Vegetable Recipes

Browse more than 24,380 vegetable recipes, from soups and side dishes to main dish meals, breads, and even vegetable desserts! (Pumpkin pie, anyone?)

Roasted Garlic Cauliflower

Rating: 4.61 stars
Wonderful roasted cauliflower, my 11 year old son loves this! Add more spices and herbs to suit your taste.
By SHELLERY
Italian Peas

Rating: 4.41 stars
This is my mom's recipe. Let's just say, you'll never look at peas the same way again...they are sooo good.
By WORSHIPWARRIORMT

What Is Salsify?

What looks like an ugly brown stick, tastes like an oyster, and is related to a dandelion? Give up? It's salsify—and it's about to become your favorite root vegetable.
By Emily Monaco

Potato-Parsnip Soup with Creme Fraiche and Bacon

Rating: 5 stars
I saw a potato-parsnip soup listed on a menu and thought it would be a combination that would work very well. I did some brainstorming and decided to roast the vegetables first, add smoked paprika for depth, and an assertive garnish. I'm happy with how it turned out and just love the color!
By LauraF

Warm Brussels Sprout, Bacon and Spinach Salad

Rating: 4.3 stars
The warm bacon dressing makes this Brussels sprouts and spinach salad very tasty. You'll be surprised how eager your family will become to eat their veggies!
By Barrett

Winter Squash Rolls

Rating: 4.71 stars
This recipe is always a real hit! Every time I make these I get asked for the recipe. People can't believe it when I tell them that they're made from winter squash. These delicious rolls taste best fresh out of the oven.
By TRACEY_MITCHELL

Fresh Broccoli Salad

Rating: 4.78 stars
This is a yummy summer salad that uses an interesting combination of fruits, vegetables and meats. Before you decide you won't like it, try it. You'll be pleasantly surprised. You can add an extra head of broccoli, if you like.
By Nora

Spicy Szechuan Green Beans

Rating: 4.69 stars
I modified this recipe to be less oily. It is almost as good as take-out Chinese green beans. It tastes wonderful with ham and a baked yam.
By Tasha

Roasted Wild Mushrooms and Potatoes

Rating: 4.26 stars
You love potatoes and mushrooms, so why not put them together in a beautiful fall side dish?
By Chef John

Grandma's Corn Pudding

Rating: 4.58 stars
This corn pudding is definitely comfort food.
By lisa cohen

Romanesco Sauté à l'Ail et au Persil (Romanesco Cauliflower with Garlic and Parsley)

Rating: 4.83 stars
If you like cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower, you're sure to like Romanesco too! It has a slightly sweet, nutty taste. The fact that it looks so beautiful is a bonus. In this recipe it is simply blanched in boiling water, then pan-fried in butter and flavored with garlic and parsley.
By Charlottelarigolotte

Southern Fried Cabbage with Bacon, Mushrooms, and Onions

Rating: 4.69 stars
Fattening? Oh yeah. Worth it? Oh yeah!
By Wanda
10 Stuffed Winter Squash Recipes
Fill squash halves with grains or ground meat, dried fruit or vegetables, nuts or cheese for delicious dinners you'll keep on rotation all season long.
16 Quick-and-Easy Side Dish Recipes for the Air Fryer
Use your trusty air fryer for all the sides you'd normally roast, deep fry, sauté, or bake.
What Are Jerusalem Artichokes?
Easy Eggplant Recipes for the Air Fryer
18 Chanterelle Mushroom Recipes
Our Favorite German Potato Recipes

Oven-Roasted Asparagus

Rating: 4.79 stars
Salty and savory, the roasting method kills the natural bitterness of asparagus. Try it next to grilled fish or lamb.

20 Savory Pumpkin Recipes You Have To Try

Who says pumpkin has to get all sweetened up to be good? Not us!
By Vanessa Greaves

Roasted Beet Salad

Rating: 4.38 stars
Roasted beets with balsamic vinegar dressing.
By JP4012K

12 Brussels Sprout Salad Recipes

Make your lettuce jealous.
By Mary Claire Lagroue

How to Make Pumpkin Puree

While there's no shame in using canned pumpkin, fresh pumpkin puree is easy and satisfying to make yourself.
By Vanessa Greaves

13 Radicchio Recipes to Try ASAP

If you're not familiar with radicchio, an underutilized member of the chicory family, you're about to meet your new favorite ingredient.
By Corey Williams

Classic Hash Browns

Rating: 4.63 stars
These classic diner-style hash browns are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.
By Chef John

Reuben Sandwich II

Rating: 4.68 stars
These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
By COLETTE G.

