Salad Recipes

Find the best green salad recipes, plus trusted recipes for more than 3,550 other dinner and picnic salads.

Staff Picks

Asian Coleslaw

Rating: 4.57 stars
793
A great twist on cabbage salad. The peanut butter in the dressing is the secret.
By RRITCHESKE

Roasted Beet Salad

Rating: 4.38 stars
8
Roasted beets with balsamic vinegar dressing.
By JP4012K

Caesar Salad Supreme

Rating: 4.77 stars
1873
A wonderful, rich, anchovy dressing makes this salad a meal. Serve with crusty Italian Bread.
By Karen Weir

Good for You Greek Salad

Rating: 4.65 stars
679
A yummy and low-fat Greek salad recipe. You can use two green onions instead of the small red onion, if you wish.
By Candice

Our 15 Best Broccoli Salad Recipes

By Allrecipes Editors

Great Green Salad

Rating: 4.63 stars
213
Yummy green feta salad, great for summer evenings! Add as many fruits and vegetables as you wish - I usually add pears or tangerines depending on the season.
By JESSPOOH

Chef John's Raw Kale Salad

Rating: 4.64 stars
61
If you slice kale thin and toss it with other tasty treats like apple, persimmon, orange, and nuts, the kale mellows out and serves as a perfect foil for other vegetation.
By Chef John

Greek Yogurt Ranch Dressing

Rating: 5 stars
3
This is a creamy, tangy dressing that gives a fresh herbal flavor to whatever it is paired with. My family likes it on tacos and burritos as well as on salads.
By TYEBUG

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

Rating: 4.64 stars
625
An easy to make light salad that can be served with or without chicken for vegetarians.
By Coulter
Sponsored By MyPlate

My Favorite Chicken Salad

Rating: 4.8 stars
197
I'm a huge fan of chicken salad and have tried so many different variations over the years, but this one is by far my favorite. Simple, refreshing flavors and great texture make it wonderful on a sandwich or just served over a bed of lettuce!
By SunnyDaysNora

Quinoa Salad with Crispy Tofu Cubes and Lime Vinaigrette

Rating: 5 stars
4
Had this salad at a restaurant in Minneapolis and had to make it the second I got home. It takes a bit of prep work, but definitely worth it!
By paralee

These 15 Breakfast Salads Can Change Your Morning for the Better

Whatever your breakfast woes, breakfast salads can solve them.
By Mary Claire Lagroue
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

9 Refreshing Grapefruit Salad Recipes
This standout citrus pairs especially well with avocado and bitter greens like arugula and endive, but it will brighten up practically any salad with its bittersweet tang.
Why Is a Salad Called a Salad When There's No Lettuce?
You might be surprised to learn that the origin of the word "salad" has nothing to do with vegetables.
17 Warm Salads for the Season
12 Brussels Sprout Salads
3 Secrets to Making Top-Rated Chicken Salad
10 Types of Lettuce (And Other Leafy Salad Greens) You Should Know

Easy Coleslaw Dressing

Rating: 4.8 stars
2090

A creamy coleslaw dressing that can be made with ingredients you already have! You can pour it immediately over a 14-ounce package of coleslaw mix or refrigerate until needed.

More Salad Recipes

Pasta Salad

Rating: 4.61 stars
297
A dear friend gave me this recipe many years ago and I've been making it ever since. It's great for barbecues.
By Cyndie

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

Rating: 4.61 stars
563
The perfect fruit salad for a backyard bbq or any occasion. There are never leftovers! This is one of my favorite fruit salad recipes, as I think the sauce really makes it. This salad is tastier the longer you can let it soak in its juices. I prefer 3 to 4 hours in the refrigerator before I serve it. Enjoy.
By Nicole Graham Holley

Ham Salad Spread

Rating: 4.66 stars
202
Whip up a quick and easy ham salad spread with hard-cooked eggs, mayonnaise, and pickle relish. Serve with assorted crackers.
By smile_u_nut

Fresh Broccoli Salad

Rating: 4.78 stars
1523
This is a yummy summer salad that uses an interesting combination of fruits, vegetables and meats. Before you decide you won't like it, try it. You'll be pleasantly surprised. You can add an extra head of broccoli, if you like.
By Nora

Basic Chicken Salad

Rating: 4.61 stars
764
This basic chicken salad is a family favorite. I like to use baked thighs or breasts that have been sprinkled with basil or rosemary.
By Jackie M.

