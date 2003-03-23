World's Best Potato Soup
Cheesy, hearty potato soup that's better than the restaurants.
Cheesy, hearty potato soup that's better than the restaurants.
Excellent base, but here's how you make this world famous soup!!!!!!! First sautee your onions and your celery. Second, I added some green onion, and garlic. Before adding water, season it with salt, pepper, thyme, and parsley. Then a little dousing (1/4 to 1/2 cup) of white wine (chardoney) never hurt anybody. Do this before the water is added too. To thicken add a roux or substitue heavy whipping cream. Also, throw in some fresh sliced mushrooms (1/2 cup or so) to really get some great flavor going on. I threw in shredded swiss the chedder for a little more depth and it worked. Really worth keeping, the most effort was in the chopping of vegatables.Read More
Better off making it from scratch. This tasted like the can it came out of :(Read More
Excellent base, but here's how you make this world famous soup!!!!!!! First sautee your onions and your celery. Second, I added some green onion, and garlic. Before adding water, season it with salt, pepper, thyme, and parsley. Then a little dousing (1/4 to 1/2 cup) of white wine (chardoney) never hurt anybody. Do this before the water is added too. To thicken add a roux or substitue heavy whipping cream. Also, throw in some fresh sliced mushrooms (1/2 cup or so) to really get some great flavor going on. I threw in shredded swiss the chedder for a little more depth and it worked. Really worth keeping, the most effort was in the chopping of vegatables.
AWESOME soup! I followed a few suggestions from the reviews and had the BEST soup the other night! This will become a regular for us. I suteed the onion & celery with mushrooms, salt, pepper, thyme, & parsley in butter. This smelled wonderful. I followed the rest of the recipe exactly. This made enough soup to fill my 6 qt roaster to the TOP! So start with a LARGE pot. A+ recipe.
W-O-N-D-E-R-F-U-L-!!! I took this potato soup to a pot-luck at work and everyone said it was the best potato soup they had ever had. I cooked my onion and celery in with the bacon and left the extra bacon grease in the soup pot! Very fattening, but tasty! I also used Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup with Roasted Garlic and added a couple of dashes of Mrs. Dash onion and herb. Great recipe! Will definitely be using this one over and over
Excellent! The ingredient list is spot on. I sauted the onion and celery in a little butter and added some black pepper. Used 3 parts chicken broth to 1 part water to make sure it didn't taste like chicken soup. Have used heavy cream & half & half, they're both equally as good. Put the bacon in with the potatoes so the flavor sinks in. So many wonderful flavors, my step-son who doesn't 'do' soup said it was the best he's ever had and loves it! I add garlic to most things but wouldn't for this recipe, thanks! All my other inferior potato soup recipes are getting deleted from my box :)
This was a great recipe to start with. I peeled my potatoes, then I fried the bacon and set it aside. I sauted the onions and celery in the bacon grease, then drained the grease off. After boiling the potatoes, onions and celery, I removed about 1/3 of the water. It seemed like it was going to be too thin for my taste. After combining all other ingredients, I simmered for another few minutes, then let it stand on the stove, covered. It thickened up really well and was wonderful with bread. Everyone loved this soup, and I will definately be making it again. Thanks!
why would anyone tell you to change this recipe, its perfect just the way you have it now. I can never understand why people try to tell you how they like their recipe better. This is a rating section and thats what I am doing .... A BIG THUMBS UP on this the BEST BAKED POTATO SOUP we have ever had. Thanks for sharing it with us !!! 5 stars to you !
This soup is awesome! My husband is taking it to work with him for several days now. He called me at home just to tell me again that it "rocks". It made a lot but we like it reheated even better. The only thing I would alter is if it looks like you have a lot of water left after you are done boiling the potatoes and celery and onions, I would take out about a cup or two of water and then add the other ingredients. It will make it a little more creamy. But it was great just like it was. I just prefer creamier soup. I also topped it with sliced green onions. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was very good. I scaled down to 4 servings and used cream of celery soup on place of cream of mushroom. Added some shredded cheese and chives when served. Next time I will peel the potatoes (didn't like the peel coming off while eating) and try ground sage sausage. *update* I've make this again and added dried thyme, parsley and garlic to give more flavor.
