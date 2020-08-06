Cookware and Equipment

Find recipes that use specialty cookware or equipment and discover how much fun that kitchen device can be.

Staff Picks

Chicago Deep-Dish Pizza

Rating: 4.64 stars
39
Home cooks will find deep-dish pizza, with its unique buttery cornmeal crust, more forgiving than its New York counterpart. No need to worry about having the hottest oven or too many toppings - just make sure your sauce is very thick and flavorful! I garnished mine with parsley and more Parmesan cheese.
By Chef John

Mexican-Style Air Fryer Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Rating: 4.29 stars
7
Vegetables and spices are rolled up in chicken breasts and air fried for a quick and easy dinner perfect for a busy weeknight. Just over 10 minutes in the air fryer gives you juicy, tender chicken breasts filled with spicy veggies. Serve with fresh pico de gallo and tortillas.
By Buckwheat Queen

Pressure Cooker Hard-Boiled Eggs

Rating: 4.86 stars
122
If you happen to raise your own chickens or have access to really fresh eggs, a pressure cooker is the best way to make hard-cooked eggs. It doesn't really save time (the pressure cooker's usual claim to fame), but here's why it's great: it actually makes fresh eggs easy to peel!
By Gremolata

Microwave Lemon Curd

Rating: 4.76 stars
661
This is a delectable lemon curd recipe with the added attraction of being quick and easy to make. It is particularly useful when entertaining and short on time.
By CATSEO

Sheet Pan Ratatouille

Rating: 4.88 stars
17
Ratatouille is a classic vegetarian French dish that I made in one pan in no time and got the most caramelized and tender vegetables.
By Fioa

PB and J Mini Mug Cakes

Rating: 4.67 stars
6
If your a PB and J lover, then you will love this recipe! Serve with whipped cream.
By emignance

Rice Cooker Spanish Rice

Rating: 3.69 stars
16
This is a great, easy way to make a delicious side dish when cooking Mexican for dinner. My kids really love it, too. Substitutions for spices and vegetables are fine -- add the tastes that your family likes most. You can make this on the stovetop in a skillet with a lid, as well. Bring all ingredients to a boil and stir well; cover and simmer for 25 minutes or until rice is soft. If you add some of the optional ingredients, this can be an excellent main dish. Try adding chopped green chile peppers. Tastes great with the Enchilada II recipe.
By suept

Cast Iron Buttermilk Biscuits

Rating: 4.5 stars
14
Experimentation and a need for more biscuits per batch led me to what we think are the best biscuits anywhere! For optimum flavor, these must be baked in hot, buttered cast iron skillets. They are great for breakfast with gravy or jellies. Also excellent with beef stew for dinner. My husband likes the leftover biscuits even better. He breaks them open on a plate and smothers them with molasses.
By Stormy1800

Microwave Baked Potato

Rating: 4.14 stars
393
If you want the yummy taste of a slowly baked potato but aren't patient enough, or don't have the know-how to bake it in an oven, this is for you. Give it 12 minutes and get a mouth-watering, taste bud-tingling treat.
By CJME

Microwave Chocolate Mug Cake

Rating: 4.47 stars
1723
This is my own version of the chocolate microwave mug cake. This chocolaty fudgy treat is truly decadent and great for nights when I need a yummy dessert that is ready in less than 10 minutes! Chocolate chips make this recipe even better.
By safinabakes1231

Chex® Muddy Buddies®

Rating: 4.77 stars
187
Another popular name for this favorite mix is puppy food. Chow down; it's doggone good!
By Chex
Sponsored By Chex

Brown Sugar and Pineapple Glazed Ham

Rating: 4.66 stars
53
This easy but delicious ham glaze has been a family holiday favorite for years!
By Lex
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Instant Pot® Recipes
Find top-rated recipes to make in your pressure cooker-rice cooker-slow cooker-steamer.
Takeout Faves From The Instant Pot®
Make restaurant-worthy meals with very little fuss.
Air Fryer Recipes
Sheet Pan Dinners
11 Simple Skillet Dinners for Two
Microwave Peanut Brittle
Rating: Unrated
583

Easy Two-Ingredient Peanut Butter Fudge

Rating: 4.81 stars
32

This is the easiest and best peanut butter fudge recipe you will ever find. It is only two ingredients! How can you go wrong with that?!?

More Cookware and Equipment

Rosemary Braised Lamb Shanks

Rating: 4.72 stars
500
Lamb shanks are slowly simmered with fresh rosemary, garlic, tomatoes, and red wine. Great served with polenta, or my family's favorite--roasted garlic mashed potatoes--as you need something to soak up the wonderful sauce. A fantastic dish for company, as all the prep work is done at the beginning, and then you just have to wait.
By S. HODGE

Aebleskiver

Rating: 4.72 stars
169
Aebleskiver - a Danish dessert, like doughnut holes, but sweeter and much better traditionally served with glogg during the Advent. Cooked in a cast iron pan that resembles an egg poacher. Serve hot with syrup, jam or powdered sugar.
By Lisa G.

