveeta or Cheese Whiz. I also add either bacon pieces or diced ham at the end. It is overall a great recipes!
I used this recipe for a church fund-raising event. I substituted salted butter and a combination of whole milk and half & half. It received rave reviews from everyone. A huge success!
Wow! This is exactly what I think of when I crave potato soup! This soup is thick and creamy and very easy to make. My boyfriend loved it, and so did my mom and I! I definatly reccommend this recipe to anyone who loves potato soup.
I was so disappointed when I sat down to enjoy this. It was so bland. I followed the recipe as is and wish I would have seen the other reviews BEFORE making this. It turned out too runny, and I had to mash up some of the potatoes to thicken it. I had to add lots of salt and pepper to make it enjoyable. And the american cheese didn't really do it for this recipe. Cheddar, or Velveeta, would suit it better I believe. Definitely listen to the other reviews that suggest adding the other things, like chicken broth, etc., to spicen it up. I will try this recipe again; however, I will make many adjustments. It has great potential.
Very delicious. I make it often when I get that craving & best of all my picky kids love it. I usually add a little more cheese for my tastebuds. A++++
NOT a fan of this soup at all. Made it exactly as recipe states and it had no flavor. Was not cheesy at all. I added a lot more cheese, pepper, various spices, lots of salt, etc. and still not impressed. Will not make again.
i added carrots and broccoli for some more variation and omitted the celery. i used some celery seed instead, about 1/2 tsp or so. i also used bagged preshredded cheddar cheese instead of the slices. this is easy to reheat the next day - just add some milk to thin it out a little, warm it up and you're ready to go.
Part of the family loved this and part didn't. Next time, I would add extra potatoes.
this was amazing.. i did the whole 2 cup chicken broth two cups water and ti really help with the flavor. it was great
This soup is wonderful and easy to make. My whole family loves it. I do add a few more potatoes.
I was looking for a recipe to mimic my dad's potato soup. This didn't do it--it was better! (Sorry, Dad.) The texture was absolutely perfect. I left the potato skins on, used 12oz of Velveeta instead of the cheese slices (didn't want to open all those packages), and added a little garlic salt and black pepper at the end. I didn't mash the potatoes as others have suggested, but I did kind of poke at them with a spoon when they were really tender so that they fell apart into smaller pieces. Turned out delicious! Thanks for the recipe!
An excellent recipe. My whole family enjoys it. It has become one of our favorites. Very quick and satisfying. The only modification I have made is to use a little chicken stock in place of some of the water.
Very good! Added 1/2 chicken broth, other half water, 1 tbsp garlic and crumbled bacon on top Next time will try with added changes and 1/2 cup sour cream. yummy!!!!
Excellent soup for a cozy winter evening. Used velveeta, carrots and garlic as suggested by others. Next time I make it I will make it exactly the same way. The Velveeta cheese makes it sooo creamy!
This was really good, although I did alter it to suit my tastes, it still deserves 5 stars. I used light butter spread, non-fat milk, reduced fat cheddar and better than bouillon to make broth. I also added celery salt rather than celery, garlic powder and fresh ground black pepper.
This recipe has the basics down. I did lot's of changes and then it was GREAT! I used SALTED BUTTER... cause this receipe REALLY NEEDS SALT! While cooking veggies, I added minced garlic. I used chicken stock and added lots of salt and pepper. I didn't have cheese slices, so I used Mild Chedder and Monterrey Jack and even sprinkled some parmesean. After it all melted, I added a cup of heavy cream instead of flour, which made it so tasty and rich. (I think I will have cup in a few minutes.)
The soup was good. I agree with the other reviews in that it needed a bit more salt. I used all chicken broth instead of the water, and added a bit of the flour to the onion,celery and butter mixture. I will make it again but will add either some bacon or chopped ham, and some shredded cheddar or maybe some sharp cheddar or jack cheese.
This is the best tasting potatoe soup I have ever made.
This is easy and tasty. I followed suggestions and added 1 chicken stock cube along with the water (if you don't use chicken broth/stock then be sure to salt the potatoes as they cook for a much better flavor, not so bland), added cheddar instead of processed cheese (used about 3/4 c grated), added 1/4t garlic granules and topped with green onions as I didn't have parsley. It was really a nice blend of flavors and so easy to make. I'm making it again tonight -- twice in one week.
