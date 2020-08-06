Chicken Recipes

Find recipes for fried chicken, chicken breast, grilled chicken, chicken wings, and more! Allrecipes has more than 5,430 kitchen-approved chicken recipes.

Staff Picks

Quick Chicken Piccata

These quick and easy pan-fried chicken breasts are topped with a simple pan sauce made with capers, butter, white wine, and lemon juice.
By Chef John

Chimichurri Baked Chicken

8
Chimichurri is a dish from Argentina that is usually served over grilled chicken or steak. This is my version, which may or may not be authentic.
By Bren

Aussie Chicken

2983
This recipe is very similar to a chicken dish served at a local well-known restaurant. A friend of mine was kind enough to share it. It includes chicken breasts topped with mushrooms, bacon and cheese cooked in a honey-mustard sauce.
By beckie

Air Fryer Apricot-Glazed Chicken Breasts

2
Fruit preserves work beautifully for glazing certain meats and fish, and apricot is one of the best for chicken. Serve over white rice.
By lutzflcat

Chicken Pot Pie IX

12654
A delicious chicken pie made from scratch with carrots, peas and celery.
By Robbie Rice

Kung Pao Chicken

1416
Spicy chicken with peanuts, similar to what is served in Chinese restaurants. It is easy to make, and you can be as sloppy with the measurements as you want. They reduce to a nice, thick sauce. Substitute cashews for peanuts, or bamboo shoots for the water chestnuts. You can't go wrong! Enjoy!
By deleteduser

How to Boil Chicken

Meal prep just got easier.
By Melanie Fincher

Anne's Chicken Chilaquiles Rojas

3
One of my favorite comfort foods from growing up in Tucson. It's great for a potluck or party and you'll get lots of compliments from your guests! This is a "roja" version but there is a "verde" style, too. Both are great and can be made hot or mild depending upon your heat tolerances or preferences. Serve with your favorite salsa, if desired.
By Dylan's Nana

Instant Pot® Chicken and Dumplings

47
Get all the flavor of a long-simmered chicken stew by using bone-in chicken breast and boneless thighs.
By Doughgirl8

Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)

This is a really good recipe for spicy Indian chicken curry. It's pretty easy to make and tastes really good!
By Ayshren

Honey-Garlic Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs

I have used it often. It's easy and uses pantry staples. Always a hit with adults and kids. Serve with basmati rice or quinoa and steamed or roasted vegetables.
By Myrna

20 Ways The World Makes Chicken And Rice

Here are some of our favorite chicken and rice recipes from around the world.
By Vanessa Greaves
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

15+ Fancy Chicken Recipes With 5-Star Ratings
When you want a fancy dinner that won't break the bank, choose chicken.
Our 21 Best Chicken Thigh Dinners
Chicken thighs are cheaper, tastier, and much easier to cook than chicken breasts. They're extremely versatile, and are delicious in curries, stews, and sheet pan dinners.
16 Easy Ground Chicken Recipes Inspired by World Cuisines
Chicken Breast Dinners That Use 5 Ingredients Or Fewer
6 Easy Tips to Make Crispy, Crunchy Oven-Fried Chicken
17 Easy Chicken Curry Dinners from Around the World
Juicy Roasted Chicken
3793

A couple of simple ingredients with no-fuss prep make a roast chicken that many swear is the juiciest they've ever eaten.

More Chicken Recipes

Chicken Marsala Milanese

2
Chef John cooks chicken cutlets Milanese-style, then tops them with the same amazing mushroom sauce that goes on chicken Marsala.
By Chef John

Chicken Parts 101: What to Do With Each Cut

Here’s what you need to know about the different cuts of chicken, from breasts to legs to wings.
By Corey Williams

12 Best Baked Chicken Recipes

These are proven chicken dinner winners.
By Carl Hanson

Kung Pao Chicken

1416
Spicy chicken with peanuts, similar to what is served in Chinese restaurants. It is easy to make, and you can be as sloppy with the measurements as you want. They reduce to a nice, thick sauce. Substitute cashews for peanuts, or bamboo shoots for the water chestnuts. You can't go wrong! Enjoy!
By deleteduser

