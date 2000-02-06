Cream of Onion and Potato Soup
This is a creamy, rich potato and onion soup that is pureed to be really thick. It will keep you warm on those cold days. Try it with some fresh Italian or French bread, or garnish with croutons.
Lovely soup but beware - it doesn't scale down the 3 cups of juice so if you make less, reduce the amount of liquid you use as it was a little thin.
Good Soup! The family loved it, but after I added the puree to the pot, the flour began to form balls, so I re blended the entire soup, and it turned out delicious. I also added Maggi Chicken Bouilon Cubes and left some unmashed stewed potato cubes on the side for an even heartier, thicker soup.
This is a really good recipe. I didn't put all of the potato and onion mixture in the blender because my family likes pieces of potato in their soup.
This was a very hearty soup that I really enjoyed! I added vegetarian sausage & a little low-fat shredded cheddar and it was YUMMY!! I'd highly recommend this soup! It could serve a a tasty base to any veggie cream soup... just toss in some other veggies after you've pureed everything & enjoy! Or, it's good as is!
This is a wonderful, creamy soup, but like another reviewer noted, there is too much liquid when making a smaller recipe. I decided to keep the extra liquid and made the white sauce thicker, using three tablespoons each of butter and flour to two cups of milk. I also cooked the onions and potatoes in vegetable stock instead of water and stirred in about 1 teaspoon of ground sage (It brought out the onion flavor.) with the salt and pepper.
Great basic recipe. I however added a lot of extra spices such as seasoning salt. Also I omitted the parsley, i honestly hate that stuff ha, instead I used another seasoning which is made up of ground orageno, parsley, onions, thyme, etc. Really GOOD!!!! Everybody asked for seconds, and even licked their bowl.
This recipe, in my opinion, has too many onions. I reduced the potatoes in half but only added two onions. My house smelled like onion for days. I enjoyed the flavor though.
This recipe was delicious and cheap. I found myself adding ALOT of salt though to kick up the taste. Next time I may use some kind of garlic salt or season salt instead of just table salt. I also substituted 1/2 cup of heavy cream for some of the milk so it would be richer. I added some shredded cheddar to my bowl too and it was great!!!!!!!!!! This recipe has alot of potential!
Perfect consistency for cream of potato. I tweaked it to make a cream of potato and broccoli. If that was your plan, too, keep in mind creaming and adding broccoli makes it bland, but Worcestershire sauce , mustard powder, and a LOT of salt (4 tbsp. in a 6 serving recipe) relieves that. Great recipe, very easy! I'll use it again.
This soup made my house smell wonderful. It was the perfect dinner for a cold day. More importantly my husband says it is a keeper! I added 1/2 cup cream for every 2 cups of milk. I also added seasoning salt and garlic salt as well as table salt.
Oooh, I love potato soup and this was so easy to make. I made mine with half idaho potato and half gold yukon which makes the texture oh so good. It smelled great cooking, and tasted wonderful on day one and two. This recipe is also a good base for additions such as ham, cheese, etc. Thanks again!
I wanted to try a new recipe for cream of potato soup so I picked this one, since there was a ton of onions. I must say I was very disapponited with it. It has no flavor whatsoever. I tried to doctor it up, but nothing worked. And like someone meantioned... WAY TOO much liquid :( If you are thinking of trying this recipe - don't!
Simple and delicious! Tastes very creamy. For 4 servings: used 4 medium potatoes, 1 and 1/2 onions, and blended with 1 C. water. Added 1 and 1/2 cups lowfat (but not skim) milk, sprinkle of pepper, and a few pinches of sea salt. This will make a very thick soup. I recommend blending the parsley in the blender with the potatoes and onions. Leave 1/4 to 1/2 of the potatoes unblended, if you want chunks.
I scaled this recipe down to 6 servings. I used 1/4 cup of the reserve potato water in the soup. I also added 1/4 tsp dried cilatro. We do not use salt in our cooking due to sodium reduced diets. This is a perfect recipe for potato soup. You can add whatever you want to garnish. It is a healthier way of eating potato soup. Thumbs up on healthy cooking.
Made as is and it was good. Cheap and easy. It need lots of salt and pepper and it was good served with crackers.