Saute the onions and celery first ... AWESOME!
The best~! Made it in the crockpot, used sm. thing of evaported milk instead of half and half
This is a great recipe!! I'd never made homemade soup before and this was a very easy one to start with. I added a little more cheese and less bacon. My kids LOVE it and want it at least once a month. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
Fast & yummy is always a winner with me. Very good and filling too. Some changes, saute' the onion in the bacon pan, along with a little fresh garlic. Also, whenever I make a cream soup instead of cream, half & half, or whatever the recipe dictates I use canned milk. I suggest mixing the milk in a bowl with the canned soup before adding to the hot water so it wouldn't have lumps. Didn't have any celery, didn't even miss it. Also, I didn't add the cheese to the pot. Instead I prefer to add the cheese like a garnish on top of the soup in the bowl. I also added a dab of sour cream to my bowl before pouring the soup in. The soup was a little thinner than I prefer, so I mixed a little corn starch with a small amount of milk and added that at the end. This is a great recipe, a real keeper.
This is pretty good, although I prefer my bacon bits sprinkled on top of my soup, not actually in it, I will stick to my own standards. I also added a couple more boullion cubes, cause I like flavor, a "little" salt and some pepper.
Good recipe. I left out the chicken bouillon cubes and used about a cup of country ham broth. Great flavor!
The original recipe contains WAY TOO MUCH sodium. Instead, buy the healthy choice (Fat Free and less sodium) or just less sodium can of cream of chicken. Also, omit the chicken bouillon. The sodium in the can of cream of chicken is enough seasoning. I also added a little chives or diced scallions for garnish.
Excellent !!! But one tip, do not waste your time frying all that bacon, only to put it in the soup and it gets all soggy again...UGH ! Buy 'real' bacon bits(not those fake Bac-O's kind) and thow them in/or on top, when you serve the soup. YUMMO !!!!!!!!! :-)
i did not like potato soup until i tried this! i still don't eat anyone else's tater soup! i've taken this to church on many occasions and all i take home is an empty pot! absolutely world's best!
This is a great base. I sauteed my onions, celery, minced garlic in the bacon grease. I used chicken broth instead of water. I added cream and half and half instead of condensed soup ( did not have any on hand) topped with crumbled bacon, scallions, and cheese. Very yummy and easy. I am making it for the third time as I write this review.
This is absolutely the worlds best potato soup. I was not sure if my family would eat it as some of them are very picky eaters. My grand daughter ate two bowls of it and as I was putting it away after eating she asked for more! I have enough left for another meal. I definitely will be making it again. I did add 2 cloves of garlic and sauted the onions and celery in butter and did not have half and half so I used 1 cup of whipping cream and 1 cup of milk instead. Very good.
Better off making it from scratch. This tasted like the can it came out of :(
I added white wine, extra cheese, black pepper, celery seed(no celery in) and used cream of mushroom soup w/ roasted garlic. Delicious!! Ty so much for the fabulous recipe and everyone for their advice!!!!
This is to die for. I peeled the potatos, sauteed the celery and onion and use heavy whipping cream instead of half and half. I also added about a cup of leftover mashed potato but it would be awesome either way. This is fantastic!!!
Because I don't eat MSG, I had to change a few things...put the veggies and the potatoes in broth to boil, homemade a cream of mushroom by sauteeing the mushrooms and onions, making a roux, then adding heavy cream. Also used ham because it was on clearance, very nice.
They weren't lying when they named it the best. I've made this several times and it's always a hit. Tip: if I don't feel like frying up a pound of bacon (or the bacon doesn't make it once it's fried) I'll throw in a 3 oz jar of real bacon bits.
AMAZING. I had never made homemade soup before, found this recipe and couldn't believe how EASY, QUICK, and DELICIOUS it was! I thought it tasted just like Panera, maybe better! I made it twice recently, the first using half and half the second time substituting milk (forgot to buy half and half), it made a HUGE difference, it was much thinner using milk, do not substitute :)
This is the BEST EVER soup. It is now my favorite food. I upped the cheese to 2 1/2 cups, and some of it was sharp cheese. This is really good and it has a tangy "umami" taste to it. I LOVE it. I've never tried a better potato soup, even in the restaraunts. My ONLY complaint is that I can't stay away from it. It deserves 6 stars! PS. Ground pepper-or the smoked kind- is needed!
