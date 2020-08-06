Georgia Country Ham and Redeye Gravy

As a child, I remember my grandparents having a smokehouse. In the dead of winter, when it was well below freezing, a hog would be slaughtered and no part of it wasted. The fresh hams were then covered in a dry salt mixture, wrapped, and hung up for several months to cure. To cook, they were sliced and pan fried, sometimes with a tiny bit of lard, in a hot, black iron skillet. Hot, usually breakfast, coffee was poured into the skillet to deglaze it, making red eye gravy. Redeye Gravy gets its name from the appearance of the gravy after the coffee sinks to the bottom. Serve over biscuits or grits.