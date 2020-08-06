100+ Bread Recipes

See how to bake bread at home. Recipes for white, wheat, and more with photos, video, and tips to help you make them. Bread machine versions, too!

Butterhorn Dinner Rolls

Chef John's classic butterhorn rolls are light but rich-tasting. and slightly sweet.
By Chef John

11 Bread Recipes You Can Make in Your 9x13 Baking Dish

Casseroles aren't the only things you can bake in a 9x13 dish. You can use this beloved kitchen workhorse to bake breads like focaccia, cornbread, pull-apart rolls, and sweet buns as well.
By Sarra Sedghi

Golden Sweet Cornbread

Rating: 4.74 stars
3772
If you like sweet cornbread, this is the recipe for you! My mom made this for me as a child, and now it's my family's favorite.
By bluegirl

Monkey Bread I

Rating: 4.74 stars
2213
Refrigerated biscuits with cinnamon bake in a tube pan. My 7 year old daughter, Leah, loves her Monkey Bread. Enjoy!
By LuAnn Connolly

25 Beloved Bread Recipes From Grandma's Kitchen

These are the bread recipes that create warm, happy, scent-filled memories. And now you can enjoy them, too.
By Vanessa Greaves

Whole Wheat Beer Bread

Rating: 4.52 stars
728
Good with soups, chili. Makes excellent toast. Flavor of bread will change, depending on type of beer used. Loaf comes out looking textured on top.
By Betty Latvala

Winter Squash Rolls

Rating: 4.71 stars
235
This recipe is always a real hit! Every time I make these I get asked for the recipe. People can't believe it when I tell them that they're made from winter squash. These delicious rolls taste best fresh out of the oven.
By TRACEY_MITCHELL

10 Top-Rated Focaccia Recipes to Make at Home

Focaccia, the classic Italian bread, is a terrific bread for sandwiches and snacking and for soaking up sauces and dressings. Here are some of our favorite recipes for making homemade focaccia.
By Carl Hanson

Homemade Flour Tortillas

Rating: 4.55 stars
1484
Traditional flour tortillas - homemade and much better than store bought. Do not substitute vegetable oil or shortening for the lard.
By LaDonna

15 Yogurt Muffin Recipes To Bake This Weekend

Yogurt makes muffins moist, tender, and delicious. 
By Ita Mac Airt

Brooklyn Style Pizza Dough

Rating: 4 stars
8
Soft stretchy dough you'll think came straight from Brooklyn, NY.
By Tammi

Diana's Hawaiian Bread Rolls

Rating: 4.25 stars
124
After years of trying to perfect the recipe, I finally did it! This recipe makes the best dinner rolls. It is sweet and full flavor. My family and neighbors love it.
By CHIPPENDALE
Banana Banana Bread

Rating: 4.59 stars
15956

Why compromise the banana flavor? This banana bread is moist and delicious with loads of banana flavor! Friends and family love my recipe and say it's by far the best! It's wonderful toasted!! Enjoy!

Chef John's Japanese-Style Milk Bread Stays Fresh Longer Than Other Loafs

Japanese-style milk bread is easy to make and stays fresh longer than your typical homemade bread.
By Chef John

Nutella® Pastry Christmas Tree

Rating: 4.69 stars
61
This spectacular pastry Christmas tree is easier to make than you might think. Just follow this step-by-step recipe! Indulgent Nutella® chocolate hazelnut spread is sandwiched between two layers of puff pasty, scored in all the right places then twisted to form tree branches. Ideal for Christmas parties and delicious washed down with some festive mulled wine.
By geneviever

Banana Chocolate Chip Bread

Rating: 4.76 stars
1328
Super amazing banana bread. Moist and tasty!
By iggytakahashi

Banana Muffins II

Rating: 4.79 stars
4738
These delicious banana muffins are easy for kids to make.
By ABI_GODFREY

Janet's Rich Banana Bread

Rating: 4.83 stars
10020
This is the moistest banana bread that I have ever tasted. It's also very easy to make!
By vjonsson

Mom's Zucchini Bread

Rating: 4.76 stars
10945
Really, really good and moist- my kids eat it as quickly as I can make it. Bread will freeze well, and keep in refrigerator for weeks.
By v monte

Best Bread Machine Bread

Rating: 4.66 stars
3645
This recipe is easy and foolproof. It makes a very soft and tasty loaf of bread with a flaky crust.
By SHECOOKS2

Quick and Easy Yorkshire Pudding

Rating: 4.41 stars
480
A great, quick and easy recipe for Yorkshire pudding. Everybody loves 'em!
By BLU_17

Quick Cinnamon Rolls

Rating: 3.72 stars
476
Quick and easy cinnamon rolls from scratch, with no yeast, proofing, or kneading necessary!
By shaunawillman

Clone of a Cinnabon

Rating: 4.82 stars
7880
You have got to try these. The first time I made them, I thought of how much money I could save by making my own!
By Marsha Fernandez

Scones

Rating: 4.58 stars
1361
This is a very simple recipe for scones. You can customize them by adding dried fruit or nuts. Half and half can also be substituted for milk if you wish.
By Donna

Classic Dinner Rolls

Rating: 4.49 stars
705
Who can resist warm yeast rolls, fresh from the oven?
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread

Rating: 4.82 stars
7397
This is my grandmother's cornbread recipe and it's the best - sweet and moist!
By Bethany Weathersby

Basic Biscuits

Rating: 4.47 stars
1153
This is a basic biscuit recipe with baking powder used as the leavening. They're easy to make and go with almost any meal.
By lenihan5

Downeast Maine Pumpkin Bread

Rating: 4.81 stars
10230
This recipe makes 2 full-sized loaves of tender, spicy quick bread.
By Laurie Bennett

Cranberry Orange Bread

Rating: 4.61 stars
365
This cranberry orange bread is great for breakfast or a snack. You can also make muffins; just spoon the batter into greased muffin cups and bake at 375 degrees F (190 C) for 15 to 20 minutes.
By LaurasFaves

Ooey-Gooey Cinnamon Buns

Rating: 4.7 stars
1406
These buns are sooo good hot from the oven when they're gooey and warm.
By dakota kelly

Chef John's Buttermilk Biscuits

Rating: 4.66 stars
1465
This deceptively simple recipe can come out a million different ways with some very minor variations on the ingredients and amounts. This one's my favorite - flaky, but not dry; chewy, but not tough; crisp in just the right spots.
By Chef John

Chocolate Chip Muffins

Rating: 4.01 stars
1476
You won't believe how easily and quickly you can have chocolate chip muffins on the table using this recipe.
By Janice

No-Yeast Pizza Crust

Rating: 4.52 stars
479
A tasty, quick pizza crust that uses no yeast.
By Missy

Best Ever Muffins

Rating: 4.47 stars
1195
Start with this basic recipe, and add one of several different ingredients for a variety of different muffins.
By Lori

Yorkshire Pudding

Rating: 4.51 stars
225
A yummy and traditional addition to the holiday feast. If you intend to make this, the timing has to be juuuuust right. I would suggest preparing the mixture the evening before, and having it ready while the roast beef is cooking. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Mort Tibble

Simple Scones

Rating: 4.87 stars
2956
Make a holiday breakfast -- or afternoon tea -- really special with these sweet bakery treats.
By Ben S.

Norwegian Lefse

Rating: 4.38 stars
77
I was raised on Lefse as a special treat for the holidays. We still make it every holiday season, and this is the best recipe ever. We eat ours with butter and sugar. Note: you will need a potato ricer to prepare this recipe.
By DEBBA7
