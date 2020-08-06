German Recipes

Best recipes for traditional German food. Potatoes done right, plus classic bratwurst. Be sure you have a frosty mug of beer to wash it down!

Staff Picks

Jaeger Schnitzel

Rating: 4.34 stars
71
This is wonderful. Breaded and fried cubed pork with mushrooms and hunter gravy over a bed of noodles. Serve with a salad and a hunk of thick crusty bread.
By Helene Rose-Carson

Crispy Roasted Chicken

Rating: 4.72 stars
134
This oven-roasted chicken is inspired by the Brathaehnchen served commonly in Bavarian Biergartens, small shops, and food carts. You can serve this chicken with many side dishes, but favorites are fried potatoes or spaetzle and a nice garden salad. Weiss beer doesn't hurt at all!
By Doc Simonson

Uli's Apple Red Cabbage

Rating: 4.72 stars
64
My grandmother was a master housewife. She taught home economics and she could cook. When she cooked this apple red cabbage my brother and I would eat it hot or cold, with or without potatoes!
By Uli Lengenberg

Lengenberg's Boiled Potatoes

Rating: 4.29 stars
21
This is the perfect simple side dish for a couple of German bratwursts or schnitzel.
By Uli Lengenberg

German Spaetzle Dumplings

Rating: 4.53 stars
710
Traditional German dumplings. You can also mince a few pieces of bacon in a pan, and heat the cooked spaetzle in the bacon drippings-only omit the butter, if preparing recipe with bacon.
By MARBALET

Bee Sting Cake (Bienenstich) II

Rating: 3.75 stars
40
Mmmm!! This German dessert is my boyfriend's and my favourite!! It is bread like with a sugary-almond crunchy crust and a vanilla pudding filling! MUST TRY!
By Carol Chung

Semmelknoedel (Bread Dumplings)

Rating: 4.54 stars
85
My Bavarian Oma made these large dumplings to accompany roast pork or game dishes, any meat with gravy, or with mushrooms in a creamy sauce. Serve one dumpling alongside your dish, and cover with a little gravy.
By Peachy

Kaiserschmarren

Rating: 4.5 stars
18
A German dessert that tastes like something in between a pancake and a waffle. It's also good for breakfast.
By Twilight22

Juicy Roasted Chicken

Rating: 4.71 stars
4014
My grandmother's recipe for roasted chicken. We are German and she used to do it this way all the time. I never have had a chicken this juicy before; this little trick works and makes the people eating it go silent. It's funny. We nibble on the celery after.
By ROBINROCKINGBIRD

Pfeffernusse Cookies

Rating: 4.68 stars
225
I have searched far and wide for a recipe that mimics my favorite, store-bought version of these cookies. I think, after days of thrown-out cookies, I have come as close as I can get.
By Thebeansma

German Pork Chops and Sauerkraut

Rating: 4.49 stars
240
As a soldier during WWII my Dad learned to make this hearty pork dish from a local German woman during the Allied occupation of Germany. I don't know the German name for it, but it is delicious!
By Pat Mathena Oglesby

Traditional Sauerbraten

Rating: 4.62 stars
133
I found two slightly different hand written versions of this, my Grandmother's recipe. Born in Nekkar am Rhein in the 1904, she naturally learned to cook traditional German meals as a young woman and didn't rely on a cookbook. I try to capture the nuance in this. Serve with potato dumplings.
By Chris Simpler
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

A Look At German Cuisine
German cuisine reminds us of American food in its emphasis on meat and potatoes, but the focus on sweet and sour flavors is strictly German. Explore some of our favorite German recipes.
Beer-Glazed Brats and Sauerkraut
Rating: Unrated
87
A flavorful beer glaze coats bratwurst or knockwurst on sauerkraut.
German Beef Rouladen
Rating: Unrated
133
Our Best Schnitzel Recipes
What is Schnitzel?
German Apple Cake I
Rating: Unrated
1585

Sausage and Sauerkraut

Rating: 4.71 stars
292

This is a recipe from a sweet old German lady I used to attend church with. Allow for plenty of time to prepare and cook this dish. It is definitely worth the time and effort! Serve with hot German potato salad and red cabbage.

More German Recipes

Schupfnudeln (German Fried Potato Dumplings)

These fried potato dumplings, called Schupfnudeln in German, are irresistible. The potatoes should be cooked the day before, as then the dumplings are easier to shape. Serve as a side as you would any other potato.
By nch

Gluehwein (German Mulled Wine)

Rating: 4.58 stars
31
This tasty mulled-wine is a German Christmas specialty. It is the signature drink at Christmas markets across Germany and it warms you from the inside out!
By Eurocook

German Lebkuchen

Rating: 4.65 stars
26
A German honey Christmas cookie made with molasses.
By HILARY2000

German Rouladen

Rating: 4.58 stars
342
Meat rolls filled with bacon, onions and pickles. Delicious, easy recipe learned while visiting Germany.
By Ron Oldham

Slow Cooker Pork, Sauerkraut, and Beer

Rating: 3.95 stars
20
A family slow cooker favorite that's easy to put together. The beer enhances the flavor of the sauerkraut and pork. There is no need to brown the pork roast before placing it in the slow cooker. I serve this with scalloped or mashed potatoes.
By Bobettern

