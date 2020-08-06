Cookware and Equipment

Home cooks will find deep-dish pizza, with its unique buttery cornmeal crust, more forgiving than its New York counterpart. No need to worry about having the hottest oven or too many toppings - just make sure your sauce is very thick and flavorful! I garnished mine with parsley and more Parmesan cheese.
Vegetables and spices are rolled up in chicken breasts and air fried for a quick and easy dinner perfect for a busy weeknight. Just over 10 minutes in the air fryer gives you juicy, tender chicken breasts filled with spicy veggies. Serve with fresh pico de gallo and tortillas.
If you happen to raise your own chickens or have access to really fresh eggs, a pressure cooker is the best way to make hard-cooked eggs. It doesn't really save time (the pressure cooker's usual claim to fame), but here's why it's great: it actually makes fresh eggs easy to peel!
This is a great, easy way to make a delicious side dish when cooking Mexican for dinner. My kids really love it, too. Substitutions for spices and vegetables are fine -- add the tastes that your family likes most. You can make this on the stovetop in a skillet with a lid, as well. Bring all ingredients to a boil and stir well; cover and simmer for 25 minutes or until rice is soft. If you add some of the optional ingredients, this can be an excellent main dish. Try adding chopped green chile peppers. Tastes great with the Enchilada II recipe.
Experimentation and a need for more biscuits per batch led me to what we think are the best biscuits anywhere! For optimum flavor, these must be baked in hot, buttered cast iron skillets. They are great for breakfast with gravy or jellies. Also excellent with beef stew for dinner. My husband likes the leftover biscuits even better. He breaks them open on a plate and smothers them with molasses.
If you want the yummy taste of a slowly baked potato but aren't patient enough, or don't have the know-how to bake it in an oven, this is for you. Give it 12 minutes and get a mouth-watering, taste bud-tingling treat.
This is my own version of the chocolate microwave mug cake. This chocolaty fudgy treat is truly decadent and great for nights when I need a yummy dessert that is ready in less than 10 minutes! Chocolate chips make this recipe even better.
Lamb shanks are slowly simmered with fresh rosemary, garlic, tomatoes, and red wine. Great served with polenta, or my family's favorite--roasted garlic mashed potatoes--as you need something to soak up the wonderful sauce. A fantastic dish for company, as all the prep work is done at the beginning, and then you just have to wait.
Aebleskiver - a Danish dessert, like doughnut holes, but sweeter and much better traditionally served with glogg during the Advent. Cooked in a cast iron pan that resembles an egg poacher. Serve hot with syrup, jam or powdered sugar.
I don't have a fireplace to roast my chestnuts, so I grabbed my air fryer. Using the air fryer and water is a perfect solution. Use them in any dish calling for cooked chestnuts, or eat them as is with a mug of vin chaud for a truly autumnal experience.
Every time my family and I go to a Chinese buffet we make a bee line for the green beans! This is a simple and tasty re-creation of that much loved side dish, goes well with any Asian meal. Make sure to slice the garlic, don't use a garlic press. Oyster sauce can be found in the Asian section of your grocery store, at an Asian grocery store, and online.
This is a fairly lean version of beef stroganoff, as most recipes call for more cream. This is something you can easily adjust to your tastes. I like a little thicker version, with just enough sauce to coat the meat and noodles.
This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob. Perfect for when you run out of stove or grill space. I freeze the corn on the cob in plastic bags, and remove a single ear of frozen corn in the cold winter months to have the sweet taste of summer corn throughout the year!
This easy chocolate mug cake is made with flaked almonds and no egg. It is ready in a few minutes and perfect if you're dying for something sweet. Serve dusted with confectioners' sugar and topped with ice cream or whipped cream.
Microwaving spaghetti squash is much easier and quicker than waiting for it to roast in the oven. Once done, it is ready to be topped with your favorite ingredients, or kept simple with just a pat of butter and some salt. For longer strands, cut the squash crosswise instead of lengthwise.
