Vegetable Soup Recipes

This recipe takes French onion soup and gives it a few American twists that are going to make it a little bit easier.
Spicy Chipotle Sweet Potato Soup
Can be mildly spicy to REALLY spicy depending on your taste. The chipotle gives the soup a really nice smoky taste. Use two cans of chipotle peppers for extra spice.
Russian Mushroom and Potato Soup
I make this soup every Halloween and is the 'signal' to the family that the cool weather has arrived. I've been making it for 15 years now and out of all the soups I make, it is still everyone's favorite. Enjoy!
Lui's Zucchini Leek Pho
This was perfect when the family was down with colds! The zucchini replaces noodles in the soup and no one even realizes it until you tell them. Add black olives, green onions, more leek, and/or cooked chicken in the last 10 minutes of cooking the pho, if desired. Put cilantro and lime on the table so folks can add more to their dishes. Water crackers or hard-crusted dipping bread are nice on the side. And if anyone is suffering from a head cold, just leaning over their hot bowl inhaling the vapors is soothing therapy!
By Lui Maravilla Carrot and Ginger Soup
A recipe a friend gave me, that I've used a couple of times with great success!! Butternut squash, carrots, and ginger each bring a unique quality to this delicious pureed vegetable soup. Absolutely lovely.
By RICHARDMADGIN Hearty Corn and Pumpkin Soup
A perfect, not too pumpkin-y pumpkin soup for chilly winter afternoons. Toasted pumpkin seeds are a fun add-in.
Ukrainian Red Borscht Soup
My friend's mother from Ukraine taught me this recipe for the classic beet soup. It's as authentic as it gets. It can be made vegetarian by omitting the sausage—and vegan by omitting the sour cream as well.
Vegetarian Kale Soup
This wonderful soup will warm your insides, delight your taste buds, and fill your stomach on a cold winter's night. It is full of dark green kale, potatoes, and cannellini beans.
Very Easy Potato Bacon Soup
Very easy and quick to make potato soup that won't disappoint! For a thicker broth, add potato flakes. For a more creamy broth, add more butter.
By Michelle Anne Healing Cabbage Soup
My body craves this soup whenever I have a cold, but it's good anytime. Due to the garlic, however, it might be a good idea to be sure that everyone around you eats it, too!
"I rarely review recipes, but this was a must-write. I am still blown away at how delicious this came out. This recipe is the best surprise I've come upon in years." – Tiffany
Split Pea Soup
This is a hearty split pea soup has a flavorful ham bone cooked with carrots, potatoes, onions, and a pinch of marjoram.
By bluebayou Cabbage Fat-Burning Soup
A package of onion soup mix flavors the tomato broth in which six different vegetables are combined with shredded cabbage in this fat free, low-calorie soup.
Fresh Tomato Soup
This simple, quick and easy recipe for homemade fresh tomato soup is perfect to make when tomatoes are ripe in gardens and farmers' markets.
By Allrecipes Member Broccoli Cheese Soup
This kid-pleasing, creamy broccoli cheese soup recipe is ready in less than 45 minutes.
By Allrecipes Member Beef Barley Vegetable Soup
A chuck roast is cooked with barley and bay leaf in a slow cooker before it is cubed and added to a soup pot of simmering vegetables in a beef broth.
Baked Potato Soup I
This soup incorporates pre-baked cubes of potato with onion, crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese and sour cream in a milk soup base which has been thickened with a roux.
By Allrecipes Member Hamburger Soup I
A wonderful mix of vegetables and ground beef . . . great with homemade bread!
Dry Onion Soup Mix
Whip up this dry onion soup mix substitute using ingredients you probably already have in your pantry. The recipe makes a substitute for a 1-ounce envelope of purchased mix.
Restaurant-Style French Onion Soup
Classic French onion soup, similar to one you can get in a restaurant. Made with wine and sherry to bring out the beef flavor of the broth. Two different cheeses top it off to give it that bubbly, browned, and stretchy topping.
Mulligatawny Soup I
This recipe combines chicken breast, curry powder, rice, chopped apple, and cream for lovely, Indian-inspired soup. You will need about an hour to prepare this soup.
By Allrecipes Member Hungarian Mushroom Soup
My family loves soup and this is one of their favorites. It has lots of flavor and is fairly quick to make. It's primarily a mushroom soup but derives a lot of its flavor from other ingredients.
By HAMM French Spring Soup
I make this during asparagus season when my husband's patch is producing a lot. It is very fresh tasting, and the longer it sits, the better it is.
By PAPERGODDESS Slow Cooker French Onion Soup
This is a ridiculously easy soup, especially since it cooks in a slow cooker! When it's been simmering all day, you come home to an amazing aroma and a fabulous meal for a cold winter day.
Quick and Easy Vegetable Soup
A low calorie, but filling, tomato-based vegetable soup. I use fresh vegetables when in season, frozen or canned in winter.
By Allrecipes Member Cabbage Beef Soup
Very yummy soup that has always been a hit! Main ingredients include ground beef, cabbage, tomato sauce, kidney beans and onion. I promise you won't regret making it!
By NANCYSCOTT1 Pumpkin Soup
This delicious, cream-like soup is served at our family's Thanksgiving dinner every year.