Perfect Pumpkin Pie

Rating: 4.67 stars
The one and only! EAGLE BRAND® makes this traditional dessert the perfect ending to a Thanksgiving feast.
By Eagle brand
Ultimate Twice Baked Potatoes

Rating: 4.71 stars
I made these up years ago and have been making them ever since. They are always a big hit. These potatoes make a wonderful side dish for any meal and are terrific heated up the next day for lunch.
By PONYGIRL64

Sweet Potato Pie I

Rating: 4.79 stars
This recipe was shared with me by a special friend in Atlanta, GA. It has long been a favorite, and everyone who tastes it says it is the best they have ever had.
By COUGAAR

Absolutely Ultimate Potato Soup

Rating: 4.67 stars
I have made this for many whom have given it the title. This takes a bit of effort but is well worth it. Please note: for those who do not wish to use bacon, substitute 1/4 cup melted butter for the bacon grease and continue with the recipe. (I generally serve this soup as a special treat as it is not recommended for people counting calories.)
By Karena

Tangy Lemon-Garlic Shrimp

Rating: 4.38 stars
This simple shrimp dish can be used as a pre-meal snack or the appetizer course. It's easy and quick to make on the stovetop, especially when the lemon juice, zest, and garlic are measured ahead of time.
By stephenhbossin

Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes

Rating: 4.55 stars
This is my husband's favorite dish, and he considers it a special occasion every time I make it. The creamy cheese sauce and the tender potatoes in this classic French dish combine to make a deliciously addictive experience. It's a great side dish with a roast pork loin or beef tenderloin. Add a green salad and French bread, and you have found the magic path to a man's heart. To avoid lumps in your sauce, add the milk just a little at a time as you stir the flour and butter. Experiment with different cheeses for variety.
By CathyM

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Rating: 4.6 stars
This recipe is from my mother. It may sound strange, but these are really good and very easy to make. The Brussels sprouts should be brown with a bit of black on the outside when done. Any leftovers can be reheated or even just eaten cold from the fridge. I don't know how, but they taste sweet and salty at the same time!
By JAQATAC

Microwave Baked Potato

Rating: 4.13 stars
If you want the yummy taste of a slowly baked potato but aren't patient enough, or don't have the know-how to bake it in an oven, this is for you. Give it 12 minutes and get a mouth-watering, taste bud-tingling treat.
By CJME

Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip II

Rating: 4.73 stars
This dip is amazing -- so cheesy and fragrant. If you don't like artichokes, don't worry -- you'll never know they're in there! My only question is: Is it okay to just eat it with a spoon right out of the dish?
By TIFFANY BRENNAN

Simple Roasted Butternut Squash

Rating: 4.73 stars
Butternut squash is so good on its own, that barely any seasoning is needed. This recipe is so simple and easy.
By MChele

Buttery Garlic Green Beans

Rating: 4.7 stars
Only fresh green beans and garlic will do for this easy, healthy, and flavorful side dish.
By LookWhatsCooking

Gourmet Mushroom Risotto

Rating: 4.8 stars
Authentic Italian-style risotto cooked the slow and painful way, but oh so worth it. Complements grilled meats and chicken dishes very well. Check the rice by biting into it. It should be slightly al dente (or resist slightly to the tooth but not be hard in the center).
By Myleen Sagrado Sjödin

Awesome Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

Rating: 4.4 stars
My mom used to make this easy recipe every Thanksgiving when I was little. We kids could never get enough! It was our very favorite Thanksgiving vegetable. If you have children, or have some coming to visit you as guests this Thanksgiving, I guarantee that they will eat (and enjoy) this veggie dish! Even though I rarely cook with canned condensed soups, I still make this yummy broccoli casserole during the holiday season. It's fabulous with a Christmas ham and potatoes au gratin too. Mmmmmmm!
By Stacy M. Polcyn

Yummy Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: 4.78 stars
My family begs me to make this creamy baked dish every Thanksgiving and Christmas. What makes it so good is the pecan topping! Try it and I'm sure it will become your new tradition!
By TINA B

Kickin' Collard Greens

Rating: 4.75 stars
If you like greens you will love this recipe. The bacon and onions give them a wonderful flavor. Add more red pepper for a little more spice.
By Ken Adams

Ham and Split Pea Soup Recipe - A Great Soup

Rating: 4.8 stars
With the slightly sweet, somewhat salty, and subtly smoky flavor of the ham, this hearty soup is the ideal fall or winter soup -- a great one for lunches, or as a starter for dinner.
By Chef John

Air Fryer Potstickers

Rating: 4 stars
Air-fried potstickers, crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. Serve with the dipping sauce of your choice.
By Soup Loving Nicole
