Potato Cheese Soup with Velveeta®

I did the potatos (didn't have carrots) and the onion (purple for color & flavor) and green celery in real butter, then added a can of chicken broth and a can of cream of chicken soup, added milk, Velveeta cheese and a variety of 3 different cheddar cheeses, salt and pepper, and had a baked chicken that I'd picked up at the grocery store for ease, so I added several small pieces of chicken to the potato soup and made a chicken/potato creamy and very cheesy soup that is absolutely delicious. I didn't need to thicken, as the water just covering the potatoes had cooked down and so I didn't need to drain it, but used the starch from the (golden) potatoes, and just kept tasting, salt and peppering, a bit more cheese, etc., til the taste was perfect! Added the super easy boxed Red Lobster cheesy biscuits and it was a very easy supper for my hubby who was having a root canal done today....so thus I cut the potatoes & chicken, etc., into very small pieces so they'd be extra soft for him. I'm very pleased with my version of this recipe. Very yummy and with the already cooked chicken from the store, was very easy! Highly recommend doing it just as I did and you won't be disappointed! If variation is needed, you could add fresh corn off the cob or frozen corn, and some sour cream to the milky/cheesy soup (or a spoon on top of the bowl with a bit of fresh parsley for color on the spoon of sour cream). I used to do a very similar soup I made up with chicken, corn, canned cream of ch