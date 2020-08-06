Indian Recipes

Breakfast, lunch, tea time, and dinner - this popular Indian pancake is available for a meal or snack. As kids we ate it sprinkled with sugar. It's typically served with curry and sambal if you choose to spice it up.
Indian-inspired lentils the whole family will love and babies, too. Once the dal and rice are at the desired consistency, it's ready to eat or freeze. Make sure mixture is completely cool before freezing. I use freezer ice trays and small individual glass bowls with lids.
This recipe has been with me for over 30 years; it was given to me by a Kashmiri guy I shared a house with when I was 17. This is his mum's family recipe. Kashmir's cuisine combines the area's fruits and nuts with the ingredients and the cooking style of the Moghuls. This rich stew makes a marvelous main dish. Serve it with hot steamed rice or crusty breads. This is lovely!
I frantically started searching for recipes when my husband brought home 1 kilo of fresh turmeric root. I found many drink recipes calling for milk, turmeric, and ginger root. I sampled different amounts of each ingredient and feel this is a perfect balance between creamy almond milk, spicy ginger, and the earthy taste of turmeric. This is a less spiced version of Haldi Ka Doodh.
This is a savory Indian style rice dish flavored with whole spices and fried onions. Soaking the basmati rice before cooking makes all the difference. Serve with your favorite Indian curry or dal (lentils). Make sure you warn people not to bite into the whole spices!
Indian food is one of my favorites, so when my friend made this slow cooker version for my family we were head over heels! I don't think I've had a Butter Chicken that I've liked more. It's wonderful to put into the slow cooker in the morning and come home to the warm Indian spice smell....LOVE IT! Serve with basmati rice and warm naan bread.
This is a rich and hearty lentil curry, great as a main meal rather than as a side dish like the more traditional Indian dhal. Don't let the ingredient list faze you, this really is an easy dish to make. This dish is great served with basmati rice.
Indian food is not just curried sauces. It's not too exotic either. Unless 'exotic' is code for 'yummy and full of flavor.' This dish features a healthy mixture of chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, and spices. Both carnivores and vegetarians will enjoy this meal. My kids love it. Leave out the green chile if the kiddies will be eating. Serve over basmati or jasmine rice and enjoy. Namaste y'all!
I probably get more requests for Indian food than any other ethnic cuisine, so I was very excited to be posting this recipe for chicken tikka masala; until I found out it's actually a British recipe. This is usually done with heavy cream, but I like to use coconut milk instead; the subtle sweetness it provides works beautifully with the spices in the dish. Serve with steamed rice.