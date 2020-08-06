Air Fryer Recipes

These tender and roasted carrots cooked in the air fryer can be on your table in less than half an hour. Tossed in a honey-butter sauce and sprinkled with your choice of fresh basil, chives, or just salt and pepper.
Sweet and tart balsamic vinegar pairs well with the bitterness of Brussels sprouts; the bacon adds a smokey flavor. After 10 minutes, there's still some bite to the sprouts; add a few more minutes for a softer texture, if desired.
This delicious appetizer is prepared quickly and easily in the air fryer and served with a spicy Sriracha mayo dipping sauce. I use the smaller bay scallops for this. If you are using jumbo scallops it will require a longer cooking time and longer strips of bacon.
What could be simpler than ranch seasoning mix and 10 minutes in the air fryer? I prefer my chops slightly pink to ensure juiciness, but feel free to add an extra minute on each side for well done. Try different varieties of ranch mix (like spicy or bacon) to change up the flavor.
A sweet and nutty topping made with brown sugar and pecans adds incredible flavor to apples as they cook to tender perfection in the air fryer. Serve roasted apples over ice cream or yogurt, if desired.
After cooking meatballs in the air fryer, I will never bake them in the oven again. The insides stay nice and tender while the outsides get a slight crisp on them. The best part is that you can make them ahead of time and freeze for later use. I have included those directions in the notes. Dip meatballs in marinara, if desired.
No bells and whistles with this one, just delicious sprouts with crispy brown edges and soft insides. I've got a 10-quart fryer so if the sprouts look crowded in your basket, make two batches. Just place in a 170 degree F oven to keep warm.
Hasselback potatoes were created at the Hotel Hasselbacken in Stockholm, Sweden in the 1940's, and they're still a popular side dish today. Not only are they delicious, and easy to make with lovely presentation, they take half the time to cook in an air fryer.
These taquitos are air fried, which makes them healthier than deep fried ones. Using shredded rotisserie chicken provides a quick prep but you can always use home-cooked chicken. Serve with sides of sour cream, Mexican tomato sauce, and guacamole, or your choice of sides.
Roasted garlic adds so much flavor to all dishes. Now it's super easy to make in an air fryer. Once roasted, the cloves easily pop out of their paper casings and are soft as butter. Try spreading on crusty bread or crackers, or use for garlic toast.
I don't have a fireplace to roast my chestnuts, so I grabbed my air fryer. Using the air fryer and water is a perfect solution. Use them in any dish calling for cooked chestnuts, or eat them as is with a mug of vin chaud for a truly autumnal experience.
Since I missed the whole Instant Pot® train, I had to make at least one air fryer recipe while they're still hot. And it doesn't get more classic than French fries; the generally accepted technique is pretty, dare I say, airtight, at this point, but I do have one extra trick in store! Finally, dip them in honey mustard, spicy ketchup, garlic aioli, or all 3 mixed together, like I did.
Air fryers are taking over kitchens nationwide. They're basically mini convection ovens that 'fry' foods with little to no oil, less fat, and fewer calories. A heating element and fan bathe the food in hot air to produce a crispy finished product. Use 3 cups of assorted vegetables, cut into 1-inch pieces. Serve with desired dipping sauce.
Frittatas are easy to make using a cake pan that fits in the air fryer basket. Switch up the ingredients to suit your taste. If you are worried about the frittata sticking to the cake pan, line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper.
When you make Scotch eggs in your air fryer, you get all the deliciousness without the mess and added fat of deep frying. They make the perfect breakfast or snack, especially when served with the chutney dipping sauce. Cook the eggs to your liking; either hard-boiled or slightly soft, you can't go wrong. You can find mango chutney in the Indian section of your grocery store.
Air-fried chicken katsu that is crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. The sauce is a little bit sweet, a little bit tangy, and complements the chicken perfectly. Serve over rice if desired.
These little gems have all the flavors of traditional stuffing but are made in the air fryer. Slightly crunchy on the outside with a soft interior. They can be made well in advance or frozen for future use. Feel free to customize these with your favorite seasonings.
Perfectly tender and juicy pork chops are what you'll get in just 10 minutes using your air fryer and basic pantry ingredients. Play around with different crouton flavors for variety. I like to use a Misto® sprayer with my own oil, but feel free to use regular cooking spray.
Cooked in an air fryer, this is an easy, small-batch recipe for candied pecans. Great for when you're having a craving for these and don't want to make a whole batch or heat up the kitchen by turning on the oven.