Here's How to Make 3 Different Dinners From 1 Rotisserie Chicken

Get more cluck for your buck.
By Vanessa Greaves

Chef John's Chicken Kiev

223
I'm not going to say this chicken Kiev is 'easy to make.' It's really not. So, why try? Because, if and when you pull this off, you'll be enjoying one of the greatest chicken experiences of your life. It's also one of the greatest garlic experiences of your life, as well as one of the greatest butter experiences of your life.
By Chef John

Juicy Roasted Chicken

3793
A couple of simple ingredients with no-fuss prep make a roast chicken that many swear is the juiciest they've ever eaten.
By ROBINROCKINGBIRD

Perfect Chicken

176
Chicken stock, wine, onions, garlic, mushroom, cream, butter, herbs, lemon, and capers reduce to make a perfect sauce. Served alongside mushroom rice and asparagus; it is HEAVEN! Patience is key with the sauce. The flavors will come together beautifully if you allow them to reduce as directed.
By Faith

Aussie Chicken

2983
This recipe is very similar to a chicken dish served at a local well-known restaurant. A friend of mine was kind enough to share it. It includes chicken breasts topped with mushrooms, bacon and cheese cooked in a honey-mustard sauce.
By beckie

Chicken Normandy (Escalope de Poulet a la Normande)

11
This is how my mum and grandma make chicken Normandy. The main things in this recipe are to have the chicken breasts really tender and the sauce not too liquidy. Bon appetit!
By CeliaBC

Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole

874
Chicken and rice casseroles are a staple of American cooking. This version uses cream of mushroom, cream of celery, and cream of chicken to give a rich flavor to a quick school-night dinner when getting your back-to-school routine settled.
By katiefbenham

Chicken Pot Pie IX

12654
A delicious chicken pie made from scratch with carrots, peas and celery.
By Robbie Rice

Homemade Chicken Soup

251
How is it that plain chicken and vegetables simmered together can taste so satisfying? Try this easy homemade chicken soup recipe for yourself and see.
By deleteduser

Buffalo Chicken Dip

5002
This tangy, creamy dip tastes just like Buffalo chicken wings. It's best served hot with crackers and celery sticks. Everyone loves the results!
By NUNPUNCH

Chicken Parmesan

4004
My version of chicken parmesan is a little different than what they do in the restaurants, with less sauce and a crispier crust.
By Chef John

Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

3336
When you don't have time to make your soup totally from scratch, this is a very easy, very good substitute.
By MARYVM

Slow Cooker Sweet and Sour Chicken Thighs

12
This family-friendly dinner is just as good as takeout but made really easily in your slow cooker. We like to serve it with rice.
By fabeveryday

Slow Cooker Parmesan Chicken Thighs and Potatoes

4
Easy to make and perfect for a weeknight dinner, these slow cooker Parmesan chicken thighs and potatoes will appeal to the whole family.
By kimmi

Chicken Marsala

5696
A delicious, classic chicken dish -- lightly coated chicken breasts braised with Marsala wine and mushrooms. Easy and ideal for both a quick weeknight entree AND serving to company.
By Allrecipes Member
Sponsored By Walmart

Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)

1039
Chicken breasts simmer in a curry sauce with yogurt, tomatoes, onion, garlic, and ginger in this spicy Indian dish.
By Ayshren

Honey-Garlic Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs

2983
I have used it often. It's easy and uses pantry staples. Always a hit with adults and kids. Serve with basmati rice or quinoa and steamed or roasted vegetables.
By Myrna

Jambalaya

980
Spicy jambalaya with chicken and andouille sausage.
By deleteduser

Winter Chicken Bake

263
This is an easy recipe that is warm, hearty, healthy, and colorful. The tartness of the cranberries compliments the sweetness of the barbecue sauce and the mellow sweet potatoes. Homemade barbecue sauce is what I used, but your favorite barbecue sauce will work too.
By CAGEINCALI

Spicy Thai Basil Chicken (Pad Krapow Gai)

995
My version of this classic Thai dish has spectacular taste even with regular basil instead of Thai or holy basil. The sauce actually acts like a glaze as the chicken mixture cooks over high heat. The recipe works best if you chop or grind your own chicken and have all ingredients prepped before you start cooking.
By Chef John
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com