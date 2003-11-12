Ian's Potato-Vegetable Soup

One day I heard my mom talking about soup and my mouth started to water. Next thing I knew, I was just putting a whole mess of stuff in a pot and cooking it, not expecting it to turn out. When it was finished I was amazed, what a great soup!
This was a very disappointing recipe. I used everything called for and it just didn't make anything flavorful. There was too much celery flavor from the cream of celery. I don't even know what to criticize about it since there really wasn't much of any flavor to this soup. I'm sorry, but I won't be making this again.
Yum! This was better than I expected. I pretty much followed the recipe except I added rosemary as suggested by another reviewer. I also reduced the salt to 1 tsp. and thought it was still a bit too salty. Other than that this is going in my permanent recipe box.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/16/2004
It is a good & easy soup, but for those who don't like a big salty flavor, I'd cut the salt to 1 teaspoon rather than 1 tablespoon.
I'm giving this recipe 5 stars because it is an awesome base and easy. The first time I made it I followed it perfectly to see what it came out like (I never do that). Next time I added rosemary from suggestions, no frozen veggies (no need) and also cut the soup in half but added chicken broth to compensate. It's still my fall back base and I'm pregnant and soup and I are having a love affair. Thanks!!!!
This is an excellent basic recipe that lends itself to variations. My husband's mother always told me, "I doctored it up" and with this recipe you can do just that. I added left over cooked broccoli, some parsnips and some leftover cooked cauliflower. One also could add grated cheese - American, Swiss, cheddar, parmesan - whatever one likes. This is a good way to have my husband eat the "hated" vegetables! Thanks for the recipe. Randy
A very good base recipe!! I didn't have any cream of celery soup, so I was going to make a cream soup base myself but ended up burning it. I decided just to add about 2 tbsp of cornstarch (mixed in with some water) to the soup and it came out with the consistency I love. I also added an extra potato, a few extra carrots and I skipped the frozen veggies. I also addedsome thyme and rosemary..mmmm...I'm already imagining what I'll add next! Thanks for the recipe.
This is a good hearty soup but the salt content is WAY over the top to be healthy. 2059 mg is more than a day's supply. Use low sodium broth, low sodium ream of mushroom soup and cut out the TBS of added salt and you've got a soup that's tasty and good for you. You can always add a few shakes of salt to your bowl if you need it. Thanks
I thought this recipe was awesome. It turned out great following the directions as written. I made it for dinner for my newly vegetarian husband. He thought it was just okay, but the rest of the family loved it! The only thing that might have made it even better would be to use all fresh instead of frozen veggies.
Great soup & very easy to make! It cooks up in no time flat, so it's a lovely mid-week no-brainer. I cooked the potatoes, carrots & onions at the same time, then added the celery. I also added alittle crushed rosemary & some minced garlic. Thanks Ian for a really tasty soup!
this was an easy to make and good tasting hearty soup. i think the canned condensed soup made it taste a little bit processed and heavy, but the overall taste was still great. i took someone's suggestion and added a 1/2 teaspoon of rosemary and it REALLY brought out the flavor!
My Mom(who is Pennslyvania Dutch) made a soup similar to this and everyone still asks me to make it. All she did was put potatoes on the bottom of large pot add celery, carrots, and onion, use about half potatoes other half vegtables. Add enough water to just cover the potatos.Fry bacon and put on top. Steam it all till vegtables are soft. Then she put it in the blender with milk till all of it was blended and creamy. Add salt and pepper. We ate it with homemade bread and it was terrific!
This is a very simple soup that can easily please a variety of palettes. I didn't have the beef bullion so I used chicken stock instead. I also added shredded rotisserie chicken, extra veggies, dried rosemary and thyme and they complimented the soup well. Follow the recipe closely or experiment...either way it will be delicious.
cheri
Rating: 5 stars
10/04/2008
This was delicious. I added 1/4 cup of velveeta and 1/4 cup of cheddar cheese.
This recipe was really good once it was modified. First of all, I cooked it in the slow cooker for about 8 hours. I used low sodium chicken broth instead of water and boullion, I added a frozen veg mix of corn, beans, peppers, and onions, I added fresh brocolli and snap peas, I added a lot of fresh garlic, in addition, I seasoned with hot sauce, red pepper flakes, cayenne powder, pepper, garlic powder, and a little salt. I also added a little cheddar cheese in at the end. It turned out delicious, but as written I think this would have been really bland.
