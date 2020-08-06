Salad Recipes

Caesar Salad Supreme
A wonderful, rich, anchovy dressing makes this salad a meal. Serve with crusty Italian Bread.
Good for You Greek Salad
A yummy and low-fat Greek salad recipe. You can use two green onions instead of the small red onion, if you wish.
Great Green Salad
Yummy green feta salad, great for summer evenings! Add as many fruits and vegetables as you wish - I usually add pears or tangerines depending on the season.
Chef John's Raw Kale Salad
If you slice kale thin and toss it with other tasty treats like apple, persimmon, orange, and nuts, the kale mellows out and serves as a perfect foil for other vegetation.
Greek Yogurt Ranch Dressing
This is a creamy, tangy dressing that gives a fresh herbal flavor to whatever it is paired with. My family likes it on tacos and burritos as well as on salads.
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad
An easy to make light salad that can be served with or without chicken for vegetarians.
Sponsored By MyPlate
My Favorite Chicken Salad
I'm a huge fan of chicken salad and have tried so many different variations over the years, but this one is by far my favorite. Simple, refreshing flavors and great texture make it wonderful on a sandwich or just served over a bed of lettuce!
Quinoa Salad with Crispy Tofu Cubes and Lime Vinaigrette
Had this salad at a restaurant in Minneapolis and had to make it the second I got home. It takes a bit of prep work, but definitely worth it!
These 15 Breakfast Salads Can Change Your Morning for the Better
Whatever your breakfast woes, breakfast salads can solve them.