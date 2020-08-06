Healthy Recipes

13 Meals That Make Eating Healthy Easy
These recipes prove that healthy meals can be easy and actually taste good.
12 Simple and Healthy Sheet Pan Dinners for Winter
These simple sheet-pan recipes feature healthy, flavorful, and seasonal ingredients, and they can all call themselves "one-pan wonders."
21 Healthy Dinners Ready in 20 Minutes or Less
You really can cook healthy dinner recipes on the quick.
15 Healthy Side Dishes for Chicken
Make dinner decisions easier with this collection of side dishes that will always be right for chicken.
5-Ingredient Main Dishes Under 300 Calories
Make low-calorie eating easy with these simple recipes.
Slow Cooker Balsamic Chicken
230
So easy and so good. I use frozen chicken breasts and cook on high for 4 hours in the slow cooker. The sauce is not thick, it is a bit runny, but very tasty. Add tomato paste if you want it thicker. Serve on top of pasta and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. I use one can of crushed tomatoes and one can of diced tomatoes.
9 Smoked Salmon Salad Recipes for Quick, Healthy Meals
Healthier Easy Baked Tilapia
70
10 Top-Rated Salmon Recipes Inspired by the Mediterranean Diet
Split Pea Soup
1311

9 Easy Healthy Desserts With 5 Ingredients or Less

Before you reach for a pint of low-calorie ice cream, considering making your own healthy dessert using just a few simple ingredients. Whether you make these desserts ahead of time or whip them up the night of, each one can be made using five ingredients or less. Even the pickiest eaters won't know the difference. Satisfy your sweet tooth without setting yourself back — discover easy and healthy dessert recipes with five ingredients or less.
By Melanie Fincher

Winter Chicken Bake

263
This is an easy recipe that is warm, hearty, healthy, and colorful. The tartness of the cranberries compliments the sweetness of the barbecue sauce and the mellow sweet potatoes. Homemade barbecue sauce is what I used, but your favorite barbecue sauce will work too.
By CAGEINCALI

Simple Roasted Butternut Squash

1266
Butternut squash is so good on its own, that barely any seasoning is needed. This recipe is so simple and easy.
By MChele

Miso Soup

470
You can use yellow, white, or red miso paste for the soup, depending on your preference. You will also need dashi, which is made of dried kelp (seaweed) and dried bonito (fish), and can be purchased in granules or powder form in conveniently-sized jars.
By Allrecipes Member
Baked Kale Chips

2570
Olive oil and seasoned salt are all you need to turn fresh kale leaves into delicious good-for-you baked snacks.
By LucyDelRey
Lentil Soup

3122
Hearty lentil soup, chock full of veggies and very yummy. Serve with warm cornbread.
By Bob Cody

Gnocchi I

614
Mashed potato, flour and an egg -- all you need to knead for gnocchi.
By Bob Cody

A Very Popular BBQ Sauce

774
This recipe has a lot of sweetness and spice, so if you're looking for a classic BBQ sauce that's easy to make, look no further. It is very popular with users of 'ceramic' type smokers and grills, (i.e. Primo, Kamado, Big Green Egg, etc.)
By JRNEUMILLER

The Best Vegetarian Chili in the World

2152
Break out your soup pot and fix up a batch of this delicious, spicy vegetarian chili today! It's ready in no time, and packed with vegetables, beans - and flavor!
By calead910

Amazing Pork Tenderloin in the Slow Cooker

3505
This will melt in your mouth! This pork tenderloin soaks up the yummy juices as it cooks. Make sure to serve up the au jus on the side - its amazing! This recipe is so simple, you will love it!
By chowsito

Emily's Famous Hash Browns

1134
Good old fashioned restaurant-style hash browns. Perfect with hot pepper sauce and ketchup!
By your mom

Pesto Pasta

193
For a simple, savory dish cook chopped onions in olive oil and ready-made pesto. Toss with hot pasta and grated Parmesan cheese, then serve up hot or cold. Either way it's deliciously easy!
By Bob Cody

Sarah's Applesauce

3123
Make your own applesauce at home with just apples, sugar, cinnamon, and this recipe.
By PHATCAT

Simple Turkey Chili

2274
Using ground turkey, canned kidney beans, and plenty of seasonings gives this simple and surprisingly light chili plenty of flavor. It's even better the second day!
By Amanda Ingraham

Easy Roasted Broccoli

134
Easy roasted broccoli. My favorite part is the roasted sliced stem pieces.
By karenatlincoln

10 Healthy Dump Dinner Recipes That Make Weeknight Cooking Easy

What if we told you, you can make easy, healthy dinners in your slow cooker?
By Bailey Fink

Balsamic Bruschetta

1113
Balsamic vinegar adds a delicious zip to easy bruschetta.
By Bob Cody

Potato Pancakes I

259
This is a traditional potato pancake recipe, and is a wonderful comfort food. Serve with applesauce and sour cream for a light dinner, or with roast chicken for a hearty winter meal. You can use more flour if the mixture seems too wet.
By FISHLOVE

Maple Salmon

5587
This is the best and most delicious salmon recipe, and very easy to prepare. I love maple in everything and put this together one night. My husband totally loved it; he did not like salmon that much until he had this.
By STARFLOWER

Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste

191
Its time to release my potatoes to the world!!! Watch your guests try to guess what's in this delicious and simple recipe. It's the perfect side dish to any meal or BBQ, and a great way to dress up those darn potatoes! It's got me out of many a jam with entertaining. You cant go wrong. Since trying these, I have gone completely potato crazy with mad potato disease!!! Yum -- do it, mate! (Note: Only use real egg mayo - not the other kind.)
By XANTHE

Quick and Easy Refried Beans

305
When you don't have all day to make refried beans and you can't stand the canned ones, these are easy and delicious.
By MarasFlourpower

Baked Tortilla Chips

523
Tasty baked tortilla chips you make at home that are much better than store bought chips. Serve with your choice of salsas and garnishes.
By Michele O'Sullivan