The only change I made was to saute the onions, celery and carrots first in the olive oil, then add everything else once they are soft. Oh, and I also didn't use the salt, I just salted to taste, 1 tablespoon seemed like an awful lot. I think next time I will try frying up some bacon, then saute the veggies in the bacon drippings, kind of like a "Baked Potato" soup with all the fixings! Overall a very good, simple, quick recipe.
I just made this soup. Excellent flavour. I only used frozen mixed veggies, 2 cups, added 2 tins of beef broth, no boullion, a cup of kernal corn, and also a 2/3 cup tiny shells. It is delicious, there are so many variations for it. You could add beans of any sort or a protein kick as well. Definitely make this one again. Feel free to add a bit more water if it gets too thick.
This was so good. I didn't use any canned soup, I just added 2% milk and then thickened the soup. I put the veggies in the chopper and then dumped them in the pot with the potatoes and all the ingredients. This is a very versatile soup. Next time I will make more and put it in the crockpot for the day. And freeze some.
Good and easy recipe. I took suggestions and only used 3/4 tsp of salt. I cooked the potatoes then blended them before adding fresh (not frozen) vegtables. Colored peppers are a must! Because the potatoes were blended, there was no need to add cream of celery soup. I also added rosemary and doubled the recipe. The whole family loved it!
The only thing I did differently is I omitted the celery and for the water, I used half water, half skim milk. It was easy to make, somewhat healthy, and my 8-year-old gobbled it up. I thought it was okay, but I'm not really fond of celery, so the cream of celery soup wasn't a good choice for me. I think next time I will try maybe cream of chicken or something and it will probably be great. For someone that likes celery, this would be awesome as written.
Easy and fast--a half hour soup that's filling, tasty and satisfying. I recommend seasoning to taste after, instead of adding the tablespoon of salt in right off the bat. My edits: I had smallish Idaho potatoes so I used 3, and then used 3 cups of water so they were covered. I also added a can of creamed corn and used cream of mushroom soup instead since the store didn't have cream of celery.
The only reason this isn't getting five stars from me is because of the salt content. Reduce the salt, use a salt free bouillon or broth and a salt free soup or make your own cream base (easy enough to do) and this recipe becomes five stars. I like that it has no garlic in it. Garlic is in everything these days and because of an allergy, I always have to substitute or leave it. Nice to have a recipe I can just make without having to decide how much the flavor will be altered without the garlic. Use fresh veggies instead of frozen if possible, but in a pinch the frozen will work well. I like to at least partially puree this. Sometimes I puree the whole batch.
I try never to use canned soups or bullion to my soup base because of the preservatives, msg and sodium. Instead use unbleached flour while sauteeing onions and celery. Use liquid beef stock and white or red potatoes have better flavor.
This soup was great, especially on a cold night like tonight. I did double the recipe to make sure we would have enough for leftovers for lunches this week, and I also omitted the salt. I figured between the cream of celery soup, and the beef bouillon, there was already enough salt, and it was. My oldest son doesn't usually eat potatoes (except in French fry form) ate all of his bowl, and said that the soup was really good. This was so quick and easy that it would be a great meal for a light dinner during the week. I will be making this soup often I'm sure. Thanks for the recipe, Ian!
What great comfort food. I used 4 small potatoes and took others' advice and added the rosemary as well as a little garlic powder but kept the rest the same. I used fat free cream of celery with great results. Great for the winter!
This is really good! My husband actually liked this version better than the tradition veggie soup. However, my family didn't care for the celery soup, so next time we well try cream of mushroom. I also added garlic powder, cheddar cheese, and cream to add more flavor and give it a creamier taste. Oh, and I also used beef broth instead of the cube. With this, I only needed 4 1/2 cups of water. We will be adding this to rotation now.
Surprisingly good! I pretty well followed the recipe as written although I did add some Italian seasoning and a chopped garlic clove after reading the other reviews. My husband said he thought he was eating lunch at the upscale tearoom in town.
An unexpected surprise! We both are convalescing and needed a rich, healthy soup easy to eat. We omitted the onion, cream soup and seasonings with the exception of a little pepper at the end. We added 1 extra potato, MUCH more water (probably close to 6 cups as we used a lot of veggies, including spinach!) and used 2 chicken bouillon cubes. Very, very good - flavorful, hearty and warming. Thanks Ian!
WOW! This is a great soup! As others suggested, I added a bit of rosemary and was glad I did. The soup is a good base for adding other ingredients, using a different condensed soup, or kicking the flavors up just a bit. I have used cream of broccoli soup with great success, added carrots, a can of corn or other leftover veggies. Really good!
