World Cuisine

German Hamburgers (Frikadellen)
The original hamburger, these are served like a flattened meatball with some steamed string beans and salad. I also like to use this recipe to make Swedish meatballs (but omit the paprika). My Aunt in Hamburg, Germany taught me this recipe and I've been making them ever since. Serve with steamed string beans and tossed salad. Or serve on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, pickled cucumbers, finely sliced deep fried onions and curry ketchup.
Simple Teriyaki Sauce
This quick and easy homemade Japanese teriyaki sauce can also be used as a dip.
Avocado Tacos
These savory tacos are quick and easy.
Sponsored By MyPlate
Tres Leches (Milk Cake)
This light and fluffy tres leches cake recipe uses four types of milk and is topped with whipped cream, making it extra moist and delicious.
Perfect Sushi Rice
The sushi rice made with this recipe comes out perfectly and can be used for sushi rolls or nigiri.
Super-Delicious Zuppa Toscana
If you love the Zuppa Toscana at your local chain Italian restaurant, you will adore this soup. The rich soup is made with Italian sausage, potatoes, cream, and crushed red pepper.
Miso Soup
You can use yellow, white, or red miso paste for the soup, depending on your preference. You will also need dashi, which is made of dried kelp (seaweed) and dried bonito (fish), and can be purchased in granules or powder form in conveniently-sized jars.
Sponsored By MyPlate
Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)
This is an easy recipe for Indian chicken curry with just the right amount if spice.