Breakfast and Brunch

Create a delicious everyday breakfast or pull together an amazing brunch with top-rated recipes for pancakes and waffles, bacon and eggs, brunch casseroles, coffee cakes, muffins, quiche, and so much more.

Staff Picks

Classic Waffles

Rating: 4.54 stars
3806
A lovely, crispy waffle perfect for the morning.
By Megan

Good Old Fashioned Pancakes

Rating: 4.56 stars
17498
This is a great recipe that I found in my Grandma's recipe book. Judging from the weathered look of this recipe card, this was a family favorite.
By dakota kelly

Fluffy French Toast

Rating: 4.64 stars
4595
This French toast recipe is different because it uses flour. I have given it to some friends and they've all liked it better than the French toast they usually make!
By Bonnie Molleston

Eggs Benedict

Rating: 4.03 stars
561
Hot buttered English muffins, Canadian-style bacon, and poached eggs are topped with a heavenly drizzle of hollandaise sauce. Wonderful for Easter, Mother's Day, or anytime you want to treat yourself to the best brunch in the world! Serve with roasted potatoes for mopping up the extra egg yolk and hollandaise. If you prefer, you can substitute ham for the Canadian bacon in this recipe.
By jenn

Chef John's Quiche Lorraine

Rating: 4.83 stars
470
In my opinion, a proper quiche should be rich, custardy, and luxurious--not some kind of dense, baked omelet. This has only enough eggs and yolks to hold things together, but that means you need to let it cool to just warm before serving, to fully enjoy the experience.
By Chef John

17 Bite-Size Brunch Dishes To Graze on at Your Leisure

These sweet and savory recipes are served in scaled-down portions so you can try a little taste of everything without feeling weighed down.
By Vanessa Greaves

Bacon for the Family or a Crowd

Rating: 4.64 stars
844
This is the way to get crisp bacon without having to constantly turn it, watch over it, or get burnt by splatters of grease. It 'fries' up flat and doesn't curl, which looks great beside a breakfast plate of eggs, and makes BLT sandwiches much easier. Very nice when feeding a family or crowd.
By JOYCE

15 Savory Breakfasts That Aren't Eggs

Fill up on eggless breakfasts like sausage with hash browns, bagels with smoked salmon, grits, biscuits, and scrambled tofu.
By Mary Claire Lagroue

Chef John's Sticky Buns

Rating: 4.83 stars
53
The first recipe I made for my family after my first semester of culinary school was sticky buns. Ever since then, they've had a special place in my heart. It's been my experience with baking that the harder a dough is to work with, the better it comes out and this is no exception--the contrast between this beautifully tender, airy dough and the sweet, crunchy, sticky topping is just otherworldly.
By Chef John

Cindy's Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4.45 stars
60
The best breakfast casserole I've ever made. I combine a few different recipes and this is my picky hubby's most favorite!
By Cindy in Pensacola

Panettone French Toast

Rating: 5 stars
7
Christmas festivities left us with a ton of panettone and in need of some new ways to eat it. My grandpa requested French toast, so here is a new holiday twist on a delicious breakfast classic. Feel free to cut your panettone smaller before cooking if it is hard to manipulate. Serve warm with maple syrup, whipped cream, or any other topping.
By Victoria Gellatly

Grandma's Gingerbread Pancakes

Rating: 4.17 stars
236
My dear Grammie was making gingerbread one morning and my brother and I arrived, starving! She altered the recipe slightly, put it on the grill and the result is this delicious recipe. The smell of it cooking always takes me back to that morning--mmmm!
By CKINCAID1
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

15 Breakfast Recipes to Make in Your 9x13 Baking Dish
We've got your next family brunch dish right here.
18 of Our Favorite Make-Ahead Breakfast Casseroles
Discover some of our favorite easy make ahead breakfast casserole recipes.
11 Sour Cream Coffee Cakes For Any Occasion
How to Make Quiche
How to Make Cinnamon Rolls
Cranberry Bread Pudding
Rating: Unrated
29

Sausage Balls

Rating: 4.47 stars
1278

These are so yummy! My family makes every Christmas morning. Enjoy!

