Memorial Day Recipes

Find more than 400 recipes for burgers, steaks, potato salad, and more, perfect for Memorial Day picnics and barbeques.

Community Picks

Marinated Greek Chicken Kabobs

307
This is a chicken kabob recipe that I would love to share! Plan to marinate for 3 hours. Serve with Greek rice!
By katplusgoll

Steve's Bodacious Barbecue Ribs

31
These make real mouth-watering 'Pig-cicles'! They take a while to cook, and when you eat them, you'll have pork fat smeared from ear to ear! Mmm! Mmm! I like to smoke with hickory wood, but any of your favorite will suffice.
By STEVEC2

Best Hamburger Ever

752
Juicy beef burgers perfect for summer grilling and packed with flavor.
By UNIVSTUDENT

Beaumont Ranch Potato Salad

77
I have kept this recipe a ranch secret, but I have decided to share it. This is my variation of a French classic garlic potato salad. It is different than the dish that inspired it, but very good and easy as well.
By ranch_maven

Awesome Pasta Salad

689
This is the best pasta salad I've ever eaten, and people request it frequently. It's a very easy, light-tasting side dish for a picnic or dinner.
By Irlandes

Amazing Spicy Grilled Shrimp

278
This is an amazing spicy grilled shrimp recipe. It has become my family's new favorite.
By Pat Rota

American Flag Cake

66
Unfurl the red, white, and blue with this beautiful, easy, and patriotic flag cake perfect for the 4th of July, Memorial Day, or any favorite occasion. Assemble and frost the pretty cake and wait for the oohs and ahhs!

Missouri Miner Pulled Pork

15
An easy, foolproof recipe for amazing pulled pork. I use a mixture of traditional and hickory/brown sugar barbeque sauce.
By PbBelly

Classic Macaroni Salad

2649
This classic macaroni salad is a crowd-pleaser at every cookout, potluck, and picnic!
By Graden

Actually Delicious Turkey Burgers

2554
Easy, wholesome, and delicious, these turkey burgers are the best.
By Trudi Davidoff

Oven-Baked Baby Back Ribs

741
Chef John's baby back ribs are glazed with BBQ and baked until tender.

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

2916
Texas-style pulled pork simmers in a tangy chili-seasoned barbecue sauce with plenty of onion, then pulled into tender shreds to serve on a buttered, toasted bun.
By cmccreight
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

A Day's Worth of Patriotic Recipes for Memorial Day
These recipes offer a patriotic way to start the day, and they keep that theme going strong with lunch, dinner, and dessert recipes that stay true to the red, white, and blue.
Memorial Day Brunch Ideas
Because the day doesn't have to be all about the barbeque.
Red, White and Blue Strawberry Shortcake
225
Memorial Day Recipes You Can Make in Your 9x13 Dish
Triple-Dipped Fried Chicken
920
Memorial Day Cakes
Slow Cooker Cowboy Beans
56

This slow cooker recipe delivers a hearty dish of hamburger, bacon, and beans in a thick and sweet sauce.

More Memorial Day Recipes

Memorial Day Best BBQ Chicken Ever!

47
This recipe is everything off the shelf, nothing too fancy, but wonderful and perfect for grilling. Marinate, or add sauce directly to the chicken. Send the kids to do the dishes and enjoy the evening!

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

162
My daughter renamed this recipe 'The Best Dessert I've Ever Eaten' this summer when I prepared it for Memorial Day. I had made it before, but my husband had probably eaten all of it before she had a chance to get a taste! My husband doesn't like me to take this dessert to a large gathering because it means he won't have any leftovers! Got this recipe from a Bunco friend.
By DAYMOMMY

Sweet Restaurant Slaw

3262
This tastes just like the cole slaw served at popular fried chicken or fish restaurants. It's excellent with burgers or on top of BBQ'd pork sandwiches, too!!!
By Sandi Gregory Johnson

Potato Salad

222
Quick and easy potato salad recipe with a lot of old-fashioned potato salad flavor. This will become a go-to summer side dish recipe. Better if made the day before.
By MRANDAL

