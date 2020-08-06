Japanese Recipes

Here is my recipe for the perfect sushi rice. You can eat this alone or roll into your favorite sushi roll with ingredients of choice. I use strips of carrots, cucumbers and slices of avocado. You can adjust the amount of vinegar in this recipe to suit your taste.
Okonomiyaki is a Japanese pancake stuffed with yummy goodness! 'Okonomi' means what you like and 'yaki' means grilled. The ingredients provided are the basic okonomiyaki recipe. Feel free to add any vegetables or other meats. Have fun playing with the ingredients!
Dashi is a basic stock used in Japanese cooking which is made by boiling dried kelp (seaweed) and dried bonito (fish). Instant dashi granules are sold in conveniently-sized jars or packets and vary in strength. Add more dashi to your soup if you want a stronger stock. You can use yellow, white or red miso paste for this soup. Yellow miso is sweet and creamy, red miso is stronger and saltier.
This Sea Bass will melt in your mouth! Delicious, I had this at Blue Water Grill in NYC and it was by far the best sea bass I've ever had in my life. This recipe is as close as I can get to tasting like the restaurants. They served it with bok choy and sticky rice on the side.
Tamago egg is classic Japanese folded omelet sometimes called tamagoyaki. The omelet is sweet, has a light texture, and works well when served over sushi rice and with soy and wasabi sauce for dipping. Tamago is the Japanese word for egg. Mirin is sweet rice wine and dashi is traditional Japanese soup stock (make from kelp or shiitake). These ingredients are now carried in most larger grocery stores or at Asian markets.
This is a delicious traditional Japanese meal consisting of chicken sauteed and then cooked in a Japanese broth, and then finished with egg and served over rice. It's really easy, filling and delicious.
The Japanese have perfected this simple, yet exciting fluffy pancake recipe that anyone can make. So delicious, you might eat it without butter or syrup. Enjoy! Serve this right from the griddle or pan.
Soft and chewy Japanese dessert. A tradition of boy's or girl's day. Great for a snack for picnics or parties. This recipe is easy to make, but do not try cheating and double it. The directions should be followed exactly.
The traditional Japanese dipping sauce for shrimp or vegetable tempura. This is the full-flavored version - unlike the thinner, watery, less robust sauce being served in some restaurants. Serve in small bowls at each setting. Optionally, provide grated fresh ginger and grated daikon to mix into sauce.
This fabulous salad recipe is comparable to what is served in Japanese restaurants. It's vegan and tastes great! It goes well with traditional Japanese foods and also with American foods instead of coleslaw.
Onigiri are Japanese rice balls. They're fun to make and are a staple of Japanese lunchboxes (bento). You can put almost anything in an onigiri; try substituting grilled salmon, pickled plums, beef, pork, turkey, or tuna with mayonnaise.
A refreshing Japanese summertime treat! My favorite way to serve it is with frozen whipped cream and chocolate sauce, although it's also delicious with ice cream, regular whipped cream, or flavored coffee cream! It can be served solid in glasses, or cubed in bowls.