I boiled the potatoes and onions in vegetable broth, added a bit of celery salt and added sauteed red bell peppers and swiss cheese at the end. Yum!
I really enjoyed this soup, but didn't understand what to do with the reserved water, so I didn't use it. I cooked bacon and used the bacon grease instead of butter for the roux, and then topped the soup with the chopped up bacon and some shredded cheddar. It was fantastic. I do have enough soup for the next week, though. My kids don't seem to be interested in eating it.
I added condensed vegetable cubes and stripes of savoy cabbage after puring everything, it turned out so delicious !!
This was sooooo good, I made it exactly as posted, except for seasoning. I like spicy food so I added more spice like I normally do. This soup became very creamy, next time I will leave a part of the potato/onion mix out and add it later for a little texture. Very good and VERY easy!!! Oh, instead of parsley I used chives.
best yet!
nice and simple pleasures are what makes cooking supper the best weekend activity. this great base could take many variations dependent on the cook's tastes. my version was with tobasco sauce & marjoram added to the base and broth while simmering. also i topped the soup with fresh red peppers, hot quality pepperoni and grated marble cheese. since i aim for a basic attempt at a recipe, i also used a potato masher to puree the mixture, preserving a great texture.
This was a really easy and tasty recipe. Loved it! Scaled it down to 4 servings and served it with shredded cheese, fresh diced cilantro and sour cream as topping options. Fantastic for a cold rainy day.
This is a great soup. The preparation time took a lot longer, although that might be because I'm a newbie to soups. It took about an hour just to chop everything and then another couple hours to do all the purreeing, roux, and simmering. Definitely leave enough time for interruptions or a few mistakes like I did. I was not sure what to do with the 3 cups of water so I repureed everything again with the 3 c. water. I like that the parsley mitigates the onion. I also liked that it uses some of its own stock. I look forward to savoring this yummy soup over the next few days.
This was great. I added 1T of ground mustard and 1T Worsteshire sauce. I also added carrot chunks and cooked cubbed chicken. I like chuncky potatoes in my soup so I used a potato masher and just mashed half of the potatoes.
Tasted very well and was easy to make, used 3 onions instead of using 5 to make 10 portions, perhaps wish id of used ther full 5 now but definatly workth making again. plenty of pepper though and i was happy.
excellent recipe, easy to make and a pleasure to enjoy.
this was so good, and so easy! I've never made soup before and it turned out great, even scaled down to 6 servings. The only changes I made were to add some garlic salt and a lot of table salt, and I didn't blend the potato mixture because we like chunky soup.
While this was pretty easy to make, I too found it to be very bland. I ended up adding worcestershire sauce, lots of black pepper and salt, shredded cheddar cheese and bacon. I think next time I will make the roux with bacon drippings and cook the veggies in chicken stock. I also only added 8 cups of milk rather than 9 cups and didn't use any of the reserve water from the potatoes and onions. Will definitely make this again!
Good Lord is this a good recipe. Of course I always have to adjust a little to add my own personality to anything I make, but this soup recipe really allows for it. I had leftover carrots which I added, some hot pepper spice (I have a reputation for hot dishes to upkeep), some sour cream and then used my immersion blender. I'm having friends over tomorrow evening and I know these dishes get even better resting in the fridge overnight. I'll bake some bacon and crumble it into the soup. If I'm feeling really energetic I'll bake a loaf of bread to go with it, maybe? : ) I looked at a lot of recipes and decided on this one, glad I did! Wonderful.
I made it with sweet potatoes and it was one of the best sweet potato soups I have made! All those onions were sweet and delicious. I added about 1 T red curry powder and 1 t cumin and a dash of cayenne. Based on the other reviews, I added a lot more salt than I normally would: 2 T and I only added 1 C of reserved water. I think I will halve it next time. V. simple after all the chopping was done!
This soup is okay I didn't use all the potatoes that the recipe asks for I used six instead. With the salt and pepper I thought the soup was bland so I added garlic powder as well. It's definitely a base soup and i'd add some other spices if you have a strong taste. Other wise it's a great soup.
Easy and delicious! A family favorite.
