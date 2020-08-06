Chinese Recipes

A delicious brunch snack that can be found in many Chinese breakfast shops. Its various names include 'cong you bing,' 'jiu cai bing,', 'scallion pancakes,' 'green onion pancakes,' etc. This particular recipe is passed down through my mother's family, and brings back many good, yummy memories! Can serve with hot-sour sauce, or your favorite Chinese sauce.
These tasty treats make a perfect appetizer or you can serve them as a main dish. For a main dish count on about 15 dumplings per person. Serve with hoisin sauce, hot Chinese-style mustard and toasted sesame seeds.
After searching the internet for a good Chinese Spareribs recipe and not finding any that caught my eye, I decided to make my own. This recipe is pretty simple, and yields tender, juicy, tangy ribs. In Japan, I cooked this in the fish broiler, but it should be fine on the grill or in the oven.
Instead of ordering out Chinese food, do it yourself. Great with white rice or sticky rice (jasmine rice). Family recipe! Substitute beef with 1/2-inch pieces chicken breast prepared the same as the beef above or 2 cups cooked shrimp prepared as above.
My mom's been making me tsao mi fun, in Mandarin, or tsa bi whun, in Taiwanese, since I was a little girl. Tsa bi whun literally translates to 'fried rice noodles'. You'll most likely find all the ingredients at your local supermarket except for the five spice powder, dried Chinese black mushrooms and rice vermicelli which can be found at your local Asian food mart. All the measurements here are pretty much to taste, some people like more pork, some less, some more soy sauce, some less, etc.
One of the beer-lovers' favorites in Taiwan. This dish requires three main ingredients - soy sauce, rice wine, and sesame oil. An abundant amount of Thai basil and ginger make this chicken-stew like dish a heavenly spicy meal to have. Serve with noodles or rice.
Homemade pot stickers are so versatile--you can fill them with anything you want and as full as you want. And the play between the crispy, crusty bottom, and the tender parts, makes for a truly unique dumpling. These are filled with ground pork, green onions, ginger, and cabbage.
"Char siu" literally means "fork roast" - "char" being "fork" (both noun and verb) and "siu" being "roast" - after the traditional cooking method for the dish: long strips of seasoned boneless pork are skewered with long forks and placed in a covered oven or over a fire. This is best cooked over charcoal, but it's important to cook with indirect heat.
A very simple Chinese stir-fry dish which is fabulous in taste. I saw my husband going for two additional servings of it and I had to remind him to leave some for the rest of the family! Serve with hot steamed rice.
Spicy chicken with peanuts, similar to what is served in Chinese restaurants. It is easy to make, and you can be as sloppy with the measurements as you want. They reduce to a nice, thick sauce. Substitute cashews for peanuts, or bamboo shoots for the water chestnuts. You can't go wrong! Enjoy!
A genuinely mouthwatering dish with an Asian kick that will knock your chopsticks off! Don't be fooled by other General Tsao impostors: this is simply the best Chinese chicken you will ever have. With a flair of peanut oil, a streak of sesame, a dash of orange, and a sweet spot for hot, this is sure to be a favorite. Just don't forget to deep-fry twice! Serve with steamed broccoli and white rice.
A recipe making egg foo young patties and a delicious sauce to put on top. This is a very special recipe acquired when I worked at a Chinese restaurant to pay for my red '66 VW bug when in high school! The recipe card is tattered and spotted now, but the dish is the best egg foo young I have ever had. Hope you enjoy it too! To serve, place egg patty over steamed rice and put the sauce on top.
Here's some yummy, Chinese dim sum you can make, either plain without meat fillings, or with meat fillings. A wok equipped with a stainless steel steam plate, a plate with holes to allow steam to pass, is required to make these tasty buns. You may use milk in place of the warm water if you wish.
This Egg Drop soup is born from a love of the soup and MANY trips to my favorite Chinese restaurant (asking them many questions) resulting in this variation. Compare it to your local restaurant...The simplicity is the key. Soup can be re-heated or frozen and re-heated.
My mom is the best cook ever and I am a picky eater. If I like this, then you will. This is very authentic because my family is Chinese and I am too. This recipe is at least 300 years old in the Ling family.
This is a wonderful Americanized version of an extremely popular Sichuan Chinese dish. With twice-fried chicken, you get the crispy fried breading you'd expect, and the bang bang sauce drizzle just makes the entire dish spectacular. You'll love this more than any Chinese takeout version. Pay attention to the notes in the directions!!
Don't let some of the ingredients fool you--this spicy shrimp makes a simple, impressive dish, which I usually make for company. For more or less heat, adjust amount of red pepper. Serve over hot steamed rice.