Pork Roast and Sauerkraut

Rating: 4.24 stars
17
My family which is mostly German-Irish ate the same meal for New Year's every year of my life. It consisted of pork roast, sauerkraut, kielbasa and mashed potatoes. We ate the pork (pork roast and kielbasa) because pigs are a symbol of progress. Pigs push forward, rooting themselves in the ground before moving, and we need to move into the New Year in the same way. We eat sauerkraut, as it's believed it will bring blessings and wealth for the new year. It also reminds us that with the good comes the bitter as well. We eat potatoes to remind us that even as poor men we still had potatoes to eat.
By Dianna Jacobs-Fresh

Jagerschnitzel

Rating: 4.58 stars
547
This is a delicious dish I ordered again and again when I was stationed in Germany with the Army. It is best served with French fries to clean up the remaining gravy and a nice garden salad.
By DSPIRAL73

German Rice

Rating: 4.52 stars
33
A delicious mixture of some traditional German ingredients makes for instant and easy comfort food.
By Natdiamond

German Hamburgers (Frikadellen)

Rating: 4.37 stars
51
The original hamburger, these are served like a flattened meatball with some steamed string beans and salad. I also like to use this recipe to make Swedish meatballs (but omit the paprika). My Aunt in Hamburg, Germany taught me this recipe and I've been making them ever since. Serve with steamed string beans and tossed salad. Or serve on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, pickled cucumbers, finely sliced deep fried onions and curry ketchup.
By Amy

Christmas Stollen

Rating: 4.41 stars
92
I got this recipe while I was head baker at London's Dorchester Hotel. It's packed with dried fruit and filled with a marzipan surprise.
By Lee Smith

Kate's Easy German Sauerbraten

Rating: 4.61 stars
54
This is a slow-cooker version of a classic German recipe. Sauerbraten is often served with red cabbage and spaetzle noodles.
By kateshort

German Homemade Marzipan

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
It is super easy to make your own marzipan. This authentic German recipe is made without eggs and needs only 2 ingredients, whole almonds and confectioners' sugar. If you like, you can flavor it with almond extract or rose water. Use the marzipan within a week or two.
By transatlantikkoch

Easy Three-Ingredient Gluten-Free German Christmas Coconut Cookies

Rating: 5 stars
2
These German coconut cookies (Kokosmakronen) are one of the most popular German Christmas cookies and use three ingredients. They are gluten free, lactose free, and very easy to make. Store in airtight containers.
By vewohl

Crescent Butter Biscuits

Rating: 3.75 stars
4
These delicious almond-enriched Christmas biscuits (Vanillekipferl) are perfect anytime of the year. Enjoy with a big mug of tea. If you have a scale, please measure out the ingredients in grams, as the proportions are important. (Gram measures are in the Cook's Note).
By Marianne

Apfelkuchen (Apple Cake)

Rating: 4.71 stars
62
I fell in love with apfelkuchen when I was in 6th grade. Our teacher let us order from a local German bakery and eat our treats in class once a month. These flavors bring back wonderful memories.
By Adrienne Gardner

Flavorful German Pork Chops and Sauerkraut

Rating: 4.81 stars
37
German dishes are great because they require very few ingredients. This easy way to make pork chops is flavorful and easy to do. By breading the pork chops before you bake them it really locks in all the flavor. When it's finished you won't even need a knife, the pork will just fall from the bone.
By Mandy Blizzard

Pork Roast with Apples, Beer, and Sauerkraut

Rating: 4.39 stars
31
yummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm!
By MattyHam

Nana's Cranberry Kuchen

Rating: 3.67 stars
3
This cranberry kuchen is Nana's famous holiday bread.
By shogren

Oktoberfest Chicken and Red Cabbage

Rating: 4.61 stars
113
I adore Bavarian cuisine! And since there's no good German food here (while I lived in San Francisco, my husband and I ate at wonderful German/Hungarian restaurants there), I have to make my own...This recipe is crazy simple.
By HerbanSpoons

Authentic German Lebkuchen

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
This recipe is over 150 years old and has been baked by my family for many generations for Christmas. They are much easier to make than other lebkuchen and ingredients have been updated to what's available now. They are made with almond flour, hence are gluten free and also contain no dairy.
By Ruth

German Walnut Shortbread Cookies

Rating: 5 stars
5
These German Christmas cookies are similar to shortbread and we bake them every year in December. The recipe makes a pretty large amount and they are pretty quick to make, since you only have to cut the dough, so perfect for last minute baking.
By Marianne

Oma Kiener's Hazelnut Christmas Cookies

Rating: 4.5 stars
14
An ice box cookie, these were one of the two Christmas cookie recipes my German grandmother made every year until her death at age 92. While they may not be fancy like other Christmas cookies recipes, they are easy to make and taste very nutty. They make me think of Christmas and my grandmother every time I enjoy one.
By KitchenGeisha

Grillhaxe (Grilled Eisbein, Pork Shanks)

Rating: 4.75 stars
8
Succulent pork shanks with irresistible crackling, spiced and oven-roasted for three hours and served with sauerkraut and mashed potatoes. Mmmmm.
By Kevin Edwards

Easy-Made German Quark

Rating: 4.92 stars
12
This is a German product that can be thought of as a cross between cream cheese and yogurt. It's a primary ingredient for German cheesecake.
By FrankW
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com