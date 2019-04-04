German Leek and Potato Soup
Leeks and potatoes are simmered with a ham bone, then pureed before cream is added to this subtle soup.
Leeks and potatoes are simmered with a ham bone, then pureed before cream is added to this subtle soup.
Incredibly delicious.. I am in Germany where leeks are plentiful and cheap.. I tried this kind of soup at a german restaurant and wanted to duplicate the recipe and this one is very close.Read More
Too much butter not enough flavor. Mid-way through cooking, I had to add chicken broth and dill. It still wasn't very flavorful.Read More
Incredibly delicious.. I am in Germany where leeks are plentiful and cheap.. I tried this kind of soup at a german restaurant and wanted to duplicate the recipe and this one is very close.
This seemes a good, basic, potato soup, but bland. I made it once per the recipe. When I made it again, instead of a ham bone, I used ham chunks and added garlic and onion powder as well as a LOT more thyme in it. I also just used my hand mixer so it would still be chunky but creamy. I took it to a church social and it was a hit.
Delicious! Used fat free half and half (instead of cream) and 1/4 cup butter to cut down on calories/fat.
This was a great base to a perfect soup. I used a ham steak instead of bone and after cut it up and added to soup. I also added 2 tbsp of bacon bits and it gave a great smokey flavour. Also, substituted half of the water with low sodium chicken stock and last but not least during boiling I added one carrot and one celery and pulled out half of each before blending. I am allergic to dairy and my husband is not. I and did not add the cream to mine and added some for his...and wow on both soups! So you don't have to add the cream if you don't want it, its a great soup both ways.
Served this at an Oktoberfest dinner party and it was a hit. It even got a stamp of approval from a German guest. I took some of the suggestions and substituted half of the water for chicken broth, and also added more seasonings. I didn't have a ham bone, so I used some cubed ham which I left in when i pureed it. Will definitely make again.
I love this soup! The ratio of leeks to other ingredients gave it a very delicate "leeky" flavor that is not overpowering. I also used the best chicken stock that I could buy...my latest kick is to use the expensive stocks for a GOOD soup base and I highly recommend it. Serve with some crusty bread and a good wine....mmmmm!
I have tried this recipe and I found it is a great base for how ever you want to do with it, I used a ham that I had cooked and had froze the left over, with the juices, and a little pineapple as well as cloves, I had taken them out before I put the ham and the juices in with this recipe, I had to double the recipe and I added 1 cup of heavy cream then 1 cup of fat free half and half, and the results were amazing, everything remains the same, I have none left, everyone wanted more, but there is no more :-( great, great recipe Thank you so much for sharing sincerely cindy
Too much butter not enough flavor. Mid-way through cooking, I had to add chicken broth and dill. It still wasn't very flavorful.
Made this with the ham bone from our Christmas dinner. What a yummy, hearty winter soup. The only thing I did differently from the recipe was I subsituted 1 cup of white wine and 1 cup of chicken stock for 2 cups of the water, just to add a little extra flavor. Don't think it made much difference, though, as the ham and leeks are the dominant flavors. Mine wasn't super thick because the potatoes I used were a tad small (yukon golds). Will probably get bigger russet potatoes next time.
We prefer it a little less pureed.
Not what I had expected...but it was suprisingly good. I tripled the recipe to serve at my Oktoberfest this weekend. The ham bone added excellent flavor, and smelled really good while simmering. The only downfall was the soup smelled more flavorful than it actually was. I added a bit of chicken stock and used more leeks. In the end with a few touch-ups this soup turned out really well.
Very good. I used dried thyme and added extra chunks of ham. This ones a keeper.
The soup was good, a bit bland, but just not one I'd make over again. Maybe I'm not a fan of leeks after all!
Great!! I use light whipping cream and puree it with a hand mixer. It's much faster, takes about 1 minute. My sister says she can live of of this stuff. It is just like the soup we had in Ireland.
This is ok. Like another reviewer said, it was kind of like runny mashed potatoes. The flavor was just all around mild.
awesome!! we are now "hooked" on leeks...we even planted them in our garden!
This recipe is delicious! I would definitely make it again.
Served as a first course for a party of 10 and it was a big hit. Will defintely add to my recipe book and make again.
I love this recipe! The only thing that I have done differently is I add chopped garlic and I also use mostly chicken broth instead of all water. Thanks for sharing!
OMG! Absolutely delicious! I made a ham the other day and wanted to do something with the bone, and this is the first recipe that appeared. I used 10 red russet potatoes (peeled, but left some skin) and one leek chopped, probably more than a cup. I used 1 cup white cooking wine, 3 cups chicken broth, and 2cups water. I had to add some extra water to cover all the ingredients. I used a little less than 1/2 tsp of dried thyme (didn't have fresh). I simmered probably 45 minutes and used a hand mixer instead of a blender (much easier!) THere was a good bit of ham still attached to the bone that i cut off and threw in at the end. This was fabulous. My husband wants to buy a ham just to make this soup again.
it was so tasty.. i added some ham and the soup cook in the ham bone and it made it even better
4.5 Stars, only because I do not like all of it pureed. I will leave more chunks next time. I used 2 leeks instead of 1 cup and russet potatoes. I used 2 cans chicken broth and finished with water to 6 cups. I did not have a ham bone and used 2 TBS ham base and a sprinkling of dry thyme. I also used light cream to reduce calories. My daughter who thought she hates leeks ate it, then I told her it was leeks. She was surprised.
