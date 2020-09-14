Ingredient Substitutions

Learn substitution secrets and find easy alternatives for your most-used ingredients and pantry staples.

Most Recent

Common Ingredient Substitutions
Out of baking powder (or baking soda or even milk)? Make your own with our ingredient substitutions guide.
Baking Soda Substitute: What Can You Use Instead?
Here's what to do in a pinch.
The 5 Best Cornstarch Substitutes for Cooking and Baking
If you're out of cornstarch, check your pantry for one of these substitutes.
5 Buttermilk Substitutes
Say you're in the middle of a big baking project and suddenly realize you're fresh out of buttermilk...here are five homemade substitutes for buttermilk using ingredients you'll likely have on hand.
What Is Half-and-Half and What's a Good Substitute?
Here's what you need to know about half-and-half, when to use it, and how to make it at home.
7 Substitutes for Heavy Cream
No heavy cream? No problem.
Advertisement

More Substitutions

How to DIY Your Own Quick Baking Mix
Making a big batch of baking mix means your biscuits, pancakes, and waffles are already halfway prepped come breakfast time.
Tomato Paste Substitute: What Can You Use Instead?
Here's what to do if you find yourself without tomato paste.
7 Ways to Make a Box Cake Mix Taste Homemade
The Best Butter Substitutes for Baking and Cooking
How to Substitute Butter for Oil (And Vice Versa)
9 Cream Cheese Substitutes (and 1 Recipe) For When You Can't Find the Real Thing
What Is Pancetta?

And how is it different from bacon and prosciutto?

More Ingredient Substitutions

Crème Fraiche Substitute: What Can You Use Instead?
4 Brilliant Tricks for Making Canned Frosting Taste Homemade
The 6 Best Rice Vinegar Substitutes
Egg Substitutes for Baking
5 Quick Weeknight Dinners With Easy Variations From Allrecipes Home Cooks
Six Sneaky Ways To Make Brownie Mix Taste Homemade
How to Make Sour Milk Whenever You Run Out of Buttermilk
3 Ways to Make Sangria With Whatever Wine You Like Best
25 Strange and Wonderful Ways To Use Mayonnaise
15 Outrageous Treats That Start With Brownie Mix
What to Substitute for Ground Beef When You Can't Find Ground Beef
How to Adapt Vintage Recipes for Modern Kitchens
11 Turkey Alternatives to Try This Thanksgiving
Which Gluten-Free Flour Should You Use?
I Love Greek Yogurt, But Never Waste Money Buying It
How to Make Your Own Boursin-Style Cheese at Home
5 Alternatives for Breadcrumbs When You Want a Crunchy Topping
How to Make Your Own Brown Sugar
5 Foolproof Casserole Ingredient Swaps
8 Sustainable Swaps for a More Eco-Friendly Kitchen
Make 5 Different Kid-Friendly Energy Balls From One Easy Formula
Common Substitutions For American Ingredients
Parmesan Prices Are About to Rise — Try These Substitutes Instead
Sneaky Swaps for Guilt-Free Baking
2 Hearty Fall Casseroles Get Healthy Makeovers
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com