I changed it up a little. I used russets, reds, and sweet potatoes, the left over ham from Xmas and pureed half of the soup in the pot to thicken it. I didn't add the cream of mushroom soup. Great soup!
This can be done by adding mushrooms and thickening it with potatoes being mashed a little or a roux. Seasoning - salt, pepper, garlic powder, or whatever you might want to enhance it. This is bland as is.
WOW this recipe lives up to it's name!!! I do sauté the onions and celery for a bit in about 1 tablespoon of the bacon grease first.
best potato soup i ever made!
Yum!! sauteed bacon, onion, and celery together- left grease, used russets- left on skin (so easy)- used chic. broth (1 reg. carton)-not cubes. mashed potatoes a little and used a little cornstarch to thicken to a chowder!! 1/2 and 1/2- shake of salt/pepper/garlic- Mmmmmm.... chunks of potato- bacon- cheese- omg- not goood for the diet prepared as such- but.... I felt so warm and cozy- comfort food at its best-
Very much enjoyed!
I've made this a few times. We always double the recipe because it goes so fast in our house. My wife begs me to make this at least once a month.
My family and I love potato soup, but this was not to our liking....it was way too rich and tasted odd....if you are looking for a good potato soup, don't use this one
I thought this soup was VERY easy to make and quite tasty. I did add a few red pepper flakes. I also used the lower sodium bacon. And I did follow the advice of others and I sauteed the onions and celery with a little bit of the leftover bacon grease. Yummo! :-)
I made this potato soup in the crockpot and it turned out wonderfully. A great hearty soup for a cold day. Plus- very tasty and didn't need any extra seasoning. I added a bit of cornstarch to thicken it up a bit (probably because of making it in the crockpot), but it was VERY good. Thanks!
Great Soup!, I cut the bacon back a little (12oz), added chopped garlic and parsley. I agree with other reviewers celery and onion needs to be sauted first. Certaily feeds more that 10. Will make again and again.
We absolutely LOVE this recipe!! The only change I make is that instead of cutting up celery and adding it, I use cream of celery soup instead of the cream of mushroom! It is perfect for our family. My 6 and 3 year old girls ask for it often!
I made this recipe for a New Year's Eve party. Everyone LOVED it. One lady said I need to make this every New Year's Eve from now on. One of the guys told me again the next day that it literally is the best potato soup he has ever had. I used Monterrey Jack instead of Cheddar cheese(to avoid annatto food coloring) and sausage instead of bacon because it is what I had on hand. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly. We will definitely be making this one again.
This is the best potato soup I've ever eaten! Easy to prepare, I've made this for family and many covered dish dinners and always get great compliments!
WOW! I sauteed the onions and celery, and used the bacon as a topper....IT WAS FANTASTIC! I had unexpected company come in, invited them to stay and they said it was the best potato soup they had eaten. This recipe makes alot! It fed 6 adults and a child with at least that much left over. You will not regret making this recipe! I PROMISE!!!!!
Make double, it won't last. Is delicious and you can add this and that to your taste. Most favorite of all potato soups!!
I forgot to buy the half and half so I didn't add any to soup and it turned out wonderfully! I also used a can of cream of celery soup instead of the mushroom as called for in the recipe. And I did not use as much water to boil everything either. Instead I used half water and the other half with chicken broth. My boyfriend says this is a must make!
I have made this several times, it is delicious and easy to make. I used low sodium chicken broth instead of the cubes and lower sodium bacon and mushroom soup.This is a great snowy day soup.
We tried this soup for one of our weekly dinner parties. It's a good basic recipe but our improvisation made it better. To accommodate the vegetarians at the party, we used a whole box of No-Chicken Broth which actually tastes the same and cooks just as well. For the bacon bits, we served them on the side to use at their own discretion. We did the same for the cheese because somehow 2 cups was not enough. When boiling the potatoes, we added plenty of garlic salt, chives, parsley and rosemary which gave the recipe a wonderful flavor. The cooking time was actually much longer than suggested because the soup resisted thickening. To give it that thick, creamy consistency we added half a tablespoon of cornstarch and mashed with a potato masher (did the job perfectly and was less to clean).
