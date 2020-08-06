One-Pot Meal Recipes

The easiest way to make dinner is with these convenient one-pot meals. You don't have to dirty another pot with these recipes.

One-Pot Hamburger Adobo Dinner

My ex-husband grew up on the Pacific Rim and made this dish often. I'm going by memory, but I like this simple dish, and it's easy to clean up.
By lhale0809

Pizza Casserole

This recipe takes all the good things we love on pizza and combines them with egg noodles to form a great, one-dish casserole to feed your family.
By Melissa

One Dish Bourbon Chicken

This is a superb, easy dish. The slight sweetness of the bourbon mixes deliciously with the garlic and onion. Serve with rice, if desired. The sauce goes wonderfully with rice or pasta.
By Allrecipes Member
Mennonite Cabbage Potato Kielbasa Bake

Hearty and delicious but simple Mennonite main dish. Tender cabbage shreds, diced potatoes, and savory kielbasa bake together in a creamy casserole.
By KelliCooks

Chicken Sweet Potato Skillet

A savory combination of chicken, sweet potato, and spinach is seasoned with sage, sweetened with pear, given a splash of whiskey for a kick, and topped with toasted hazelnuts. It makes a lovely fall supper!
By Always Cooking Up Something
S.O.P.P.

S.O.P.P. stands for sausage, onions, potatoes and peppers. This is a simple one-pot meal that tastes delicious, and is easy to whip up for your family in a pinch.
By Jennifer

Spicy Unstuffed Cabbage

This ground sausage and cabbage dish is a huge hit at potluck suppers. You can adjust the spiciness to your own palate. I also think it just gets better the next day!
By Valerie Kasper

Easy Skillet Chicken à la King

This is a super easy Chicken à la King recipe. Serve over rice or with a thick slice of crusty bread if desired. For added richness, top with a dollop of fat-free sour cream. Yummy!
By Jill M.

Loaded Breakfast Skillet

Potatoes, bacon, onions, eggs, and shredded cheese make a hearty and delicious breakfast or brunch dish.
By Dorinda Medley
One-Pot Crispy Chicken and Rice

This meal is so comforting and family friendly. My kids eat every morsel on their plates. This is also a super economical way to feed a family or a large crowd. Great served with green beans, broccoli, or a salad.
By Nicolemcmom

Chef John's American Goulash

One of my all-time favorite comfort food meals growing up was the beef goulash they served in my school cafeteria alongside a slice of buttered white bread and a carton of milk. Little did I know that it wasn't really goulash, but an Americanized version, invented to stretch a small amount of beef into enough food for a not-so-small family. This is one of those very simple dishes that does not taste simple--perfect for your weeknight dinner rotation.
By Chef John

One-Pan Sour Cream Chicken Enchilada Skillet

So much easier to make enchiladas in one skillet than to individually wrap each one!
By Brook
Quinoa Chicken
"I LOVE this recipe. I make it quite often; it is pretty easy and doesn't take a lot of ingredients." – JoannaD
One-Pot Dinners Ready in Less Than an Hour
These fuss-free dinners can be made in one big pot or skillet, making clean-up a breeze.
Chili Mac, Mexican Style
Lemon-Parmesan Chicken and Rice Bowl
Simple One-Skillet Recipes for the Mediterranean Diet
Easy One-Pot Pasta Dinners
One-Pot Spaghetti
A flavorful ground beef-based tomato sauce simmers in a Dutch oven with whole wheat spaghetti for a quick and easy weeknight dinner.

More One-Pot Meal Recipes

Chicken Tinola

Chicken, squash, bok choy, and spinach in a savory, ginger-flavored broth.
By lola

Better than Cracker Barrel® Chicken 'n Dumplings

My Grandma grew up on a farm and this was her recipe - no shortcuts but still pretty easy. For best results you must use a whole chicken and flour. You can also use some chicken stock for added flavor. The trick is the lemon which makes the chicken tender and adds flavor to the soup. Leftovers won't last very long with this.
By jadedgurl

Mexican Rice and Beans

A flavorful vegetarian rice dish with poblanos, pinto beans, and spices.
By Afzal Najam

