Potato Soup Recipes

Comfort food at its best! Perfect in a mug by the fireplace or served up in your best china on Christmas Eve. This slow cooker potato-bacon soup is a crowd pleaser. I made up this recipe when I had friends coming over on a cold night and they all loved it. I promised to share my recipe, so here it is. Enjoy!
This rich, thick, and creamy soup is a great way to use up leftover holiday ham! Made in your slow cooker, and using shortcuts like frozen hash brown potatoes, this delicious soup requires very little effort on your part.
When the going gets tough, the tough make soup! There are certain recipes that comfort the body and soul in a profound way and this hearty potato and sausage soup is in that class. I think you'll agree it's one of the best things you've had in a long time. The savory flavor from smoked sausage and the earthy sweetness from onions and cabbage are balanced perfectly with a splash of vinegar and a bit of sour cream, all brought together by soft and tender potatoes--the only way this gets better is serving it with a nice hunk of buttered, crusty bread.
Ever since a trip to Ireland in 2001 I have wanted to recreate a leek soup I enjoyed in a small village restaurant. This is what I came up with and even my husband thinks I nailed it. My kids will eat this because it is smooth and they are not turned off by any particular ingredient.
This is not a soup for those watching calories! A German potato soup with small dough balls that I grew up with. It is rich, creamy, and will stick to your ribs. The women in the family have been making this soup for generations, and I've added my own twist to the base recipe.
This potato soup cooks in an Instant Pot® and is customizable with assorted toppings. I prefer to get my saltiness from the bacon, so I don't add extra salt. I also like a thicker chowder-like consistency; if you like yours thinner, add more liquid.
The first time I decided to try making a loaded baked potato soup, I could not decide which recipe I found to use...so I combined 2 together that sounded great. It's is the best potato soup I've ever had! Anyone who's tried it cannot get enough of it.
One day I heard my mom talking about soup and my mouth started to water. Next thing I knew, I was just putting a whole mess of stuff in a pot and cooking it, not expecting it to turn out. When it was finished I was amazed, what a great soup!
From grandma, a wholesome Depression Era soup, without butter or cream. Takes a little longer to cook, but the flavors meld into an exquisite homemade light potato and leek soup you'll make again and again. Garnish with nonfat sour cream if desired. Butter and cream lovers can add a swirl of cream and a pat of butter on top of their servings.
Packed with vegetables and sausages, this classic Bavarian-style potato soup is more of a main dish than a starter. In Germany the sausage of choice would be Regensburg sausage, a short and stubby parboiled pork sausage. It can be substituted with other boiling sausages made of pork.
This recipe is an offshoot of the more classical potato leek soups. This is sort of a meat-and-potatoes type of recipe! It has a lot of cheese in it and can be served chunky or smooth. It is a family-favorite!