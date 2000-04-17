Potato Cheese Soup with Velveeta®

A rich potato soup that also has carrot, onion and celery. The chicken base also contributes to its complex flavor. Chicken base is a strong reduction of chicken stock that is normally sold in a resealable plastic jar and should be kept refrigerated.

By Shauna

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over high heat, combine the potatoes and carrot with water to cover and boil for 10 to 15 minutes, or until tender.

  • In a separate large skillet over medium heat, saute the celery and onion in the margarine for about 10 minutes.

  • Drain all but about 2 cups of the water from the potatoes and carrots; add 4 cups milk. Reduce heat to low and season with salt and pepper to taste.

  • Transfer the onion and celery mixture to the pot and stir in the chicken soup base. Heat slowly, then add the cheese. Allow the cheese to melt, stirring all together well.

  • In a small bowl, dissolve the cornstarch in the 1/2 cup milk and pour into the soup. Mix well until thickened.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
421 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 39.1g; fat 23.3g; cholesterol 38.5mg; sodium 1176.7mg. Full Nutrition