You know when you go to a party, and there's way to much food at the end and you're forced to take food home with you? Ask for the veggie tray. Throw the carrots and celery into a food processor, and don't worry about anything except the potatoes and onion. Skip the frozen vegetables. This was surprisingly tasty, and yes, ADD ROSEMARY. Only, do it in an herb bag that you can take out when it's all stewed (-I hate crunching on rosemary).
Excellent recipe, I followed some of the other suggestions and added three cheese tortellini's, as well as chopping some of the celery tops into the mixture, gives the recipe a rich look. I also doubled the recipe but included one can of beef broth mixed in with the five cups of water and I still added the beef cubes. With a family of four I thought there would be leftovers, and there was but not much . . .just enough for my lunch the next day. The basic recipe is good enough but you could be creative with this one. One example would be to add green chiles for some spice, maybe next time it was good the way it is.
We added some ground beef to the recipe and made our own cream of celery soup as we didn't have any on hand in which I put the beef bouillon cubes in instead of the soup it self. I also added fresh crushed garlic and a whole onion when I browned the ground beef and skipped the onion powder and the celery. Everyone liked it and wanted seconds! It reminded me of hamburg gravy only in a soup form with veggies in it! We also cut back on the salt! With the changes I made it would be a 5.
Also: thinking this same recipe would make great filling for a vegetarian pot pie. I'll edit this post after I've tried it. As a broke college student this recipe was great! Fit into my budget, made plenty of left overs, and tastes great. Thanks Ian!
Excellent Soup. So Easy! Made mostly just as is, with just a few changes. Used only 1 tsp salt, and it was definately enough. Doubled the amount of potatoes. Used chicken bouillon. Left out the parsley flakes as I didnt have. Added about 3/4 T garlic powder. For frozen veggies used a "california blend" with cauliflower & broccoli. Served with warm french bread. SO good. This is a keeper for sure.
It's a good start but it lacks in the spice area. I added garlic powder, onion powder, old-bay all to taste. I all used butter to cook my onions and celery in and did not use the olive oil. The recipe was to small for 4 adults as the main dish. Had to double the recipe, plus I add one can of mushroom soup. I added the mushroom soup because I thought it tasted to like celery soup. will make it again but with these changes.
I made this with my students for our stone soup unit. We made a few adjustments, though. Instead of water and bouillon, we used a box of vegetable broth, doubled the potatoes, used cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of celery, deleted the olive oil, and added a bunch of seasonings (rosemary, thyme, garlic powder, onion powder, basil, and a touch of seasoning salt in addition to the parsley flakes (no additional salt). We put all of it into a crock-pot and cooked it for 6 hours on low, refrigerated overnight, then cooked again for4 hours on high. It was perfect! The parents we invited to eat with us loved it and said that it was much better than the soup we made last year! (I have students for multiple years). Thanks Ian for the base recipe that we could "doctor" up to meet our needs and taste delicious! We paired this with the Amazingly Easy Irish Soda Bread recipe for the meal.
This soup is great. First time I made it I ate it all myself. This time I doubled it and with three of us eating it, it's almost all gone. Next time I will triple it. Very simple and quick to make. I cooked the carrots first, they take longer than the other vegetables. Thanks for sharing Ian.
It was ok but a little bland for our taste so I had to add some garlic powder, red pepper,added a little more of this and that and used chicken stock instead and it needed a lot more water and stock than the recipe called for.
This soup is yummy! However I did take the recommendations of a couple other reviewers. I added 1/4 c veveeta and threw a handful of shredded chedder in. I also added two cups of heavy whipping cream. I thought it was a bit too thin...I also used my soup mixer to blend so my picky eaters wouldnt see all those fabulas veggies! Will make again!
I am appositely blown away by the taste of this soup! So rich and just wonderful. I didn't find cream of celery soup so I relaxed it with cream of mushroom. I added fresh finely chopped parsley instead of dry (I like the fresh taste better). I also mashed the vegetables after they boiled (right before serving). This recipe is definitely a keeper!
Added a few slices of bacon and used Cream of Chicken because I couldn't find Cream of Celery, threw in red pepper, frozen broccoli and green beans, and fresh kale. It was sooo good and it gets even better the next day!
