Staff Picks

Egg Drop Soup (Better than Restaurant Quality!)

699
Mix up a simple, sensational bowl of soup for one with this recipe.
By Darren

Butternut Squash Bisque

903
Great use for all that early fall vegetable! Nice start for a fall day dinner or lunch.
By PHONELADY55

Chicken Tortilla Soup I

This soup is quick to make, flavorful, and filling! Serve with warm corn bread or tortillas. This also freezes well. Garnish with chopped fresh avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, crushed tortilla chips, or green onion!
By Star Pooley

California Italian Wedding Soup

252
This is my variation of a standard recipe. I like fresh basil and a little lemon rind, so those are basically my only changes. This is a quick and easy soup with flavors that impress all.
By DPATEL

Slow Cooker Lentil and Ham Soup

845
Come home at the end of the day to a richly spiced broth filled with lentils, ham and veggies. Pair it up with cornmeal muffins and you have a great meal!
By queendiva1

Geneva's Ultimate Hungarian Mushroom Soup

74
A warm, filling soup that is a wonderful cool weather lunch or dinner and is especially great with a side of multi-grain bread! I load up on thickly cut mushrooms and use traditional Hungarian Sweet Paprika. Um! Definitely use the tomato and pepper. It gives it a totally different flavor. You may serve immediately or refrigerate and reheat. I find that the soup just as good if not better the next day. Use a ripe tomato. Also, if you can't find a Hungarian wax pepper, try another mild chile pepper and just use a smaller piece.
By Genevajones

7 Oh-So-Good Orzo Soup Recipes

Orzo is the perfect little pasta to add body to standard soups.

Beef Noodle Soup

354
This delicious soup was a favorite of mine while attending college. My family has been enjoying it ever since! Very easy and quick to make. It includes stew meat, mixed vegetables and egg noodles in a beef broth base.
By Brenda Loop

Absolutely Ultimate Potato Soup

2805
This easy potato soup is made with chicken stock, bacon, onion, celery, and herbs, then finished with a little cream for extra richness.
By Star Pooley

Creamy Italian White Bean Soup

362
Hearty and healthy soup that is a favorite with friends and family. Sounds more difficult than it is. Try it! We're positive you'll be pleased. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese.
By colleenlora

Rich and Simple French Onion Soup

1342
A slice of French bread layered with three varieties of cheese is broiled on top of this decadent but simple French onion soup.
By Star Pooley

Miso Soup

Dashi is a basic stock used in Japanese cooking which is made by boiling dried kelp (seaweed) and dried bonito (fish). Instant dashi granules are sold in conveniently-sized jars or packets and vary in strength. Add more dashi to your soup if you want a stronger stock. You can use yellow, white or red miso paste for this soup. Yellow miso is sweet and creamy, red miso is stronger and saltier.
By Allrecipes Member
Inspiration and Ideas

10 Fancy Soups to Make at Home
Serve one of these elegant, impressive soups next time you want to go all out for dinner.
Our 10 Best Potato Soups of All Time
When the cooler months hit and you're in the mood for a warm and comforting dish, look no further than potato soup.
Our Top 22 Instant Pot Soup Recipes
Satisfying Slow Cooker Soups
15 International Soups To Try This Winter
More Soup Recipes

12 Most Popular Copycat Soups to Make at Home

Imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, but it can also save you a ton on going out to eat. Here are some of our favorite restaurant-style soups.
By Vanessa Greaves

Chef John's Manhattan Clam Chowder

Manhattan clam chowder is usually very watery, too tomato-y, and not nearly clammy enough so I reworked the recipe into something significantly more rich, satisfying, and delicious. My secrets? A ton of clams, not too much tomato, and a little bit of flour to thicken things up. Serve with oyster crackers and garnish with fresh chives, parsley, tarragon, or even dill, if desired.
By Chef John

Our 20 Best Turkey Soup Recipes

Take your leftovers up a notch with these popular turkey soup recipes
By Melanie Fincher

How to Make the Best Soups

Here's what every good soup-maker needs to know to elevate their soup game to its tastiest level.
By Vanessa Greaves

Copycat Panera® Broccoli Cheddar Soup

1493
Enjoy your favorite restaurant's broccoli Cheddar soup any time with this delicious recipe!
By gildawen

Instant Pot® Zuppa Toscana

29
Throw together a delicious zuppa toscana dinner quickly and easily by adding Italian sausage, seasoning, potatoes, and kale to an Instant Pot® and letting it do the work for you.
By Maureen Martindale VanHook

Homemade Chicken Soup

251
How is it that plain chicken and vegetables simmered together can taste so satisfying? Try this easy homemade chicken soup recipe for yourself and see.
By Star Pooley

Dumplings

1452
These quick and easy dumplings go great in stew or with chicken.
By Star Pooley

Super-Delicious Zuppa Toscana

3242
If you love the Zuppa Toscana at your local chain Italian restaurant, you will adore this soup. The rich soup is made with Italian sausage, potatoes, cream, and crushed red pepper.
By souporsweets

Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

3338
Egg noodles, carrots, celery, and chicken are simmered in broth seasoned with basil and oregano. Chicken noodle soup in 30 minutes!
By MARYVM

Slow Cooker Cream of Broccoli Soup

30
This is a most excellent soup and very easy to make. The kids love it.
By Jeremy Weidig

Best Cream Of Broccoli Soup

1564
Onions, celery, and broccoli cooked in chicken broth are pureed with milk in this quick scratch-made cream of broccoli soup.
By Star Pooley

Split Pea Soup

1312
This is a hearty split pea soup has a flavorful ham bone cooked with carrots, potatoes, onions, and a pinch of marjoram.
By bluebayou

Lentil Soup

3122
Lentils are coupled with vegetables for this family-friendly lentil soup. Topped with spinach and a splash of vinegar, this is the perfect weekday dinner.
By Bob Cody

Butternut Squash Soup II

2420
Squash, potatoes, carrots, celery, and onion cook up quickly into a thick, velvety soup that's ready in about an hour.
By Maplebird

Basic Ham and Bean Soup

1154
This recipe for a hearty ham white bean soup calls for carrots, celery, onion, bay leaves and mustard powder.
By Star Pooley

Ham and Split Pea Soup Recipe - A Great Soup

668
With the slightly sweet, somewhat salty, and subtly smoky flavor of the ham, this hearty soup is the ideal fall or winter soup -- a great one for lunches, or as a starter for dinner.
By Chef John

My Best Clam Chowder

2342
A traditional cream-based clam chowder gets a boost of flavor from a little red wine vinegar.
By PIONEERGIRL

The Best Thai Coconut Soup

1527
This recipe uses a lot of ingredients common in Thai cooking to make a delicious and spicy soup featuring shrimp and shiitake mushrooms in a coconut milk flavored broth.
By Jessica

Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

9746
Easy, creamy chicken and dumplings made from refrigerator biscuits, slow cooked to comfort-food perfection.
By Star Pooley

Caldo de Res (Mexican Beef Soup)

320
This is an extremely hearty and satisfying soup, made from scratch with beef bones, cabbage, potatoes, corn, chayote, and cilantro. Garnish with slivered raw onion, lime juice, jalapenos, and more cilantro.
By LKONIS
