Japanese Recipes

Allrecipes helps you bring the bento box home with more than 290 trusted Japanese recipes for chicken teriyaki, sushi, miso soup, and yakisoba.

Staff Picks

Sesame Seared Tuna

Rating: 4.7 stars
519
Easy, great tasting tuna coated with sesame seeds, and quickly seared. This tuna is served rare, so be sure to use a good quality fresh tuna.
By NEWORLEANSGIGLET

What Is Miso?

Miso paste is a rich and pungent flavoring ingredient in so many Japanese dishes.
By Amy Sherman

Perfect Sushi Rice

Rating: 4.11 stars
533
Here is my recipe for the perfect sushi rice. You can eat this alone or roll into your favorite sushi roll with ingredients of choice. I use strips of carrots, cucumbers and slices of avocado. You can adjust the amount of vinegar in this recipe to suit your taste.
By LucyDelRey

Okonomiyaki (Japanese Pancake)

Rating: 4.8 stars
10
Okonomiyaki is a Japanese pancake stuffed with yummy goodness! 'Okonomi' means what you like and 'yaki' means grilled. The ingredients provided are the basic okonomiyaki recipe. Feel free to add any vegetables or other meats. Have fun playing with the ingredients!
By Stephanie Llamas

Chicken Katsu

Rating: 4.68 stars
866
This is my family recipe for Chicken Katsu - Japanese style fried chicken. Can also be used to make Tonkatsu, just use pork cutlets instead of chicken. Serve with white rice and tonkatsu sauce.
By sakuraiiko

Spongy Japanese Cheesecake

Rating: 4.11 stars
18
This spongy, light cheesecake is good plain, with fresh fruit topping, or you can even frost it.
By lisamarie

Beef Kushiyaki

Rating: 4.67 stars
12
A Japanese favorite.
By Julie Moon

Easy Mochi

Rating: 4.1 stars
51
A lovely Chinese New Year's snack; soft, slightly sweet, and chewy, this is a wonderful traditional dessert. Ready in only minutes. Serve with steaming hot tea!
By Katrina

Thai-Inspired Noodle Salad

Rating: 4.36 stars
282
A zesty treat--goes great with bbq'd chicken and a beer. If you're feeling adventurous mix in 1/2 cup of shredded dried seaweed (nori) just before serving.
By Christiana Heins

Miso Soup

Rating: 4.71 stars
488
Dashi is a basic stock used in Japanese cooking which is made by boiling dried kelp (seaweed) and dried bonito (fish). Instant dashi granules are sold in conveniently-sized jars or packets and vary in strength. Add more dashi to your soup if you want a stronger stock. You can use yellow, white or red miso paste for this soup. Yellow miso is sweet and creamy, red miso is stronger and saltier.
By Anonymous
Famous Japanese Restaurant-Style Salad Dressing

Rating: 4.34 stars
383
This is a good recipe that is easy and flavorful.
By MARBALET

Gyoza Sauce

Rating: 4.45 stars
141
Use this slightly-spicy Japanese dipping sauce for pot stickers or spring rolls.
By Rebecca Friedman
More Japanese Recipes

Miso and Soy Chilean Sea Bass

Rating: 4.73 stars
119
This Sea Bass will melt in your mouth! Delicious, I had this at Blue Water Grill in NYC and it was by far the best sea bass I've ever had in my life. This recipe is as close as I can get to tasting like the restaurants. They served it with bok choy and sticky rice on the side.
By Swest

Japanese Tamago Egg

Rating: 4.58 stars
40
Tamago egg is classic Japanese folded omelet sometimes called tamagoyaki. The omelet is sweet, has a light texture, and works well when served over sushi rice and with soy and wasabi sauce for dipping. Tamago is the Japanese word for egg. Mirin is sweet rice wine and dashi is traditional Japanese soup stock (make from kelp or shiitake). These ingredients are now carried in most larger grocery stores or at Asian markets.
By Pokerman11
The Perfect Simplified Sushi Vinegar

Rating: 4.83 stars
6
The perfect simplified version of sushi vinegar!
By TheEatertainment.com

Oyakodon (Japanese Chicken and Egg Rice Bowl)

Rating: 4.5 stars
131
This is a delicious traditional Japanese meal consisting of chicken sauteed and then cooked in a Japanese broth, and then finished with egg and served over rice. It's really easy, filling and delicious.
By User

Yum Yum Sauce

Rating: 4.19 stars
159
Japanese steakhouse white sauce.
By Maybole

Sushi Roll

Rating: 4.42 stars
199
Sushi can be filled with any ingredients you choose. Try smoked salmon instead of imitation crabmeat. Serve with teriyaki sauce and wasabi.
By 1ORANGE1

California Roll

Rating: 4.39 stars
31
A California roll is a fresh take on traditional Japanese rice rolls. Filled with avocado, crab, and cucumber, it's fresh and crunchy and makes a filling meal. You can use real or imitation crab.
By Allrecipes

Japanese-Style Fluffy Pancakes

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
The Japanese have perfected this simple, yet exciting fluffy pancake recipe that anyone can make. So delicious, you might eat it without butter or syrup. Enjoy! Serve this right from the griddle or pan.
By Rich B.

Microwave Mochi

Rating: 4.58 stars
71
A microwavable form of the Japanese dessert made with sweet rice flour. More varied and interesting flavors are available as well.
By DINKYPIE

Chi Chi Dango Mochi

Rating: 4.65 stars
100
Soft and chewy Japanese dessert. A tradition of boy's or girl's day. Great for a snack for picnics or parties. This recipe is easy to make, but do not try cheating and double it. The directions should be followed exactly.
By dewny (dewny)

Tempura Dipping Sauce

Rating: 4.22 stars
23
The traditional Japanese dipping sauce for shrimp or vegetable tempura. This is the full-flavored version - unlike the thinner, watery, less robust sauce being served in some restaurants. Serve in small bowls at each setting. Optionally, provide grated fresh ginger and grated daikon to mix into sauce.
By CRIMSON667

Spicy Crunchy Salmon Roll with Avocado

Instead of ordering takeout, try your hand at homemade sushi with this recipe for spicy sushi rolls made with smoked salmon and avocado.
By thedailygourmet

Cream Cheese and Crab Sushi Rolls

Rating: 4.63 stars
48
Delicious and surprisingly simple to make. Sushi is expensive to buy at the supermarket, so making your own will save you tons of money. My husband is a sushi freak! I make this for him all the time.
By Samantha

Japanese-Style Cabbage Salad

Rating: 4.25 stars
59
This fabulous salad recipe is comparable to what is served in Japanese restaurants. It's vegan and tastes great! It goes well with traditional Japanese foods and also with American foods instead of coleslaw.
By Cynthia

Crispy Shrimp Tempura

Rating: 4.08 stars
37
Shrimp tempura, Japanese style. Serve this at dinner as an appetizer or to your party guests as finger food.
By S. Sundt

Authentic Miso Soup

Rating: 4.74 stars
35
Made with kombu, bonito flakes, and miso paste, Japanese miso soup is a simple and comforting.
By Allrecipes

Onigiri - Japanese Rice Balls

Rating: 4.42 stars
55
Onigiri are Japanese rice balls. They're fun to make and are a staple of Japanese lunchboxes (bento). You can put almost anything in an onigiri; try substituting grilled salmon, pickled plums, beef, pork, turkey, or tuna with mayonnaise.
By Li Shu

Ashley's Chicken Katsu with Tonkatsu Sauce

Rating: 4.28 stars
119
A recipe for delicious Japanese fried chicken and an accompanying Tonkatsu sauce. Serve with your choice of shredded cabbage, rice, or even mashed potatoes.
By BASKETBALLGIRL

Coffee Jelly

Rating: 4.67 stars
57
A refreshing Japanese summertime treat! My favorite way to serve it is with frozen whipped cream and chocolate sauce, although it's also delicious with ice cream, regular whipped cream, or flavored coffee cream! It can be served solid in glasses, or cubed in bowls.
By Sarah

Air Fryer Tonkatsu

Rating: 5 stars
2
Air-fried tonkatsu is crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. You can buy bottled sauce but this homemade version is simple to make and is far better. Serve over rice if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Beef Sukiyaki

Rating: 4.48 stars
23
Vegetables, noodles, and beef are served in a steaming, flavorful broth made with dashi, mirin, and soy sauce in this Japanese dish, sukiyaki.
By Allrecipes

Japanese Ginger Salad Dressing

Rating: 4.15 stars
163
This is a great dressing just like the kind they serve in the Japanese steakhouses.
By Paula

Japanese-Style Sesame Green Beans

Rating: 4.47 stars
461
Fresh green beans get a flavor boost from sesame oil and a splash of soy sauce. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds.
By Cooking_Muse
