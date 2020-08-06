Indian Recipes

Easy Garam Masala

This is a quick Garam Masala (Indian spice) mix. Garam Masala is better when made with whole spices that have been roasted and ground, but this is a quick and easy substitute that's pretty good.
By KitchenBarbarian

Keema Aloo (Ground Beef and Potatoes)

274
If you want to try something a little different, I guarantee you will love this meal. It is by far my favorite Indian recipe. Inspired by my mom, who still makes this for me to this day.
By The Meatetarian

Roti Canai/Paratha (Indian Pancake)

7
Breakfast, lunch, tea time, and dinner - this popular Indian pancake is available for a meal or snack. As kids we ate it sprinkled with sugar. It's typically served with curry and sambal if you choose to spice it up.
By Suhara

Black Chana with Potato

2
Classic Indian Kala Chana recipe. A bit tart, but very wholesome. Great source of protein for a vegans. Can be served with either chapati/roti or basmati rice.
By hgadhia

Tomato Cucumber Kachumbar

16
Kachumbar is an Indian-style salad that is served on top of curry. Fresh herbs and lemon add a tangy crunch that lightens even the most intense gravies.
By Gina Milanese

Red Split Lentils (Masoor Dal)

14
Indian-inspired lentils the whole family will love and babies, too. Once the dal and rice are at the desired consistency, it's ready to eat or freeze. Make sure mixture is completely cool before freezing. I use freezer ice trays and small individual glass bowls with lids.
By katie

Coconut Chutney

9
Indian coconut chutney to be served with dosa and idli (steamed rice and lentil cakes).
By CARTHA

Tamarind Sauce Fish Curry

9
Indian-style tangy fish curry. This is famous Chepala Pulusu from Andhra.
By Sushama

Kashmiri Lamb

55
This recipe has been with me for over 30 years; it was given to me by a Kashmiri guy I shared a house with when I was 17. This is his mum's family recipe. Kashmir's cuisine combines the area's fruits and nuts with the ingredients and the cooking style of the Moghuls. This rich stew makes a marvelous main dish. Serve it with hot steamed rice or crusty breads. This is lovely!
By The Gnome

Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)

1050
This is an easy recipe for Indian chicken curry with just the right amount if spice.
By Ayshren

Delicious Chana Masala

46
A delicious dish of chickpeas, onions, and tomatoes! You will love this stuff! I suggest eating this with fresh fried naan.
By norm vandyke

Naan

This recipe makes the best naan I have tasted outside of an Indian restaurant. I can't make enough of it for my family. I serve it with shish kabobs, but I think they would eat it plain.
By Bob Cody
Vegetarian Korma

1644
This is an easy and exotic Indian dish. It's rich, creamy, mildly spiced, and extremely flavorful. Serve with naan and rice.
By YAKUTA

Turmeric Milk

31
I frantically started searching for recipes when my husband brought home 1 kilo of fresh turmeric root. I found many drink recipes calling for milk, turmeric, and ginger root. I sampled different amounts of each ingredient and feel this is a perfect balance between creamy almond milk, spicy ginger, and the earthy taste of turmeric. This is a less spiced version of Haldi Ka Doodh.
By Buckwheat Queen

Indian Style Basmati Rice

348
This is a savory Indian style rice dish flavored with whole spices and fried onions. Soaking the basmati rice before cooking makes all the difference. Serve with your favorite Indian curry or dal (lentils). Make sure you warn people not to bite into the whole spices!
By DHANO923

Slow Cooker Butter Chicken

671
Indian food is one of my favorites, so when my friend made this slow cooker version for my family we were head over heels! I don't think I've had a Butter Chicken that I've liked more. It's wonderful to put into the slow cooker in the morning and come home to the warm Indian spice smell....LOVE IT! Serve with basmati rice and warm naan bread.
By The Meal Planner

Easy Indian Butter Chicken

1216
This creamy curry Indian butter chicken recipe combines ethnic spices with simple ingredients like onion, butter, and tomato sauce for a tasty dish.
By mn

Chicken Makhani (Indian Butter Chicken)

1330
Chicken Makhani is one of my favorite Indian dishes. It is a full flavored dish that complements the chicken well. It can be made as mild or spicy as you wish by adjusting the cayenne.
By MITCHMAN21

Indian Chapati Bread

220
A simple but delicious recipe for Indian flatbread. Serve with Indian curry, main dishes, or even use to make sandwich wraps. Enjoy!
By INSHA87

Curry Stand Chicken Tikka Masala Sauce

2172
Chunks of chicken simmer in a spicy tomato and cream sauce for the bright orange chicken tikka masala you crave.
By Chris Bellers

Mulligatawny Soup I

1861
This recipe combines chicken breast, curry powder, rice, chopped apple, and cream for lovely, Indian-inspired soup. You will need about an hour to prepare this soup.
By Allrecipes Member

Chicken Tikka Masala

2954
This is an easy recipe for Chicken Tikka Masala--chicken marinated in yogurt and spices and then served in a tomato cream sauce. Serve with rice or warm pita bread.
By Allrecipes Member

Indian Chicken Curry II

1414
Indian-inspired chicken curry includes a variety of aromatic spices simmered in a coconut milk-based sauce and served with naan bread and rice.
By Amanda Fetters
Indian Chicken Tikka Masala

19
This Indian chicken tikka masala is an easy but flavorful version of everyone's favorite mild-medium curry! Serve with naan bread and mango chutney. Garnish with additional cilantro leaves.
By Keri

Basic Curry Sauce

54
Fragrant and rich, this sauce includes spices like coriander, cumin and turmeric with the requisite garlic and ginger, all stirred with a puree of tomatoes, chile peppers and yogurt.
By Lom

Liz's Slow Cooker Chicken Curry

2
This is a great Indian-style curry dish that can cook all day in the slow cooker, and makes enough to feed an army. Season to taste and serve with basmati rice.
By Liz McMahon

Authentic Saag Paneer

128
Saag paneer is a classic Indian dish of cooked spinach studded with cubes of fried paneer cheese. Thickened with cream or coconut milk, it's a hearty and filling vegetarian meal.
By Allrecipes

Red Lentil Curry

1408
This is a rich and hearty lentil curry, great as a main meal rather than as a side dish like the more traditional Indian dhal. Don't let the ingredient list faze you, this really is an easy dish to make. This dish is great served with basmati rice.
By Allrecipes Member

Chana Masala (Savory Indian Chick Peas)

206
Indian food is not just curried sauces. It's not too exotic either. Unless 'exotic' is code for 'yummy and full of flavor.' This dish features a healthy mixture of chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, and spices. Both carnivores and vegetarians will enjoy this meal. My kids love it. Leave out the green chile if the kiddies will be eating. Serve over basmati or jasmine rice and enjoy. Namaste y'all!
By latinmama

Chef John's Chicken Tikka Masala

492
I probably get more requests for Indian food than any other ethnic cuisine, so I was very excited to be posting this recipe for chicken tikka masala; until I found out it's actually a British recipe. This is usually done with heavy cream, but I like to use coconut milk instead; the subtle sweetness it provides works beautifully with the spices in the dish. Serve with steamed rice.
By Chef John