More Breakfast and Brunch

Savory Bacon and Crab Bread Pudding Eggs Benedict

Rating: 4.68 stars
28
This will certainly make any brunch special, especially a Mother's Day brunch, which will be here before you know it.
By Chef John

Cranberry-Pomegranate Mimosa

Rating: 5 stars
2
These cranberry-pomegranate mimosas are great for your holiday get-togethers and cocktail parties, or for just spreading holiday cheer!
By Melinda

Baked Ham and Cheese Party Sandwiches

Rating: 4.8 stars
878
These small, delicious sandwiches are perfect for any party. They are so good that even the pickiest of eaters will eat these.
By LisaT

Christmas Breakfast Sausage Casserole

Rating: 4.59 stars
2155
My mom has always made this for us on Christmas morning, and since we only have it once a year it makes it even more good. It is so delicious, and everyone enjoys it! When I double the recipe I use 1 pound regular sausage and 1 pound sage sausage.
By M.K. Meredith

Easy French Toast Casserole

Rating: 4.61 stars
635
Delicious and decadent, simple spin on French toast. Got the idea from a bed and breakfast in the south. Add additional ingredients; we like blueberries and cream cheese, cinnamon apples, nuts, and dried fruit!
By Heather Bogle

Home-Fried Potatoes

Rating: 4.57 stars
317
Yummy 'home-style' fried potatoes. Chunky and flavorful fried potatoes with onion, green pepper and parsley.
By dakota kelly

Cheesy Amish Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4.77 stars
885
A comforting breakfast dish, perfect for feeding a crowd.
By parothstein

Easy Pancakes

Rating: 4.13 stars
1725
This recipe doesn't require much thought early in the morning, and tastes great!
By Sharon Holt

Monkey Bread I

Rating: 4.74 stars
2213
Refrigerated biscuits with cinnamon bake in a tube pan. My 7 year old daughter, Leah, loves her Monkey Bread. Enjoy!
By LuAnn Connolly

Nutella® Pastry Christmas Tree

Rating: 4.69 stars
61
This spectacular pastry Christmas tree is easier to make than you might think. Just follow this step-by-step recipe! Indulgent Nutella® chocolate hazelnut spread is sandwiched between two layers of puff pasty, scored in all the right places then twisted to form tree branches. Ideal for Christmas parties and delicious washed down with some festive mulled wine.
By geneviever

Joy's Easy Banana Bread

Rating: 4.8 stars
2306
This easy banana bread recipe is quick to prepare, and everyone always comes back for seconds!
By Joy

Hash Brown and Egg Casserole

Rating: 4.4 stars
711
This is my family's recipe that has been handed down through the years. We've always used the maple flavored pork sausage but any kind is good. This casserole is a nice and cozy breakfast or brunch meal that everyone will enjoy. It's got the perfect taste with lots of cheese. Yum! Be sure to use a baking dish that is deep enough to cover with aluminum foil.
By MELISSAKOVACS07

Christmas Morning Egg Casserole

Rating: 4.43 stars
131
This was the casserole my mom made every year for Christmas morning.
By Karen514

Overnight Blueberry French Toast

Rating: 4.53 stars
2250
This is a very unique breakfast dish. Good for any holiday breakfast or brunch, it's filled with the fresh taste of blueberries, and covered with a rich blueberry sauce to make it a one of a kind.
By KARAN1946

Mom's Zucchini Bread

Rating: 4.76 stars
10944
Really, really good and moist- my kids eat it as quickly as I can make it. Bread will freeze well, and keep in refrigerator for weeks.
By v monte

Fluffy Pancakes

Rating: 4.82 stars
16891
Tall and fluffy. These pancakes are just right. Topped with strawberries and whipped cream, they are impossible to resist.
By kris

Sarah's Applesauce

Rating: 4.78 stars
3237
This applesauce is delicious! I make it for my younger brother all the time and he loves it - and he hates canned applesauce!
By PHATCAT

Eggs Benedict Casserole

Rating: 4.44 stars
308
Overnight Eggs Benedict! Easy to make ahead, perfect for brunch or a special occasion or overnight house guests.
By alycimo

Super Easy Egg Casserole

Rating: 4.42 stars
295
Another husband-approved recipe. Made a couple times recently because of how easy it is to make! This recipe is easy to double or triple, but you may have to cook a bit longer if doing so.
By 5MOM

Pecan Sour Cream Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.77 stars
389
For me, the best part about coffee cake is the crispy, crunchy, buttery crumbs. So here I significantly upped the amounts used. Bake times will vary according to pan size and composition.
By Chef John

Leftover Ham -n- Potato Casserole

Rating: 4.67 stars
472
An easy cheesy dish that uses up that Christmas or Easter ham! My family looks forward to this one!
By SweetT

Farmer's Casserole

Rating: 4.39 stars
320
Layer the ingredients in a baking dish the night before, then cover and refrigerate. In the morning, pop the casserole into the oven about an hour before serving. Serve with melon wedges, fresh strawberries, and orange wedges.
By Lorrie Starks

Banana Pancakes I

Rating: 4.49 stars
2582
Crowd pleasing banana pancakes made from scratch. A fun twist on ordinary pancakes.
By ADDEAN1

Clone of a Cinnabon

Rating: 4.82 stars
7879
You have got to try these. The first time I made them, I thought of how much money I could save by making my own!
By Marsha Fernandez
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com