I love this! My husband and I practically drink it until we're stuffed! And then we take it to work for lunch the next day. I make it in my slow cooker and let it cook all day and then when I come home I put the cream/soup and cheese in. I skip the bacon, it just doesn't sound too good to me, but I might try throwing in some bacon bits sometime. I also add 1 carrot just for some color. We love this a lot! Have made it twice.
This is VERY VERY good
This was really good. I have been craving a potato soup. It has been really cold here and this soup really warmed us up. A must try recipe.
LOVE IT! The first time I made this it was OK. I took out the bacon and put in cubed ham. Also I added another 1/2 cup of cheese. YUMMY! It's now one of our favorites. Even my picky 4 year old loves it.
This recipe was introduced to me by my boss at a company function and I liked it so much I asked her to share it with me. After she told me she got it from allrecipes.com I served it at a party I had at home. I served it with the bacon and the shredded cheddar on the side and let everyone top there soup themselves. It was a huge hit and now everyone is asking me where I got the recipe from. Thank you for sharing your recipe with us our family will enjoy this again and again i'm sure. Just a note it dosent seem to taste as good the next day as a leftover. so finish it all.
Oh my goodness!! We just got done eating this wonderful soup. It was delicious! I could eat the creamy tasty broth all by itself. It had such a wonderful taste. I will make this all the time! My daughter and husband just raved and raved about it.
This will become a favorite for my family! I left out the garlic though because I am pregnant and just the thought of garlic makes me ill. Normally I love garlic...weird!
If I had 10 stars I would give them! Loved It. Only substituted one thing and that was the half and half for whipping cream. I was leary of the cream of mushroom soup but added it anyway and it was awesome. This also the perfect base for New England Clam Chowder!
This recipe tasted so good and it was so easy to make. I used real bacon bits and added a little flour to thicken it. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
This was simply delicious and very easy to prepare. With the cold months coming, this is going to be a frequent meal. Thanks!
Tasted like scalloped potatoes rather than potato soup.
This is good, but it's honestly not blowing my mind or anything.
I agree that it's an excellent starting point but I also agree with others on content and cooking - I saute onions, celery, garlic in a little of the bacon drippings until they begin to look clear and are soft but not mush and I do NOT use an entire pound of bacon -- use your personal discretion on garlic, onions, bacon etc. - if you love em use more, not so much use less. I boiled the potatoes then rough mashed about half of them putting them back into a cup of the potato liquid (for the starch) added 2 cups of chicken broth (use more broth or water if it's needed to cover everything) and put the veggies in with the potato mixture let simmer, add a pint of half and half (or heavy cream), a regular can of cream of mushroom soup - salt and pepper to taste at this point - let it get slow bubbly hot again and slowly add as much milk as you like - less for thicker soup more for thinner soup - when it is nice and bubbly add cheese ( I used Colby, Swiss and sharp cheddar combined) when the cheese is melted stir in 8 ozs of sour cream and bacon - garnish as desired. It is heavenly.
Wonderful!!!! my husband loved this recipe this is a keeper for sure...If you like your soup thick I would just make it ahead of time at it will thicken up no need to mess with the recipe or it's flavor by adding corn starch,flour ect.
I think this is a great recipe just the way it is. It tastes wonderful! It's also high in calories and sodium, so be careful how much you eat and not too often!
Good Golly!!!! This is the BEST Potato soup we've ever had!!! We sauted in butter flavored pam instead of butter or grease. We used one can of real bacon bits (less fat) and topped each bowl with reduced fat sharp cheddar and chopped green onions. Yummy!!!!
This was by far the best and easiest recipe I've encountered for Potato Soup.
OMG, this is wonderful!!! I used fat free milk, and low fat cheese. only had about 6 pieces of bacon, so I crumbled that on top of the soup. Lordy, this was GOOD!! Used no celery, but used celery salt, since I HATE the texture of celery. Actually halved potatoes, but used full amount of other ingredients. After taters were done cooking, I smashed them with a ricer right in the pot, and that made the soup really nice and thick. WOW - I'm wishing I had some left for breakfast this morning!! This is definitely a keeper -
This recipe is great! The only thing is that I sauteed the celery and onions in bacon fat, (real healthy, I know) and thickend the soup with instant mashed potatoes. Turned out fantastic!!!!!!!
