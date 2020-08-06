Comfort Food Recipes

For comfort food recipes like lasagna, potato casseroles, chicken soup, and meatloaf--just to name a few-- look no further. We have them all, tried and true, rated and reviewed.

Baked Homemade Macaroni and Cheese

584
This tasty baked macaroni and cheese dish has a buttery cracker topping.
By Jody

Creamy Biscuits and Gravy

85
This biscuits and gravy recipe is a perfectly rich, great-tasting breakfast option for that occasional Sunday morning when you don't care about calories!
By user

Chef John's Chicken a la King

68
Chicken à la King is one of my favorite classic comfort foods. This recipe is easy to adapt--you can make it thicker or thinner by changing the amount of roux and having a little extra stock on hand. Usually I make this with leftovers from a large roasted chicken. Serve over pasta, toast, rice, or mashed potatoes.
By Chef John

Carol's Arroz Con Pollo

367
Chicken served with seasoned rice.
By Carol Alter

Instant Pot® Pork Chops and Gravy

156
I seldom use canned soup, but I make an exception for this. So moist and tender, pure comfort food!
By Bren

Vietnamese Chicken and Long-Grain Rice Congee

24
Congee is a much overlooked soup and a comfort food of a lot of Asian peoples. This recipe is flavorful, light, and goes down real easy when you are feeling a little out of the weather. It looks harder than it actually is. I usually just throw things together, go away, and wander into the kitchen later to see if it's done.
By DawnH

Mom's Favorite Baked Mac and Cheese

1114
A favorite, creamy, comforting dish that is easy enough to make any night.
By GEPETTO_69

World's Best Lasagna

19678
It takes a little work, but it is worth it.
By John Chandler

Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes

5919
This is my husband's favorite dish, and he considers it a special occasion every time I make it. The creamy cheese sauce and the tender potatoes in this classic French dish combine to make a deliciously addictive experience. It's a great side dish with a roast pork loin or beef tenderloin. Add a green salad and French bread, and you have found the magic path to a man's heart. To avoid lumps in your sauce, add the milk just a little at a time as you stir the flour and butter. Experiment with different cheeses for variety.
By Cathy Martin

Ultimate Twice Baked Potatoes

3652
I made these up years ago and have been making them ever since. They are always a big hit. These potatoes make a wonderful side dish for any meal and are terrific heated up the next day for lunch.
By PONYGIRL64

Broccoli, Rice, Cheese, and Chicken Casserole

1061
This is a delicious twist to broccoli, rice, and cheese casserole, and is VERY easy to make. You can also cut this in half. I use the 1 can cream of mushroom soup when I make half. You can also leave out the onion. It just gives it a little added flavor, but is still very good without it.
By Heather

Chef John's Buttermilk Fried Chicken

473
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken that's super tender and perfectly seasoned.
By Chef John
Our Ultimate Comfort Food Recipes
Everyone's definition of comfort food varies—but it's almost always something Mom or Dad used to make. Here are the go-to classics from our community.
8 Vegetarian Comfort Food Classics
Vegetarian comfort food doesn't always mean "buried under cheese." Get ideas!
Hamburger Steak with Onions and Gravy
4089
Warm and Cozy Comfort Food Desserts
Our Best Grandma-Approved Recipes of All Time
Family-Favorite Ground Beef Casseroles
More Comfort Food Recipes

Sloppy Joes

7660
Perfectly flavored, nostalgic, comfort-food classic Sloppy Joe sandwiches.
By Tamara

Johnny Marzetti Casserole

152
Kids love this buffet-ready casserole dish. My mother-in-law used to make a simpler version of this for my husband when he was growing up. This version pushes the flavor profile a bit. I prefer to have this dish sit overnight before baking as the flavors improve and the pasta absorbs some of the sauce so the consistency is just right.
By KC

Slow Cooker Beef Stew

5385
This easy slow cooker beef stew recipe is hearty and comforting.
By BUCHKO

Easiest Pot Roast Ever

526
Make the best pot roast and vegetables with this easy slow cooker recipe.
By Jennifer Miles

Crispy Hash Browns

1175
These crispy, homemade hash browns are perfect for breakfast or brunch.
By your mom

Simple Beef Stroganoff

936
Ground beef stroganoff is rich, creamy, and ready in under 30 minutes.
By Brenda

Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

3386
An easy chicken noodle soup recipe that's ready in just over 30 minutes.
By marymerharhotmailcom

Good New Orleans Creole Gumbo

1176
This authentic Creole Gumbo from New Orleans starts out with a slow cooked roux.Traditional gumbo file powder is used to flavor shrimp, crabmeat, and andouille sausage.
By Mddoccook

To Die For Fettuccine Alfredo

2229
A rich, creamy Alfredo sauce made with Romano and Parmesan cheeses.
By ERINMARIE

The Best Spaghetti Casserole

176
Easy and irresistible baked spaghetti full of flavor from beef and cheese.
By Noonie Finch Hodges

Best Tuna Casserole

2786
Ready in just 35 minutes! This comfort food casserole uses pantry ingredients for convenience and potato chips for crunch.
By JAICARD

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

455
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio is a simple Italian dish of garlic, olive oil, parsley, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese tossed with cooked pasta.
By Chef John

Baked Ziti

8665
Spaghetti sauce and three kinds of Italian cheeses make a surprisingly quick and budget-friendly baked ziti that's perfect for a weeknight meal.
By Colleen

Jambalaya

1060
A spicy jambalaya recipe with chicken, andouille sausage, rice and Cajun seasonings.
By Terri

Shrimp Scampi with Pasta

1311
Try this shrimp scampi recipe served with pasta for the ultimate seafood pasta dish.
By JustJen

Gnocchi

643
Mashed potato, flour and an egg -- all you need to knead for gnocchi.
By Anna

Baked Spaghetti

1426
A comforting baked spaghetti casserole layered with meat sauce and cheese.
By CALLIKO

20 Recipes So Good You Could Call Them 'Perfect'

Perfection may be a bold claim, but these recipes have the flavor to back it up.

Easy Mexican Casserole

2647
A baked Mexican casserole with layers of tortilla chips, beef, and salsa.
By ANDREALF63

Grandma's Ground Beef Casserole

446
My grandmother's old-fashioned hamburger casserole is comfort food at its best!
By LaDonna Langwell

Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

9765
This easy crockpot chicken and dumplings is a filling, comforting meal.
By Janiece Mason

The Casserole

68
My mom invented this flexible casserole when my first child was born -- and it's been a standard in our household ever since! The soups and veggies may be easily varied. I tend to used boxed mashed potatoes, and they're great, too. To double the recipe (and freeze one), only use 3 total cans of soup -- it gets really juicy. Yum!
By Lovesmurfs

Emily's Excellent Taco Casserole

220
This is a super speedy dinner I like to make when it is getting late and I haven't cooked yet. Chili, corn chips and cheese are topped with lettuce and tomato. Spice it up with your favorite salsa. Vegetarian chili can be found with the regular chili - it is often labeled as 'fat free'. This recipe can easily be doubled, and cooked in a 9x13 inch baking dish.
By your mom
