Comfort Food Recipes

Baked Homemade Macaroni and Cheese
This tasty baked macaroni and cheese dish has a buttery cracker topping.
Creamy Biscuits and Gravy
This biscuits and gravy recipe is a perfectly rich, great-tasting breakfast option for that occasional Sunday morning when you don't care about calories!
Chef John's Chicken a la King
Chicken à la King is one of my favorite classic comfort foods. This recipe is easy to adapt--you can make it thicker or thinner by changing the amount of roux and having a little extra stock on hand. Usually I make this with leftovers from a large roasted chicken. Serve over pasta, toast, rice, or mashed potatoes.
Instant Pot® Pork Chops and Gravy
I seldom use canned soup, but I make an exception for this. So moist and tender, pure comfort food!
Vietnamese Chicken and Long-Grain Rice Congee
Congee is a much overlooked soup and a comfort food of a lot of Asian peoples. This recipe is flavorful, light, and goes down real easy when you are feeling a little out of the weather. It looks harder than it actually is. I usually just throw things together, go away, and wander into the kitchen later to see if it's done.
Mom's Favorite Baked Mac and Cheese
A favorite, creamy, comforting dish that is easy enough to make any night.
Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes
This is my husband's favorite dish, and he considers it a special occasion every time I make it. The creamy cheese sauce and the tender potatoes in this classic French dish combine to make a deliciously addictive experience. It's a great side dish with a roast pork loin or beef tenderloin. Add a green salad and French bread, and you have found the magic path to a man's heart. To avoid lumps in your sauce, add the milk just a little at a time as you stir the flour and butter. Experiment with different cheeses for variety.
Ultimate Twice Baked Potatoes
I made these up years ago and have been making them ever since. They are always a big hit. These potatoes make a wonderful side dish for any meal and are terrific heated up the next day for lunch.
Broccoli, Rice, Cheese, and Chicken Casserole
This is a delicious twist to broccoli, rice, and cheese casserole, and is VERY easy to make. You can also cut this in half. I use the 1 can cream of mushroom soup when I make half. You can also leave out the onion. It just gives it a little added flavor, but is still very good without it.
Chef John's Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken that's super tender and perfectly seasoned.