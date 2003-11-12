Ian's Potato-Vegetable Soup

One day I heard my mom talking about soup and my mouth started to water. Next thing I knew, I was just putting a whole mess of stuff in a pot and cooking it, not expecting it to turn out. When it was finished I was amazed, what a great soup!

Recipe by Ian Riesterer

  • In a large stock pot boil potatoes in water and add salt. Cook potatoes until tender and soft and then add carrots, celery, chopped onions, vegetable of your choice, oil and beef bouillon. Mix together and cook until all vegetables are soft.

  • Add cream of celery soup and season with parsley, onion powder and pepper. If you desire a thinner type of soup you may want to add 1/2 cup of water.

  • Heat soup through, stirring occasionally, and serve.

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 5.7g; cholesterol 6.7mg; sodium 2058.6mg. Full Nutrition
