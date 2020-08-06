Quick and Easy Recipes

Absolute Best Liver and Onions

This recipe will turn liver haters into converts. Very simple! The three things that will set your liver above all others are: 1) soak in milk, 2)turn liver as little as possible and 3) don't overcook!
By JSHULER43

Five-Ingredient Red Curry Chicken

Five-ingredient red curry chicken with noodles is easy, quick, and inexpensive to make. Sweetened with coconut milk for unbelievable flavor! Top with chopped cilantro, green onions, and red chile peppers if desired.
By Culinary Envy

Spatchcock Chicken

Spatchcocking makes for a bird with super crisp skin and moist meat, in about half the time it takes to roast a whole bird.
By SandyG

Cheesy Vegetarian Enchilada Casserole

Quick and easy cheesy enchilada casserole. Takes only 6 ingredients to make this popular one-pan amazing Mexican vegetarian dinner dish! Garnish with green onions and sour cream if desired.
By Culinary Envy

Skillet Chicken Bulgogi

This is a quick and easy, but very tasty meal. You can substitute the chicken with beef or pork for variety. My wife and I absolutely love this recipe, and it only takes 30 minutes with very few dirty dishes! Serve over rice.
By daveparks4

Lasagna Flatbread

Give lasagna a quick and easy pizza makeover by baking sausage, ricotta, marinara sauce, and mozzarella on flatbreads.
By apk979

Andie's Quick 'n Easy Sneaky Sloppy Joes

I cobbled this recipe together from a myriad of online recipes. I couldn't find a more veggie-friendly option, and had BBQ sauce in the fridge. This is a kiddo and grandkid-friendly recipe you can whip up for an in-a-pinch meal... or add it to your regular menu rotation and get those veggies in without a struggle!
By Andie

Speckled Trout in Capers and White Wine

Speckled trout baked in a white wine-capers sauce. This recipe will work with trout, grouper, or any solid white fish. So easy and delicious. Serve with corn, mixed vegetables, or glazed carrots and broccoli.
By Ceil Kohl

Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes

This is a recipe for my Grandmother's famous salmon cakes. It is a family recipe that has been passed down through generations. Serve with macaroni and cheese or any other type of side dish.
By JESS4UANDME

Klupskies (Polish Burgers)

This recipe is a family favorite that was passed down over the generations. Grandma and Pap just ate them plain, with a fork (sometimes dipped in ketchup), but our family likes to top these burgers with cheese and serve on a hamburger bun in a the traditional way. I have also seen these referred to as Kotlety Mielone. These can also be cooked on the grill.
By Brandi Rose

Simple Macaroni and Cheese

A very quick and easy fix to a tasty side-dish. Fancy, designer mac and cheese often costs forty or fifty dollars to prepare when you have so many exotic and expensive cheeses, but they aren't always the best tasting. This recipe is cheap and tasty.
By g0dluvsugly

Garlic-Brown Sugar Chicken Thighs

I love the crunchy chicken skin and brown sugar pan sauce that comes out of this.
By Jason
8 Quick Dinners Loaded With Pesto
Keep pesto in your pantry or freezer, and great meals are just minutes away.
Baked Chicken Schnitzel
This crunchy chicken recipe is an easy choice for a quick main dish.
Hamburger Steak with Onions and Gravy
Chef John's Best Quick and Easy Recipes
Dumplings

These homemade flour dumplings are quick and easy to make.
By Allrecipes Member

Avocado Tacos

These savory tacos are quick and easy.
By Karyn Ulriksen
Taco Lettuce Wraps

Easy taco lettuce wraps.
By Kristina72913

Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs

Sticky, easy honey-garlic chicken made simple, with the most amazing 5-ingredient honey-garlic sauce that is so good you'll want it on everything! Garnish with parsley and serve over vegetables, rice, pasta, or a salad.
By ERIKIM21

Edible Cookie Dough

Have you ever just wanted to eat cookie dough that you are about to put in the oven, then thought better of it because you didn't want to get Salmonella poisoning? Well now you can! This cookie dough is just for eating. I have made this with friends before and they said that they loved the taste. So do I. The leftovers will keep in the freezer for up to 3 months.
By Kala McKay

Basic Air Fryer Hot Dogs

Perfectly crisp hot dogs and toasted buns can be made in minutes with the help of your air fryer. Add any toppings you please.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Reuben Sandwich II

These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
By COLETTE G.

Simple Beef Stroganoff

Ground beef stroganoff is rich, creamy, and ready in under 30 minutes.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Bread, butter and Cheddar cheese - here's a way to make this classic sandwich in a nonstick pan.
By sal

Easy and Quick Halushki

Polish dish combining bacon, fried cabbage and egg noodles.
By Laura Burger Pozdol

11 3-Ingredient Cake Recipes for the Easiest Dessert Ever

Whether you're pressed for time or just want to try an easier dessert, these 3-ingredient cake recipes are perfect for any occasion
By Bailey Fink

Simple Baked Chicken Breasts

Learn how to bake chicken with this quick and easy, 5-ingredient recipe!
By Always Cooking Up Something

Air Fryer Chicken Thighs

You will love these tasty, quick, and keto-friendly chicken thighs with juicy meat and a crispy skin that are ready for the table in less than 30 minutes!
By Bibi

Creamed Chipped Beef On Toast

Dried beef in a white sauce with a pinch of cayenne makes an American standard to serve over toast.
By Allrecipes Member

Reuben Casserole

Layers of sauerkraut, corned beef, Swiss cheese, rye bread crumbs, and Russian-style salad dressing make up this casserole version of the deli sandwich .
By JAMON0126

Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry

A very simple Chinese stir-fry dish which is fabulous in taste. I saw my husband going for two additional servings of it and I had to remind him to leave some for the rest of the family! Serve with hot steamed rice.
By LI-ANN
Easy Swedish Meatball Sauce

An easy Swedish meatball sauce with frozen meatballs is comfort food at its best.
By Mary B

Easy Tuna Patties

Serve these crispy tuna patties as an appetizer or make delicious hot sandwiches.
By Phyllis Spencer Brixey

Pan-Seared Tilapia

Learn how to cook tilapia with this easy, 15-minute skillet recipe.
By AppleChef

Simple Broiled Haddock

Haddock fillets are simply seasoned with onion powder, paprika, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper in this great-for-busy-days dinner.
By Nicole Burdett

Brown Sugar Ham Steak

Brown sugar ham steaks cooked in butter are a sweet and savory main dish that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. Serve with potatoes and green beans.
By CassieB

Seared Ahi Tuna Steaks

An ahi tuna steak recipe that delivers a restaurant-quality meal.
By Bethany Joyful
