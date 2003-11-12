Ian's Potato-Vegetable Soup

10,5,29 There’s one thing that I find odd about this recipe. It tells you to cook the potatoes until tender, then add and cook the veggies and bouillon cube until soft, but doesn’t tell you whether or not to drain the liquid that you have left in the pan. What you choose to do will affect the consistency of the soup, but you’ll need some liquid because a can of soup on its own won’t work. I ladled off some of the liquid in the pan but reserved it in case I needed to thin out the soup later. I just didn’t care for the cream of celery soup flavor in this. If I were to make again, I’d probably use cream of chicken soup. then use a chicken bouillon cube, maybe drain off most of the water, and add some chicken stock. I would rate it as 3 stars, my husband gave it 4, so I’ll give it the benefit of the doubt and rate it 4 stars. Doubtful I’ll make this one again.