Cedar Planked Salmon

800
This is a dish my brother prepared for me in Seattle. It is by far the best salmon I've ever eaten. I like to serve it with an Asian-inspired rice and roasted asparagus.
By Wendy Freeman-More

Mint Juleps

77
Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses insteadu002du002djust use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
By jenn

Beer Brats

362
Beer brats simmered in beer with onions for extra flavor are finished on the grill.
By Zach

Dave's Low Country Boil

524
A one-pot feast of seafood, sausage, corn, and potatoes. Summery and fun!
By Lisa

Louisiana Crawfish Boil

27
A feast fit for a crowd, this crawfish boil makes for a memorable meal.
By IMANKAY
Sponsored By Sparkle

Spicy Grilled Shrimp

1117
So fast and easy to prepare, these shrimp are bound to be the hit of the barbeque. And, weather not permitting, they work great under the broiler, too.
By SUBEAST

Simple BBQ Ribs

1804
This BBQ ribs recipe combines boiling and baking for super tender barbecue ribs.
By LLOYD RUSHING

Maui Wowie Shrimp

53
Easy recipe to put together for that laid-back 'Maui Wowie' person. Great for the beach or backyard BBQ. You will be surprised by the onolicious flavor. This dish always gets the Shaka sign!
By ROXIEMAUI

Strawberry Rhubarb Custard Pie

200
One of the most delicious and easiest pie recipes I know. I got this wonderful recipe from my mother Pauline, who I believe got it from my Aunt Angela. I love all their pies, but this might be my favorite.

Smooth Sweet Tea

1463
Southern sweet tea, perfect for hot summer days!
By cookincode3

Crispy Fried Chicken

715
Discover the technique for making deliciously crispy fried chicken!
By Elaine O

Grilled Pineapple

246
These are SO easy and really good. The hot sauce gives it an extra kick and cuts the sweetness. They can help with patience while the rest of the grilled feast comes together, but be warned, they go quickly!
By GREEGI
Sponsored By MyPlate

Hot Fudge Ice Cream Bar Dessert

831
This is an incredibly easy rich and satisfying ice cream dessert made with ice cream sandwiches and fudge sauce. This keeps in the freezer very well and can be eaten straight from the freezer.
By JONAR

Shoyu Chicken

1140
Shoyu Chicken is a popular Hawaiian dish. It is often served with rice. The word shoyu is Japanese for soy sauce. Let the chicken soak in the marinade for at least an hour, the longer the better.
By The Big E

Grilled Tri-Tip

54
This grilled tri-tip recipe tastes gourmet, but is actually very easy to make. It's a perfect dinner for guests. It is sure to impress!
By RecipeAddict

Southern Dill Potato Salad

269
My mother made this potato salad for me as a boy growing up in Spanish Fort, Alabama (on the Gulf of Mexico). I have re-created it with a slight modern tangy twist. I know you will like it! Best taste is achieved when the salad is covered and placed in refrigerator overnight.
By NE1canCook

Rosemary Ranch Chicken Kabobs

4693
This rosemary ranch chicken recipe is so delicious, tender, and juicy the chicken will melt in your mouth. Even the most picky eater will be begging for the last piece.
By Theresa Spencer

Key West Chicken

1540
This recipe from the Florida Keys has been given to almost everyone I know. It is the best marinade for chicken, and it only takes 30 minutes from prep till you can grill! It's a great blend of flavors with honey, soy sauce, and lime juice. If you have time, try marinating overnight for the fullest flavor.
By TINA B

Unbelievable Chicken

2403
This unusual combination of common ingredients is fabulous! Everyone who tastes it asks me to share the recipe. You will love it and the many compliments you get--I promise!
By LETSGGGO

Baby Back Ribs

2018
These are tender and the meat falls right off the bone. Generally, people think of baby back ribs as a meal they would only order when at a restaurant, but they are so easy to make at home. This recipe could not be any more simple.
By KHEFFN
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com