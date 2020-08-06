Vegetable Recipes

Roasted Garlic Cauliflower
Wonderful roasted cauliflower, my 11 year old son loves this! Add more spices and herbs to suit your taste.
Italian Peas
This is my mom's recipe. Let's just say, you'll never look at peas the same way again...they are sooo good.
What Is Salsify?
What looks like an ugly brown stick, tastes like an oyster, and is related to a dandelion? Give up? It's salsify—and it's about to become your favorite root vegetable.
Potato-Parsnip Soup with Creme Fraiche and Bacon
I saw a potato-parsnip soup listed on a menu and thought it would be a combination that would work very well. I did some brainstorming and decided to roast the vegetables first, add smoked paprika for depth, and an assertive garnish. I'm happy with how it turned out and just love the color!
Warm Brussels Sprout, Bacon and Spinach Salad
The warm bacon dressing makes this Brussels sprouts and spinach salad very tasty. You'll be surprised how eager your family will become to eat their veggies!
Winter Squash Rolls
This recipe is always a real hit! Every time I make these I get asked for the recipe. People can't believe it when I tell them that they're made from winter squash. These delicious rolls taste best fresh out of the oven.
Fresh Broccoli Salad
This is a yummy summer salad that uses an interesting combination of fruits, vegetables and meats. Before you decide you won't like it, try it. You'll be pleasantly surprised. You can add an extra head of broccoli, if you like.
Spicy Szechuan Green Beans
I modified this recipe to be less oily. It is almost as good as take-out Chinese green beans. It tastes wonderful with ham and a baked yam.
Roasted Wild Mushrooms and Potatoes
You love potatoes and mushrooms, so why not put them together in a beautiful fall side dish?
Romanesco Sauté à l'Ail et au Persil (Romanesco Cauliflower with Garlic and Parsley)
If you like cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower, you're sure to like Romanesco too! It has a slightly sweet, nutty taste. The fact that it looks so beautiful is a bonus. In this recipe it is simply blanched in boiling water, then pan-fried in butter and flavored with garlic and parsley.