German Leek and Potato Soup

4.4
57 Ratings
  • 5 32
  • 4 20
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Leeks and potatoes are simmered with a ham bone, then pureed before cream is added to this subtle soup.

Recipe by Sara

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, cook onions in butter until translucent. Stir in leeks, potatoes, water, thyme and the ham bone. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover and simmer until potatoes are tender, 20 to 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Remove ham bone and puree soup with a blender or food processor. Return to pot, stir in cream, salt and pepper, heat through and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
382 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 42.1g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 71.3mg; sodium 104.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022