Potato Cheese Soup with Velveeta®

A rich potato soup that also has carrot, onion and celery. The chicken base also contributes to its complex flavor. Chicken base is a strong reduction of chicken stock that is normally sold in a resealable plastic jar and should be kept refrigerated.
I made this soup yesterday and after tweeking it, it came out great. I ended up adding a whole block of Velvetta and 3/4 of a block of Kraft Medium Cheddar Cheese. I also only used 1/2 stick of butter instead of a whole and did not add the salt. I think next time I will add another potato and another carrot. I also ended up putting in some half and half at the end to thin it out a little. Definitely didn't need the cornstarch and milk mixture for thickening. The one thing I would like to mention is when making this soup, you must make sure to turn the heat off when adding the cheese cause if you don't you run the risk of it turning out with a curdled consistency. I took some of it to my daughters today and she thought it was better than Big Boys Canadian Cheddar Cheese Soup which has always been her favorite, so boy was I happy! This one is definitely a keeper!
I doubled this recipe. Instead of cooking this on the stove, I threw the potatoes, carrots, celery and onion into the crockpot and covered them with organic chicken broth (instead of cooking them in plain water and in place of the chicken soup base) and cooked them all day. After they'd cooked, I quickly ran a potato masher through them for a quick coarse texture, then added the milk (condensed milk, it's easier to cook with) and the Velveeta. I did not need the cornstarch as the potato soup was thick enough on it's own thanks to the Velveeta. I did add a couple personal touches (a few spices, little Frank's Hot Sauce, sauteed green onion and fresh minced garlic, real bacon bits). I think had I not added the extras, it would have turned out quite bland. The end result was a decent soup and the boys seemed to enjoy it, especially my husband.
I made this soup yesterday and after tweeking it, it came out great. I ended up adding a whole block of Velvetta and 3/4 of a block of Kraft Medium Cheddar Cheese. I also only used 1/2 stick of butter instead of a whole and did not add the salt. I think next time I will add another potato and another carrot. I also ended up putting in some half and half at the end to thin it out a little. Definitely didn't need the cornstarch and milk mixture for thickening. The one thing I would like to mention is when making this soup, you must make sure to turn the heat off when adding the cheese cause if you don't you run the risk of it turning out with a curdled consistency. I took some of it to my daughters today and she thought it was better than Big Boys Canadian Cheddar Cheese Soup which has always been her favorite, so boy was I happy! This one is definitely a keeper!
I doubled this recipe. Instead of cooking this on the stove, I threw the potatoes, carrots, celery and onion into the crockpot and covered them with organic chicken broth (instead of cooking them in plain water and in place of the chicken soup base) and cooked them all day. After they'd cooked, I quickly ran a potato masher through them for a quick coarse texture, then added the milk (condensed milk, it's easier to cook with) and the Velveeta. I did not need the cornstarch as the potato soup was thick enough on it's own thanks to the Velveeta. I did add a couple personal touches (a few spices, little Frank's Hot Sauce, sauteed green onion and fresh minced garlic, real bacon bits). I think had I not added the extras, it would have turned out quite bland. The end result was a decent soup and the boys seemed to enjoy it, especially my husband.
Everyone loved it! I added 1 cup of shredded cheese, because we love cheese and I recommend not adding any salt because Velveeta and the cheese are both salty. But this is a hit. Easy and reheats well, even in the microwave.
Fabulous! We didn't even need to add the cornstarch, as the starch from the potatoes we used thickened it up nicely. I ended up putting in about 12 oz. of cheese instead of 8. We topped it with crispy crumbled bacon and chopped chives. This recipe is a keeper!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/09/2001
This is very good soup. It's a little time-consuming with all the chopping involved. It's not as thick as usual, but that's ok with me. I definitely will make it again on a cold day. I only used 2 tablespoons of butter instead of a half cup. That's too much grease for me!
I hate to admit how much I like Velveeta!! I'm sure this would be great with regular cheddar but the Velveeta made this soup so creamy! I used a 16 oz box of Velveeta. Other than that, the only change I made was to puree some of the soup before adding the cheese to thicken it up and I didn't need to add any cornstarch or anything. It made a lot-was great to dip french bread in and I had leftovers for lunch for two days! Thanks!!
I made this tonight. It was awesome. I will for sure make it again. It's a keeper. I put a little more cheese in cause I like cheese.But I didn't change nothing else in it. It was sssooooo gooood. Everybody you have to try it.
We just had 16 inches of snow today and we thought this soup would be perfect for this cold winter day. It is a great soup, make sure you salt it though. I agree the 1/2 cup of butter was too much. I used 2 Tbsp and 2 tsp of olive oil. I did use a little more cheese than the recipe stated though. Top with poped popcorn for a wonderful winter meal!
