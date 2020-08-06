Chicken Recipes

Quick Chicken Piccata
These quick and easy pan-fried chicken breasts are topped with a simple pan sauce made with capers, butter, white wine, and lemon juice.
Chimichurri Baked Chicken
Chimichurri is a dish from Argentina that is usually served over grilled chicken or steak. This is my version, which may or may not be authentic.
Aussie Chicken
This recipe is very similar to a chicken dish served at a local well-known restaurant. A friend of mine was kind enough to share it. It includes chicken breasts topped with mushrooms, bacon and cheese cooked in a honey-mustard sauce.
Air Fryer Apricot-Glazed Chicken Breasts
Fruit preserves work beautifully for glazing certain meats and fish, and apricot is one of the best for chicken. Serve over white rice.
Kung Pao Chicken
Spicy chicken with peanuts, similar to what is served in Chinese restaurants. It is easy to make, and you can be as sloppy with the measurements as you want. They reduce to a nice, thick sauce. Substitute cashews for peanuts, or bamboo shoots for the water chestnuts. You can't go wrong! Enjoy!
Anne's Chicken Chilaquiles Rojas
One of my favorite comfort foods from growing up in Tucson. It's great for a potluck or party and you'll get lots of compliments from your guests! This is a "roja" version but there is a "verde" style, too. Both are great and can be made hot or mild depending upon your heat tolerances or preferences. Serve with your favorite salsa, if desired.
Instant Pot® Chicken and Dumplings
Get all the flavor of a long-simmered chicken stew by using bone-in chicken breast and boneless thighs.
Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)
This is a really good recipe for spicy Indian chicken curry. It's pretty easy to make and tastes really good!
Honey-Garlic Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs
I have used it often. It's easy and uses pantry staples. Always a hit with adults and kids. Serve with basmati rice or quinoa and steamed or roasted vegetables.