I have tried many potato soup recipes and liked them all, but this one was really the best ever! My husband loved it. I sauted celery, green onion and a clove of minced garlic in a little butter and sprinkled on salt, pepper, thyme, and parsley as others suggested. I used the same large nonstick skillet/wok to add in the potatoes (peeled) and brown them a little bit, as I have another recipe that has you do this and I like having the potatoes slightly browned. I used one packet of the new Knorr homestyle chicken stock concentrate dissolved into 3and a half cups boiling water, was just the right amount of liquid for the recipe size. I also used 4 cheese mexican grated cheese instead of cheddar. I left out the bacon since I don't eat meat and it was still wonderful! I will be making this one often.
A great soup that i will definitely be making again! Like other reviewers i would say that the best consistency for this soup is obtained by liquidizing helf of the soup when its done. Also, i think the recipe has it right on the salt (or lack of it), as the bacon adds all the salt you need.
Absolutely the BEST potato soup. Everybody loves it.
OUTSTANDING!!! Gonna add clams this time and make it clam chowder.
i made this soup once for my boyfriend when he was sick - he had never had potato soup before. now he asks for it all the time! i omit the celery just on personal preference, but otherwise i never alter anything!
Awesome!!! This is the first potato soup I made. But the best potato soup my family and I have ever had. I did sautee the onion and celery in with the bacon, and put half of the potatoes in a blender then added back to the soup. Very thick and hearty. This is one we will use again.
This recipe is definitely a winner for me!! Of course everyone thinks they can make your recipe better. I did take a few suggestions though. i sauted my red onion, celery and fresh mushrooms that i added in the bacon fat while the potatoes and boullion started cooking besides that i followed the recipe. i for got to add the cheese at first and i though it was delicious. after i added the cheese i alomst wish i would have omitted it. it was still very good but the sharpness of the cheese agve it bite. This is the second time ive made this and i will be making it again. Great comfort food.
This soup is so good I made it three times within a month! I peeled half of the potatoes because my kids don't like peels and I also used 12oz. of bacon as suggested in other reviews and it was perfect. Added extra sharp cheddar cheese and this was the best soup I've ever made! This has to be one of the best recipe sites for people who love to cook, I can't hardly make anything without using this site for a great new recipe. Thanks Elizabeth!!
This was pretty good. I liked it, but my family was not crazy about it. Very easy to make.
Fantastic. We didn't have bouillon cubes, so we used 2 cans of Swanson chicken broth+ 1/2 a can of water, and it was great. There's only 3 of us in the family, one of whom is only 3, and this made a huge pot of soup-and there was NONE leftover. We were stuffed! Thanks for the great recipe!
The was AWESOME. I have never been a fan of the condensed soups, so I was a little hesitant at first, but this came out great. No one would have known had they not seen the can. ;) I added a little salt to pick up what the bacon didn't quite cover, and pepper. That's it. Excellent recipe and better the next day.
I followed this recipe exactly as written. But I did make the mistake of adding just a tiny bit of salt, which I regretted because I think the bouillon and bacon made it salty enough. The taste was a bit bland. It tasted more like the chicken bouillon than anything else. If I ordered this in a restaurant I would be pretty disappointed. Needless to say, my search continues for the perfect potato soup recipe.
Love it. I have made this a number of times. I really love it when the weather starts to cool off.
i used a can of cream of mushroom soup and what i had in the fridge: a cup of milk, an entire stalk of celery, an onion, a small bag of baby potatoes, 6 oz of bacon. I omitted the cheese because the soup alone was decadent enough for me. I recommend frying the bacon first and using the bacon drippings to saute the onion, celery and potatoes. I only used 3 chicken bouillon cubes, covered the veggies in water and let it come to a boil. I turned the heat down to medium and added the milk, cream of mushroom soup and chopped bacon. I let it all simmer for another 20-30 minutes. DELICIOUS!!! Didn't need any extra salt because the veggies were cooked in the bacon grease
I agree - the World's Best Potato Soup! I am veggie so I replaced the bacon with grilled and cubed Halloumi cheese and also added some sliced avocado just before eating it. I used semi skimmed milk instead of the half and half and left the cheese out entirely (because I'd added Halloumi) and it was heaven. I will certainly be making it again!