This was a fabulous soup with such a creamy texture. I added evaporated milk instead of regular milk. Did not add cornstarch. I doubled the amount of carrots and celery called for because I love soups loaded with veggies. Do not add salt unless you don't truly care about heart health. I will keep this recipe as a "most loved" soup! The kids gobbled it all up!
Tasted great. Had to doctor it quite a bit. I probably used the wrong type of potatoes. Definitely use more potatoes and cheese than recipe calls for here. I didn't need the cornstarch and cut down on the margarine.
I loved this recipe. Simple, easy, and oh so yummy. I didn't add the cornstarch and extra milk (as I've seen many others say). But I also added a cup of frozen broccoli (my husband and I will add broccoli to anything) and it added a nice color. After cooking this, I added it to our crock pot (set on warm) because we were having company- worked out great:)
Wow! So good! I didnt make it exactly the way the recipe says because I didnt have everything. No celery, and I didnt have chicken soup base so used a little chicken boullian in some hot water. It turned out excellent! My husband told me that I have to make it again! Thanks for the great recipe! Update: made this again and its just as great as the first time!
This was fantastic. I used cabbage and carraway seeds instead of celery. I doubled the cheese. Added the cornflour and cream at the end. It was delicious and filling. Easy to make with nothing much in the cupboard. This was even better the next day. Utterly delicious and very hearty. We enjoyed it enormously.
This was VERY good. I'd been looking for a potato soup recipe that would be worth making again - this is it - delicious! Like others, I didn't wind up needing to use the cornstarch to thicken it. HOWEVER, that may be because I used a couple extra potatoes & mashed some as I stirred before serving. Also, like others, I put crumbled bacon on top.
I just made a Vegan version of this soup and it is fantastic! Substituted vetgan cheese (Daiya), EarthBalance for butter, almond milk, and veggie boullion. Also, before adding the "cheese", I ran a couple cups of the cooked veggies thru the food processor to thicken the soup instead of corn starch. I will definitely make this soup again. It is awesome! Thank you!
This was a really nice Cheesey potato soup recipe! Easy to make and loved that you can also add to the recipe. Well I added onion powder and whole garlic cloves to the soup (just added the garlic cloves to the potatoes while boiling) and omitted the cornstarch and milk step as other people have suggested since the soup already becomes think due to all the starch in the potatoes. Also this makes great mashed potatoes the next day if you don't want to thin it out as soup. Also to make this more of a meal, I added some chunks of cooked turkey. I also ended up using shredded cheese because I did not have any blocked cheese. The cheese I used wasn't very salty tasting so I did end up adding a little bit of salt to the recipe, but only after I tasted it when everything was put together. This was gone in 2 days, thanks for sharing a delicious recipe!
Delicous! I made a couple changes based solely on preference. I added 16 oz of Velveeta as opposed to the 8 recommended, and I also added a jar of bacon bits. Also, I wanted the soup to be creamy rather than chunky, so I put my soup in the blender on puree for a few seconds just to get it really creamy. It was absolutely WONDERFUL and my whole family enjoyed it... including my 2 small children!
We really liked this. Potato soup is not my choice of a soup and this is the first potato soup I've ever "liked". The light amount of cheesiness is just right. I had 5 medium potatoes (I would recommend using 6 large as we had quite a bit of juice left with no potatoes in it) I didn't have chicken soup base, so I mashed 3 chicken boullion cubes up in the sauteed veggies. I used 6 T. of margarine instead of 1/2 c. and added a few fresh sliced baby portabella mushrooms the last couple minutes to the veggies as they were sauteeing. I loved the mushroom addition and will add a lot more the next time. I'm looking forward to sharing this recipe with friends soon.
This is great. I had to make some adjustments based on the ingredients I had on hand. I shredded the few carrots I had on hand, to make them go farther, and added them with the cheese, and I used 8 oz of mild cheddar instead of Velveeta. I am glad to know of a cheese soup recipe that can work with real cheese.
Super Yummy-I used 16 oz. of colby jack cheese and 2 tablespoons of flour for thickener as I did not have corn starch and sauteed a few cloves of garlic with the celery as did not have any onions in the house-We will make this again!
I've been looking for a good potato soup recipe that I could make gluten free without changing anything and found it! I did tweek a little, but not much. I mashed the potatoes after there were cooked for a more creamy soup. Took out the 2 cups water and added 2 cups chicken broth instead. Added Knorr soup base for a little bit of flavor. And rather than Velvetta, I used shredded sharp cheddar. We're a cheese lover (but HATE processed cheese food) so it was about 3 cups of cheese. And we added bacon because bacon is a staple in our house, haha. After that, the cornstarch wasn't needed to thicken it up. My boyfriend LOVED it. He can't wait until I make it again.
