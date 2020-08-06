Hibiscus is a beautiful flower that does so much for our health and it tastes great! This tea is a phenomenal summer tea and is excellent served iced. It's also good to have warm before bed. This tea is great no matter how it's served, so sit back and enjoy this easy-to-make herbal tea!
As a child, I remember my grandparents having a smokehouse. In the dead of winter, when it was well below freezing, a hog would be slaughtered and no part of it wasted. The fresh hams were then covered in a dry salt mixture, wrapped, and hung up for several months to cure. To cook, they were sliced and pan fried, sometimes with a tiny bit of lard, in a hot, black iron skillet. Hot, usually breakfast, coffee was poured into the skillet to deglaze it, making red eye gravy. Redeye Gravy gets its name from the appearance of the gravy after the coffee sinks to the bottom. Serve over biscuits or grits.
This recipe is easier than it sounds. I usually cook the ribs the day before and grill them for a quick dinner the next night. FYI: the sauce is much better after it is cooked. It is not a dipping sauce.
While it may not be traditional for "Southern" fried chicken, I love the tangy tenderization that the buttermilk provides. After the buttermilk soak, dredge the chicken pieces in seasoned flour, and fry them in hot oil until crisp and golden.
If you're from the South you will definitely love this recipe, which includes grits, eggs, sausage, and cheese. When I cook it, I place it in the slow cooker to stay warm. There is nothing worse than cold grits.
This was my grandmother's and mother's recipe. It is 125 plus years old. If you are going to fry anything, let it be a frying size chicken. Cut your calories some other way! Start a new tradition, as I have, of fried chicken on Christmas Day!
This recipe was my mom's. It's a soul food blast from the past. I adjust spices to my personal taste (I love lots of spices). Double the gravy recipe if you like lots of gravy. My family loves this dish served with rice.
This is a down home recipe that I have used for years, and thought I would share it! The buttermilk marinade is terrific and is such a comfort food. However this is not a recipe that can be done quickly, but the wait is WELL worth it!
You can't just go to any restaurant and get smothered chicken like you would if you went down to the urban neighborhoods in Houston. This meal of browned chicken in a savory chicken gravy sauce is best when served over a bed of white rice.
Any time someone asks the question, 'What exactly is soul food?' the answer should always be 'a comforting bowl of red beans and rice.' Just sit them down, give them a spoon, and when they finish, ask them if they understand. They will.
Chitterlings or pork intestines are a favorite among Southern families. Traditionally, they are prepared during the holiday season, but deep freezing makes them available year round. Be sure to wash any surface and your hands thoroughly with a bleach solution to avoid contamination while handling raw chitterlings. Chitterlings are very good and are allowed, in moderation, under some popular Low Carb Diets. Be certain to pass the vinegar and hot sauce. Enjoy!
This is my take on a Louisiana classic. No shortcuts! Put everything into the slow cooker in the morning and you will have your meal ready in the late afternoon or evening, whenever you are ready. This recipe will feed a lot of people.
A delicious mixture of greens. The washing process is the most important part for these tender, tasty greens. Don't forget the sugar! If you follow directions exactly, you'll have the most perfect greens ever!
I grew up with this gravy! Everyone has heard of sausage gravy. Well, it don't compare to this! After frying your bacon for breakfast, use the bacon dripping to make true Kentucky biscuit gravy. Fattening? Oh yeah, you better believe it! Worth it? Yes! Pour over biscuits and serve with crispy bacon and eggs in any style.
Often imitated, never duplicated. Just make sure that after you make this for breakfast, you have a window of opportunity to go back to bed, because you won't be able to do much after consuming this. Cast-iron skillet is preferred. I prefer the taste that the maple sausage lends to the dish, however you could easily substitute regular or sage sausage in lieu of the maple. Single ladies, sit back and wait for proposals of marriage!