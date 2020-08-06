Soul Food

Add some soul to dinnertime with these top-rated Southern classics.

Staff Picks

Fresh Strawberry Layer Cake

This is a light, fluffy, layer cake with a definite strawberry flavor. Decorate with fresh strawberry slices.
By Diane

Shrimp and Cheesy Grits with Bacon

Lowcountry style shrimp and grits at its best!
By Diane

The RIGHT WAY To Cook Greens!

There's a short way and a long way, so no excuses will be accepted for tough, bitter greens!
By rjkuns

Southern-Style Neck Bones

Seasoned pork neck bones are baked until tender and roasted to a golden brown in this homey Southern recipe.
By KERYNE

Hibiscus Mint Tea

Hibiscus is a beautiful flower that does so much for our health and it tastes great! This tea is a phenomenal summer tea and is excellent served iced. It's also good to have warm before bed. This tea is great no matter how it's served, so sit back and enjoy this easy-to-make herbal tea!
By Brealyn Hamilton

Fresh Southern Peach Cobbler

I've been experimenting with cobbler for some time and this recipe is the final result. Loved by all. Use fresh Georgia peaches, of course!
By aeposey

Georgia Country Ham and Redeye Gravy

As a child, I remember my grandparents having a smokehouse. In the dead of winter, when it was well below freezing, a hog would be slaughtered and no part of it wasted. The fresh hams were then covered in a dry salt mixture, wrapped, and hung up for several months to cure. To cook, they were sliced and pan fried, sometimes with a tiny bit of lard, in a hot, black iron skillet. Hot, usually breakfast, coffee was poured into the skillet to deglaze it, making red eye gravy. Redeye Gravy gets its name from the appearance of the gravy after the coffee sinks to the bottom. Serve over biscuits or grits.
By Skunkee

Old Fashioned Potato Salad

Potato salad the old-fashioned way, with eggs, celery and relish.
By jewellkay

Barbecue Ribs

This recipe is easier than it sounds. I usually cook the ribs the day before and grill them for a quick dinner the next night. FYI: the sauce is much better after it is cooked. It is not a dipping sauce.
By SEEsign

Black-Eyed Pea Salad

This salad goes great with barbeque and, of course, New Year's Day.
By LADYEM
Inspiration and Ideas

9 Things To Know About Soul Food
Learn the differences between Southern food and soul food, the three types of soul food, and why soul food is good for you—plus get top-rated recipes to try.
The Sacred Roots of Fried Chicken
Fried chicken has a distinctive place in African American culture.
The Instant Pot Delivers Your Favorite Soul Food in Mere Minutes
Fried Okra
Delicious Southern Cornbread
More Soul Food

Authentic Louisiana Red Beans and Rice

Andouille stars in this authentic red beans and rice recipe.
By MIAMI BEACH

Chef John's Buttermilk Fried Chicken

While it may not be traditional for "Southern" fried chicken, I love the tangy tenderization that the buttermilk provides. After the buttermilk soak, dredge the chicken pieces in seasoned flour, and fry them in hot oil until crisp and golden.

Southern Fried Catfish

Marinated in creamy buttermilk, coated with a crispy cornmeal batter, and then deep friend to a golden brown, flaky catfish prepared Southern-style is divine.
By Mama Smith

Mayonnaise Biscuits

This is a simple but tasty biscuit recipe. You don't taste the mayo, but it gives the biscuits a light and fluffy texture. For rolled and cut biscuits, use just enough milk to hold it together.
By GEORGIEBRENT

Southern Grits Casserole

If you're from the South you will definitely love this recipe, which includes grits, eggs, sausage, and cheese. When I cook it, I place it in the slow cooker to stay warm. There is nothing worse than cold grits.
By Ella Baldwin

Fried Okra

A simple Southern classic! Okra is dredged in seasoned cornmeal, then fried until golden.
By Allrecipes Member

Deep South Fried Chicken

This was my grandmother's and mother's recipe. It is 125 plus years old. If you are going to fry anything, let it be a frying size chicken. Cut your calories some other way! Start a new tradition, as I have, of fried chicken on Christmas Day!
By Marilyn

