Top recipes for fish, shellfish, and hearty chowder. See easy ways to make seafood part of your low-cal diet.

Staff Picks

Garlicky Appetizer Shrimp Scampi

Rating: 4.65 stars
182
Quick, garlicky, and delicious shrimp scampi.
By MARBALET

Grilled Fish Steaks

Rating: 4.7 stars
535
My husband is not much of a fish lover but when I made this recipe with halibut he very much enjoyed it. It's very simple.
By Sadie

22 Best Seafood Recipes for Beginner Cooks

These top-rated recipes celebrate simple seafood preparations and limited ingredients. You'll find terrific easy recipes for shrimp, tuna, scallops, salmon, tilapia, and more. 
By Carl Hanson

Good New Orleans Creole Gumbo

Rating: 4.89 stars
1156
I am going to give you my gumbo recipe. I learned to cook from my mother and grandmother who were born and raised in New Orleans and really knew how to cook. Most of the time, you could not get them to write down their recipes because they used a 'pinch' of this and 'just enough of that' and 'two fingers of water,' and so on. This recipe is a combination of both of their recipes which I have added to over the years. Serve over hot cooked rice. The gumbo can be frozen or refrigerated and many people like it better the next day. Bon appetit!
By Mddoccook

Coconut Shrimp I

Rating: 4.79 stars
1993
These crispy shrimp are rolled in a coconut beer batter before frying. For dipping sauce, I use orange marmalade, mustard and horseradish mixed to taste.
By LINDAV10

Sesame Seared Tuna

Rating: 4.7 stars
519
Easy, great tasting tuna coated with sesame seeds, and quickly seared. This tuna is served rare, so be sure to use a good quality fresh tuna.
By NEWORLEANSGIGLET

Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole

Rating: 4.33 stars
671
Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole is perfect for the busy mom!
By Jennie Ridgeway

Easy Bake Fish

Rating: 4.23 stars
317
Easy recipe for people who spent so much on the fish they couldn't buy the sauce!
By MOMMY_OUV_2

Catfish Po Boy

Rating: 4.55 stars
11
Crispy fried catfish is piled into hoagie rolls and topped with tangy coleslaw for this authentic Po Boy sandwich.
By Allrecipes

Seared Scallops with Jalapeno Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.62 stars
183
This is an incredibly basic but extremely versatile dressing.
By Chef John

Hudson's Baked Tilapia with Dill Sauce

Rating: 4.54 stars
1158
Baked tilapia seasoned with Cajun and citrus served with a creamy sauce of fresh dill and lemon.
By KHUDSON3

Crispy Fried Fish

Rating: 4.47 stars
149
Whip up a regular beer batter, and add a final spicy dry dredge to create a truly crispy dish.
By EHIEBERT
Inspiration and Ideas

Chef John's Fresh Salmon Cakes
Rating: Unrated
331
No seafood patty is created equal. Each recipe has their own fresh take.
Cooking Fresh Fish
Whether it's fried, grilled, or poached, we've got tips for perfect fish every time.
Scott Ure's Clams and Garlic
Rating: Unrated
432
Drunken Shrimp
Rating: Unrated
110
22 Best Air Fryer Seafood Recipes
22 Top-Rated Seafood Recipes for the Mediterranean Diet

Zippy Tuna

Rating: 4.56 stars
36

Great as a snack on crackers, especially butter crackers. This tuna has a little kick.

More Seafood Recipes

Shrimp Scampi with Pasta

Rating: 4.59 stars
1263
Well-rounded seafood and pasta dish. Good with any pasta; angel hair is less filling.
By JustJen

Best Tuna Casserole

Rating: 4.32 stars
2753
This is a tuna casserole that even my picky family loves! The potato chips give the casserole a crunchy crust.
By JAICARD

The Best Thai Coconut Soup

Rating: 4.62 stars
1612
Authentic, bold, and delicious Thai flavors make this soup irresistible! This is the best Thai coconut soup I've had. You won't be disappointed with this one! Serve over steamed rice.
By Jessica

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

Rating: 4.26 stars
349
This tasty appetizer seasoned with thyme, oregano, and savory. Choose good sized mushrooms, about 2 inches across. When cleaning mushrooms, don't run them under water. They are like little sponges, and will absorb it; just wipe them clean with a damp towel. The filling can be made with fresh, canned, or imitation crabmeat. If using canned, be sure to rinse it first.
By Wilma Scott

Easy Garlic-Lemon Scallops

Rating: 4.6 stars
619
Scallops sauteed in butter and garlic will melt in your mouth. Lemon juice gives it a nice kick.
By Button

