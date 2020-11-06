Sweet Spot

Celebrate the holidays with our most stunning cakes and cheesecakes, our fanciest cookies, and homemade sweets that define eye-candy — as we gather with friends and family to close the books on an extraordinary year.

Holiday Centerpiece Desserts

Cut Into This Bundt Cake for a Festive Surprise With Every Slice
Every slice of cake is like opening a Christmas present!
Make a Gingerbread Wreath That Looks Good Enough to Eat or Hang On Your Wall
This gingerbread cookie wreath can be a decorative centerpiece that doubles as a dessert at your upcoming holiday gatherings.
25 Fancy Christmas Cookies That Are Gifts All by Themselves
There are cookies, and then there are Christmas cookies.
This Delectable Pavlova Wreath Is the Ultimate Showstopping Christmas Dessert
Cue the sugar plum fairies.
16 Stunning Cheesecakes to Brighten Your Winter Holidays
The holidays are made for indulgence.
7 Impressive Yule Log Recipes for Christmas
These Bûche de Noël cake recipes don't just look beautiful — they taste wonderful, too!
Sweet Holiday Inspiration

These Elegant Christmas Desserts Promise to Be the Star of Your Holiday Meal
Those New Year's resolutions don't start for a few more days, right? 
The 12 Cakes of Christmas
You can keep the partridges in pear trees, the leaping lords, all those drummers drumming, we'll take these Christmas cakes instead.
Our 20 Best Christmas Pie Recipes of All Time
20 Showstopping Boozy Holiday Desserts
Our Top 20 Most Cherished Christmas Cookies
18 Traditional Christmas Desserts We Could Make Every Year

20 Desserts You Can Make With Graham Crackers Besides Cheesecakes and S'mores

The mighty graham cracker is no two-hit wonder!

More Sweet Spot

7 Ways to Make a Box Cake Mix Taste Homemade
Make Your Own Hot Chocolate Bombs With These 8 Molds
Six Sneaky Ways To Make Brownie Mix Taste Homemade
How To Fix a Dry Cake: Top Tips From Pastry Chefs
My New Favorite Sugar Cookie Recipe? It's 90 Years Old and Comes From My Great-Grandma
7 Common Cheesecake Mistakes and How To Avoid Them
7 Ways to Hack Canned Cinnamon Rolls
This Simple Trick Keeps Berries Fresh for Longer
4 Brilliant Tricks for Making Canned Frosting Taste Homemade
9 Easy Treats That Start With Refrigerated Sugar Cookie Dough
Our Soda and Cake Mix Baking Guide
How To Use Store-Bought Pie Crust To Make Desserts That Aren't Pie
What Is Royal Icing: How To Make It and How To Use It
11 Different Types of Cake — and How to Tell Them Apart
Homemade Filled Chocolates Are Easier Than You Think
How to Make Old-Fashioned Apple Dumplings Like Grandma Did
14 Perfectly Rich Pudding Cake Recipes
How the Boston Cooler Became a Classic Detroit Ice Cream Treat
15 Apple Desserts You've Never Heard Of
These Dip-Dyed Mini Doughnuts Are Guaranteed to Brighten Your Day
What Is Old-Fashioned Pudding Cake?
What Is an Icebox Cake?
Turn Gingerbread Men Into Reindeer With This Clever Decorating Trick
3 Tricks for Softening Rock-Hard Ice Cream in a Hurry
7 Easy Christmas Cookie Decorating Hacks