Roasted Okra

Roasting okra is simple and easy, and as a bonus, the vegetable's texture is much firmer when roasted.
By ncope

Southern-Style Neck Bones

Seasoned pork neck bones are baked until tender and roasted to a golden brown in this homey Southern recipe.
By KERYNE

Oxtails with Gravy

This recipe was my mom's. It's a soul food blast from the past. I adjust spices to my personal taste (I love lots of spices). Double the gravy recipe if you like lots of gravy. My family loves this dish served with rice.
By txnurselaw

Southern-Style Buttermilk Fried Chicken

This is a down home recipe that I have used for years, and thought I would share it! The buttermilk marinade is terrific and is such a comfort food. However this is not a recipe that can be done quickly, but the wait is WELL worth it!
By pinkchef

Soul Smothered Chicken

You can't just go to any restaurant and get smothered chicken like you would if you went down to the urban neighborhoods in Houston. This meal of browned chicken in a savory chicken gravy sauce is best when served over a bed of white rice.
By Veronica Rockett

Black-Eyed Pea Soup

This is a great New Year's meal! Perfect on a cold winter night. Great comfort food. Serve with corn bread.
By Allrecipes Member

Chef John's Red Beans and Rice

Any time someone asks the question, 'What exactly is soul food?' the answer should always be 'a comforting bowl of red beans and rice.' Just sit them down, give them a spoon, and when they finish, ask them if they understand. They will.
By Chef John

Down Home Chitterlings

Chitterlings or pork intestines are a favorite among Southern families. Traditionally, they are prepared during the holiday season, but deep freezing makes them available year round. Be sure to wash any surface and your hands thoroughly with a bleach solution to avoid contamination while handling raw chitterlings. Chitterlings are very good and are allowed, in moderation, under some popular Low Carb Diets. Be certain to pass the vinegar and hot sauce. Enjoy!
By KERYNE

Southern Fried Chicken

This recipe is originally from Alabama, and has been passed down for generations.
By Allrecipes Member

Authentic, No Shortcuts, Louisiana Red Beans and Rice

This is my take on a Louisiana classic. No shortcuts! Put everything into the slow cooker in the morning and you will have your meal ready in the late afternoon or evening, whenever you are ready. This recipe will feed a lot of people.
By Melissa S

Southern Spicy Fried Chicken

This one is finger-licking good! It's a keeper and a must try!
By Maureen Hogan

Tanya's Louisiana Southern Fried Chicken

This recipe is from my grandmother and great grandmother's family.
By Allrecipes Member

Perfect Mixed Greens

A delicious mixture of greens. The washing process is the most important part for these tender, tasty greens. Don't forget the sugar! If you follow directions exactly, you'll have the most perfect greens ever!
By Mama Luvs Papa

Creole Chitterlings (Chitlins)

There are some recipes that are called Southern however, the Creole and Cajun culture in itself cooks different than the rest of the south. I believe this simple recipe does the heritage justice.
By Walita J Powell

Old Time Kentucky Bacon Milk Gravy for Biscuits

I grew up with this gravy! Everyone has heard of sausage gravy. Well, it don't compare to this! After frying your bacon for breakfast, use the bacon dripping to make true Kentucky biscuit gravy. Fattening? Oh yeah, you better believe it! Worth it? Yes! Pour over biscuits and serve with crispy bacon and eggs in any style.
By Tess DeFevers Ehling

Sausage Biscuits and Gravy

Often imitated, never duplicated. Just make sure that after you make this for breakfast, you have a window of opportunity to go back to bed, because you won't be able to do much after consuming this. Cast-iron skillet is preferred. I prefer the taste that the maple sausage lends to the dish, however you could easily substitute regular or sage sausage in lieu of the maple. Single ladies, sit back and wait for proposals of marriage!
By chrisser27

Kentucky Biscuits

This is a great recipe, different than the usual biscuit. Serve piping hot with butter, jam, or honey.
By COOKIN4MY3BOYS
