Side Dish Recipes

The best dinner side dishes. Find vegetable sides, BBQ sides, and the perfect sides for a chicken dinner. Browse hundreds of side dish recipes with photos and reviews.

Staff Picks

9 of Our Cheesiest Cheesy Potato Side Dishes

here's something about the combination of cheese and potatoes that brings out the best in both. Discover just some of the endless ways you can enjoy this classic duo in side dishes you'll love.
By Emily Boyette

10 Prep Ahead Sides for Easy Weekday Dinners

Meal prep isn't just for mains. Strategize on Sunday, then pepper these make-ahead side dishes into simple, quick dinners all week.
By Karla Walsh

9 Veggie Sides for Vegetable-Haters

Vegetable side dishes even veggie haters will love.
By Vicky McDonald

Creamy Garlic-Parmesan Mashed Potatoes

Rating: 5 stars
5
Tired of plain mashed potatoes? Why not try adding something new?
By CNM CATERING

Sheet Pan Vegan Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Butternut Squash

Rating: 4.8 stars
10
These crispy roasted winter vegetables, seasoned with garlic and smoked paprika, are a simple vegan side dish made in a sheet pan in just minutes.
By Fioa

Buttery Garlic Green Beans

Rating: 4.7 stars
714
Only fresh green beans and garlic will do for this easy, healthy, and flavorful side dish.
By LookWhatsCooking

Middle Eastern Rice Pilaf with Pomegranate

Rating: 5 stars
3
This rice pilaf with pomegranate seeds and pistachios tastes great with grilled fish or meat, especially lamb. Make sure the rice does not get sticky. It is supposed to be light and fluffy.
By Afiyet_olson

Greek-Style Lemon Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 4.78 stars
257
A great complement with souvlaki. I often cook this on the BBQ with the souvlaki. All you need is a great Greek salad for a full meal!
By koko

13 Delicious Ways to Make Instant Pot Risotto

The Instant Pot helps you step away from the stovetop and still create deliciously creamy risotto.
By Hayley Sugg

Yummy Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: 4.78 stars
3961
My family begs me to make this creamy baked dish every Thanksgiving and Christmas. What makes it so good is the pecan topping! Try it and I'm sure it will become your new tradition!
By TINA B

Microwave Baked Potato

Rating: 4.14 stars
393
If you want the yummy taste of a slowly baked potato but aren't patient enough, or don't have the know-how to bake it in an oven, this is for you. Give it 12 minutes and get a mouth-watering, taste bud-tingling treat.
By CJME

How to Make Perfect Polenta

Rating: 4.86 stars
224
A perfect base for any kind of saucy meat or mushroom ragout.
By Chef John
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

10 Quick and Easy Side Dishes for Busy Weeknights
Celebrate the best seasonal produce with these easy recipes. 
Chef John's Best Potato Side Dishes
Potato people, we've got you covered. Get recipes and tips for everything from French fries to mashers, roasted potatoes to potato dumplings, gratins and more.
8 Romanesco Recipes
Warm Up to These 14 Popular Fall Squash Casseroles
21 Top-Rated Side Dish Recipes Ready in 15 Minutes
Our 10 Best Corn Casserole Recipes

Oven-Roasted Asparagus

Rating: 4.79 stars
3139

Salty and savory, the roasting method kills the natural bitterness of asparagus. Try it next to grilled fish or lamb.

More Side Dish Recipes

20 Grandma-Approved Side Dishes

Recreate the comfort of eating in Grandma's kitchen with these wow-worthy side dishes.
By Hayley Sugg

Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes

Rating: 4.55 stars
5905
This is my husband's favorite dish, and he considers it a special occasion every time I make it. The creamy cheese sauce and the tender potatoes in this classic French dish combine to make a deliciously addictive experience. It's a great side dish with a roast pork loin or beef tenderloin. Add a green salad and French bread, and you have found the magic path to a man's heart. To avoid lumps in your sauce, add the milk just a little at a time as you stir the flour and butter. Experiment with different cheeses for variety.
By CathyM

Ultimate Twice Baked Potatoes

Rating: 4.71 stars
3650
I made these up years ago and have been making them ever since. They are always a big hit. These potatoes make a wonderful side dish for any meal and are terrific heated up the next day for lunch.
By PONYGIRL64

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Rating: 4.6 stars
4373
This recipe is from my mother. It may sound strange, but these are really good and very easy to make. The Brussels sprouts should be brown with a bit of black on the outside when done. Any leftovers can be reheated or even just eaten cold from the fridge. I don't know how, but they taste sweet and salty at the same time!
By JAQATAC

