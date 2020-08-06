Holidays and Events Recipes

Celebrate with top-rated holiday cookies, appetizers, and desserts. Find the right recipe for any holiday.

Staff Picks

20 Easy Appetizers for New Year's

Start your New Year's celebration with a bang with these 20 quick and easy appetizer recipes.
By Corey Williams

20 Bubbly Champagne Cocktails

Let's ring in the new year!
By Hayley Sugg

Pavlova with Winter Fruits

Rating: 5 stars
1
It's tough making dessert for someone cutting back on gluten and dairy. Luckily, pavlovas are gluten free and really easy. The toppings are easy to customize - I made the lemon curd dairy free and served whipped cream on the side.
By LauraF

Chef John's Deviled Lobster Tails

Rating: 4.65 stars
17
These spicy lobster tails are so easy to make. Just a note on the lobster tails in supermarkets: if they're not frozen, they've been frozen and then thawed. So, bypass the 'fresh' for the frozen, which are fresher.
By Chef John

Our Complete Collection of Lobster Recipes

Find a simple and easy lobster recipe that's sure to impress everyone.

Blood Orange Tart

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
This citrus-y tart with a shortbread crust is made with colorful blood orange juice, zest, and slices for garnish.
By Kim

Eggnog Poke Cake

Rating: 5 stars
1
A rum and nutmeg spiced cake is the base for an eggnog sauce and eggnog whipped cream. Homemade eggnog and fresh nutmeg are highly recommended to give this the best flavor. Make sure to use a high-sided cake pan, as this cake rises a lot while baking!
By Kim

Fluffy Pancakes

Rating: 4.82 stars
16891
Tall and fluffy. These pancakes are just right. Topped with strawberries and whipped cream, they are impossible to resist.
By kris

Cheese Puffs (Gougeres)

Rating: 4.08 stars
36
Light, airy, cheese puffs are a versatile addition to a meal or appetizer plate. Tiny, they're like soup nuts. Larger, they pair well with beer or wine. Even bigger, they can be split and filled with ham, chicken, tuna salad, or even more cheese! These are easier to make than the recipe sounds, yet the result looks impressive enough that you can tell your friends you slaved over them.
By Carolyn Bunkley

Old-Fashioned Swedish Glogg

Rating: 4.81 stars
32
My grandfather brought this recipe over from Sweden in 1921. We still use it today. God Jul.
By Judy

11 Chocolate Sponge Cake Recipes to Sink Your Teeth Into

Light on texture but big on taste, these chocolate sponge cakes make crowd-pleasing desserts.
By Sarra Sedghi

Chef John's Individual Beef Wellingtons

Enjoy these individual beef Wellingtons with no regrets and no second thoughts! Perfectly cooked filet mignon topped with a rich, savory mushroom pate is wrapped in a crispy pastry crust and served on top of a buttery pastry base for a 1-2 punch that's hard to beat. Serve as-is or with a simple, brown pan sauce.
By Chef John
Inspiration and Ideas

A Quick and Easy New Year's Eve Menu
 These easy recipes are low on prep time and ingredients, but no one will be able to tell.
Lobster Colorado
Rating: Unrated
147
"Let's see…the best darned filet mignon and lobster tail money can buy, bacon and butter. Assuming you cook it perfectly, as hubs did, it just doesn't get any better than this!" – naples34102
Cranberry Rum Mimosa
15 New Year's Food Traditions to Borrow From Around the World 
7 Lucky Foods to Eat on New Year's Day
16 Stunning Cheesecakes to Brighten Your Winter Holidays

Easy Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.46 stars
8204

Quick and easy sugar cookies! They are really good, plain or with candies in them. My friend uses chocolate mints on top, and they're great!

