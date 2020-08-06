5 Ingredient Main Dish Recipes

Fast, easy, simple, delicious. Even a klutz like me can manage to make it in no time. It adds a whole lot of flavor to those every day eggs. I made this recipe this morning. It was delicious and left me wanting more. Traditional tamagoyaki is not as flat and uses several eggs, but this is great when you just want a little snack or for breakfast. Kids with a sweet tooth will love it.
This is a super easy, delicious way to cook up the most moist and flavorful pulled pork. Adjust the amount of chipotles to your body temperature! Serve with any fixings you like, including corn or flour tortillas, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, and sour cream.
Transform cream of mushroom soup into a delicious simmering sauce by tossing in some chopped onion and sliced fresh mushrooms. Add to seasoned and sauteed pork chops and you have a rich and creamy meal.
This is a tried-and-tested recipe! I remember seeing an ad on TV about cooking with mayonnaise and decided to give it a shot. I've made it with just the mayonnaise on top and it really locks the moisture into the chicken. The bread crumbs and cheese are a must for me; they complement each other very well.
I use this as a basic baked chicken recipe when another recipe calls for cooked chicken. Works great for everything and is super customizable. Sometimes I use garlic salt or other seasonings, depending on what I'm using it for.