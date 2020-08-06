World Cuisine

Staff Picks

Authentic Pho

170
Authentic pho soup is made with a complex, aromatic beef broth.
By Allrecipes

German Hamburgers (Frikadellen)

52
The original hamburger, these are served like a flattened meatball with some steamed string beans and salad. I also like to use this recipe to make Swedish meatballs (but omit the paprika). My Aunt in Hamburg, Germany taught me this recipe and I've been making them ever since. Serve with steamed string beans and tossed salad. Or serve on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, pickled cucumbers, finely sliced deep fried onions and curry ketchup.
By Amy

Simple Teriyaki Sauce

234
This quick and easy homemade Japanese teriyaki sauce can also be used as a dip.
By Goat Berry Kitchen

Avocado Tacos

204
These savory tacos are quick and easy.
By Karyn Ulriksen
Oven-Baked Chicken Fajitas

14
Easy and delicious oven-baked chicken fajitas.
By Dan Wentzel

Taco Lettuce Wraps

5
Easy taco lettuce wraps.
By Kristina72913

Tres Leches (Milk Cake)

1731
This light and fluffy tres leches cake recipe uses four types of milk and is topped with whipped cream, making it extra moist and delicious.
By Allrecipes Member

Perfect Sushi Rice

501
The sushi rice made with this recipe comes out perfectly and can be used for sushi rolls or nigiri.
By LucyDelRey

Super-Delicious Zuppa Toscana

3257
If you love the Zuppa Toscana at your local chain Italian restaurant, you will adore this soup. The rich soup is made with Italian sausage, potatoes, cream, and crushed red pepper.
By souporsweets

Miso Soup

471
You can use yellow, white, or red miso paste for the soup, depending on your preference. You will also need dashi, which is made of dried kelp (seaweed) and dried bonito (fish), and can be purchased in granules or powder form in conveniently-sized jars.
By Allrecipes Member
Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)

1055
This is an easy recipe for Indian chicken curry with just the right amount if spice.
By Ayshren

Quick Beef Stir-Fry

364
This beef stir-fry is quick and easy for busy weeknights.
By inesgosner
Spicy Thai Basil Chicken (Pad Krapow Gai)
1002

Chef John's version of this Thai dish has a sauce everyone will love.

