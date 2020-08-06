Potato Soup Recipes

Allrecipes has dozens of easy potato soup recipes, including loaded potato soup and potato leek soup, with hundreds of reviews and photos.

Absolutely Ultimate Potato Soup

2936
This easy old fashioned will surely become a family favorite.
By Allrecipes Member

Baked Potato Soup

2333
Thick, creamy baked potato soup made with bacon, Cheddar, and sour cream.
By Allrecipes Member

World's Best Potato Soup

412
Cheesy, hearty potato soup that's better than the restaurants.
By Allrecipes Member

Baked Potato Soup III

345
This baked potato soup recipe is easy and tastes great. Even the kids like it! It's got potatoes, bacon, green onions, cheese, and sour cream. Rich and delicious.
By Allrecipes Member

Delicious Ham and Potato Soup

14717
A hearty, creamy soup made with ham and potatoes that's pure comfort food.
By ELLIE11

Slow Cooker Potato-Bacon Soup

14
Comfort food at its best! Perfect in a mug by the fireplace or served up in your best china on Christmas Eve. This slow cooker potato-bacon soup is a crowd pleaser. I made up this recipe when I had friends coming over on a cold night and they all loved it. I promised to share my recipe, so here it is. Enjoy!
By meyer

Perfect Potato Soup

39
Say goodbye to ho-hum potato soup! Easy to prepare with ingredients you probably have on hand. Garnish with a pat of butter if desired. Best served with warm, crisp bread.
By Marilee Wilson Mack

Bacon and Potato Soup

478
A delicious winter warmer.
By Allrecipes Member

Potato Chowder Soup I

149
This is a creamy, cheesy soup that is easy and delicious! Great in bread bowls.
By Thea

Easy Slow Cooker Cheesy Potato Soup with Ham

69
This rich, thick, and creamy soup is a great way to use up leftover holiday ham! Made in your slow cooker, and using shortcuts like frozen hash brown potatoes, this delicious soup requires very little effort on your part.
By fabeveryday

Toscana Soup

550
Potato and sausage soup served at a certain famous restaurant.
By Allrecipes Member

Potato Soup

182
This recipe is in 'my head,' but easy to make. My family loves homemade soups of all types.
By HEDDO
More Potato Soup Recipes

Cheesy Potato and Corn Chowder

1027
Comfort food . . . hot and tasty for those cold winter days.
By Allrecipes Member

Cauliflower Potato Soup

109
A yummy cauliflower and potato soup that tastes just like potato soup. Serve topped with shredded cheese.
By AMYL22

Creamy Potato, Carrot, and Leek Soup

20
Ever since a trip to Ireland in 2001 I have wanted to recreate a leek soup I enjoyed in a small village restaurant. This is what I came up with and even my husband thinks I nailed it. My kids will eat this because it is smooth and they are not turned off by any particular ingredient.
By Andrea Luhman

Potato Soup with Hash Browns

1
Baked potato soup made with hash browns, great for cold weather! I serve it in a bread bowl if I have the frozen bread dough handy and raised. Bread bowl made from Rhodes® frozen bread dough.
By nsupanda

Knoephla Soup

28
This is not a soup for those watching calories! A German potato soup with small dough balls that I grew up with. It is rich, creamy, and will stick to your ribs. The women in the family have been making this soup for generations, and I've added my own twist to the base recipe.
By Angi

Slow Cooker Loaded Potato Soup

16
Thick, creamy potato soup with cheese, bacon, and sour cream. All the fixings. The way momma always made it but slow cooker style!
By Mallory

Chicken Potato Soup

8
Just like chicken noodle soup, but with potatoes instead of noodles!
By Delittrell

Celery Potato Soup

2
This soup is a delicious combination of potatoes, celery, garlic, and onion. Top with Parmesan cheese, fresh basil, and parsley flakes.
By DarrahBoop

Instant Pot® Loaded Baked Potato Soup

19
This potato soup cooks in an Instant Pot® and is customizable with assorted toppings. I prefer to get my saltiness from the bacon, so I don't add extra salt. I also like a thicker chowder-like consistency; if you like yours thinner, add more liquid.
By thedailygourmet

Brett's Slow Cooker Loaded Baked Potato Soup

35
The first time I decided to try making a loaded baked potato soup, I could not decide which recipe I found to use...so I combined 2 together that sounded great. It's is the best potato soup I've ever had! Anyone who's tried it cannot get enough of it.
By Brett McKenney

Cheesy Potato Soup II

245
A simple, cheesy potato soup. This soup takes less than an hour to make. You can break up the potatoes with a fork if you want a thicker soup.
By Joan Zaffary

Potato and Cheddar Soup

177
This is a smooth creamy soup. Great for those cold winter days.
By Allrecipes Member

Ian's Potato-Vegetable Soup

145
One day I heard my mom talking about soup and my mouth started to water. Next thing I knew, I was just putting a whole mess of stuff in a pot and cooking it, not expecting it to turn out. When it was finished I was amazed, what a great soup!
By Allrecipes Member

Creamy Asparagus Potato Soup

2
This creamy asparagus potato soup is perfect for a cold day. Quick, very easy, and delicious!
By Kara

Lighter Potato and Leek Soup

1
From grandma, a wholesome Depression Era soup, without butter or cream. Takes a little longer to cook, but the flavors meld into an exquisite homemade light potato and leek soup you'll make again and again. Garnish with nonfat sour cream if desired. Butter and cream lovers can add a swirl of cream and a pat of butter on top of their servings.
By wamsley

Real Potato Leek Soup

134
This soup can be made even better with the addition of crumbled bacon.
By Allrecipes Member

Creamy Potato and Leek Soup

58
Not only do my somewhat picky kids love to eat this soup, they love to help me make it too...delicious and simple!
By Mama2ME

Kartoffelsuppe nach Bayrischer Art (Bavarian Potato Soup)

7
Packed with vegetables and sausages, this classic Bavarian-style potato soup is more of a main dish than a starter. In Germany the sausage of choice would be Regensburg sausage, a short and stubby parboiled pork sausage. It can be substituted with other boiling sausages made of pork.
By Marianne

Cheesiest Potato Soup

526
Cream and sharp Cheddar are added to pureed potatoes and the soup is seasoned with dill and cayenne for a creamy, thick meal.
By sal

Potato, Leek, and Spinach Soup

7
I received a CSA share and made this soup with the beautiful ingredients. It was delicious! Serve hot with some warm crusty bread.
By ShelleyQ

Cream of Onion and Potato Soup

39
This is a creamy, rich soup that is pureed to be really thick. It will keep you warm on those cold days. Try it with some fresh Italian or French bread, or garnish with croutons.
By Allrecipes Member

Cheesy Potato Leek Soup

20
This recipe is an offshoot of the more classical potato leek soups. This is sort of a meat-and-potatoes type of recipe! It has a lot of cheese in it and can be served chunky or smooth. It is a family-favorite!
By KymarahD

Skinny Cream of Mushroom Soup

25
Very light cream of mushroom soup, no cream added but still tastes creamy.
By yajuwen

Basic Potato Soup

7
My mother gave me this recipe for potato soup and it is extremely easy and tastes great. Substitute butter for the oil if desired. Regular bacon can be substituted for turkey bacon if desired.
By Rutter Family
