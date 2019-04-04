Comfy Potato Soup

Tender beer brat chunks and fresh vegetables help to create a creamy meal the whole family can enjoy!

Recipe by bakeluv84

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the bratwursts and water into a large skillet, and set over medium heat. Bring to a boil, then cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Turn brats, and add more water if needed. Add carrots to the water. Cover and simmer for 10 more minutes. Drain, and slice the bratwurst.

  • While the bratwurst is cooking, pour the milk and potato soup into a saucepan, and set over medium heat. Simmer until the bratwurst are cooked. Stir in the onion, and add the carrots and bratwurst. Cook, stirring occasionally for about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
543 calories; protein 21.5g; carbohydrates 31.2g; fat 35.9g; cholesterol 94.4mg; sodium 1948.3mg. Full Nutrition