One Pan Orecchiette Pasta

A quick and tasty, one-pot meal with pasta, Italian sausage, and arugula.
By Chef John

One-Pot Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

It doesn't get much easier than this — cooking dinner together in one pot.
By bdweld

One-Pot Chicken Enchilada Mac and Cheese

Have some leftover chicken that you don't know what to do with? Transform it into a keto-friendly cheesy and comforting one-pot dinner sensation.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Falafel with Canned Chickpeas

Canned chickpeas help you make delicious falafel in just 30 minutes.
By Dani

Oven-Baked Chicken Piccata

This entire dish bakes in a cast iron skillet. I use cantanzaro herbs from the Savory Spice Shop®, you can use Italian seasoning but it will have a little different taste. Feel free to serve this on top of angel hair pasta if desired.
By thedailygourmet

One-Pot Saucy Pasta

No need to boil the noodles separately for this one-pot saucy pasta dish with ground beef, mushrooms, and red bell peppers.
By The Healthy Wrestler

One-Pan Chicken, Sausage, Peppers, and Potatoes

Chicken, sausage, peppers, and potatoes are cooked in one pan..
By Chef John

Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs

This is one of my family's favorite recipes. It's garlic-sweet and the cilantro tops it off.
By Eric VanLandingham

Smothered Chicken Breasts

Topped with bacon, caramelized onions, and zippy shredded cheese, this recipe comes together in no time. Plus, it cooks in one skillet, so it's easy to clean up.
By Brent BeSaw

Pork Tenderloin with Apples and Onions

This is an easy, tasty main dish for the family on a weeknight. While the pork is in the oven, it's simple to steam a veggie side and prepare a quick salad.
By Bibi

Fresh Figs and Chicken Thighs in Shallot-Balsamic Reduction

Chicken thighs and fresh figs are simmered in and topped with a shallot-balsamic reduction in this one-pot dinner dish that's perfect for entertaining.
By Bibi

Easy Homemade Shrimp Fried Rice

This is a quick and easy shrimp fried rice recipe that my kids all love! This recipe is best warm and fresh, but will keep airtight in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 4 months. Reheat gently, as desired.
By MonkeyMama

One-Skillet Mexican Quinoa

Quinoa and black beans star in this family-friendly, one-skillet meal.
By The Gruntled Gourmand

The Best Baked Rice and Beans

Due to certain worldwide events, I've been getting lots of requests for easy, hearty recipes that can be made using basic dry and canned goods. This incredibly delicious Spanish-style baked rice and beans is all that and more. You'll also see a fantastic, foolproof way of making perfect rice, every time. Garnish with Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and chopped cilantro, if you like.
By Chef John

Vegetable Curry with Coconut Milk

This vegetable curry with coconut milk is a delicious way to get a lot of vegetables into your diet, and it's even better the next day!
By jowolf2

Scrambled Eggs in a Mug

These delicious scrambled eggs are quick and easy to make, and for all the family.
By Delicious!

Crispy Rosemary Chicken and Fries

This is a one pan meal that's in the oven in 15 minutes. Rosemary, garlic, and oregano create a mouth watering aroma. If using dried herbs in place of fresh, use 1/3 the amount. Potatoes are crispy like french fries, just serve with ketchup. Kids just love this!
By SANDY WITEK

Chicken Piccata with Artichoke Hearts

After eating chicken piccata in many restaurants and finding many that were 'greasy,' I came up with this recipe through much trial and error. It has wonderful flavor and is even better the next day! I like to serve it over angel hair pasta or linguine.
By JAMMINMARTIN

Old School Mac n' Cheese

This is a completely unpretentious, down-home macaroni and cheese recipe just like my grandma and mom always made. A simple white sauce where you add cheese and a few other flavors with macaroni and a potato chip crust. This recipe makes a lot, I like to make two pans so I can take one to a pot luck and have the other one to keep in the fridge for later. It's an easy recipe to adjust down if you only want to make one pan. If you aren't cooking it right away, just keep the topping separate until you are ready to put it in the oven.
By Collette Duck

Easy Classic Goulash

This version of classic American beef goulash makes an easy one-pot meal for the whole family. We love it.
By Dawn Bohler
