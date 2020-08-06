5 Ingredient Main Dish Recipes

A big part of simple cooking is a short ingredient list. Here are more than 860 main dish recipes with 5 ingredients or less that are not short on flavor.

Staff Picks

Balsamic Ravioli

12
Serve hot!
By vijms2

Tamagoyaki (Japanese Sweet Omelet)

5
Fast, easy, simple, delicious. Even a klutz like me can manage to make it in no time. It adds a whole lot of flavor to those every day eggs. I made this recipe this morning. It was delicious and left me wanting more. Traditional tamagoyaki is not as flat and uses several eggs, but this is great when you just want a little snack or for breakfast. Kids with a sweet tooth will love it.
By JapaCook

Thai Coconut Pork Curry

1
A spicy, yet tasty, pork recipe in which some ingredients can be excluded. Serve hot with steamed jasmine rice and garnish with toasted almond flakes and lime wedges.
By COOKMASTER2

Easy Chorizo Street Tacos

22
5 ingredients, amazing tacos.
By evostoplight

Roasted Salmon with White Wine Sauce

14
Great meal by itself, quick and easy.
By SusieQ88

Churrascaria-Style Picanha

4
My version of the favorite item found in a Brazilian churrascaria. Serve with tomato vinaigrette.
By Allrecipes Member

4-Ingredient Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

3
This is a super easy, delicious way to cook up the most moist and flavorful pulled pork. Adjust the amount of chipotles to your body temperature! Serve with any fixings you like, including corn or flour tortillas, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, and sour cream.
By elisa

Simple Mexican Quinoa

5
This is my new favorite quinoa dish. It is super simple.
By eaforsythe

Easy Crispy Baked Chicken

138
This is an easy way to have the fried chicken texture, but baked.
By Gail

Tater Tots(R) Casserole

344
Frozen Tater Tots, Cheddar cheese, ground beef, and cream of mushroom soup combine for a comfort food classic.
By barryzimm

Easy and Quick Halushki

151
Polish dish combining bacon, fried cabbage and egg noodles.
By Laura Burger Pozdol

World's Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops

589
These quick grilled pork chops feature a simple honey garlic glaze.
By John Chandler
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

12 Top Chicken Breast Dinners That Use 5 Ingredients or Less
20 Easy 5-Ingredient Casseroles to Save Time and Money
Create these satisfying casseroles with only five simple ingredients.
15 Vegetarian Meals With 5 Ingredients (Or Fewer)
Mushroom Pork Chops
2138
Simple Beef Stroganoff
889
Simple Baked Chicken Breasts
445
Chicken Cordon Bleu
2624

Chicken cordon bleu is made easy with this quick recipe.

More 5 Ingredient Main Dish Recipes

Easy Crispy Baked Chicken

138
This is an easy way to have the fried chicken texture, but baked.
By Gail

Tater Tots(R) Casserole

344
Frozen Tater Tots, Cheddar cheese, ground beef, and cream of mushroom soup combine for a comfort food classic.
By barryzimm

Easy and Quick Halushki

151
Polish dish combining bacon, fried cabbage and egg noodles.
By Laura Burger Pozdol

World's Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops

589
These quick grilled pork chops feature a simple honey garlic glaze.
By John Chandler

Mushroom Pork Chops

2138
Transform cream of mushroom soup into a delicious simmering sauce by tossing in some chopped onion and sliced fresh mushrooms. Add to seasoned and sauteed pork chops and you have a rich and creamy meal.
By mmcgee

Simple Beef Stroganoff

889
A rich and creamy ground beef stroganoff that's super simple to prepare and ready to serve in just 30 minutes.
By Allrecipes Member

Simple Baked Chicken Breasts

445
Learn how to bake chicken with this quick and easy, 5-ingredient recipe!
By Always Cooking Up Something

Chicken Cordon Bleu

2624
Chicken cordon bleu is made easy with this quick recipe.
By Allrecipes Member

Pan-Seared Tilapia

756
Learn how to cook tilapia with this easy, 15-minute skillet recipe.
By AppleChef

Buttered Noodles

105
These delicious buttered noodles with Parmesan cheese are so simple to make!
By elohel

Parmesan Crusted Tilapia Fillets

741
This recipe is quick and easy with plenty of flavor! Even my husband (who doesn't like fish that much) went back for seconds! Works well in low-carb diets.
By France C

Easy Baked Chicken Thighs

184
These quick and easy baked chicken thighs are seasoned with onion and garlic for a fast and delicious main dish.
By KALENG

Slow Cooker Baby Back Ribs

1236
Cooking baby back ribs in the slow cooker all day, gives you the possibility of glazing with sauce and having on the dinner table within half an hour of getting home from work!
By norah

Fluffy Microwave Scrambled Eggs

20
Use your microwave to make light and fluffy scrambled eggs for a quick and easy breakfast to start your day.
By Diana71

Honey Glazed Chicken

471
I received this recipe from a friend of mine and have used this for years. My family requests this one often. It's a light meal that everyone will enjoy. Serve with steamed rice.
By jbrink1

Crunchy French Onion Chicken

269
Awesome crunchy baked chicken that goes good with any side dish. Quick and easy, too!
By Janine S

Brown Sugar Ham Steak

144
Brown sugar ham steaks cooked in butter are a sweet and savory main dish that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. Serve with potatoes and green beans.
By CassieB

Simple Chicken Mayo with Parmesan and Bread Crumbs

45
This is a tried-and-tested recipe! I remember seeing an ad on TV about cooking with mayonnaise and decided to give it a shot. I've made it with just the mayonnaise on top and it really locks the moisture into the chicken. The bread crumbs and cheese are a must for me; they complement each other very well.
By EmmieYum

Black Bean Breakfast Bowl

117
A quick breakfast if you're trying to avoid carbs.
By Allrecipes Member

Three-Ingredient Baked Chicken Breasts

382
I use this as a basic baked chicken recipe when another recipe calls for cooked chicken. Works great for everything and is super customizable. Sometimes I use garlic salt or other seasonings, depending on what I'm using it for.
By Jennifer Jones

Crumbed Chicken Tenderloins (Air Fried)

154
These beat chicken nuggets any day and the recipe is so simple. I tend to use chicken tenderloins but you can use sliced chicken breasts if easier.
By Allrecipes Member

Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

44
These baked potatoes made in the air fryer come out beautifully crusty on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside, just like a great baked potato should be!
By Bren

Baked Italian Chicken Dinner

112
This is one of the easiest and most requested recipes. It's simple to make, and the ingredients are easy to find!
By AmyZ

Pan-Roasted Chicken Breasts

198
These chicken breasts are fast, easy, and delicious. By 'pan-roasting,' you can easily monitor the internal temp. Leaving the skin on adds a lot of flavor and much needed moisture.
By Chef John
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com