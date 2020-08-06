Drink Recipes

Easy Apple Cider
Simple spiced apple cider! I used to buy the spices already mixed at the grocery store, and they stopped carrying it this year, so I just made my own. This is great for a shower or get together and the slow cooker keeps it warm, so guests can enjoy it through the night. When it's done, it's great mixed with spiced rum and/or a slice of orange! Leftover cider is great cold too!
Candy Cane Cocoa
The rich flavor of chocolate combines so well with peppermint. This is the perfect drink to sip while trimming the tree.
Calypso Coffee
This coffee drink is one of my favorites. It has a light chocolate taste and is perfect for a cold winter day.
Homemade Old Fashioned Mix
I love a good old fashioned, but making a fresh homemade drink on the spot can be time consuming! I created this easy homemade mix to save time and still have a delicious homemade drink that guests will love! This mix is also makes a great gift!
The Real Mojito
This is an authentic recipe for mojito. I sized the recipe for one serving, but you can adjust it accordingly and make a pitcher full. It's a very refreshing drink for hot summer days. Be careful when drinking it, however. If you make a pitcher you might be tempted to drink the whole thing yourself, and you just might find yourself talking Spanish in no time! Tonic water can be substituted instead of the soda water but the taste is different and somewhat bitter.
Amazingly Good Eggnog
It's taken me several years to perfect this homemade eggnog recipe. Now everyone asks, 'When are you making the eggnog?!' This uses cooked eggs for safety, and you can use more or less rum to taste. It's a bit of work to make, but well worth it. You'll never buy store-bought eggnog again! Enjoy!
Classic Old Fashioned
One of the great classic bourbon cocktails, the Old Fashioned was invented in Louisville, KY. Try bourbon, rye, or a blended whiskey in this cocktail. You can also sub one sugar cube for the simple syrup.