More Holidays and Events Recipes

Sausage Balls

Rating: 4.47 stars
1278
These are so yummy! My family makes every Christmas morning. Enjoy!
By Stephanie

Taco Seasoning I

Rating: 4.82 stars
7836
Depending on how spicy you and your family like your dishes, use as little or as much as you want.
By BILL ECHOLS

Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge

Rating: 4.48 stars
2479
This is the best recipe for creamy and delicious peanut butter fudge I have ever used. It is great for sharing at work.
By ANGIEH

Big Soft Ginger Cookies

Rating: 4.74 stars
6789
These are just what they say: big, soft, gingerbread cookies. They stay soft, too. My oldest son's favorite.
By AMY1028

Basic Crepes

Rating: 4.62 stars
3958
Here is a simple but delicious crepe batter which can be made in minutes. It's made from ingredients that everyone has on hand.
By JENNYC819

Juicy Roasted Chicken

Rating: 4.71 stars
4011
My grandmother's recipe for roasted chicken. We are German and she used to do it this way all the time. I never have had a chicken this juicy before; this little trick works and makes the people eating it go silent. It's funny. We nibble on the celery after.
By ROBINROCKINGBIRD

Chocolate Crinkles II

Rating: 4.69 stars
2452
Chocolate cookies coated in confectioners' sugar...very good!
By Dawn

Fudge

Rating: 4.49 stars
1759
I double the recipe and put in a glass baking dish (9x13 inches). Nice for holidays . . . Keep it for a secret and family and friends will think you worked forever on it . . . (smiles). You can also use peanut butter chips and make peanut butter fudge.
By Dana

Soft Christmas Cookies

Rating: 4.47 stars
1624
Soft cut out sugar cookie that I have used for years. I sprinkle with colored sugar before baking or you could also try icing them when cool.
By Georgie Bowers

Best Green Bean Casserole

Rating: 4.63 stars
1082
This great variation of the traditional green bean casserole is topped with French fried onions and Cheddar cheese.
By Jan

Guacamole

Rating: 4.81 stars
7581
You can make this avocado salad smooth or chunky depending on your tastes.
By Bob Cody

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Rating: 4.71 stars
5083
This tangy, creamy dip tastes just like Buffalo chicken wings. It's best served hot with crackers and celery sticks. Everyone loves the results!
By NUNPUNCH

Basic Mashed Potatoes

Rating: 4.52 stars
597
If you love good, old fashioned mashed potatoes this is the perfect recipe. Simple and delicious.
By Esmee Williams

Perfect Pumpkin Pie

Rating: 4.67 stars
3540
The one and only! EAGLE BRAND® makes this traditional dessert the perfect ending to a Thanksgiving feast.
By Eagle brand
Quick and Almost-Professional Buttercream Icing

Rating: 4.46 stars
2074
After failing to find the perfect recipe for buttercream icing, I found one that worked for me and then added my own two cents.
By xoshadyxo

Candied Pecans

Rating: 4.85 stars
796
You can't eat just one. Crunchy, sweet, salty, and AMAZING!
By Alix

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

Rating: 4.52 stars
3031
Slow cooked, Texas-style pulled pork that is served on a buttered and toasted roll. My family's favorite.
By cmccreight

Sweet Potato Pie I

Rating: 4.79 stars
3260
This recipe was shared with me by a special friend in Atlanta, GA. It has long been a favorite, and everyone who tastes it says it is the best they have ever had.
By COUGAAR

Russian Tea Cakes I

Rating: 4.68 stars
1548
This is a family recipe that's been made at Christmas time by at least 4 generations. This year will be the first for number 5!!! 'Bubba' brought it with her when she came from Lithuania. I pass it on in the true spirit of this season!
By THEAUNT708

Baked Ham and Cheese Party Sandwiches

Rating: 4.8 stars
878
These small, delicious sandwiches are perfect for any party. They are so good that even the pickiest of eaters will eat these.
By LisaT

Marie's Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast

Rating: 4.59 stars
2370
Moist and juicy pot roast done in a slow cooker with carrots, onion and potatoes.
By Marie Thomas

Christmas Breakfast Sausage Casserole

Rating: 4.59 stars
2155
My mom has always made this for us on Christmas morning, and since we only have it once a year it makes it even more good. It is so delicious, and everyone enjoys it! When I double the recipe I use 1 pound regular sausage and 1 pound sage sausage.
By M.K. Meredith

Best Brownies

Rating: 4.53 stars
13547
These brownies always turn out!
By Angie

Apple Pie by Grandma Ople

Rating: 4.78 stars
15426
This was my grandmother's apple pie recipe. I have never seen another one quite like it. It will always be my favorite and has won me several first place prizes in local competitions. I hope it becomes one of your favorites as well!
By MOSHASMAMA
