Italian Recipes

The best Italian-style pasta, chicken dishes, soup, and more. Traditional recipes with photos and videos to make them just like in the old country.

Staff Picks

Bucatini Cacio e Pepe (Roman Sheep Herder's Pasta)

18
This peasant food comes from Roman sheep herders who had little time and money to spend on eating. They used their sheep's cheese and a bit of the water that cooked the pasta to create a cream, then added black pepper to give it some extra flavor. Cheap, easy, and fast: this was perfect for them and for us even today!
By Buckwheat Queen

Torta di Mele (Italian Apple Cake)

1
This Italian apple cake recipe is from my mom and reminds me of my childhood. It tastes delicious, and I bake it for my family now.
By Giulia

Italian Shrimp and Scallop Risotto

16
The secret to making a good seafood risotto is to use a high-quality fish stock and of course the freshest seafood you can find. Cook the shellfish and rice separately, as the rice needs more time. If you cook them together, the shellfish will overcook and get chewy.
By tea

Italian Baked Meatballs

91
Bake up a batch of these tender, tasty Italian-seasoned meatballs with hints of Romano cheese and parsley.
By Dawn Fronius

Traditional Spaghetti all'Amatriciana

9
This classic Roman pasta dish is quick and easy to make with few ingredients. Traditionally, guanciale is used, but I prefer pancetta.
By Aldo

Hearty Minestrone Soup (Instant Pot®)

8
So I feel like I am using my Instant Pot® at least 4 times a week. I have been having a great time experimenting and am amazed at the way the flavors are locked in and how quickly the meals are finished... not to say the super easy clean up. The main insert can go in the dishwasher and I hand-clean the top with very sudsy water.
By FestivelySouthern

Lasagne Alla Bolognese Saporite

14
This is the classic lasagne alla Bolognese recipe from the Emilia region in Northern Italy. The Bolognese sauce is made with a mixture of beef and pork mince. The addition of prosciutto, red wine, cinnamon, and nutmeg make it truly authentic.
By Alemarsi

Lemony Pork Piccata

20
A wonderful tender pork dish with a delicate piccata sauce. Very simple and really delicious.
By Jackie Cree

Tortellini Pesto Salad

109
Wonderful pasta salad. So different from the Italian dressing pasta salads. Very hearty side dish or main dish for lunch. Crunchy veggies and rich pesto sauce.
By Jenny Saunders

Chicken and Asparagus Fettuccine

130
This is so rich and filling that one serving goes a long way. Crusty bread and a salad is all this creamy dish needs to make a complete and hearty meal.
By STEPHNDON

Chef John's Italian Meatballs

2233
These Italian meatballs use a standard mix of ground beef and ground pork, with added flavor from parsley, garlic, and dried herbs. Bake up a batch, mix them with your favorite spaghetti dish, and dinner is served!
By Chef John

Panna Cotta

458
A traditional, easy, and delicious Italian custard. I had a difficult time finding a good and easy recipe on the internet, so I made up my own recipe. It tastes just like the panna cotta served at Italian restaurants. Serve with warm hot fudge sauce and fresh raspberries on top. This keeps well for several days in the refrigerator.
By CHERYLA33
Inspiration and Ideas

Kim's Lasagna
114
"WOW—rave reviews all around! Everyone wanted the recipe. This will be my go-to lasagna recipe from now on." – Karen
Mushroom Chicken Piccata
767
"This recipe was so easy and turned out great! My family LOVED it" – Melodee
Brasato al Barolo
3
Chef John's Perfect Polenta
225
Best Italian Recipes for Beginner Cooks
Ciabatta Bread
555
World's Best Lasagna
19749

Filling and satisfying, John Chandler's lasagna is our most popular recipe. With basil, sausage, ground beef and three types of cheese, it lives up to its name.