I made this recipe and my toddler who normally won't eat soup is currently enjoying eating it, so it's a win on that account. The only thing that troubles me is the margarine separated out as soon as I mixed them together, I'm not sure if maybe I was supposed to let the milk mixture cool off a lot before adding it? Anyhow, it looks ugly but is tastey, I wouldn't serve it to guests but otherwise it's fabulous. I did substitute mature cheddar at the end instead of velveeta because in the country I live in they don't eat/sell that (nasty) stuff. The cheddar made it quite tastey anyway.
This is very good receipt and is filling, There are a few things that I changed. First I switch from margarine to butter. Simple reason margarine will helps kill you. Beside no good cook would use margarine. Second, I used mild cheddar not process cheese because process cheese is not cheese. Last but not necessary I switch the corn starch to Arrowroot which is gluten free. This is an inexpensive health dinner.
This is a good soup with a little tweaking. I agree with other reviewers; will only use 1/4 cup butter/margarine next time. Will also make sure to cook the celery/onion mix thoroughly as it was a little crunchy for my taste. I did use mostly red potatoes and they hold up better. The one very large russet gave it that nice creamy potato consistency. Added crumbled bacon and green onion to the top. Will make this again. My grandson gave it two thumbs up.
very good. I did did not add carrots, added much more cheese and only used about 3 tbls of butter. The only chicken base I had was a southwestern Chicken base so I added a little jalepeno and monterey jack.
1.17.19 I followed this recipe to the letter and couldn’t have been happier with the way it turned out. It was a robust and cheesy potato soup which had perfect consistency and excellent eye appeal. I would recommend that you wait until the end to add your salt and pepper. There’s mega sodium in chicken soup base, so I think you’ll find you need next to no salt. Garnished with some crumbled bacon and chopped parsley. No doubts about making this one again, it’ll happen!
I added a few touches to this recipe, and it turned out phenomenal! I added 1 lb. bacon, garlic seasoning to taste, 1 minced garlic clove, and 3 carrots total. Instead of the butter, I sautéed the onion, garlic clove, and celery in the bacon drippings. I also didn't use the chicken stock. Will definitely make this again!!
Normally I make everything according to the recipe but I was missing a few ingredients and had to substitute some items. I reconstituted evaporated milk and used sharp cheddar and pre shredded Mexican style cheese instead of velveeta and added extra potatoes. I also added a can of Campbell's cheese soup. My husband just kept repeating, "It was very good, very good." I was surprised because he's not a fan of meatless soup.
The only changes I made were to use WAY less margarine, and also French onion soup mix plus a couple of chicken bouillon cubes. It turned out pretty thick by itself, so I didn't need to add much cornstarch/milk either. Good stuff. Thanks, Shauna!
This is a very good soup and even my picky teenager loved it. I did make a few minor changes based on preference. I sauteed the carrot, finally chopped, with the onion and celery. At the end I did add more cheese like other reviewers and since I had it I added chopped ham. That added a lot of flavor. The soup simmered for a few hours and I think that gave the flavors time to meld. Using cream in place of some of the milk didn't hurt either. Great recipe for making your own alterations, but it won't need many.
The recipe instructions were excellent ratios. I had to make a few minor alterations due to ingredient availability and turned out yummy. Celery salt instead of celery, vegetable broth instead of chicken broth, some half and half with the milk, Colby jack and gouda as the cheese. Then snuck in a can of whole kernel corn and 2 cups spinach. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe!
I did the potatos (didn't have carrots) and the onion (purple for color & flavor) and green celery in real butter, then added a can of chicken broth and a can of cream of chicken soup, added milk, Velveeta cheese and a variety of 3 different cheddar cheeses, salt and pepper, and had a baked chicken that I'd picked up at the grocery store for ease, so I added several small pieces of chicken to the potato soup and made a chicken/potato creamy and very cheesy soup that is absolutely delicious. I didn't need to thicken, as the water just covering the potatoes had cooked down and so I didn't need to drain it, but used the starch from the (golden) potatoes, and just kept tasting, salt and peppering, a bit more cheese, etc., til the taste was perfect! Added the super easy boxed Red Lobster cheesy biscuits and it was a very easy supper for my hubby who was having a root canal done today....so thus I cut the potatoes & chicken, etc., into very small pieces so they'd be extra soft for him. I'm very pleased with my version of this recipe. Very yummy and with the already cooked chicken from the store, was very easy! Highly recommend doing it just as I did and you won't be disappointed! If variation is needed, you could add fresh corn off the cob or frozen corn, and some sour cream to the milky/cheesy soup (or a spoon on top of the bowl with a bit of fresh parsley for color on the spoon of sour cream). I used to do a very similar soup I made up with chicken, corn, canned cream of ch
Kim K
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2021
Wonderful and easy. I omitted the celery, doubled the velveeta and put a teaspoon of crushed red pepper....perfect winter soup!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.