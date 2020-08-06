One-Pot Meal Recipes

A savory combination of chicken, sweet potato, and spinach is seasoned with sage, sweetened with pear, given a splash of whiskey for a kick, and topped with toasted hazelnuts. It makes a lovely fall supper!
This meal is so comforting and family friendly. My kids eat every morsel on their plates. This is also a super economical way to feed a family or a large crowd. Great served with green beans, broccoli, or a salad.
One of my all-time favorite comfort food meals growing up was the beef goulash they served in my school cafeteria alongside a slice of buttered white bread and a carton of milk. Little did I know that it wasn't really goulash, but an Americanized version, invented to stretch a small amount of beef into enough food for a not-so-small family. This is one of those very simple dishes that does not taste simple--perfect for your weeknight dinner rotation.
My Grandma grew up on a farm and this was her recipe - no shortcuts but still pretty easy. For best results you must use a whole chicken and flour. You can also use some chicken stock for added flavor. The trick is the lemon which makes the chicken tender and adds flavor to the soup. Leftovers won't last very long with this.
This entire dish bakes in a cast iron skillet. I use cantanzaro herbs from the Savory Spice Shop®, you can use Italian seasoning but it will have a little different taste. Feel free to serve this on top of angel hair pasta if desired.
This is a quick and easy shrimp fried rice recipe that my kids all love! This recipe is best warm and fresh, but will keep airtight in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 4 months. Reheat gently, as desired.
Due to certain worldwide events, I've been getting lots of requests for easy, hearty recipes that can be made using basic dry and canned goods. This incredibly delicious Spanish-style baked rice and beans is all that and more. You'll also see a fantastic, foolproof way of making perfect rice, every time. Garnish with Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and chopped cilantro, if you like.
This is a one pan meal that's in the oven in 15 minutes. Rosemary, garlic, and oregano create a mouth watering aroma. If using dried herbs in place of fresh, use 1/3 the amount. Potatoes are crispy like french fries, just serve with ketchup. Kids just love this!
After eating chicken piccata in many restaurants and finding many that were 'greasy,' I came up with this recipe through much trial and error. It has wonderful flavor and is even better the next day! I like to serve it over angel hair pasta or linguine.
This is a completely unpretentious, down-home macaroni and cheese recipe just like my grandma and mom always made. A simple white sauce where you add cheese and a few other flavors with macaroni and a potato chip crust. This recipe makes a lot, I like to make two pans so I can take one to a pot luck and have the other one to keep in the fridge for later. It's an easy recipe to adjust down if you only want to make one pan. If you aren't cooking it right away, just keep the topping separate until you are ready to put it in the oven.