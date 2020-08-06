Instant Pot® Recipes

Find new recipes for quickly cooking your family's favorites, including Instant Pot butter chicken and Instant Pot mac and cheese.

Instant Pot® Mushroom Risotto

Rating: 4.69 stars
Creamy risotto with softened mushrooms and a sprinkling of cheese seems like a dish best ordered at a restaurant instead of made at home. That's because traditionally risotto is made slowly, stirring often, adding 1/4 cup of hot stock at a time, then more stirring. It's a labor-intensive dish that's worth the fuss. However, risotto made in a pressure cooker is so simple and quick that it feels like cheating. It's not. This is the real stuff. You'll probably start making risotto far more often after you try this one.
By Shauna James Ahern

Our Best New Instant Pot Recipes of 2021

Every year our community of home cooks come up with new and creative ways to put their Instant Pots to use. Here, we're sharing the new Instant Pot recipes that you loved the most.
By Melanie Fincher

Simple Instant Pot® Mashed Potatoes

Rating: 5 stars
This is an easy take on mashed potatoes. The potatoes pressure cook away while you focus on other things. This is a basic but tasty recipe; feel free to update with your own ingredients. You can peel the skins if you prefer. Once you mash it up, you can return insert back to the pot, reattach the lid, and place it on the Keep Warm function until you are ready to serve.
By FrackFamily5 CA—>CT

Beef Stroganoff for Instant Pot®

Rating: 4.47 stars
A truly one-pot meal! Fork-tender beef and mushrooms with egg noodles. This recipe is written using the Instant Pot®.
By Lissa

Instant Pot® Sweet and Sour Pork

Rating: 4.09 stars
Sweet and sour pork is a traditional and delicious Chinese dish. There's no need for takeout when you can make it with very little effort at home, and even better, in the Instant Pot®. Serve with rice.
By lutzflcat

Instant Pot® Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Rating: 4.6 stars
This potato soup cooks in an Instant Pot® and is customizable with assorted toppings. I prefer to get my saltiness from the bacon, so I don't add extra salt. I also like a thicker chowder-like consistency; if you like yours thinner, add more liquid.
By thedailygourmet

Instant Pot® Italian Wedding Soup

Rating: 4.82 stars
Meatballs, pasta, and cheese are a marriage made in heaven. There are many, many versions of this recipe, this is mine. I hope that you enjoy it!
By Bren

Instant Pot® Green Chili Chicken and Rice

Rating: 4.41 stars
This is a great one-pot dish of green chili chicken and rice with 3 different types of chile peppers - Anaheim, jalapenos and fire roasted green chile peppers, for those of you who like it spicy!
By Huserdaddy

Instant Pot® Yankee Pot Roast

Rating: 4.4 stars
This kind of pressure cooking turns complex weekend-only dishes into everyday fare. For this Instant Pot® recipe, I adapted our recipe for classic Yankee pot roast, using baby carrots and frozen pearl onions to cut down on prep time. Coating the roast with seasoned flour before browning adds flavor and helps thicken the sauce--an important step in a sealed system where water can't evaporate. Spoon the sauce over the beef and vegetables alongside mashed potatoes, buttered egg noodles, or rice.
By Jill Sander

Instant Pot® Penne alla Vodka

This is the perfect comfort food on a busy night! The whole thing comes together in one pot in about 45 minutes. It's a super affordable hearty meal created from pantry staples. Great with a glass of wine. Garnish each serving with Parmesan and fresh flat-leaf parsley.
By NicoleMcmom

Easy Pressure Cooker Pot Roast

Rating: 4.42 stars
VERY tender and delicious. Using the pressure cooker saves SO much time that this recipe can be used on a weekday and still you can manage to eat dinner at a decent hour.
By ccsoccerbmxmom

Best Instant Pot® Scalloped Potatoes

Rating: 4.56 stars
Scalloped potatoes are the ultimate side dish. Try this quick and easy version made in minutes in your Instant Pot®!
By Fioa
Instant Pot® Corned Beef

Rating: 4.62 stars
Corned beef used to be a weekend only treat for me due to how long it took to cook, until I discovered the Instant Pot®. Save yourself time and hassle by letting your Instant Pot® do all of the work for you, and in a fraction of the time. You can have it and all of the fixings on your table in 2 hours. If you decide to fix cabbage, be sure to keep it in large wedges so that it does not overcook.

Instant Pot® Simple Steamed Crab Legs

Rating: 4.88 stars
There is no need to go to a high-end restaurant for crab legs when you can easily do them at home in your Instant Pot®. From the freezer to the table in 20 minutes. Save your money. It honestly doesn't get any easier than this.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Pressure Cooker Chili

Rating: 4.67 stars
There's nothing like a steamy hot bowl of chili on a cold snowy day. What's even better is having it ready within 35 minutes from start to finish.
By Spyce

Instant Pot® Meatloaf

Rating: 4.52 stars
Quick, easy, and delicious meatloaf made in the Instant Pot®. Made a little sweet with apple.
By Cybergy

Instant Pot® Turkey Breast

Rating: 4.57 stars
The Instant Pot® made the moistest turkey breast I have ever made. I usually let this cook in the slow cooker all day, but this turned out so much better. I couldn't believe that I had such a wonderful meal ready in less than an hour total!
By Tammy Lynn

Instant Pot® Chicken and Dumplings

Rating: 4.79 stars
Get all the flavor of a long-simmered chicken stew without the fuss of using a whole chicken.
By Doughgirl8

