Appetizers and Snacks

20 Easy Appetizers for New Year's

Start your New Year's celebration with a bang with these 20 quick and easy appetizer recipes.
By Corey Williams

Texas Caviar I

Rating: 4.82 stars
346
Here's a spicy Texas favorite. Black-eyed peas and black beans are marinated in a fiery, flavorful mixture. This is great with tortilla chips or bread -- and plenty of cold iced tea!
By ELKINSMEG

Classic Savory Deviled Eggs

Rating: 4.6 stars
327
Hard-cooked eggs are stuffed with a creamy blend of mayonnaise, Dijon mustard and rice wine vinegar. Fresh dill and garlic powder add a delightful flavor.
By Jeff Sikes

20 New Year's Eve Finger Foods

There's no cutlery required for these easy-to-eat New Year's Eve finger foods.
By Corey Williams

Air-Fried Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

Simple to put together with only 4 ingredients, but big on flavor! I like to use "extra jumbo" size shrimp, which are 16-20 per pound. Cutting the bacon lengthwise into narrow strips makes it easier to wrap. Refrigerating the shrimp, as well as using thin-cut bacon, will prevent the shrimp from overcooking in the time it takes to crisp the bacon.
By France C

Cream Cheese Penguins

Rating: 4.72 stars
915
Just imagine a cute display of penguins, made with black olives, carrots and cream cheese! You can add scarves and hats by using fresh red pepper strips, or canned pimentos cut into different shapes. Use frilly toothpicks if you can.
By Valerie Cain Cuff

Pine Cone Cheese Ball

Rating: 4.73 stars
45
Any cheese ball is a welcome addition to a holiday party spread, but when you bring one that looks like a pine cone, you're talking about a real showstopper.
By Chef John

Crab and Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms

Rating: 4.57 stars
178
This is the result of trying to duplicate a seafood chain's recipe. Comes close enough, they're gone the minute they hit the table!
By MINNESOTAMOM

14 Crazy Good Cream Cheese Dips

Whether you opt for a spicy baked dip or prefer a cool and sweet blend, there's a delicious, dippable option here for you.

Garlicky Baked Brie

Rating: 4.67 stars
18
This yummy, warm baked Brie has a garlicky center with a touch of sweet red pepper jelly topping. Serve with fresh baguette or crackers. Your guests will be begging for the recipe!
By NANCYMAC1

Bacon Wrapped Smokies

Rating: 4.79 stars
1886
Time consuming but it is well worth it! The brown sugar and bacon grease combine beautifully and give such a great taste.
By JILL1018

Easy Instant Pot® Cocktail Meatballs

Rating: 4.58 stars
12
A twist on the grape jelly cocktail meatballs that everybody loves. This recipe uses apricot preserves, but feel free to use grape, orange marmalade, or even cranberry sauce - they're all delicious! Try different flavors of barbecue sauce too! These make the perfect party appetizer, especially when you're low on time!
By France C
Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip II
Rating: Unrated
3080
This dip is amazing -- so cheesy and fragrant. If you don't like artichokes, don't worry -- you'll never know they're in there! My only question is: Is it okay to just eat it with a spoon right out of the dish?
Our 15 Best Deviled Eggs Taste Simply Divine
Our favorite deviled egg recipes are easy to make, easy to take, and can be changed up to suit any occasion or appetite.
10 Great Make-Ahead Holiday Appetizers
12 Wow-Worthy Crab-Stuffed Mushroom Recipes
 Celebrate with Chef John's Best Holiday Appetizers
12 Quick and Easy Puff Pastry Appetizers

Guacamole

Rating: 4.81 stars
7581

You can make this avocado salad smooth or chunky depending on your tastes.

Five-Star Air Fryer Appetizer Recipes

The air fryer is the perfect tool for making appetizers. You get the crispy crunch of fried foods but without the mess.
By Carl Hanson

Herbed Pomegranate Salsa

Rating: 4.75 stars
28
A delightfully different salsa for the true salsa lover, this bittersweet salsa is often found in Mexican cuisine as well as Persian.
By DRAGONSBANE

Bisquick® Sausage Balls

Rating: 3.78 stars
124
These sausage balls are made with Neese's® Sausage. Perfect for breakfast and great for the holidays. I have provided the doubled recipe. You can cut it in half if you wish. I usually bag half the recipe and put into fridge and freeze the other half. Great in toaster oven.
By Jana-Shay

