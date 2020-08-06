Father's Day Recipes

Get your grill on for Father's Day, make his favorite dessert, or whip Dad up a quick breakfast so that he can make it out onto the water or the green.

Staff Picks

Mancakes

81
Sweet/savory hybrids can be tricky sometimes but I think this worked beautifully. We are talking about bacon, cheese, and onions after all, so it wasn't that big of a shock. The way the chipotle-spiced maple syrup brought everything together was a risk well rewarded.
By Chef John

Tex-Mex Burger with Cajun Mayo

466
A jazzy way to spice up the boring basic burger that will tantalize your taste buds! Cajun spiced mayonnaise is the perfect complement to these spicy beef burgers.
By Sarah Stephan

Angie's Dad's Best Cabbage Coleslaw

525
An absolutely delicious coleslaw, more tart and tangy than the creamy kind. Can make this up to 2 weeks ahead of serving and it only gets better.
By DOTMAYTRX

Scott Hibb's Amazing Whisky Grilled Baby Back Ribs

1375
Man, when your guests bite into these at the Memorial Day cookout, they'll savor meat so tender and juicy that it slides right off the bone and gets you the respect you deserve! I have found that the major restaurant chains who make this awesome dish pre-cook their ribs SLOWLY before the quick grilling process.
By Allrecipes Member

Dad's Breakfast Pizza

56
This recipe can be very versatile depending on your preferences. My whole family used to gather at 10 a.m. every Sunday morning at Mom and Dad's for breakfast. Dad made this up one Sunday, and it has been a favorite of ours ever since =)
By Holly J Chadwick

Father's Day Mancake Pancakes

8
Perfect breakfast for dads on their special day. These mancakes with beer and bacon mixed in are sure to make your dad smile.
By AllieGeekPi

Dad's Cookies

146
One of Grandma Dorothy's much sought after recipes. These oatmeal cookies are wonderfully chewy and are made with oil instead of butter or margarine so they appeal to the heath conscious. One is never enough!
By Tanya Anderson

Dad's Steak Rub

129
The secret ingredient to Dad's super-delicious steaks is maple syrup.
By CATHERINEFLORENCE

Dad's Excellent Scallops

94
Large sea scallops wrapped in prosciutto, basted with butter, and grilled. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce - ketchup, tartar, or cocktail sauce are all great with these.
By Donna Francis

Beer Butt Chicken

928
A whole chicken is seasoned and slowly cooked on the grill. This is a bit unorthodox, but the end result is moist, flavorful, and amazing. All you'll need is some chicken, butter, beer, and seasonings.
By Barrie Tapp

No Knead Beer Bread

406
This really is an easy, fun, and fast recipe, and you'll be amazed at how great the results are, even for the most inexperienced bread maker.
By Chef John

Todd's Famous Blueberry Pancakes

1352
Simple but delicious blueberry pancakes. Fresh or frozen blueberries are equally good.
By Alison
Inspiration and Ideas

Easy Pancakes
1650
Banana Pancakes
2523
Fluffy Pancakes
16521
Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie
2959

Fresh lemon juice and lemon zest make this lemon meringue pie filling tart and lovely. And when it's poured into a waiting crust, topped with billows of meringue, and baked, it's downright dreamy.

More Father's Day Recipes

Classic Macaroni Salad

2643
This classic macaroni salad is a crowd-pleaser at every cookout, potluck, and picnic!
By Graden

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

159
My daughter renamed this recipe 'The Best Dessert I've Ever Eaten' this summer when I prepared it for Memorial Day. I had made it before, but my husband had probably eaten all of it before she had a chance to get a taste! My husband doesn't like me to take this dessert to a large gathering because it means he won't have any leftovers! Got this recipe from a Bunco friend.
By DAYMOMMY

Oven-Baked Baby Back Ribs

739
Chef John's baby back ribs are glazed with BBQ and baked until tender.

True Bangers and Mash with Onion Gravy

167
Bangers and mash gets its name because sausages used to burst (or bang) while cooking, due to rusk (dried bread) being added to the meat. Mash, meanwhile, refers to the mashed potatoes. This recipe was a staple at our home in Dublin at Halloween. It is a very cheap, very traditional supper, and one that truly requires good sausage. Try to use a good quality sausage or perhaps even a bratwurst. Please note that this is a very thin gravy, as is traditional. It will still be very liquidy.
By wsf

Buttermilk Pancakes II

3817
Fresh buttermilk is the secret ingredient for light and fluffy cakes in this buttermilk pancake recipe.
By BURYGOLD

Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

1823
Sweetened toasted coconut is stirred into a homemade custard filling and poured into a pie shell. After the pie is chilled and set, it's covered with whipped topping and more toasted coconut.
By Allrecipes Member

The Best Vegetarian Chili in the World

2155
Break out your soup pot and fix up a batch of this delicious, spicy vegetarian chili today! It's ready in no time, and packed with vegetables, beans - and flavor!
By calead910

Tiramisu II

2040
This tiramisu recipe shows you how to make this classic and delicious Italian layered dessert at home.
By Allrecipes Member

Boston Baked Beans

1321
This recipe for Boston baked beans uses navy beans, molasses, brown sugar, and ketchup to create a wonderful old-fashioned baked bean flavor.
By AJRHODES3

Best Hamburger Ever

738
These burgers are the best on the grill in the summertime. Jam-packed with all kinds of stuff! Serve on fresh hamburger buns with lots of toppings.
By UNIVSTUDENT

Fresh Southern Peach Cobbler

3870
This peach cobbler recipe with fresh Southern peaches makes the perfect dessert.
By aeposey

Easy Garlic-Lemon Scallops

585
Scallops sauteed in butter and garlic will melt in your mouth. Lemon juice gives it a nice kick.
By Button

Marinated Flank Steak

1668
Flank steak is marinated in a flavorful blend of soy sauce, red wine vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce in this tasty grilled dish.
By GUYCON

Triple-Dipped Fried Chicken

920
This is the crispiest, spiciest, homemade fried chicken I have ever tasted! It is equally good served hot or cold and has been a picnic favorite in my family for years.
By QUIRKYIQ

Homemade Four Cheese Ravioli

200
Fresh pasta filled with ricotta cheese, cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, and provolone cheese is drizzled with marinara sauce and finished with a pesto-Alfredo cream sauce.
By Callie1025

Boilermaker Tailgate Chili

7806
Ground beef, Italian sausage, beans, and a tomato base come together with lots of flavor and spice in this popular chili recipe. It's perfect for tailgating before football games or any time of year.
By MIGHTYPURDUE22

Strawberry Pie II

1243
Half of this pie's strawberries are arranged in a baked pastry shell, and the other half are crushed and cooked until thick and bubbly. This lovely glaze is then poured over the whole berries in the pastry shell. Chill this pie for several hours and serve it with mounds of whipped cream.
By OKBEE

Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter

1036
I have never tasted any other steak that came even close to the ones made with this recipe. If you are having steak, don't skimp on flavor to save a few calories. The butter makes this steak melt in your mouth wonderful.
By Bob Cody

Beer Brats

367
Bratwursts are simmered in a mixture of beer, onions, and seasonings, and then finished on the grill!
By Zach

Crispy Fried Chicken

719
An excellent recipe for technique as much as anything, as the few coating ingredients of buttermilk, flour and paprika are not difficult to combine!
By Elaine O
