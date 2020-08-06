Drink Recipes

From cocktails to punch for kids, find the perfect party drink. Plus videos, photos, and reviews to help you mix drinks right.

Holiday Sangria

Rating: 5 stars
1
Holiday red sangria with brandy and cloves.
By Steve Burnett

How To Make Eggnog

You can cook the custard or use pasteurized eggs for delicious homemade eggnog.
By Melanie Fincher

Simple Moscow Mule

Rating: 4.9 stars
51
This is a vodka version of a dark and stormy.
By Lorem Ipsum

Easy Apple Cider

Rating: 4.55 stars
110
Simple spiced apple cider! I used to buy the spices already mixed at the grocery store, and they stopped carrying it this year, so I just made my own. This is great for a shower or get together and the slow cooker keeps it warm, so guests can enjoy it through the night. When it's done, it's great mixed with spiced rum and/or a slice of orange! Leftover cider is great cold too!
By JANE MN

Candy Cane Cocoa

Rating: 4.6 stars
138
The rich flavor of chocolate combines so well with peppermint. This is the perfect drink to sip while trimming the tree.
By Althea

Holiday Punch II

Rating: 4.73 stars
111
Great non-alcoholic punch! Make a day in advance to allow the flavors to meld.
By Aleta

Calypso Coffee

Rating: 3.67 stars
3
This coffee drink is one of my favorites. It has a light chocolate taste and is perfect for a cold winter day.
By KELLYJEANGREER

Homemade Old Fashioned Mix

Rating: 4.69 stars
16
I love a good old fashioned, but making a fresh homemade drink on the spot can be time consuming! I created this easy homemade mix to save time and still have a delicious homemade drink that guests will love! This mix is also makes a great gift!
By Lonavasma

Peppermint Martini

Rating: 4 stars
22
Martini for the Christmas party-animal/enthusiast. Garnish with a candy cane.
By Joel Vincent

The Real Mojito

Rating: 4.74 stars
739
This is an authentic recipe for mojito. I sized the recipe for one serving, but you can adjust it accordingly and make a pitcher full. It's a very refreshing drink for hot summer days. Be careful when drinking it, however. If you make a pitcher you might be tempted to drink the whole thing yourself, and you just might find yourself talking Spanish in no time! Tonic water can be substituted instead of the soda water but the taste is different and somewhat bitter.
By Brandy

Amazingly Good Eggnog

Rating: 4.73 stars
1114
It's taken me several years to perfect this homemade eggnog recipe. Now everyone asks, 'When are you making the eggnog?!' This uses cooked eggs for safety, and you can use more or less rum to taste. It's a bit of work to make, but well worth it. You'll never buy store-bought eggnog again! Enjoy!
By NATALIESMOM

Classic Old Fashioned

Rating: 4.51 stars
83
One of the great classic bourbon cocktails, the Old Fashioned was invented in Louisville, KY. Try bourbon, rye, or a blended whiskey in this cocktail. You can also sub one sugar cube for the simple syrup.
By c-biskit
10 Slow Cooker Drinks
Your slow cooker is the difference between a good warm drink and a great warm drink.
15 Easy Christmas Cocktails
Celebrate the holidays with Christmas cocktails that are simple, food friendly, and festive. With these top-rated tipples, you'll turn a handful of simple ingredients into holiday cheer.
15 Drinks With Ginger Beer to Make at Home
How to Make and Use Your Own Bitters
Cranberry Rum Mimosa
Eggnog Coffee Punch
Rating: Unrated
13

Creamy Hot Cocoa

Rating: 4.62 stars
1500

It's old fashioned, it's comforting, it makes the kitchen smell wonderful and it's good for the soul.

The Golden Bauble Cocktail with Prosecco, Amaretto, and Glitter

Rating: 5 stars
1
The Golden Bauble is the absolute pinnacle of class and sophistication at a dinner party. It's also the perfect candlelit bath accompaniment. Or so I'm told! I only have a shower at home, but let's be honest, that probably won't stop me form having one in it. What makes this cocktail so special is the wide-rimmed circular glass. It spreads out the rich golden color and gives a certain sparkling glow. This little dash of gold looks great on any table spread.
By Citrus and Cinnamon