This was a very tasty soup. I let it simmer much longer than the recipe stated to really utilize the ham bone and, of course added a healthy dose of minced garlic just before the water went in. I did not have the cream so I just wisked in some non dairy creamer at the end. Next time I might experiment with some sour cream instead.
This was so good. I used ham broth that I had made and frozen earlier in the year and there was so much flavor. If I made it using a bone I would boil the bone longer then 20 minutes to get the most flavor from it.
Love this recipe. I used chicken broth and the leftover juice from cooking the ham instead of all water. I cooked the ham bone for a longer time to make sure to be able to remove the the ham that was left on the bone and then added even some leftover ham to the soup. We prefer some chunks in our soup so I just used a hand blender to slightly puree it so the potatoes thicken it.
I used a ham hock instead of a ham bone. And for my salt, all I had was sea salt. Made this for an Oktoberfest Party and it was a big hit. I left some potato chunks in for texture. I was handing out this recipe after the party. I recommend for a big party to just a cozy evening home with the family.
Thanks to the other reviewers comments... I had anticipated the soup to be on the bland side. So I substitute 2/3 of the water with chicken stock and added garlic to be fried with the onions. The 1st attempt was already a success! Very flavorful. We ate it with butter rolls and salad. It's whole enough to be a meal~
Meant to give 4.5stars. it is a good base - like the ham bone addition. Just got back from our local farmer's market today with bunch of fresh leeks, just-out-of-the-earth potatoes and the season's dried black olives with a nutty flavor- less salt. Decided to make this soup base with them: melted butter/olive oil in pot, sea salt, cracked black pepper & 3 bay leaves, stir fry in the sliced onions, some brown sugar on top, then sliced leeks. Toss together. Add the ham bone & I always brown the ham bone with a splash of good quality Chinese rice wine - it lifts the taste of the ham. top the pot with spring water & put in 15-20 of the dried black olives - it helps to add a subtle salty flavor to the soup naturally. chop up the potatoes into bite size pieces & toss in together with 3-4 cloves of chopped up garlic. bring to the boil then simmer the soup lowest heat for 2-3 hours. this fuses the flavors together and bring out the natural "sweetness" of the veg & meat in the soup. Leave out any cream/milk. do not puree. the potatoes & leeks/onions softened into the soup, the bits of meat came off the ham bone and I served it hot as broth w/softened chunks of potato & leeks with bits of ham meat in it - enjoy!!
Excellent Recipe! Taste great and fills you fast. They only problem I had was that the potatoes were not soft. I simply fixed this by letting the finished stew simmer for 2 hours on low heat. Problem solved
Delicious!! I didn't have a ham bone, but I had ham soup base. 6 cups water to 6 Tblsp base...yum. And my "picky on soup" kiddos loved it too.
Easy to make and tasty!
Followed another reviewers suggestion and seared the ham bone then cooked it in 6 cups of chicken broth (rather than water). All else was as instructed. And it was a good, though mild, flavor. So I gave this recipe a 4. But I wanted a more hearty German flavor. So I added chopped ham and served it with a bit (2-3T) of sauerkraut per bowl. And that made it amazing.
This was easy to shop for, prepare, and serve. It was a hit with my guests and husband. With a sprig of fresh thyme on top it looked gourmet to go along with the taste..
EASY. I used 1/3 butter and 2 quarts each of chicken and beef stock instead of water, 1/2&1/2 instead of heavy cream. After pureeing I added some cut up ham and that really made it a meal.
Very good. Will make again. Didn't have a ham bone so I added some julienned lean ham, which added a nice flavor, towards the end of cooking before pureeing with an immersion blender. I liked the fact that the leeks didn't overpower.
It was amazing but with my own tweaks. I did not peel potatoes. Instead of puree the potatoes I added instant potatoes to desired thickness. Also used veggie broth for water instead and added minced garlic with the onions.
Delicious. I think next time I'll add a little flour to thicken, and some chopped leftover ham.
As written, you puree the ham along with the potatoes and leeks. This turned the soup a hideous pink color. Those who closed their eyes and tried it anyway found it fairly bland and not enough to get past the pink. The instructions just can't be correct. We'll try making just potato leek soup and add ham chunks at the end.
Real soup! No chemical flavor or flour needed. More recipes like this would be great.
Great taste and consistency. A hit with the whole family.
Made this with ham (did not have ham bone) and used vegetable and chicken bouillon instead of plain water.
Great and simple recipe. I like the fact that it's not fancy...although I topped mine with some paprika for presentation. Lol
I made this on a rainy day. My family loved it. This is a keeper.
It resulted in the blandest soup my family ever tasted and the look much longer to prep.
I added carrots and celery because I think potato soup should have both. I used 4 cups of chicken broth plus 2 cups of water. My parents both liked this soup a lot. To me, it tastes like potato soup should taste. I will make it again, and I will add a poblano pepper.
Great creamy soup even without the cream. Used chicken bouillon to add more flavour to the base.
Good recipe. I used 4 cups chicken stock and dried Thyme. Used leftover ham and a bay leaf. After I used the immersion blender and adjusted the salt and pepper, it was good enough without the cream according to my daught3, who is on the Noom diet.
It was a big hit with my wife and mother-in-law, for whom I do most of the cooking. I had a ham bone from Thanksgiving and a couple leeks from a recipe I made a week ago, so I wanted to try this recipe. Unfortunately, my ham bone was not usable, so I had to substitute a package of cubed ham, but it turned out great. After the puree step, I almost didn't add the heavy cream because the soup was already so creamy. I did add a half cup of cream instead of a full cup.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections