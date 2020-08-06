Fruit Recipes

It sounds odd to say that a recipe's biggest problem is that it looks too good, but that's sort of the case with this pear clafoutis, a crustless custard fruit tart that often looks a lot sweeter and richer that it actually is. Usually made with cherries, this rustic French dessert adapts easily to any kind of seasonal fruit. If desired, brush top with warmed fruit preserves and honey and garnish with whipped cream, creme fraiche, or ice cream.
Original recipe is a twist on my Mom's version. Fast and easy dessert, great for fall season when apples are freshest and the cranberries come in. I have made it without the apples or using frozen cranberries. I enjoy it as a dessert and as a breakfast treat around the Thanks-Mas season. Loaded with antioxidants! I have also made a wheat-free version using nut flour. Serve plain or topped with ice cream, whipped cream, or a drizzle of heavy cream.
Quince is a very aromatic, almost floral-tasting fruit that resembles a cross between an apple and a pear. It's quite tart, and when cooked it turns a lovely blushing pink. Quince needs to be cooked before you use it, so this recipe takes a little longer to prepare than other fruit pies. This recipe also works well using half apples, half quince: just add sliced raw apples to the cooked quince before baking. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream, if desired.
This warm and juicy grapefruit with a buttery sweet topping is the perfect accompaniment to your Sunday brunch and also makes a lovely dessert or snack. I like to add a pinch of sea salt at the end to really bring out the flavors.
If marmalade is not your favorite type of fruit preserve, it's most likely because of those bitter flavors from the white parts of whatever type of citrus was used. That is not an issue with this gorgeous kumquat marmalade.