My family loves this soup!
This soup is delicious! The only changes I made were that I sauteed the onions and celery in butter before adding to the soup and used real bacon bits instead of cooking the bacon myself. Everyone in the family loved it. I will certainly make this again. Thank you for the recipe.
I followed some reviewers advice and sauteed onions and celery in the bacon grease.i also removed one third of the liquid after cooking potatoes before adding half and half.i am glad I did or it would have been too runny.i also do not like cream of mushroom soup and substitute it in any recipe.i used cream of onion.i didn't use a whole onion since I was going go use cream on onion soup because I did not want to have overpowering onion flavor.i also added a big of the bacon grease that I had drained.i was very impressed with how good this tastes. I am a novice cook so I was double impressed that I was able to make something so delicious
This recipe sure fits its name - World's Best Potato Soup! It was easy to make especially since I left out the bacon and it was enjoyed by all, even a very picky 2 year old!
Wonderful! I will denfitely make again. Next time adding italian sausage to give it a hint of spice. Makes a lot be sure to invite family or friends over to share the warm goodness.
I fixed this soup for my son, who had just had surgery, and he loved it and I have been fixing it ever since. I usually add just a little more cheese. This is absolutely our favorite soup.
Okay guys this isn't homemade but it's hands down a keeper. Made it last night. Double Recipe. sort ta. Used 5 lbs potatoes, quart of half and half, large pinches of parsley and thyme. no salt. Used family size Campbell mushroom soup, one stick butter and only 1 lbs bacon. When it appeared that it was going to be thin added 1/2 cup of instant mashed potato. Made a large crock pot full. Put it out at my VFW and they all had at least one bowl almost had to beat them off. This is a great basic fast tasty potato soup. Before you knock it, try it, adjust it if you want you will like it.
I used the bacon ends and pieces and topped it with some green onions. (I had also used the suggestions and added salt, pepper, garlic, and sauted the onions and celery) It's an excellent soup! My two year old loves it too!
Family loved. Used cream of chicken soup instead of cream of mushroom soup.
I made it into a potato and broccoli soup. It came out very delicious although my partner thought it wasn't thick enough. Since we don't eat pork, I omitted bacon. I served it in a sourdough bread bowl on a chilly day. It was perfect! I will definitely make it again.
Soup was very good and filling. I sauteed the celery and onion as someone else suggested. The only thing I would to different Is peel the potatoes. Personal preference.
great recipe! i made a few changes, nothing major though. i used cream of celery soup instead of actual celery or mushroom soup. also, bouillons and bacon make this VERY salty so no need to add salt.
This probably is the ultimate potato soup. But I'm not a potato soup fan. I made it to please the crowd at a soup contest at my sister's house. It was complimented but didn't win.
AMAZING RECIPE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The best potato soup ever! its so delicious!
Very tasty and creamy soup. It was a hit!
All i have to say is YUMMY !!! Great Recipe
Being a big fan of potato soup in winter I tried this one. Excellent!!! As is. Kept the potatoes unpeeled because we like them better that way. I didn't saute the vegetables so there would be more texture. And yes after cooking it was a little soupy, so I lightly sprinkled in some potato flakes and it was perfect. I've tried other recipes here and the only other potato soup that's equally delicious is the Slow cooker easy potato soup. Different, but still killer good. I'm finished trying other recipes, these two are all I'll ever need.
I feel the need to add garlic to almost everything. is I sautéed the celery, onion, and couple c
Excellent recipe!!! I loved it! I omitted the bacon because I didn't have it and I didn't even miss it. I also scaled the recipe down to 4 servings and it still made enough for lots of leftovers tomorrow. To make a thicker consistency I mashed the potatoes in the soup. Gave it a real good texture. Overall great taste and very easy to make.
This is by far the best potatoe soup recipe I have ever tasted. It does take a little time, but it is well worth the trouble. Once the flavors have settled together it is wonderful, everyone loves this one!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections