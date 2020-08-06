Pork Recipes

Pork tenderloin. Pork chops. Pulled pork. Hundreds of trusted recipes, plus photos, reviews and videos to help you cook pork right.

Staff Picks

Cheesy Ham and Corn Chowder

23
Chowders always bring to mind a picture of a cozy, kicked-back, winter-time family meal; cuddled up around a roaring fireplace with plenty of warm food, good cheer and loving friends. This one is a Sunday night family favorite - easy on the cook (and the cook's pocketbook), yet sure to bring raves from the hubby and kids. Enjoy!
By Geralyn Walters

Bucatini All'Amatriciana

21
This pasta dish is my signature dish. I really enjoy making this pasta, especially with the right ingredients like guanciale. Top with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.
By CHEF CARLO APOLLONI

Instant Pot® Baby Back Ribs

196
Quick way to make fall-off-the-bone ribs in the Instant Pot®!
By pschelf

Mushroom Pork Chops

2139
Transform cream of mushroom soup into a delicious simmering sauce by tossing in some chopped onion and sliced fresh mushrooms. Add to seasoned and sauteed pork chops and you have a rich and creamy meal.
By mmcgee

Super-Easy Pulled Pork Sandwiches

19
I use this hearty recipe for my Super Bowl® parties. It's super easy and feeds a lot of hungry football fans. Serve on a large bun with some baked beans, coleslaw, and chips.
By Lori M

Okinawa Shoyu Pork

46
I think the Okinawans got the slow food concept right on - this was one of my favorite dishes growing up...shoyu pork...eaten over rice, or on top of soba. The soy sauce-marinated, slow-cooked pork with just the right amount of sweet taste (imagine Okinawan brown sugar) is pretty close to perfect...
By Diana71

Slow Cooker Carnitas

2012
Carnitas means 'little meats' and is traditionally fried then braised. This recipe is made much easier using the slow cooker but the results are just as tasty. This makes a great filling for tamales, enchiladas, tacos and burritos. This filling is also great combined with your favorite barbecue sauce and served on buns.
By Erin Parker

SPAM® Fries with Spicy Garlic Sriracha Dipping Sauce

20
SPAM® is an oft-maligned meat product in a can that you either love or hate! If you're not vegan with a gluten allergy who runs marathons but doesn't own a TV, this little appetizer will surely please!
By The Gruntled Gourmand

Pork Loin Roast with Baby Bellas

28
Savoury, easy and delicious. This is for garlic lovers.
By Bren

Easy Maple Bacon Monkey Bread

Maple bacon monkey bread is extra gooey and cinnamon-sugar sweet with salty pieces of candied bacon throughout. Easy and delicious!
By Culinary Envy

World's Best Lasagna

18959
Filling and satisfying, John Chandler's lasagna is our most popular recipe. With basil, sausage, ground beef and three types of cheese, it lives up to its name.
By John Chandler

Easy and Quick Halushki

150
Polish dish combining bacon, fried cabbage and egg noodles.
By Laura Burger Pozdol
Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork
2913
Easy Sausage Gravy and Biscuits
1004
Butter Schnitzel
123
Slow Cooker Shoyu Pork
15

Use your slow cooker to infuse the delicate taste of sweetened soy sauce to pork, making for a easy-to-prepare, delicious and economical dish.

More Pork Recipes

Grandma's Creamy Ham Casserole

27
One of my kid's favorite casseroles. Best recipe the day after a big ham supper!
By lwelsh

Steakhouse Pecan Pork Chops

15
Elevate pork chops to the next level with these pork chops which take little time and are company worthy. Just be careful when cooking because the pecans can burn rather fast.
By thedailygourmet

Roasted Pork Loin

1322
This easy roasted pork loin is seasoned with garlic, rosemary, and white wine.
By Allrecipes Member

Slow Cooker Pineapple Pulled Pork

11
Slow-cooker-made-easy pineapple pulled pork recipe.
By Feth Family

Baked Ham and Cheese Sliders

850
These baked ham and cheese sliders are a quick and easy appetizer for any party.
By LisaT

Jambalaya

989
A spicy jambalaya recipe with chicken, andouille sausage, rice and Cajun seasonings.
By Allrecipes Member

Chef John's Italian Meatballs

2045
These Italian meatballs use a standard mix of ground beef and ground pork, with added flavor from parsley, garlic, and dried herbs. Bake up a batch, mix them with your favorite spaghetti dish, and dinner is served!
By Chef John

Broccoli Salad

1490
A creamy dressing amps up this crunchy broccoli salad with bacon.
By Allrecipes Member

World's Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops

589
These quick grilled pork chops feature a simple honey garlic glaze.
By John Chandler

Super-Delicious Zuppa Toscana

3253
If you love the Zuppa Toscana at your local chain Italian restaurant, you will adore this soup. The rich soup is made with Italian sausage, potatoes, cream, and crushed red pepper.
By souporsweets

Absolutely Ultimate Potato Soup

2818
This easy old fashioned will surely become a family favorite.
By Allrecipes Member

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

410
Jalapeno peppers are stuffed with a blend of cream cheese and Cheddar cheese in this crowd-pleasing, bacon-wrapped appetizer.
By Allrecipes Member

Good New Orleans Creole Gumbo

1064
This authentic Creole Gumbo from New Orleans starts out with a slow cooked roux.Traditional gumbo file powder is used to flavor shrimp, crabmeat, and andouille sausage.
By Mddoccook

Ukrainian Red Borscht Soup

454
My friend's mother from Ukraine taught me this recipe for the classic beet soup. It's as authentic as it gets. It can be made vegetarian by omitting the sausage—and vegan by omitting the sour cream as well.
By Patti

Ranch Chicken Casserole with Bacon

5
I made this casserole recipe up and my kids love it! Chicken melds with lots of flavors like bacon, ranch, and Colby Jack to make a yummy feast for the whole family.
By Colleen

The Best Meatballs

1530
Meatballs made with ground beef, veal and pork, with garlic and Romano cheese. Finish cooking in your favorite marinara sauce.
By Geanine

Air Fryer Meatballs

14
After cooking meatballs in the air fryer, I will never bake them in the oven again. The insides stay nice and tender while the outsides get a slight crisp on them.
By Soup Loving Nicole
