Quick and Easy Recipes

This recipe will turn liver haters into converts. Very simple! The three things that will set your liver above all others are: 1) soak in milk, 2)turn liver as little as possible and 3) don't overcook!
Five-ingredient red curry chicken with noodles is easy, quick, and inexpensive to make. Sweetened with coconut milk for unbelievable flavor! Top with chopped cilantro, green onions, and red chile peppers if desired.
This is a quick and easy, but very tasty meal. You can substitute the chicken with beef or pork for variety. My wife and I absolutely love this recipe, and it only takes 30 minutes with very few dirty dishes! Serve over rice.
I cobbled this recipe together from a myriad of online recipes. I couldn't find a more veggie-friendly option, and had BBQ sauce in the fridge. This is a kiddo and grandkid-friendly recipe you can whip up for an in-a-pinch meal... or add it to your regular menu rotation and get those veggies in without a struggle!
Speckled trout baked in a white wine-capers sauce. This recipe will work with trout, grouper, or any solid white fish. So easy and delicious. Serve with corn, mixed vegetables, or glazed carrots and broccoli.
This recipe is a family favorite that was passed down over the generations. Grandma and Pap just ate them plain, with a fork (sometimes dipped in ketchup), but our family likes to top these burgers with cheese and serve on a hamburger bun in a the traditional way. I have also seen these referred to as Kotlety Mielone. These can also be cooked on the grill.
A very quick and easy fix to a tasty side-dish. Fancy, designer mac and cheese often costs forty or fifty dollars to prepare when you have so many exotic and expensive cheeses, but they aren't always the best tasting. This recipe is cheap and tasty.
Sticky, easy honey-garlic chicken made simple, with the most amazing 5-ingredient honey-garlic sauce that is so good you'll want it on everything! Garnish with parsley and serve over vegetables, rice, pasta, or a salad.
Have you ever just wanted to eat cookie dough that you are about to put in the oven, then thought better of it because you didn't want to get Salmonella poisoning? Well now you can! This cookie dough is just for eating. I have made this with friends before and they said that they loved the taste. So do I. The leftovers will keep in the freezer for up to 3 months.
These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
A very simple Chinese stir-fry dish which is fabulous in taste. I saw my husband going for two additional servings of it and I had to remind him to leave some for the rest of the family! Serve with hot steamed rice.