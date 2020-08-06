Instant Pot® Recipes

Creamy risotto with softened mushrooms and a sprinkling of cheese seems like a dish best ordered at a restaurant instead of made at home. That's because traditionally risotto is made slowly, stirring often, adding 1/4 cup of hot stock at a time, then more stirring. It's a labor-intensive dish that's worth the fuss. However, risotto made in a pressure cooker is so simple and quick that it feels like cheating. It's not. This is the real stuff. You'll probably start making risotto far more often after you try this one.
This is an easy take on mashed potatoes. The potatoes pressure cook away while you focus on other things. This is a basic but tasty recipe; feel free to update with your own ingredients. You can peel the skins if you prefer. Once you mash it up, you can return insert back to the pot, reattach the lid, and place it on the Keep Warm function until you are ready to serve.
Sweet and sour pork is a traditional and delicious Chinese dish. There's no need for takeout when you can make it with very little effort at home, and even better, in the Instant Pot®. Serve with rice.
This potato soup cooks in an Instant Pot® and is customizable with assorted toppings. I prefer to get my saltiness from the bacon, so I don't add extra salt. I also like a thicker chowder-like consistency; if you like yours thinner, add more liquid.
This kind of pressure cooking turns complex weekend-only dishes into everyday fare. For this Instant Pot® recipe, I adapted our recipe for classic Yankee pot roast, using baby carrots and frozen pearl onions to cut down on prep time. Coating the roast with seasoned flour before browning adds flavor and helps thicken the sauce--an important step in a sealed system where water can't evaporate. Spoon the sauce over the beef and vegetables alongside mashed potatoes, buttered egg noodles, or rice.
This is the perfect comfort food on a busy night! The whole thing comes together in one pot in about 45 minutes. It's a super affordable hearty meal created from pantry staples. Great with a glass of wine. Garnish each serving with Parmesan and fresh flat-leaf parsley.
Corned beef used to be a weekend only treat for me due to how long it took to cook, until I discovered the Instant Pot®. Save yourself time and hassle by letting your Instant Pot® do all of the work for you, and in a fraction of the time. You can have it and all of the fixings on your table in 2 hours. If you decide to fix cabbage, be sure to keep it in large wedges so that it does not overcook.
There is no need to go to a high-end restaurant for crab legs when you can easily do them at home in your Instant Pot®. From the freezer to the table in 20 minutes. Save your money. It honestly doesn't get any easier than this.
The Instant Pot® made the moistest turkey breast I have ever made. I usually let this cook in the slow cooker all day, but this turned out so much better. I couldn't believe that I had such a wonderful meal ready in less than an hour total!
If you happen to raise your own chickens or have access to really fresh eggs, a pressure cooker is the best way to make hard-cooked eggs. It doesn't really save time (the pressure cooker's usual claim to fame), but here's why it's great: it actually makes fresh eggs easy to peel!
An Instant Pot® makes an easy weeknight meal even easier! Frozen chicken breasts are combined with taco seasoning and salsa for a tasty Mexican-themed meal. You can use the meat for tacos, burrito bowls, or as a topping for baked potatoes. So many possibilities! I used this the first night for chicken quesadillas. The second night I used it as a topping for baked potatoes with shredded cheese, pickled jalapenos, and sour cream.
A twist on the grape jelly cocktail meatballs that everybody loves. This recipe uses apricot preserves, but feel free to use grape, orange marmalade, or even cranberry sauce - they're all delicious! Try different flavors of barbecue sauce too! These make the perfect party appetizer, especially when you're low on time!
This simple, earthy, rich, and satisfying soup is easy to make in your Instant Pot® or electric pressure cooker. This recipe uses pork and hominy along with spices and herbs. Feel free to adjust the ingredients to suit your taste. Serve in bowls and add your favorite toppings, such as sliced radishes, shredded cabbage, diced avocado, chopped cilantro, lime wedges, and sliced jalapenos.
This recipe was passed down through my French Canadian family from my grandmother, to my mother and then to me many years ago. It traditionally takes hours to make, as we let the beans slow cook overnight in the oven on low heat. I decided to try and transform it into a much quicker Instant Pot® recipe with great success! With this method, you don't even have to presoak the beans. These are even better the next day, and they freeze well, too.
These ribs start from a frozen state, so dinner can be made without planning ahead. Each rib portion should have 3 to 4 ribs. I use a spice called "Red Rocks Hickory Smoke Seasoning" from Savory Spice Shop®, but you may use what you have. With only 3 ingredients, it doesn't get much easier!
Instant Pot® pasta recipes are one of my favorite easy weeknight dinner solutions. This creamy chicken and mushroom pasta recipe cooks in one pot (your pressure cooker) in about 30 minutes. Garnish with additional Parmesan and parsley.
This rich and creamy mushroom soup is not only comforting on a cold day, it's ready in no time! To cut down on prep time, feel free to coarsely chop the mushrooms using a food processor. If you prefer a smoother texture, you can partially puree the cooked soup using an immersion blender.