More Italian Recipes

Johnny Marzetti Casserole

154
Kids love this buffet-ready casserole dish. My mother-in-law used to make a simpler version of this for my husband when he was growing up. This version pushes the flavor profile a bit. I prefer to have this dish sit overnight before baking as the flavors improve and the pasta absorbs some of the sauce so the consistency is just right.
By KC

Baked Eggplant Parmesan

307
A tasty casserole that's baked, not fried.
By Dollface

Spaghetti Sauce with Ground Beef

1370
Spaghetti topped with this meaty spaghetti sauce will be a family favorite.
By Hank's Mom

Chicken Marsala

5805
Chicken Marsala is an Italian-style recipe for tender pan-fried chicken breasts with a sweet Marsala wine and mushroom sauce.
By Allrecipes Member
The Best Meatballs

1618
Meatballs made with ground beef, veal and pork, with garlic and Romano cheese. Finish cooking in your favorite marinara sauce.
By Geanine

Pesto Pasta

213
For a simple, savory dish cook chopped onions in olive oil and ready-made pesto. Toss with hot pasta and grated Parmesan cheese, then serve up hot or cold. Either way it's deliciously easy!
By Lauren

Pasta Salad

305
The veggies match the colors in the tri-colored pasta. And the dressing is real zesty and spicy. So when all three - pasta, veggies and dressing - come together, you have a festive, tasty and beautiful salad for six.
By Cyndie

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

455
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio is a simple Italian dish of garlic, olive oil, parsley, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese tossed with cooked pasta.
By Chef John

How to Make Perfect Polenta

240
Creamy, cheesy polenta is a side dish that goes great with all kinds of meats and sauces. You don't have to stir it constantly with Chef John's technique.
By Chef John

Shrimp Scampi with Pasta

1311
Try this shrimp scampi recipe served with pasta for the ultimate seafood pasta dish.
By JustJen

Italian Breaded Pork Chops

2517
Pork chops are breaded with Italian bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese.
By ELISAW

Pan-Fried Asparagus

1766
This garlic asparagus dish is a Northern Italian side dish. My family loves it! Even the kids!
By Kim

Italian Spaghetti Sauce with Meatballs

3651
A delicious homemade Italian-style pasta sauce with meatballs that's slow cooked for an intense tomato flavor.
By Jeremy

Manicotti

765
This has all the good stuff - ricotta, mozzarella, eggs and parmesan. Season with salt and pepper and stuff this yummy stuffing into pre-cooked manicotti. Pour on your favorite tomato sauce and bake.
By Anny

Homemade Lasagna

339
Pork and beef make a meaty sauce in this mom's delicious lasagna recipe.
By CRAIG

Pasta Salad with Homemade Dressing

266
Let this homemade pasta salad dressing elevate your pasta salad!
By BONNIES

That Zucchini Spaghetti Stanley Tucci Loves (Spaghetti alla Nerano)

50
After listening to Stanley Tucci lose his mind about this pasta and calling it life-changing and one of the best things he's ever eaten, I decided I'd give it a try. The results were amazing and the key to getting the toasted sweet taste of the zucchini was deep-frying it!

Eggplant Parmesan

3693
An easy, cheesy eggplant Parmesan with baked eggplant slices, instead of fried.
By Dolores Gentner-Ryan

Quick Chicken Piccata

1635
Chicken breasts topped with a buttery lemon, caper, and parsley sauce.
By Chef John

Super-Delicious Zuppa Toscana

3379
If you love the Zuppa Toscana at your local chain Italian restaurant, you will adore this soup. The rich soup is made with Italian sausage, potatoes, cream, and crushed red pepper.
By souporsweets

Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

820
Breaded mozzarella sticks are deep-fried to golden perfection in minutes.
By Nanci Renn

Tiramisu

2090
Our tiramisu recipe helps you make this classic Italian dessert at home.
By Christine

Slow Cooker Italian Beef for Sandwiches

2663
Rump roast simmered with seasonings until fork-tender. So easy, so tasty!
By MAUREENBURR

Fried Tomato, Onion, and Mushroom Ragout

25
Fresh tomatoes and mushrooms are cooked with chopped basil in a simple, flavorful reduction sauce for pasta.
By Cathy Wiechert