Pressure Cooker Hard-Boiled Eggs

Rating: 4.86 stars
If you happen to raise your own chickens or have access to really fresh eggs, a pressure cooker is the best way to make hard-cooked eggs. It doesn't really save time (the pressure cooker's usual claim to fame), but here's why it's great: it actually makes fresh eggs easy to peel!
By Gremolata

Instant Pot® Ham

Rating: 4.75 stars
This is one reason I love my Instant Pot®. I can pull a frozen ham from the freezer, put it in the Instant Pot® with just 3 ingredients and, with almost no effort, have dinner on the table.
By Brandi Doss Russell

Instant Pot® Salsa Chicken

Rating: 4.73 stars
An Instant Pot® makes an easy weeknight meal even easier! Frozen chicken breasts are combined with taco seasoning and salsa for a tasty Mexican-themed meal. You can use the meat for tacos, burrito bowls, or as a topping for baked potatoes. So many possibilities! I used this the first night for chicken quesadillas. The second night I used it as a topping for baked potatoes with shredded cheese, pickled jalapenos, and sour cream.
By Tammy Lynn

Easy Instant Pot® Cocktail Meatballs

Rating: 4.58 stars
A twist on the grape jelly cocktail meatballs that everybody loves. This recipe uses apricot preserves, but feel free to use grape, orange marmalade, or even cranberry sauce - they're all delicious! Try different flavors of barbecue sauce too! These make the perfect party appetizer, especially when you're low on time!
By France C

Instant Pot® Red Posole

Rating: 4.76 stars
This simple, earthy, rich, and satisfying soup is easy to make in your Instant Pot® or electric pressure cooker. This recipe uses pork and hominy along with spices and herbs. Feel free to adjust the ingredients to suit your taste. Serve in bowls and add your favorite toppings, such as sliced radishes, shredded cabbage, diced avocado, chopped cilantro, lime wedges, and sliced jalapenos.
By bd.weld

Instant Pot® Collard Greens

Rating: 4.67 stars
Quick Southern-style collard greens made in your Instant Pot®.
By Trevor Barrett

Easy Pressure Cooker Potatoes

Rating: 5 stars
This is the easiest way I have come up with for cooking whole, skin-on potatoes to perfection for use in whatever recipe you need them for.
By GhöstPepper

Instant Pot® Steel-Cut Oats

Rating: 4.93 stars
Steel-cut oats and the Instant Pot®: Two of my favorite 'discoveries' from the last 10 years. Top with ground flax seed, hemp seed, cinnamon, fruit, honey, syrup, vanilla extract, nut butter, etc.
By MoMosGoGo

Instant Pot® Traditional Dressing

Rating: 4.67 stars
An electric pressure cooker like the Instant Pot® can help during the holidays when you are pressed for stovetop or oven space. This dressing is flavorful and is sure to please the traditionalists.
By bd.weld

Instant Pot® Vegan Cabbage Detox Soup

Rating: 4.46 stars
This simple vegan cabbage soup is perfect for a detox diet. It's a tasty no-fuss recipe that takes 30 minutes to make in your Instant Pot®.
By Fioa

Instant Pot® Baked Beans

Rating: 4.84 stars
This recipe was passed down through my French Canadian family from my grandmother, to my mother and then to me many years ago. It traditionally takes hours to make, as we let the beans slow cook overnight in the oven on low heat. I decided to try and transform it into a much quicker Instant Pot® recipe with great success! With this method, you don't even have to presoak the beans. These are even better the next day, and they freeze well, too.
By France C

Instant Pot® Chicken Noodle Soup

Rating: 4.77 stars
Simple and fast chicken noodle soup made in the Instant Pot®.
By Tim

Instant Pot® Beef Tips

These super tender and delicious sirloin tips are braised and pressure-cooked in a rich gravy. Serve over mashed potatoes, rice, or cauliflower rice.
By WCFranck

Instant Pot® Ribs from Frozen

Rating: 4.83 stars
These ribs start from a frozen state, so dinner can be made without planning ahead. Each rib portion should have 3 to 4 ribs. I use a spice called "Red Rocks Hickory Smoke Seasoning" from Savory Spice Shop®, but you may use what you have. With only 3 ingredients, it doesn't get much easier!
By thedailygourmet

Instant Pot® Basic Cabbage Rolls

Rating: 4.61 stars
Cabbage leaves stuffed with meatloaf mix, onion, and rice, cooked in the Instant Pot®.
By Bren

Instant Pot® Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Rating: 4.83 stars
A classic appetizer made in just minutes in the Instant Pot®. This has all of the creamy and cheesy goodness you'd expect in a spinach dip without the hassle.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Instant Pot® Pork Chops

Rating: 4.41 stars
Needed a quick way to cook tender pork chops and this method did it! It took about 10 minutes and my husband and 6-year-old daughter fought over the leftovers!
By LDMKitchen

Instant Pot® Creamy Pasta with Chicken Thighs and Mushrooms

Instant Pot® pasta recipes are one of my favorite easy weeknight dinner solutions. This creamy chicken and mushroom pasta recipe cooks in one pot (your pressure cooker) in about 30 minutes. Garnish with additional Parmesan and parsley.
By fabeveryday

Instant Pot® Creamy Mushroom Soup

Rating: 4.78 stars
This rich and creamy mushroom soup is not only comforting on a cold day, it's ready in no time! To cut down on prep time, feel free to coarsely chop the mushrooms using a food processor. If you prefer a smoother texture, you can partially puree the cooked soup using an immersion blender.
By France C
