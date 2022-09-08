Trends

TikTok Taught Me: A Trick For Storing Lettuce So It Stays Fresh Longer?
We couldn't believe how long our greens lasted!
Does the $3 Chipotle Burrito Hack Really Work? Here's Everything You Need to Know
Do you really get enough food for a whole burrito with just a few dollars? We investigate.
Katie Couric's Favorite Summer Sandwich Is Every Southerners Dream
And it only calls for five ingredients!
What Is the Dirty Shirley?
And how did the viral cocktail take the summer by storm?
TikTokers Are Obsessed With the Ninja CREAMi, Is It Worth the Price Tag?
We tried the viral kitchen gadget to find out!
This Viral TikTok & YouTube Creator Taught Me How to Catch Ice Cream
I visited Dylan Lemay's new ice cream shop to learn the tricks of the trade.
I'm a Sommelier — Here's What I Think About the Spicy Rosé Trend
Is fresh jalapeño in rosé wine the new spicy margarita?
We Tried Jimmy Fallon's Summer Fruit Salad — Here's What You Need to Know
He said it was the best thing he's ever tasted. Try it for yourself to see if you agree.
We Made Bella Hadid's Pasta and It Definitely Won't Be the Last Time
Aldi Is Selling a TikTok Favorite This Month — And It's Worth a Trip to Get It
TikTok Taught Me: A Cooler Trick to Keep Your Ice Frozen for Longer?
We Tried Making Boozy Slushies With TikTok's Favorite Slushy Cup — Here's What Happened
This Toast Is the New Breakfast Trend You Can't Miss Out On

Hash brown toast is a TikTok favorite that's here to stay.

The TikTok Trends That Inspired Our Grocery Lists in 2021, According to Instacart
These Are the Easiest Mozzarella Sticks You'll Ever Make
This Too-Good-to-Be-True Trick Revives Stale Bread in Minutes
If You've Never Tried Frozen Honey, Here's Why You Need to ASAP
When Life Gives You Lemons, Make Whole Lemon Lemonade
Turn Potatoes Into Candy With This Throwback Recipe
Meet The Viral TikTok Grandmother Cooking Up Food for the Soul
Creamy Lemonade Is the Drink of the Summer
This Is the Easiest Way to Make S'mores
Ranch Water Is the Summer Refresher You Need
Overworked Starbucks Baristas Not Fans of "Secret Menu"
Try This Genius Hack for the Easiest Doughnuts, Ever
This Is the Best Way to Chill Wine in a Hurry
TikTok's Twisted Bacon Makes for a Crispy AND Chewy Treat
We Made 3-Ingredient Gatorade Bread
Storing Your Onions in This Room Could Have Some Unexpected Benefits
TikTok Users Say This Surprise Small Appliance Makes Foolproof Boiled Eggs
Have You Been Using Your Colander Incorrectly? TikTok Thinks So
TikTok Shows a Slightly Better Way to Blow Out Birthday Candles During Pandemic
This TikTok Hack Will Change How You Make Quesadillas for Good
Can You Carry All Your Grocery Bags at Once? Film It and Oikos Will Pay You $15,000
Viral TikTok Shows Trick for Perfect Avocado Preservation
These 6 Viral Chicken Prepping Hacks Changed the Way We Cook
A Dad on TikTok Transformed Himself Into the Food Critic From "Ratatouille"
