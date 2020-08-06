Chinese Recipes

Szechwan Shrimp. Kung Pao Chicken. Spicy Crispy Beef. Sweet and Sour Pork. Get top recipes for the Chinese recipes you crave.

Pan-Fried Chinese Pancakes

A delicious brunch snack that can be found in many Chinese breakfast shops. Its various names include 'cong you bing,' 'jiu cai bing,', 'scallion pancakes,' 'green onion pancakes,' etc. This particular recipe is passed down through my mother's family, and brings back many good, yummy memories! Can serve with hot-sour sauce, or your favorite Chinese sauce.
By Jade

Chinese Lion's Head Soup

This is my family's version of lion's head soup and for me it is the best type of comfort food! It is best served with white sticky rice, and wonderful enjoyed on a cold winter day.
By Lei Lei Wyatt

Pork Dumplings

These tasty treats make a perfect appetizer or you can serve them as a main dish. For a main dish count on about 15 dumplings per person. Serve with hoisin sauce, hot Chinese-style mustard and toasted sesame seeds.
By Lorna

Chinese Spareribs

After searching the internet for a good Chinese Spareribs recipe and not finding any that caught my eye, I decided to make my own. This recipe is pretty simple, and yields tender, juicy, tangy ribs. In Japan, I cooked this in the fish broiler, but it should be fine on the grill or in the oven.
By IBNSHISHA

Sweet and Sour Chicken I

Pan fried chicken cubes served with a sweet and sour sauce.
By LINDAHU

Fun Karnal (Beef and Broccoli)

Instead of ordering out Chinese food, do it yourself. Great with white rice or sticky rice (jasmine rice). Family recipe! Substitute beef with 1/2-inch pieces chicken breast prepared the same as the beef above or 2 cups cooked shrimp prepared as above.
By jeanny07

Chinese Green Bean Stir-Fry

Asian-style green beans with lots of flavor! This recipe is made for a large party; but can be scaled down for a family dinner. Serve cold or warm.
By Jackie O.

Honey Walnut Shrimp

Hong Kong Style Chinese recipe! Crispy battered shrimp tossed in creamy sauce topped with sugar coated walnuts
By Celia

Hunan Kung Pao

This recipe is similar to a famous food chain! Serve over thick noodles.
By JANHAR64

Tsao Mi Fun (Taiwanese Fried Rice Noodles)

My mom's been making me tsao mi fun, in Mandarin, or tsa bi whun, in Taiwanese, since I was a little girl. Tsa bi whun literally translates to 'fried rice noodles'. You'll most likely find all the ingredients at your local supermarket except for the five spice powder, dried Chinese black mushrooms and rice vermicelli which can be found at your local Asian food mart. All the measurements here are pretty much to taste, some people like more pork, some less, some more soy sauce, some less, etc.
By MSTINAWU

Taiwanese-Style Three Cup Chicken

One of the beer-lovers' favorites in Taiwan. This dish requires three main ingredients - soy sauce, rice wine, and sesame oil. An abundant amount of Thai basil and ginger make this chicken-stew like dish a heavenly spicy meal to have. Serve with noodles or rice.
By eli2884

Asian Fire Meat

For a great tasting beef dish from Asia, fire meat is delicious and easy to prepare. Ice cold beer is the beverage recommended with fire meat.
By SONNYCHIBA
Addictive Sesame Chicken
"This chicken is incredible! It is so tender that my husband and I ate double the amount that we usually eat. So tasty you just can't stop!" – lseli
Chef John's Chinese BBQ Pork (Char Siu)
See how to make this beautifully lacquered grilled pork shoulder.
Easy Chinese Dinners—Better Than Takeout!
Shrimp Fried Rice II
What is Doubanjiang?
Chinese Shrimp Recipes to Give Dinner Serious Wow Factor

Quick Beef Stir-Fry

Quick and easy. I make this on my busiest weeknights.

Perfect Pot Stickers

Homemade pot stickers are so versatile--you can fill them with anything you want and as full as you want. And the play between the crispy, crusty bottom, and the tender parts, makes for a truly unique dumpling. These are filled with ground pork, green onions, ginger, and cabbage.
By Chef John

Char Siu (Chinese BBQ Pork)

"Char siu" literally means "fork roast" - "char" being "fork" (both noun and verb) and "siu" being "roast" - after the traditional cooking method for the dish: long strips of seasoned boneless pork are skewered with long forks and placed in a covered oven or over a fire. This is best cooked over charcoal, but it's important to cook with indirect heat.
By David&Andrea

Mongolian Beef and Spring Onions

A soy-based Chinese-style beef dish. Best served over soft rice noodles or rice.
By vkarlson

Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry

A very simple Chinese stir-fry dish which is fabulous in taste. I saw my husband going for two additional servings of it and I had to remind him to leave some for the rest of the family! Serve with hot steamed rice.
By LI-ANN
Kung Pao Chicken

