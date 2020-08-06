Holidays and Events Recipes

20 Easy Appetizers for New Year's
Start your New Year's celebration with a bang with these 20 quick and easy appetizer recipes.
Pavlova with Winter Fruits
It's tough making dessert for someone cutting back on gluten and dairy. Luckily, pavlovas are gluten free and really easy. The toppings are easy to customize - I made the lemon curd dairy free and served whipped cream on the side.
Chef John's Deviled Lobster Tails
These spicy lobster tails are so easy to make. Just a note on the lobster tails in supermarkets: if they're not frozen, they've been frozen and then thawed. So, bypass the 'fresh' for the frozen, which are fresher.
Blood Orange Tart
This citrus-y tart with a shortbread crust is made with colorful blood orange juice, zest, and slices for garnish.
Eggnog Poke Cake
A rum and nutmeg spiced cake is the base for an eggnog sauce and eggnog whipped cream. Homemade eggnog and fresh nutmeg are highly recommended to give this the best flavor. Make sure to use a high-sided cake pan, as this cake rises a lot while baking!
Fluffy Pancakes
Tall and fluffy. These pancakes are just right. Topped with strawberries and whipped cream, they are impossible to resist.
Cheese Puffs (Gougeres)
Light, airy, cheese puffs are a versatile addition to a meal or appetizer plate. Tiny, they're like soup nuts. Larger, they pair well with beer or wine. Even bigger, they can be split and filled with ham, chicken, tuna salad, or even more cheese! These are easier to make than the recipe sounds, yet the result looks impressive enough that you can tell your friends you slaved over them.
Old-Fashioned Swedish Glogg
My grandfather brought this recipe over from Sweden in 1921. We still use it today. God Jul.
Chef John's Individual Beef Wellingtons
Enjoy these individual beef Wellingtons with no regrets and no second thoughts! Perfectly cooked filet mignon topped with a rich, savory mushroom pate is wrapped in a crispy pastry crust and served on top of a buttery pastry base for a 1-2 punch that's hard to beat. Serve as-is or with a simple, brown pan sauce.