Soup Recipes

This soup is quick to make, flavorful, and filling! Serve with warm corn bread or tortillas. This also freezes well. Garnish with chopped fresh avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, crushed tortilla chips, or green onion!
A warm, filling soup that is a wonderful cool weather lunch or dinner and is especially great with a side of multi-grain bread! I load up on thickly cut mushrooms and use traditional Hungarian Sweet Paprika. Um! Definitely use the tomato and pepper. It gives it a totally different flavor. You may serve immediately or refrigerate and reheat. I find that the soup just as good if not better the next day. Use a ripe tomato. Also, if you can't find a Hungarian wax pepper, try another mild chile pepper and just use a smaller piece.
This delicious soup was a favorite of mine while attending college. My family has been enjoying it ever since! Very easy and quick to make. It includes stew meat, mixed vegetables and egg noodles in a beef broth base.
Dashi is a basic stock used in Japanese cooking which is made by boiling dried kelp (seaweed) and dried bonito (fish). Instant dashi granules are sold in conveniently-sized jars or packets and vary in strength. Add more dashi to your soup if you want a stronger stock. You can use yellow, white or red miso paste for this soup. Yellow miso is sweet and creamy, red miso is stronger and saltier.
Manhattan clam chowder is usually very watery, too tomato-y, and not nearly clammy enough so I reworked the recipe into something significantly more rich, satisfying, and delicious. My secrets? A ton of clams, not too much tomato, and a little bit of flour to thicken things up. Serve with oyster crackers and garnish with fresh chives, parsley, tarragon, or even dill, if desired.
This is an extremely hearty and satisfying soup, made from scratch with beef bones, cabbage, potatoes, corn, chayote, and cilantro. Garnish with slivered raw onion, lime juice, jalapenos, and more cilantro.