100+ Bread Recipes

This recipe is always a real hit! Every time I make these I get asked for the recipe. People can't believe it when I tell them that they're made from winter squash. These delicious rolls taste best fresh out of the oven.
This spectacular pastry Christmas tree is easier to make than you might think. Just follow this step-by-step recipe! Indulgent Nutella® chocolate hazelnut spread is sandwiched between two layers of puff pasty, scored in all the right places then twisted to form tree branches. Ideal for Christmas parties and delicious washed down with some festive mulled wine.
This deceptively simple recipe can come out a million different ways with some very minor variations on the ingredients and amounts. This one's my favorite - flaky, but not dry; chewy, but not tough; crisp in just the right spots.
A yummy and traditional addition to the holiday feast. If you intend to make this, the timing has to be juuuuust right. I would suggest preparing the mixture the evening before, and having it ready while the roast beef is cooking. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
I was raised on Lefse as a special treat for the holidays. We still make it every holiday season, and this is the best recipe ever. We eat ours with butter and sugar. Note: you will need a potato ricer to prepare this recipe.