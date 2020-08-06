Fruit Recipes

Discover more than 16,470 recipes that showcase fruits in all forms, from fresh seasonal fruits to frozen, canned, dried–even freeze-dried!

Staff Picks

Easy Persimmon Jam

2
I first fell in love with persimmons when I visited Korea. When the fresh fruit isn't available, I use frozen persimmons. It's a nice break from the other jams. Enjoy with crusty bread!
By Shelly2012

5 Apple Scone Recipes

"Cozy" doesn't even begin to describe these wonderfully autumnal recipes.
By Corey Williams

Blood Orange Tart

3
This citrus-y tart with a shortbread crust is made with colorful blood orange juice, zest, and slices for garnish.
By Kim

Instant Pot® Peach Cobbler

1
Peach cobbler is now a possibility even when fresh peaches are out of season.
By thedailygourmet

Pomegranate Salsa

12
Tart pomegranate seeds add a delicious crunch to this salsa that also features sweet mandarin oranges, red onions, jalapenos and cilantro. Great served with tortilla chips.
By Average Jane

Pear Clafoutis

14
It sounds odd to say that a recipe's biggest problem is that it looks too good, but that's sort of the case with this pear clafoutis, a crustless custard fruit tart that often looks a lot sweeter and richer that it actually is. Usually made with cherries, this rustic French dessert adapts easily to any kind of seasonal fruit. If desired, brush top with warmed fruit preserves and honey and garnish with whipped cream, creme fraiche, or ice cream.
By Chef John

Apple-Cranberry Crumble

9
Original recipe is a twist on my Mom's version. Fast and easy dessert, great for fall season when apples are freshest and the cranberries come in. I have made it without the apples or using frozen cranberries. I enjoy it as a dessert and as a breakfast treat around the Thanks-Mas season. Loaded with antioxidants! I have also made a wheat-free version using nut flour. Serve plain or topped with ice cream, whipped cream, or a drizzle of heavy cream.
By Jessica Leslie

Honey-Poached Quince Pie

18
Quince is a very aromatic, almost floral-tasting fruit that resembles a cross between an apple and a pear. It's quite tart, and when cooked it turns a lovely blushing pink. Quince needs to be cooked before you use it, so this recipe takes a little longer to prepare than other fruit pies. This recipe also works well using half apples, half quince: just add sliced raw apples to the cooked quince before baking. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream, if desired.
By Doughgirl8

Air Fryer Broiled Grapefruit

2
This warm and juicy grapefruit with a buttery sweet topping is the perfect accompaniment to your Sunday brunch and also makes a lovely dessert or snack. I like to add a pinch of sea salt at the end to really bring out the flavors.
By France C
Five-star desserts put fruit up front—from crisps to cakes, trifles to pies.

15+ Quince Recipes That Are Full Of Fruity Flavor

Never heard of quince? You're missing out on an aromatic fruit that blends beautifully into jams, compotes, pies, and so much more.
By Corey Williams

7 Fig Cookies to Make With Fresh or Dried Fruit

As they're plump and naturally sweet, fresh figs make a delicious addition to cookies.
By Corey Williams

20 Ways to Make and Use Lemon Curd

Lemon curd is easy to make and even easier to enjoy in an endless list of treats - from tarts and pies to cakes and more.

14 Festive Pomegranate Recipes

Beautiful and vibrant, ruby red pomegranate arils bedazzle dishes with a touch of seasonally appropriate color.
By Carl Hanson

Chef John's Kumquat Marmalade

26
If marmalade is not your favorite type of fruit preserve, it's most likely because of those bitter flavors from the white parts of whatever type of citrus was used. That is not an issue with this gorgeous kumquat marmalade.

Fruit Filling Recipes

Browse recipes for fruit curds, fruit mousses, and other homemade fillings for your cake, pie, or pastry.

Guacamole

7434
Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Allrecipes Member

Banana Banana Bread

15553
This banana bread recipe is moist and delicious, with loads of banana flavor. It's wonderful toasted!
By Shelley Albeluhn

The Best Banana Pudding

969
No-cook banana pudding made with instant vanilla pudding mix, condensed milk and whipped topping.
By Allrecipes Member

The Best Lemon Bars

3392
These tart, rich lemon bars need just seven common ingredients you probably already have, and are done in 55 minutes!
By Allrecipes Member

Joy's Easy Banana Bread

2059
This easy banana bread recipe is quick to prepare, and everyone always comes back for seconds!
By Joy

Lemon Pudding Cake I

179
This is a family favorite for over 50 years. It makes a sauce on the bottom
By Allrecipes Member

To Die For Blueberry Muffins

14117
Extra big blueberry muffins are topped with a sugary-cinnamon crumb mixture in this souped-up blueberry muffin recipe.
By Allrecipes Member

Banana Muffins II

4612
These delicious banana muffins are easy for kids to make.
By ABI_GODFREY

Avocado Tacos

204
These savory tacos are quick and easy.
By Karyn Ulriksen
Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie

2964
Fresh lemon juice and lemon zest make this lemon meringue pie filling tart and lovely. And when it's poured into a waiting crust, topped with billows of meringue, and baked, it's downright dreamy.
By Allrecipes Member

Banana Chocolate Chip Bread

1229
Very ripe bananas keep this quick bread sweet and moist, while chocolate chips bring sweetness.
By iggytakahashi

Banana Pancakes

2528
Quick and easy homemade banana pancakes made from scratch.
By ADDEAN1

Strawberry Pretzel Salad

689
It is a dessert, but isn't too sweet, nor too salty. It is really pretty when you put it in a clear ovenproof dish.
By BETILDA

Janet's Rich Banana Bread

9563
Sour cream guarantees a moist and tender loaf. And bananas are sliced instead of mashed in this recipe, giving a concentrated banana taste in every bite.
By vjonsson

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

535
Layers of fresh fruit are soaked a citrusy sauce in this colorful salad.
By Nicole Graham Holley

Apple Pie by Grandma Ople

11970
A unique and popular recipe. Sliced apples under a lattice crust get bathed with a sweet buttery sauce before baking.
By MOSHASMAMA

Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

1826
Sweetened toasted coconut is stirred into a homemade custard filling and poured into a pie shell. After the pie is chilled and set, it's covered with whipped topping and more toasted coconut.
By Allrecipes Member
