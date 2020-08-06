Pork Recipes

Chowders always bring to mind a picture of a cozy, kicked-back, winter-time family meal; cuddled up around a roaring fireplace with plenty of warm food, good cheer and loving friends. This one is a Sunday night family favorite - easy on the cook (and the cook's pocketbook), yet sure to bring raves from the hubby and kids. Enjoy!
Transform cream of mushroom soup into a delicious simmering sauce by tossing in some chopped onion and sliced fresh mushrooms. Add to seasoned and sauteed pork chops and you have a rich and creamy meal.
I think the Okinawans got the slow food concept right on - this was one of my favorite dishes growing up...shoyu pork...eaten over rice, or on top of soba. The soy sauce-marinated, slow-cooked pork with just the right amount of sweet taste (imagine Okinawan brown sugar) is pretty close to perfect...
Carnitas means 'little meats' and is traditionally fried then braised. This recipe is made much easier using the slow cooker but the results are just as tasty. This makes a great filling for tamales, enchiladas, tacos and burritos. This filling is also great combined with your favorite barbecue sauce and served on buns.
SPAM® is an oft-maligned meat product in a can that you either love or hate! If you're not vegan with a gluten allergy who runs marathons but doesn't own a TV, this little appetizer will surely please!
These Italian meatballs use a standard mix of ground beef and ground pork, with added flavor from parsley, garlic, and dried herbs. Bake up a batch, mix them with your favorite spaghetti dish, and dinner is served!
My friend's mother from Ukraine taught me this recipe for the classic beet soup. It's as authentic as it gets. It can be made vegetarian by omitting the sausage—and vegan by omitting the sour cream as well.