Best Spinach Dip Ever

Rating: 4.69 stars
1419
This is my dad's recipe. The entire family loves it! A flavorful spinach mixture fills a tasty bread bowl. Your family will love it, too.
By Shawna

Chex® Muddy Buddies®

Rating: 4.77 stars
187
Another popular name for this favorite mix is puppy food. Chow down; it's doggone good!
By Chex
Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

Rating: 4.68 stars
442
Better than the typical poppers.
By videogator

Nutella® Pastry Christmas Tree

Rating: 4.69 stars
61
This spectacular pastry Christmas tree is easier to make than you might think. Just follow this step-by-step recipe! Indulgent Nutella® chocolate hazelnut spread is sandwiched between two layers of puff pasty, scored in all the right places then twisted to form tree branches. Ideal for Christmas parties and delicious washed down with some festive mulled wine.
By geneviever

Balsamic Bruschetta

Rating: 4.75 stars
1157
Simple appetizer - the balsamic vinegar gives it a little kick. Best if the mixture has 1 or 2 hours to blend flavors before serving.
By Kathy Bias

Simple Artichoke Dip

Rating: 4.5 stars
184
Serve with sliced baguettes or pita chips.
By Dawn

Salmon Patties I

Rating: 4.56 stars
803
These salmon patties are delicious for lunch or dinner.
By Sue

Sausage and Cream Cheese Pinwheels

Rating: 4.75 stars
59
Good for breakfast or parties.
By brandi03

Cream Cheese Sausage Balls

Rating: 5 stars
4
Sausage balls are an entertaining standby for me, but they were always admittedly a little dry - until I tried adding cream cheese, and better balls were born. I'll never go back!
By Chelsey

Sugar Coated Pecans

Rating: 4.91 stars
2295
These sweet pecans are wonderful snacks for any occasion.
By Carolyn

Brown Sugar Smokies

Rating: 4.76 stars
2591
Bacon-wrapped yummies! You can make these little smokies on skewers or toothpick them to secure.
By TINACLINKENBEARD

Old Fashioned Potato Cakes

Rating: 4.29 stars
221
These potato cakes are great with any meal or as a snack. Simple and quick to make with only a few ingredients. Kids of ALL ages love 'em.
By DaMonkey

Traditional Filipino Lumpia

Rating: 4.72 stars
504
This is a traditional Filipino dish. It is the Filipino version of the egg rolls. It can be served as a side dish or as an appetizer.
By LILQTPINAY23

Cocktail Meatballs

Rating: 4.47 stars
1959
These tasty meatballs will disappear quickly from anyone's holiday party. My mom makes them every year for New Years Eve, and now so do I. These do very well in a slow cooker, as you can simmer them before serving, as well as keep them hot for the duration of your party.
By Lara

Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls

Rating: 4.64 stars
762
These spring rolls are a refreshing change from the usual fried variety, and have become a family favorite. They are great as a cool summertime appetizer, and are delicious dipped in one or both of the sauces.
By Anonymous

Perfect Sushi Rice

Rating: 4.11 stars
533
Here is my recipe for the perfect sushi rice. You can eat this alone or roll into your favorite sushi roll with ingredients of choice. I use strips of carrots, cucumbers and slices of avocado. You can adjust the amount of vinegar in this recipe to suit your taste.
By LucyDelRey

Reindeer Food

Rating: 4.73 stars
40
This snack mix is so addictive, it's known as 'Christmas Crack' among my circle of friends and family! You can choose a holiday mix of M&M's® to make these extra festive!
By inkmistress

Sweet, Salty, Spicy Party Nuts

Rating: 4.77 stars
408
I find this technique much easier than the stovetop pan method. You'll get beautiful, perfectly frosted nuts that are roasted evenly, with no bitter burned spots.
By Chef John

Southern Pimento Cheese

Rating: 4.77 stars
985
This wonderful version of pimento cheese can be used for grilled cheese sandwiches, as a spread for crackers, or served alongside your favorite fried green tomatoes.
By QUEENREYNEY

35 Party Appetizer Recipes Your Guests Will Love

Wow your guests with our best party appetizers, whether you're looking for bite-sized classics, layered dips, or make-ahead party platters.
By Ita Mac Airt

Seven Layer Taco Dip

Rating: 4.73 stars
2820
I am continuously asked to bring this dip for parties and family get-togethers. People gather around the platter until it's gone.
By SUE CASE