I made this today. It turned out just like the picture. It didnt make too much, which I liked. Sometimes when you make soup, you get tired of it way before its all gone. We had it for lunch, and the rest will be gone tomorrow. I didnt add all that salt, only used 1/4 t. and I used vegan chick seasoning, and used no oil. This might be good with other creamed soups too. Perhaps cream of mushroom, or aspargus. Will make again.
I thought this soup was great! It was easy, and also contains lots of healthy ingredients. I did add some fresh mushrooms and extra potatoes (I used baby creamers) to mine and doubled the recipe. As for people who thought it was tasteless or bland... I'm not quite sure how that could be with salt, beef bouillon, pepper, and onion salt. Both my husband and I enjoyed this soup on a chilly night... and we both decided it was a keeper.
I didn’t have all the ingredients so I improvised and it came out great.I used carrots, escallions and onions for my veggies.Instead of canned soup I used heavy cream with all purpose seasoning, onion powder and black pepper. I tasted so good I almost didn’t get any. The second time I doubled everything and still almost didn’t get any This one is definitely going into my favorites
10,5,29 There’s one thing that I find odd about this recipe. It tells you to cook the potatoes until tender, then add and cook the veggies and bouillon cube until soft, but doesn’t tell you whether or not to drain the liquid that you have left in the pan. What you choose to do will affect the consistency of the soup, but you’ll need some liquid because a can of soup on its own won’t work. I ladled off some of the liquid in the pan but reserved it in case I needed to thin out the soup later. I just didn’t care for the cream of celery soup flavor in this. If I were to make again, I’d probably use cream of chicken soup. then use a chicken bouillon cube, maybe drain off most of the water, and add some chicken stock. I would rate it as 3 stars, my husband gave it 4, so I’ll give it the benefit of the doubt and rate it 4 stars. Doubtful I’ll make this one again.
My family liked this soup. For a faster meal prep, I chopped the carrots and celery in the food processor. I cooked the onions , celery and carrots as directed. I doubled the recipe and added 1/2 tsp. of thyme, 1 tsp. of garlic powder, and 1 tsp. of onion powder.
Yes, it really is THAT good and easy! I boiled the potatoes and while they were going I chopped up celery and carrots (more than it called for and it was worth it!), and then added the rest of the ingredients as directed. It was great!
Easy to prepare. I followed the recipe almost 100%. I was out of onion powder and used garlic powder instead. Next time I will double the entire recipe as we oftentimes have soup and crackers for dinner. The fresh potato, carrots and celery give it a good flavor and the creamed celery soup gives it body and creaminess. I will def. make this again. thanks Ian for a great soup recipe!
Very nice soup.......mmmmm served it up with chocolate martinis and chocolate fondue - Valentines day. Overcooked it a bit as potatoes were a little mushy.... nevertheless it was a great soup. Didn't change the recipe a bit.
This turned out amazing!!! I didn't even have some of the items like for instance the beef bouillon, and it still turned out really good. Instead of boiling the potatoes I threw them in the microwave for 4mins each then cubed them up. It saved some time but still turned out the same. I must say for such an easy recipe, this is really good. Going in my recipe book for sure!
My family loved this soup. I substituted parsnips for the potatoes and added zucchini instead of frozen veggies. I also added for carrots, celery onion and also diced up some garlic. Will definately make this again.
Great soup! I cut waaaay back on the salt though; the boullion already had enough for me. Other than that, it's a great base to add almost anything to, and one that I will most definitely use again! Thank you!
Very good and very easy!!!! I used double the water and added Cumin to give it a little pep but other than that this soup was wonderful! My 4 year old asked for more!!! (A good soup to hide extra veggies as well in case you need to!)
making this now.....smells so good and taste should be yummy....did not use a lot of salt.and did not have frozen veggies just addes more carrot and celery and some zucchini....we shall see ....update just had a bowl of soup and so yummy...only thing i will do differently next time is add some cayenne or hot sauce....like it more spicy!
Great and made some changes - used cream of mushroom soup, used stalk from chicken bones rather than water, and as others have said used less salt as tin soup has so much already. After cooking veggies, I put them in the food processor and then reintroduced them into broth. Very creamy!!
I thought this recipie was great i just did a few changes i cooked it in a slow cooker on low added crumbled bacon used cream of chicken soup and cooked the potatoes on the side added them a couple min before serving so all the stach wasnt in the broth my son and i loved it
This soup was pretty good, like a lot of the people above though I found it really salty, and I had put in less than a tsp. of salt. Otherwise tasty though, I put broccoli in for my veggie of choice and it complemented nicely.