Spicy chicken with peanuts, similar to what is served in Chinese restaurants. It is easy to make, and you can be as sloppy with the measurements as you want. They reduce to a nice, thick sauce. Substitute cashews for peanuts, or bamboo shoots for the water chestnuts. You can't go wrong! Enjoy!
By Arlena

Chinese Pork Dumplings

In Seattle's International District, Liana Cafe House sells traditional Chinese pork dumplings from a tiny takeout shop. See how to make them at home.
By Allrecipes

Chinese Spicy Hot And Sour Soup

This has lots of different flavors going on, and is a very special soup to serve your guests. The spicy hot comes from the white pepper, and the sour comes from the vinegar.
By MARBALET

Sweet and Sour Pork III

My husband's grandmother was Chinese. She taught me this one. This is the way Gramma made Sweet and Sour all her life (she died 6 years ago at age 94). The secret is apple cider vinegar.
By PAM_1

General Tsao's Chicken II

A genuinely mouthwatering dish with an Asian kick that will knock your chopsticks off! Don't be fooled by other General Tsao impostors: this is simply the best Chinese chicken you will ever have. With a flair of peanut oil, a streak of sesame, a dash of orange, and a sweet spot for hot, this is sure to be a favorite. Just don't forget to deep-fry twice! Serve with steamed broccoli and white rice.
By ChefDaddy

Restaurant Style Beef and Broccoli

This is my go-to recipe when I want Chinese food without having to go out. Very easy and delicious. Substituting chicken for the beef works great too. Serve over rice.
By Dianne

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

A recipe making egg foo young patties and a delicious sauce to put on top. This is a very special recipe acquired when I worked at a Chinese restaurant to pay for my red '66 VW bug when in high school! The recipe card is tattered and spotted now, but the dish is the best egg foo young I have ever had. Hope you enjoy it too! To serve, place egg patty over steamed rice and put the sauce on top.
By Karen

Chinese Steamed Buns

Here's some yummy, Chinese dim sum you can make, either plain without meat fillings, or with meat fillings. A wok equipped with a stainless steel steam plate, a plate with holes to allow steam to pass, is required to make these tasty buns. You may use milk in place of the warm water if you wish.
By Carol chi-wa Chung

Grilled Asian Chicken

Great for last-minute company or a quick dinner by rounding it out with a baked potato and tossed salad.
By Janet M.

Restaurant Style Egg Drop Soup

This Egg Drop soup is born from a love of the soup and MANY trips to my favorite Chinese restaurant (asking them many questions) resulting in this variation. Compare it to your local restaurant...The simplicity is the key. Soup can be re-heated or frozen and re-heated.
By W.J. Cory

Easy Chinese Corn Soup

This quick and easy soup is so good that I never bother ordering it from Chinese restaurants anymore!
By SUCCESSION

Authentic Chinese Egg Rolls (from a Chinese person)

My mom is the best cook ever and I am a picky eater. If I like this, then you will. This is very authentic because my family is Chinese and I am too. This recipe is at least 300 years old in the Ling family.
By Mendy L

Chinese Chicken Fried Rice II

Chicken, rice, soy sauce and shredded egg stir fried together. This is a very simple recipe. It is easy, but tasty! Note: Never use rice that you have just cooked.
By LISA TOURVILLE

Moo Shu Chicken

There is no need to order take-out when you can make this classic moo shu chicken at home. It is simple and bursting with flavor. Serve over rice or Chinese mandarin pancakes if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

General Tao Chicken

Great chicken that tastes the same as the one served in the Chinese restaurants, without the deep frying. Serve on steamed jasmine or basmati rice.
By Mel

Chinese Chicken Wings

My late mother's recipe for chicken wings for potlucks. Now I am asked to bring this dish to parties.
By Jeanette Boisvert

Spicy Szechuan Green Beans

I modified this recipe to be less oily. It is almost as good as take-out Chinese green beans. It tastes wonderful with ham and a baked yam.
By Tasha

Bang Bang Chicken

This is a wonderful Americanized version of an extremely popular Sichuan Chinese dish. With twice-fried chicken, you get the crispy fried breading you'd expect, and the bang bang sauce drizzle just makes the entire dish spectacular. You'll love this more than any Chinese takeout version. Pay attention to the notes in the directions!!
By Diana71

Szechwan Shrimp

Don't let some of the ingredients fool you--this spicy shrimp makes a simple, impressive dish, which I usually make for company. For more or less heat, adjust amount of red pepper. Serve over hot steamed rice.
By FOODGU1

Crispy Ginger Beef

This recipe is so much better than take out! Serve it with homemade fried rice or plain rice. If you like spicy, just add more chili pepper flakes!
By Mandi Zainab Raimi
