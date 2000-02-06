Cream of Onion and Potato Soup

This is a creamy, rich potato and onion soup that is pureed to be really thick. It will keep you warm on those cold days. Try it with some fresh Italian or French bread, or garnish with croutons.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot over high heat, combine potatoes, onions, and water to cover and boil for 30 to 45 minutes, or until tender. Drain the mixture, reserving 3 cups of the cooking liquid. Transfer this in small batches to a blender and puree until smooth.

  • In the same pot over medium heat, combine flour and butter, stirring together well, to form a roux. Slowly add milk, stirring constantly, until well blended. Reduce heat to low and add the puréed potato mixture. Let simmer, stirring occasionally for 5 to 10 minutes. Add parsley and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
183 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 29.5g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 15mg; sodium 66.9mg. Full Nutrition
