BBQ & Grilling

A Very Popular BBQ Sauce
This recipe has a lot of sweetness and spice, so if you're looking for a classic BBQ sauce that's easy to make, look no further. It is very popular with users of 'ceramic' type smokers and grills, (i.e. Primo, Kamado, Big Green Egg, etc.)
The Best Steak Marinade
This blend of soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce makes an easy and tasty marinade for steak.
Marinated Tuna Steak
Tuna steaks are a perfect candidate for grilling, and a sweet, tangy marinade keeps them moist and flavorful.
Grilled Salmon I
A simple soy sauce and brown sugar marinade, with hints of lemon and garlic, are the perfect salty-sweet complement to rich salmon fillets.
Steak Dry Rub
Use this spice mixture featuring smoked paprika, oregano, and cumin to bring loads of flavor to steaks for grilling this summer.
Best Hamburger Ever
These burgers are the best on the grill in the summertime. Jam-packed with all kinds of stuff! Serve on fresh hamburger buns with lots of toppings.
Grilled Asparagus
Asparagus is grilled with a little oil, salt, and pepper for a simple summer side dish.
Marinated Flank Steak
Flank steak is marinated in a flavorful blend of soy sauce, red wine vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce in this tasty grilled dish.
Spice up your grilling rotation with some fiery Mexican-style BBQ. These recipes get their smoky, char-flavored kicks from the flames.
How to Plank-Grill
Try grilling fish, meats, and vegetables on fragrant wood planks for subtle, smoky BBQ flavors.
Here's a super simple dry rub for a slab of pork ribs. Works great with chicken, too.
Dry Rub for Ribs
Here's a super simple dry rub for a slab of pork ribs. Works great with chicken, too.
The Perfect Basic Burger
Nothing beats a simple hamburger on a warm summer evening! Ground beef is blended with an easy to prepare bread crumb mixture. Pile these burgers with your favorite condiments, pop open a cool drink and enjoy!
Korean BBQ Short Ribs (Gal-Bi)
This is a easy way to make Korean BBQ. You can also substitute chicken breast or sliced rib-eye for the short ribs. If you use chicken or rib-eye, you must add thinly sliced green onion tops.
Rotisserie Chicken
Directions for cooking a rotisserie chicken on a gas grill with rotisserie attachment. This is a great easy recipe that our family loves.
Bob's Pulled Pork on a Smoker
Pork shoulder is brined in a flavorful blend of apple cider and a classic blend of barbeque spices, then smoked until fork tender for a crowd-pleasing dinner.
Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs
Baby back ribs, seasoned with a cumin, chili powder, and paprika spice rub, are slow-cooked on your grill over indirect heat until fall-off-the-bone tender.
Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter
I have never tasted any other steak that came even close to the ones made with this recipe. If you are having steak, don't skimp on flavor to save a few calories. The butter makes this steak melt in your mouth wonderful.
BBQ Spice Rub
This barbeque spice rub with brown sugar and paprika keeps best in the freezer.
Beer Brats
Bratwursts are simmered in a mixture of beer, onions, and seasonings, and then finished on the grill!
Fajita Marinade I
Delicious fajita marinade made with lime juice, olive oil, and soy sauce, and spiced up with cayenne and black pepper. Makes enough marinade for 2 pounds of meat.
Spicy Grilled Shrimp
So fast and easy to prepare, these shrimp are bound to be the hit of the barbeque. And, weather not permitting, they work great under the broiler, too.
Korean BBQ Sauce
This take on homemade barbecue sauce is given a Korean flavor with the addition of vinegar, soy sauce, and chile-garlic sauce.
