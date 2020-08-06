German Recipes

This oven-roasted chicken is inspired by the Brathaehnchen served commonly in Bavarian Biergartens, small shops, and food carts. You can serve this chicken with many side dishes, but favorites are fried potatoes or spaetzle and a nice garden salad. Weiss beer doesn't hurt at all!
My Bavarian Oma made these large dumplings to accompany roast pork or game dishes, any meat with gravy, or with mushrooms in a creamy sauce. Serve one dumpling alongside your dish, and cover with a little gravy.
My grandmother's recipe for roasted chicken. We are German and she used to do it this way all the time. I never have had a chicken this juicy before; this little trick works and makes the people eating it go silent. It's funny. We nibble on the celery after.
I found two slightly different hand written versions of this, my Grandmother's recipe. Born in Nekkar am Rhein in the 1904, she naturally learned to cook traditional German meals as a young woman and didn't rely on a cookbook. I try to capture the nuance in this. Serve with potato dumplings.
This is a recipe from a sweet old German lady I used to attend church with. Allow for plenty of time to prepare and cook this dish. It is definitely worth the time and effort! Serve with hot German potato salad and red cabbage.
These fried potato dumplings, called Schupfnudeln in German, are irresistible. The potatoes should be cooked the day before, as then the dumplings are easier to shape. Serve as a side as you would any other potato.
A family slow cooker favorite that's easy to put together. The beer enhances the flavor of the sauerkraut and pork. There is no need to brown the pork roast before placing it in the slow cooker. I serve this with scalloped or mashed potatoes.
My family which is mostly German-Irish ate the same meal for New Year's every year of my life. It consisted of pork roast, sauerkraut, kielbasa and mashed potatoes. We ate the pork (pork roast and kielbasa) because pigs are a symbol of progress. Pigs push forward, rooting themselves in the ground before moving, and we need to move into the New Year in the same way. We eat sauerkraut, as it's believed it will bring blessings and wealth for the new year. It also reminds us that with the good comes the bitter as well. We eat potatoes to remind us that even as poor men we still had potatoes to eat.
The original hamburger, these are served like a flattened meatball with some steamed string beans and salad. I also like to use this recipe to make Swedish meatballs (but omit the paprika). My Aunt in Hamburg, Germany taught me this recipe and I've been making them ever since. Serve with steamed string beans and tossed salad. Or serve on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, pickled cucumbers, finely sliced deep fried onions and curry ketchup.
It is super easy to make your own marzipan. This authentic German recipe is made without eggs and needs only 2 ingredients, whole almonds and confectioners' sugar. If you like, you can flavor it with almond extract or rose water. Use the marzipan within a week or two.
These German coconut cookies (Kokosmakronen) are one of the most popular German Christmas cookies and use three ingredients. They are gluten free, lactose free, and very easy to make. Store in airtight containers.
These delicious almond-enriched Christmas biscuits (Vanillekipferl) are perfect anytime of the year. Enjoy with a big mug of tea. If you have a scale, please measure out the ingredients in grams, as the proportions are important. (Gram measures are in the Cook's Note).
German dishes are great because they require very few ingredients. This easy way to make pork chops is flavorful and easy to do. By breading the pork chops before you bake them it really locks in all the flavor. When it's finished you won't even need a knife, the pork will just fall from the bone.
I adore Bavarian cuisine! And since there's no good German food here (while I lived in San Francisco, my husband and I ate at wonderful German/Hungarian restaurants there), I have to make my own...This recipe is crazy simple.
This recipe is over 150 years old and has been baked by my family for many generations for Christmas. They are much easier to make than other lebkuchen and ingredients have been updated to what's available now. They are made with almond flour, hence are gluten free and also contain no dairy.
These German Christmas cookies are similar to shortbread and we bake them every year in December. The recipe makes a pretty large amount and they are pretty quick to make, since you only have to cut the dough, so perfect for last minute baking.
An ice box cookie, these were one of the two Christmas cookie recipes my German grandmother made every year until her death at age 92. While they may not be fancy like other Christmas cookies recipes, they are easy to make and taste very nutty. They make me think of Christmas and my grandmother every time I enjoy one.