Old Fashioned Potato Salad

Rating: 4.49 stars
1284
This is potato salad the old-fashioned way, with eggs, celery and relish. It's really good to serve with chili.
By jewellkay

Tempting Tuna Salad

Rating: 4.67 stars
46
Something a little different to have on some nice crisp torn lettuce leaves or in a sandwich. Gala and Pink Lady apples are my favorites for this.
By rainydaze

Authentic Russian Salad 'Olivye'

Rating: 4.93 stars
14
This is a recipe my mom and grandmother use every time there's a family gathering or a special occasion. To make this a vegetarian dish just leave out the ham. Potatoes, carrots, and eggs do not have to be chilled completely after boiling. Dill can be substituted for parsley if desired.
By lovefullofpie

Jamie's Cranberry Spinach Salad

Rating: 4.79 stars
4361
Everyone I have made this for RAVES about it! It's different and so easy to make!
By Jamie Hensley

Beet Salad with Goat Cheese

Rating: 4.71 stars
556
This is a delicious and easy salad which takes little time and is a great meatless main course. It uses beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts and baby greens. For a main dish salad, add chicken. Feel free to include more of your favorite vegetables too.
By Donna

Green Salad

Rating: 4.6 stars
15
This salad is good for a side dish or a meal on its own. I make it often for my family and they always enjoy it.
By anonymous

Marinated Cucumber, Onion, and Tomato Salad

Rating: 4.71 stars
575
This is an easy salad that is perfect for a warm summer day.
By BogeyBill

Three Bean Salad

Rating: 4.64 stars
289
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
By JJOHN32

Bodacious Broccoli Salad

Rating: 4.61 stars
1687
This recipe is requested at every family gathering. Let it be your next dish that they crave! I like this dish to be prepared at least two hours before serving. Be sure to have copies of the recipe on hand, as everyone will ask for it!
By Cassandra Kennedy

Frog Eye Salad

Rating: 4.65 stars
268
An acini di pepe (or couscous) pasta salad with coconut, pineapple, Mandarin oranges, and marshmallows.
By Judy Awe

Mexican Bean Salad

Rating: 4.82 stars
2753
A colorful, spicy, and refreshing bean and corn salad.
By Karen Castle

Spinach Pomegranate Salad

Rating: 4.7 stars
131
A very quick and nutritious salad made with pomegranate seeds and feta cheese.
By SarieNickle

Cobb Salad

Rating: 4.73 stars
488
This Cobb salad has some of my favorite ingredients: chicken, egg, tomatoes, blue cheese and avocado.
By Bill

Christmas Pomegranate Salad

Rating: 4.83 stars
6
I love mixing up cheese and fruit in salads! This salad is not only tasty, it is full of great nutrients and antioxidants from the pomegranate seeds.
By Karyn Ulriksen

Waldorf Salad II

Rating: 4.59 stars
384
This traditional salad is delicious, and you can vary the ingredients to your preference. Try adding diced, roasted chicken to make this salad a meal!
By Penny

Turkey Salad

Rating: 4.6 stars
180
Spread it on crackers! Make it into a sandwich! This melt in your mouth appetizer will have your whole party jumping! It's great during the holidays or anytime.
By Gloria Burris

Caprese Salad with Balsamic Reduction

Rating: 4.64 stars
194
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil drizzled with a sweet balsamic reduction and olive oil. Easy, impressive and delicious! Most grocery stores now sell prepared balsamic reductions. Surprisingly it's just as good!
By stefychefy

World's Best Potato Salad

Rating: 4.45 stars
848
This is the creamiest, richest potato salad you will ever try. The secret is in the homemade dressing. I get nothing but raves every time I make this.
By Kaye Lynn

Easy Broccoli Bacon Salad

Rating: 4.66 stars
71
Anybody who doesn't like broccoli will change their mind upon taking their first bite.
By readycooker
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com