Best Pork Chop Marinade

Rating: 4.68 stars
187
This is the best pork chop marinade I've ever tasted. I starting throwing things together in a bowl and I'm so glad I wrote it down...try this! Flavor is best when pork is grilled.
By BethAnne923

Simple Roasted Butternut Squash

Rating: 4.73 stars
1354
Butternut squash is so good on its own, that barely any seasoning is needed. This recipe is so simple and easy.
By MChele

Home-Fried Potatoes

Rating: 4.57 stars
317
Yummy 'home-style' fried potatoes. Chunky and flavorful fried potatoes with onion, green pepper and parsley.
By dakota kelly

Candied Yams

Rating: 4.53 stars
826
This is a simple and quick way to enjoy a Thanksgiving favorite! Canned yams or sweet potatoes may be used.
By LORIEANN29

Alfredo Sauce

Rating: 4.56 stars
4673
Rich and creamy! I have found that Parmesan cheese doesn't melt well, and often substitute Gruyere cheese.
By Rebecca Swift

Best Steak Marinade in Existence

Rating: 4.59 stars
4435
This is a family recipe that has been developed only over the last 5 years. In this short time it's made me famous in our close circle, but until now I've never shared it with anyone.
By Kookie

Potatoes and Peppers

Rating: 4.62 stars
90
This dish is a classic: Easy, filling, and very tasty! I served it as a side with grilled shrimp and corn on the cob and it was a huge hit. Would also be good at breakfast instead of hash browns.
By littlehemmy

Healthier Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes

Rating: 4.57 stars
67
These potatoes are so creamy, even with reduced-fat cheese and milk. This is a great side dish to a low-fat meat entree. Just add a green salad to complete the meal!
By MakeItHealthy

Whipped Cream

Rating: 4.62 stars
1183
How to make basic whipped cream. For best results make sure whisk and bowl are ice cold.
By Paula

Awesome and Easy Creamy Corn Casserole

Rating: 4.69 stars
3874
This truly is the most delicious stuff! A bit like a cross between corn souffle and a slightly sweet corn pudding! Try it, I know you will love the ease of preparation and especially the taste. Everyone always wants the recipe! Note: The ingredients can be doubled and baked in a 9x13 inch baking dish in almost the same amount of cooking time.
By LETSGGGO

Mom's Scalloped Potatoes

Rating: 4.48 stars
620
This is the way my mother always made her scalloped potatoes. The measurements are taken from other recipes because she always just winged it, but the method is the same. The key is to heat the milk first!
By Jane Boswell-Purdy

Grandma's Corn Pudding

Rating: 4.58 stars
971
This corn pudding is definitely comfort food.
By lisa cohen

Grandma's Corn Bread Dressing

Rating: 4.53 stars
715
My grandmother often made this for my family at holidays and also just with good homemade meals. I hope you enjoy it as much as I have!
By Amy

Cream Corn Like No Other

Rating: 4.79 stars
2315
This is NOTHING like canned creamed corn! My husband is not a fan of corn or creamed dishes, but he thinks this is great. Easy and quick to prepare and is an especially delicious side dish for chicken or pork. Everyone always asks for the recipe.
By DIANA YOCKEY

Spaghetti Sauce with Ground Beef

Rating: 4.67 stars
1357
Rich and meaty spaghetti sauce is surprisingly easy to make, and ready in just over an hour.
By Hank's Mom

Cranberry Sauce

Rating: 4.79 stars
2980
A Thanksgiving classic. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Toni

Buffalo Chicken Wing Sauce

Rating: 4.71 stars
840
If you know someone from Buffalo, they know someone who told them the secret ingredients to the Anchor Bar's famous Buffalo chicken wings. I know people from Buffalo. This is my version, as described to me many years ago, over almost as many beers.
By Chef John

Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

Rating: 4.64 stars
461
Who knew Brussels sprouts could ever taste this good! Caramelized and crispy, these sprouts gain a nutty flavor from the roasting process.
By stefychefy

Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce

Rating: 4.62 stars
5742
I experimented with this until I found a quick, cheap, and easy Alfredo sauce combination -- the secret is cream cheese!
By DAWN CARTER

Glazed Carrots

Rating: 4.61 stars
369
Simple dish with tender carrots with a buttery glaze and a mild sweetness.
By Tricia McTamaney
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com