31 Best Ways to Enjoy Cozy Homemade Hot Chocolate

Get ready for a velvety cup of comfort.
By Vanessa Greaves

How to Make Homemade Liqueurs

With no special equipment required, homemade liqueurs are very easy to make and are great for gift-giving.
By Carl Hanson

Simple Syrup

Rating: 4.87 stars
272
Simple syrup is a commonly used ingredient in many cocktails and other drink recipes. It's also easy to make!
By Shaggy

Lemon Drop Shots

Rating: 4.5 stars
12
A yummy alcoholic shot perfect for parties... tastes just like the candy!
By KATESWIFT

Hot Toddy

Rating: 4.58 stars
172
A great evening relaxer when you need something to help relieve that irritating cold.
By SWIZZLESTICKS

Hot Apple Cider

Rating: 4.78 stars
277
Nothing beats a mug of hot cider on a cold winter day. This recipe is great as it calls for fresh apple cider and pure maple syrup. Start with only 6 strips each of the orange and lemon peel, and adjust to taste.
By Angel

Hot Buttered Rum Batter

Rating: 4.74 stars
425
This is THE batter to use for absolutely delicious and buttery Hot Buttered Rums! You can keep this in the freezer for up to 3 months.
By SHERIMA1

Baileys Hot Chocolate

Rating: 4.96 stars
27
Baileys Hot Chocolate recipe takes indulgence to the next level with delicious toppings like whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and sprinkles!
By Baileys

Original Irish Cream

Rating: 4.64 stars
738
Irish whiskey mixed with cream and sugar with hints of coffee, chocolate, vanilla, and almond. Will keep for 2 months if refrigerated.
By Mom

Old-Fashioned Swedish Glogg

Rating: 4.81 stars
32
My grandfather brought this recipe over from Sweden in 1921. We still use it today. God Jul.
By Judy

Bahama Mama

Rating: 4.69 stars
188
A delicious tropical adult drink!
By THALL

Vodka Martini Cocktail

Rating: 4.31 stars
32
Vodka replaces gin in this variation of the classic martini. Shake until ice cold and serve up in a chilled martini glass.
By Home Happy Hour

Russian Tea

Rating: 4.64 stars
132
I love this tangy beverage on a cold winter's morning when I want something tasty and hot, but don't want coffee! It makes a great gift from your kitchen, too! If calories are your concern, use an artificially sweetened orange drink mix, eliminate the sugar and sweeten to taste with sugar substitute.
By Paula

Baby Guinness

Rating: 4.68 stars
19
A delicious shooter that looks like a mini-pint of Guinness. Also learned this one in London.
By WILLIAMVMC

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

Rating: 4.59 stars
1000
It is so refreshing and it's sweet and tasty.
By Becca
Rich Slow Cooker Hot Chocolate

Rating: 4.54 stars
67
Easy and delicious.
By macandjakesmom

Tom Collins Cocktail

Rating: 4.89 stars
19
Created in the late 1800s, the Tom Collins is said to be named after a wide-spread practical joke that swept the country. This cocktail, however, is no joke.
By Allrecipes

Coquito

Rating: 4.74 stars
374
Very yummy creamy tropical coconut eggnog made with spices and white rum. It is always requested at my holiday gatherings. (And sometimes gets selfishly hidden in the fridge by the hostess.) Serve in glass cups and sprinkle with more cinnamon if desired. Feliz Navidad!
By Brandy

Trinidad's Ponche-de-Creme (Punch with Cream)

Rating: 4.29 stars
17
Trinidad's traditional Christmas drink. It's got quite a kick if you use just the right amount of Rum.
By CRYSTAL_CLARE

Starbucks® Caramel Frappuccino Copycat Recipe

Rating: 4.52 stars
271
This is my copycat version of the popular Starbucks Caramel Frappuccino®! Top each glass with whipped cream and drizzle additional caramel over the whipped cream. Serve with a straw. Leftovers keep well in the refrigerator!
By Kiley Heidtbrink

Dirty Martini

Rating: 4.55 stars
94
This is a Martini for olive lovers. It can be served on the rocks, or chilled.
By SCOTT HOLLERN

Classic Bloody Mary

Rating: 4.4 stars
57
If you want to spice up that tomato juice, just use this classic bloody mary recipe serve in a salt-rimmed glass.
By JASONS_GAL

Easiest Eggnog

Rating: 4.25 stars
250
Would the night be complete without egg nog?
By sal
