Italian Recipes

Bucatini Cacio e Pepe (Roman Sheep Herder's Pasta)
This peasant food comes from Roman sheep herders who had little time and money to spend on eating. They used their sheep's cheese and a bit of the water that cooked the pasta to create a cream, then added black pepper to give it some extra flavor. Cheap, easy, and fast: this was perfect for them and for us even today!
Torta di Mele (Italian Apple Cake)
This Italian apple cake recipe is from my mom and reminds me of my childhood. It tastes delicious, and I bake it for my family now.
Italian Shrimp and Scallop Risotto
The secret to making a good seafood risotto is to use a high-quality fish stock and of course the freshest seafood you can find. Cook the shellfish and rice separately, as the rice needs more time. If you cook them together, the shellfish will overcook and get chewy.
Italian Baked Meatballs
Bake up a batch of these tender, tasty Italian-seasoned meatballs with hints of Romano cheese and parsley.
Traditional Spaghetti all'Amatriciana
This classic Roman pasta dish is quick and easy to make with few ingredients. Traditionally, guanciale is used, but I prefer pancetta.
Hearty Minestrone Soup (Instant Pot®)
So I feel like I am using my Instant Pot® at least 4 times a week. I have been having a great time experimenting and am amazed at the way the flavors are locked in and how quickly the meals are finished... not to say the super easy clean up. The main insert can go in the dishwasher and I hand-clean the top with very sudsy water.
Lasagne Alla Bolognese Saporite
This is the classic lasagne alla Bolognese recipe from the Emilia region in Northern Italy. The Bolognese sauce is made with a mixture of beef and pork mince. The addition of prosciutto, red wine, cinnamon, and nutmeg make it truly authentic.
Lemony Pork Piccata
A wonderful tender pork dish with a delicate piccata sauce. Very simple and really delicious.
Tortellini Pesto Salad
Wonderful pasta salad. So different from the Italian dressing pasta salads. Very hearty side dish or main dish for lunch. Crunchy veggies and rich pesto sauce.
Chicken and Asparagus Fettuccine
This is so rich and filling that one serving goes a long way. Crusty bread and a salad is all this creamy dish needs to make a complete and hearty meal.
Chef John's Italian Meatballs
These Italian meatballs use a standard mix of ground beef and ground pork, with added flavor from parsley, garlic, and dried herbs. Bake up a batch, mix them with your favorite spaghetti dish, and dinner is served!
Panna Cotta
A traditional, easy, and delicious Italian custard. I had a difficult time finding a good and easy recipe on the internet, so I made up my own recipe. It tastes just like the panna cotta served at Italian restaurants. Serve with warm hot fudge sauce and fresh raspberries on top. This keeps well for several days in the refrigerator.