Perfect Ten Baked Cod

Rating: 4.55 stars
1134
Simple, fast, and delicious describes this baked cod recipe. Bake for two sets of 10 minutes each and you have the perfect ten dinner! This recipe was a favorite request from a local restaurant. They closed after years in business and we are happy to share a version of their most requested recipe. I serve this with rice pilaf and fresh spinach that has been lightly seared in olive oil and garlic. Yummy!
By Pam
Campbell's® Tuna Noodle Casserole

Rating: 4.39 stars
469
Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup flavors a creamy sauce that is mixed with tuna, egg noodles and peas, topped with a crunchy bread crumb topping and baked to perfection.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Maple Salmon

Rating: 4.67 stars
5712
This is the best and most delicious salmon recipe, and very easy to prepare. I love maple in everything and put this together one night. My husband totally loved it; he did not like salmon that much until he had this.
By STARFLOWER

Cioppino

Rating: 4.77 stars
872
A wonderful seafood stew! Serve with a loaf of warm, crusty bread for sopping up the delicious broth!
By Star Pooley

Lobster Thermidor

Rating: 4.58 stars
43
This stunning lobster dish is surprisingly simple to make. Lobster shells are stuffed with cooked lobster in a creamy white wine sauce, then topped with Parmesan cheese and broiled until golden.
By EXCELUK

Best Tuna Noodle Casserole

This tuna noodle casserole is the best with a classic creamy taste from my childhood. The sauce is rich and creamy but not overwhelmingly heavy. The crunch from the topping and fresh bite from the parsley create the perfect balance. Let's not forget that this is a great budget-friendly meal to feed a crowd!
By NicoleMcmom

Broiled Lobster Tails

Rating: 4.61 stars
480
This is a quick and tasty way to make DELICIOUS broiled lobster tails...YUM! Keep an eye on them while they're in the oven so they don't burn.
By SKYGRETCH

Old Charleston Style Shrimp and Grits

Rating: 4.88 stars
1133
Great recipe for shrimp and grits.
By berskine

Crab Legs with Garlic Butter Sauce

Rating: 4.69 stars
220
I ended up getting some snow crab legs on sale at the market. I wanted something a little different from plain steamed, boiled, or grilled crab legs, so I ended up throwing a few things together to make this awesome crab leg dish. Enjoy! This would be great with shrimp as well.
By Tamaralynn

The Best Smoked Salmon Spread

Rating: 4.7 stars
155
The perfect way to stretch pricey smoked salmon: Here, it's crumbled in cream cheese with fresh herbs and seasonings.
By Jay

Grilled Salmon I

Rating: 4.77 stars
5555
A simple soy sauce and brown sugar marinade, with hints of lemon and garlic, are the perfect salty-sweet complement to rich salmon fillets. Even my 9 year old loves this recipe!
By tinamenina

Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes

Rating: 4.38 stars
405
This is a recipe for my Grandmother's famous salmon cakes. It is a family recipe that has been passed down through generations. Serve with macaroni and cheese or any other type of side dish.
By JESS4UANDME

Rockin' Oysters Rockefeller

Rating: 4.79 stars
162
This is a slight variation on the classic dish Oysters Rockefeller. Serve this delicious dish and watch your guests cry, 'I love you!!!'
By Cassandra Kennedy

Unbelievable Fish Batter

Rating: 4.06 stars
527
In the early 1950's, I received this recipe on an open-line, talk-radio show. It makes the lightest, crispiest batter imaginable. This makes enough to coat approximately 2 pounds of fish.
By MargeBC

Best Ever Crab Cakes

Rating: 4.54 stars
573
These are the fastest, easiest crab cakes I have ever made and some of the best I have ever eaten! Serve with coarse mustard on the plate or your favorite mustard sauce.
By LINDACHEK

Oyster Stew

Rating: 4.52 stars
268
This is best Oyster Stew you ever had! It is elegant and satisfying. I serve it with toasted homemade bread. Serve it quick and hot! Try adding a drop or two of hot sauce in your stew -- it's delicious!
By Buddy Sizemore

Chef John's Shrimp Cocktail

Rating: 4.93 stars
146
Before I knew much about food or dining out, I knew that if they brought shrimp cocktails to the table as an appetizer, we were eating at a 'fancy' restaurant. I'm sure I enjoyed the shrimp, but what I really loved was dipping the crackers in the spicy, horseradish-spiked cocktail sauce.
By Chef John

Tempting Tuna Salad

Rating: 4.67 stars
46
Something a little different to have on some nice crisp torn lettuce leaves or in a sandwich. Gala and Pink Lady apples are my favorites for this.
By rainydaze

Hot Crab Dip

Rating: 4.25 stars
348
This delicious, addictive crab dip will have your family begging for more. Serve as an appetizer with onion or garlic crackers.
By PONYGIRL64