Put jalapeño in it.
This soup was great. I deviated the recipe slightly based on tips from others on this recipe. Added garlic to the celery, onion sautee mixture. Used cheddar instead of American cheese or Velveeta. Added diced ham. Served in a bread bowl with freshly diced tomatoes, a little shredded cheddar and fresh parsley. My first time making soup and it definitely won't be the last. Thanks again!
Extra tasty. I left the parsley out, and added some bacon.
Really good soup, and fairly easy to make. We added bacon like many other people did. Very yummy in a soup bowl. Definitely keeps you warm at night and fills you up quite easily.
Tasty, easy-to make cheese soup.
Great Recipe! Instead of American slices I used cheddar cheese curds and through it in a crock pot. Turned out great!
This was very good, although I did alter the recipe a bit to our tastes. I cut out the celery since my husband hates it. I used half water / half chicken stock and sharp cheddar cheese instead of American cheese. We topped it off with bacon crumbles and a dollop of sour cream to make baked potato soup. Will definitely make again.
ohhh yahhhh
I halved this recipe for me and my husband and now I wished that I had made the full recipe. There were no leftovers. I did add some chopped carrots when I added the potatoes. I sprinkled it with bacon for a little extra flavor. I agree with others and also added salt and pepper. Next time I will make the whole recipe so we can have leftovers!!
Very yummy! I added a little salt and pepper, and garlic
This wonderful recipe reminds me of one of the most popular soups in Ecuador. It is called Locro. It is made with mushy potatoes, fresh yellow cheese & chicken broth. They serve it with sliced avocado, a circle of red or green baby bell pepper and a sprinkling of popcorn on top. I used Velveeta when I got home & it turned out great. Spread the avocado out like stems. Top the stems with a circle of pepper & place a popcorn in the middle of the pepper. It will look like a flower on your soup. Beautiful presentation for guests! I serve it with Red Lobster Cheese Biscuits.
Great recipe!!! I did add garlic and salt. It was delicious!!!
This was really good and perfect for a cold night. I used velveeta instead of the cheese slices, and used all chicken stock instead of the water. I also doubled the cheese because my husband and I both like it cheesy! Really easy and I had all of the ingredients on hand.
This is the best potato soup I have ever had and it is even great rewarmed on the next day.
I needed something quick and easy for dinner one night and pulled this up. I used 3 cups of shredded sharp cheddar instead of the slices and put a lot of garlic salt and pepper. I also threw some bacon in the microwave and added it. The only recommendation would be to not add the bacon until ready to serve.
Definitely add garlic, sour cream, salt and pepper! And I substituted half the water for chicken broth and cheddar instead of American, it was great!
Wonderful! I added finely diced carrots in with the potatoes and garnished with sour cream and bacon. This is a keeper!
The slices of American cheese did not add good flavor to the soup. I would add both a better quality cheese and less of it to make it better.
Made this for a party and everyone had seconds! Thanks for a delicious soup recipe!
Very good recipe for a cold or rainy day and it's easy to make. I did add 2 cups chicken broth with 2 cups water, instead of 4 cups of water, and added garlic, garlic salt, salt and pepper. I would recommend this recipe to others.
This is a great recipe for a cold winter day! I would suggest adding some bacon and/or bacon bits when serving! This is a keeper!
Family loved it! I used the review comments and used 1 stick of butter, all chicken broth, 1 tsp garlic salt, 1 tsp pepper, velveeta with 1/4 c of sour cream for creaminess since I used skim milk.
I made just a few revisions. Potato soup just doesn't get better than this! Thanks so much for sharing.
This is one of the best tasting and easiest recipes I ever made. Thanks!
This is a great soup to endure the South Daokta windy days! I loved it as is.. the second time I made this I added one pound cooked ground pork sausage.(I was out of Bacon)It was good that way too.. My family loved it Thanks for sharing a simple and delicious recipe.
I'm a big fan of this recipe. I substituted chicken broth for water because I had it on hand. I used the American cheese slices and thought it turned out wonderfully. Try it, you'll like it!
