Vegetable Soup Recipes

American French Onion Soup

81
This recipe takes French onion soup and gives it a few American twists that are going to make it a little bit easier.
By Chef John

Spicy Chipotle Sweet Potato Soup

9
Can be mildly spicy to REALLY spicy depending on your taste. The chipotle gives the soup a really nice smoky taste. Use two cans of chipotle peppers for extra spice.
By Kent Jacobs

Russian Mushroom and Potato Soup

1232
I make this soup every Halloween and is the 'signal' to the family that the cool weather has arrived. I've been making it for 15 years now and out of all the soups I make, it is still everyone's favorite. Enjoy!
By DTERESA

Sweet Potato, Carrot, Apple, and Red Lentil Soup

1163
This winter pureed soup will warm you up on the inside while still protecting the waistline.
By zhidaoma

Lui's Zucchini Leek Pho

This was perfect when the family was down with colds! The zucchini replaces noodles in the soup and no one even realizes it until you tell them. Add black olives, green onions, more leek, and/or cooked chicken in the last 10 minutes of cooking the pho, if desired. Put cilantro and lime on the table so folks can add more to their dishes. Water crackers or hard-crusted dipping bread are nice on the side. And if anyone is suffering from a head cold, just leaning over their hot bowl inhaling the vapors is soothing therapy!
By Lui Maravilla

Carrot and Ginger Soup

255
A recipe a friend gave me, that I've used a couple of times with great success!! Butternut squash, carrots, and ginger each bring a unique quality to this delicious pureed vegetable soup. Absolutely lovely.
By RICHARDMADGIN

Hearty Corn and Pumpkin Soup

14
A perfect, not too pumpkin-y pumpkin soup for chilly winter afternoons. Toasted pumpkin seeds are a fun add-in.
By Elizabeth Kerns VanderEsch

Ukrainian Red Borscht Soup

454
My friend's mother from Ukraine taught me this recipe for the classic beet soup. It's as authentic as it gets. It can be made vegetarian by omitting the sausage—and vegan by omitting the sour cream as well.
By Patti

Vegetarian Kale Soup

This wonderful soup will warm your insides, delight your taste buds, and fill your stomach on a cold winter's night. It is full of dark green kale, potatoes, and cannellini beans.
By Donna B

Cream of Fresh Asparagus Soup II

There's nothing like fresh asparagus when it's in season - take advantage!
By MARBALET

Very Easy Potato Bacon Soup

Very easy and quick to make potato soup that won't disappoint! For a thicker broth, add potato flakes. For a more creamy broth, add more butter.
By Michelle Anne

Healing Cabbage Soup

My body craves this soup whenever I have a cold, but it's good anytime. Due to the garlic, however, it might be a good idea to be sure that everyone around you eats it, too!
By JGCASE
Inspiration and Ideas

Hungarian Mushroom Soup
"I rarely review recipes, but this was a must-write. I am still blown away at how delicious this came out. This recipe is the best surprise I've come upon in years." – Tiffany
Blended Soups You Can Make Tonight
Use your countertop or immersion blender to make these smooth, velvety soups.
Chef John's Simple Broccoli Soup
Cauliflower-Cheese Soup
412
Our 16 Best Cauliflower Soup Recipes
Copycat Panera® Broccoli Cheddar Soup
1517
Split Pea Soup
1321

This is a hearty split pea soup has a flavorful ham bone cooked with carrots, potatoes, onions, and a pinch of marjoram.

More Vegetable Soup Recipes

Absolutely Ultimate Potato Soup

2821
This easy old fashioned will surely become a family favorite.
By Allrecipes Member

Butternut Squash Soup

2425
This easy butternut squash soup is incredibly tasty and ready in about 1 hour.
By Maplebird

Cabbage Fat-Burning Soup

2047
A package of onion soup mix flavors the tomato broth in which six different vegetables are combined with shredded cabbage in this fat free, low-calorie soup.
By Allrecipes Member

Rich and Simple French Onion Soup

1345
This rich French onion soup is packed with three types of cheese.
By Allrecipes Member

Fresh Tomato Soup

1599
This simple, quick and easy recipe for homemade fresh tomato soup is perfect to make when tomatoes are ripe in gardens and farmers' markets.
By Allrecipes Member

Broccoli Cheese Soup

3024
This kid-pleasing, creamy broccoli cheese soup recipe is ready in less than 45 minutes.
By Allrecipes Member

Beef Barley Vegetable Soup

1364
A chuck roast is cooked with barley and bay leaf in a slow cooker before it is cubed and added to a soup pot of simmering vegetables in a beef broth.
By MARGOC

Baked Potato Soup I

2280
This soup incorporates pre-baked cubes of potato with onion, crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese and sour cream in a milk soup base which has been thickened with a roux.
By Allrecipes Member

Hamburger Soup I

474
A wonderful mix of vegetables and ground beef . . . great with homemade bread!
By akhowell

Dry Onion Soup Mix

198
Whip up this dry onion soup mix substitute using ingredients you probably already have in your pantry. The recipe makes a substitute for a 1-ounce envelope of purchased mix.
By Faye Watkins

Restaurant-Style French Onion Soup

153
Classic French onion soup, similar to one you can get in a restaurant. Made with wine and sherry to bring out the beef flavor of the broth. Two different cheeses top it off to give it that bubbly, browned, and stretchy topping.
By Jenny

Mulligatawny Soup I

1863
This recipe combines chicken breast, curry powder, rice, chopped apple, and cream for lovely, Indian-inspired soup. You will need about an hour to prepare this soup.
By Allrecipes Member

Hungarian Mushroom Soup

2296
My family loves soup and this is one of their favorites. It has lots of flavor and is fairly quick to make. It's primarily a mushroom soup but derives a lot of its flavor from other ingredients.
By HAMM

French Spring Soup

308
I make this during asparagus season when my husband's patch is producing a lot. It is very fresh tasting, and the longer it sits, the better it is.
By PAPERGODDESS

Slow Cooker French Onion Soup

391
This is a ridiculously easy soup, especially since it cooks in a slow cooker! When it's been simmering all day, you come home to an amazing aroma and a fabulous meal for a cold winter day.
By Chandrav

Quick and Easy Vegetable Soup

521
A low calorie, but filling, tomato-based vegetable soup. I use fresh vegetables when in season, frozen or canned in winter.
By Allrecipes Member

Cabbage Beef Soup

689
Very yummy soup that has always been a hit! Main ingredients include ground beef, cabbage, tomato sauce, kidney beans and onion. I promise you won't regret making it!
By NANCYSCOTT1

Pumpkin Soup

736
This delicious, cream-like soup is served at our family's Thanksgiving dinner every year.
By Lea Ogawa

Vegetarian Kale Soup

656
This wonderful soup will warm your insides, delight your taste buds, and fill your stomach on a cold winter's night. It is full of dark green kale, potatoes, and cannellini beans.
