World's Best Potato Soup

Cheesy, hearty potato soup that's better than the restaurants.

By Elizabeth Goldsberry

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large stock pot combine potatoes, onions, celery, bouillon cubes and enough water to cover all ingredients. Bring to a boil and simmer on medium heat until potatoes are with in 15 minutes of being finished.

  • Add half and half, bacon, cream of mushroom soup and stir until creamy. Add cheese and stir until completely melted. Simmer on low until potatoes are done.

642 calories; protein 31.8g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 38.9g; cholesterol 105.3mg; sodium 2352.2mg. Full Nutrition