Rocky Road Candies

Rating: 4.54 stars
134
It couldn't be easier to make this treat. Just melt chocolate chips and stir in peanuts and marshmallows.
By sal

Cast-Iron Skillet Prime Rib Roast and Gravy

Rating: 4.71 stars
42
Juicy, tender prime rib roast and delicious gravy.
By Al Mccready

Fluffy Microwave Scrambled Eggs

Rating: 4.68 stars
44
Light and fluffy scrambled eggs are easy to make when at home or traveling! Everyone will love this quick energy bite to start the day. Top with pepper and shredded cheese, if desired!
By Diana71

Bannock

Rating: 4.4 stars
217
Our ancestors made this bread when on the trail. Try throwing in blueberries or raisins for added flavor.
By Carol

Microwave Oven Peanut Brittle

Rating: 4.72 stars
1161
I have used this for years and it is very good; much easier than the traditional method and tastes just as good.
By Linda C.

Microwave Popcorn

Rating: 4.55 stars
471
Believe it or not, you can make your own delicious, low-fat microwave popcorn using standard popping corn and a brown paper lunch bag. It works perfectly.
By ACONTORER

Air Fryer Roasted Chestnuts

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
I don't have a fireplace to roast my chestnuts, so I grabbed my air fryer. Using the air fryer and water is a perfect solution. Use them in any dish calling for cooked chestnuts, or eat them as is with a mug of vin chaud for a truly autumnal experience.
By Buckwheat Queen

Boardwalk Quality Maple Walnut Fudge

Rating: 4.55 stars
173
Throughout the summer we enjoy the fudge sold on the boardwalk at the shore. Hubby and I came up with this recipe so that we would be able to enjoy our favorite flavor year round.
By SHORECOOK

'Chinese Buffet' Green Beans

Rating: 4.54 stars
391
Every time my family and I go to a Chinese buffet we make a bee line for the green beans! This is a simple and tasty re-creation of that much loved side dish, goes well with any Asian meal. Make sure to slice the garlic, don't use a garlic press. Oyster sauce can be found in the Asian section of your grocery store, at an Asian grocery store, and online.
By roweena

Chef John's Classic Beef Stroganoff

Rating: 4.75 stars
689
This is a fairly lean version of beef stroganoff, as most recipes call for more cream. This is something you can easily adjust to your tastes. I like a little thicker version, with just enough sauce to coat the meat and noodles.
By Chef John

Air-Fried Artichoke Hearts with Lemony Mayo

Prepare these crunchy artichoke hearts in the air fryer with a lemony mayo for a savory appetizer everyone will love.
By NicoleMcmom

Microwave Corn on the Cob

Rating: 4.62 stars
541
This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob. Perfect for when you run out of stove or grill space. I freeze the corn on the cob in plastic bags, and remove a single ear of frozen corn in the cold winter months to have the sweet taste of summer corn throughout the year!
By Cheri Weiner

No Egg Chocolate Mug Cake

Rating: 3.88 stars
34
This easy chocolate mug cake is made with flaked almonds and no egg. It is ready in a few minutes and perfect if you're dying for something sweet. Serve dusted with confectioners' sugar and topped with ice cream or whipped cream.
By Chantal

Grandma's Iron Skillet Apple Pie

Rating: 4.86 stars
511
This three-layer apple pie is a Southern favorite!
By T L Dixon

Mom's Christmas Fudge

This has been a Christmas staple in our house since the early 1980s. It's ridiculously easy and pretty yummy. (I use the plastic bag over my hand trick to smooth out the fudge.)
By FrackFamily5 CA—>CT

Creamy Hot Chocolate

Rating: 4.53 stars
309
Keep some condensed milk on hand for cold days, and whip up a batch of this rich hot chocolate warm your loved ones.
By Eagle brand
Sponsored By Eagle brand

Old Fashioned Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Rating: 4.34 stars
512
This old-fashioned cake recipe delivers a really good take on the dessert classic: pineapple upside-down cake.
By Cathy

Pineapple Glaze for Ham

Rating: 4.53 stars
102
A simple, sweet glaze for that baked ham - pineapples, cherries and brown sugar.
By Jackie Smith

Microwave Spaghetti Squash

Rating: 5 stars
1
Microwaving spaghetti squash is much easier and quicker than waiting for it to roast in the oven. Once done, it is ready to be topped with your favorite ingredients, or kept simple with just a pat of butter and some salt. For longer strands, cut the squash crosswise instead of lengthwise.
By France C

Grilled Asian Chicken

Rating: 4.49 stars
548
Great for last-minute company or a quick dinner by rounding it out with a baked potato and tossed salad.
By Janet M.

10 Comfort Food Dishes to Make in Your Cast Iron Skillet

The cast iron skillet works wonders for so many other comfort-food dishes, from pot pie to pizza, adding an extra crispy texture because of the pan's power to conduct heat evenly. Give these recipes a try!
By Leslie Kelly

Microwave Caramel Popcorn

Rating: 4.69 stars
474
Caramel popcorn made in under 15 minutes with the miracle of the microwave. Easy and fun - not to mention delicious.
By SUBGIRL
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com