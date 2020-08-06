BBQ & Grilling

The best BBQ chicken, pork and BBQ sauces. Hundreds of barbecue and grilling recipes, with tips and tricks from home grillers.

Staff Picks

Best Steak Marinade in Existence

4295
What's the secret? Soy sauce, olive oil, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and a few dried herbs. Now you know.
By Kookie

A Very Popular BBQ Sauce

774
This recipe has a lot of sweetness and spice, so if you're looking for a classic BBQ sauce that's easy to make, look no further. It is very popular with users of 'ceramic' type smokers and grills, (i.e. Primo, Kamado, Big Green Egg, etc.)
By JRNEUMILLER

World's Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops

588
A quick and simple grilled pork chop that everyone will love featuring a simple and easy glaze of ketchup, honey, soy sauce, and garlic.
By John Chandler

The Best Steak Marinade

841
This blend of soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce makes an easy and tasty marinade for steak.
By SweetCravings

Marinated Tuna Steak

1141
Tuna steaks are a perfect candidate for grilling, and a sweet, tangy marinade keeps them moist and flavorful.
By LINKYJ

Juiciest Hamburgers Ever

1235
Juicy, flavorful burgers - just what you need for a perfect summer evening in the back yard!
By Bob Cody

Grilled Salmon I

5471
A simple soy sauce and brown sugar marinade, with hints of lemon and garlic, are the perfect salty-sweet complement to rich salmon fillets.
By tinamenina

Steak Dry Rub

146
Use this spice mixture featuring smoked paprika, oregano, and cumin to bring loads of flavor to steaks for grilling this summer.
By richlids

Best Hamburger Ever

738
These burgers are the best on the grill in the summertime. Jam-packed with all kinds of stuff! Serve on fresh hamburger buns with lots of toppings.
By UNIVSTUDENT

Grilled Asparagus

877
Asparagus is grilled with a little oil, salt, and pepper for a simple summer side dish.
By Allrecipes Member
Marinated Flank Steak

1665
Flank steak is marinated in a flavorful blend of soy sauce, red wine vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce in this tasty grilled dish.
By GUYCON

Lisa's Favorite Carne Asada Marinade

576
I've tried many marinade recipes for carne asada and this spicy, citrusy version is our family favorite!
By Lisa Arlotti
By Allrecipes Member
Dry Rub for Ribs

634
Here's a super simple dry rub for a slab of pork ribs. Works great with chicken, too.
By Bob Cody

The Perfect Basic Burger

214
Nothing beats a simple hamburger on a warm summer evening! Ground beef is blended with an easy to prepare bread crumb mixture. Pile these burgers with your favorite condiments, pop open a cool drink and enjoy!
By Bob Cody

Korean BBQ Short Ribs (Gal-Bi)

238
This is a easy way to make Korean BBQ. You can also substitute chicken breast or sliced rib-eye for the short ribs. If you use chicken or rib-eye, you must add thinly sliced green onion tops.
By funinthesun

Rotisserie Chicken

294
Directions for cooking a rotisserie chicken on a gas grill with rotisserie attachment. This is a great easy recipe that our family loves.
By Nicole Baloh Korte

Bob's Pulled Pork on a Smoker

237
Pork shoulder is brined in a flavorful blend of apple cider and a classic blend of barbeque spices, then smoked until fork tender for a crowd-pleasing dinner.
By Bob Cody

Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs

741
Baby back ribs, seasoned with a cumin, chili powder, and paprika spice rub, are slow-cooked on your grill over indirect heat until fall-off-the-bone tender.
By BONNIE Q.

Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter

1036
I have never tasted any other steak that came even close to the ones made with this recipe. If you are having steak, don't skimp on flavor to save a few calories. The butter makes this steak melt in your mouth wonderful.
By Bob Cody

BBQ Spice Rub

127
This barbeque spice rub with brown sugar and paprika keeps best in the freezer.
By Brenda McGrath

Beer Brats

367
Bratwursts are simmered in a mixture of beer, onions, and seasonings, and then finished on the grill!
By Zach

Fajita Marinade I

835
Delicious fajita marinade made with lime juice, olive oil, and soy sauce, and spiced up with cayenne and black pepper. Makes enough marinade for 2 pounds of meat.
By Robbie Rice

Spicy Grilled Shrimp

1115
So fast and easy to prepare, these shrimp are bound to be the hit of the barbeque. And, weather not permitting, they work great under the broiler, too.
By SUBEAST

Korean BBQ Sauce

113
This take on homemade barbecue sauce is given a Korean flavor with the addition of vinegar, soy sauce, and chile-garlic sauce.
By holmes416
