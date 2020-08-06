Air Fryer Recipes

Wondering what to cook in an air fryer? Find easy recipes for air fried chicken, shrimp, fries and so much more!

Staff Picks

Air Fryer Sweet and Spicy Roasted Carrots

Rating: 4.73 stars
11
These tender and roasted carrots cooked in the air fryer can be on your table in less than half an hour. Tossed in a honey-butter sauce and sprinkled with your choice of fresh basil, chives, or just salt and pepper.
By Yoly

8 Essential Air Fryer Recipes

Ditch the mess (and calories) from the deep fryer and whip up your favorites in an air fryer instead.
By Emily Boyette

Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp

Rating: 4.53 stars
38
Coconut shrimp come out great in the air fryer, and are served with a simple spicy honey-lime dip.
By SUSUMILLER

Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts

Rating: 4.59 stars
29
Sweet and tart balsamic vinegar pairs well with the bitterness of Brussels sprouts; the bacon adds a smokey flavor. After 10 minutes, there's still some bite to the sprouts; add a few more minutes for a softer texture, if desired.
By Bren

Air Fryer Mustard-Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Potatoes and Green Beans

Rating: 4.79 stars
14
Perfectly cooked mustard-crusted pork tenderloin with potatoes and green beans in an air fryer for four.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Bacon-Wrapped Scallops with Sriracha Mayo

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
This delicious appetizer is prepared quickly and easily in the air fryer and served with a spicy Sriracha mayo dipping sauce. I use the smaller bay scallops for this. If you are using jumbo scallops it will require a longer cooking time and longer strips of bacon.
By fabeveryday

Air Fryer Chicken Thighs

Rating: 4.74 stars
114
Tasty, quick, chicken thighs, with juicy meat and a crispy skin; you will love this chicken that is ready for the table in less than 30 minutes!
By Bibi

Air Fryer Ranch Pork Chops

Rating: 4.61 stars
33
What could be simpler than ranch seasoning mix and 10 minutes in the air fryer? I prefer my chops slightly pink to ensure juiciness, but feel free to add an extra minute on each side for well done. Try different varieties of ranch mix (like spicy or bacon) to change up the flavor.
By France C

Air Fryer Brown Sugar and Pecan Roasted Apples

Rating: 4.63 stars
8
A sweet and nutty topping made with brown sugar and pecans adds incredible flavor to apples as they cook to tender perfection in the air fryer. Serve roasted apples over ice cream or yogurt, if desired.
By Allrecipes

Air Fryer Potato Wedges

Rating: 4.82 stars
103
Perfectly crisp and seasoned potato wedges straight out of your air fryer. It doesn't get any easier than this!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Basic Air Fryer Hot Dogs

Rating: 4.69 stars
59
Perfectly crisp hot dogs and toasted buns made in minutes with the help of your air fryer. Top with ketchup, mustard, relish, chili, or condiments of choice.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Meatballs

Rating: 4.91 stars
22
After cooking meatballs in the air fryer, I will never bake them in the oven again. The insides stay nice and tender while the outsides get a slight crisp on them. The best part is that you can make them ahead of time and freeze for later use. I have included those directions in the notes. Dip meatballs in marinara, if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole
Simple Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts

Rating: 4.55 stars
11

No bells and whistles with this one, just delicious sprouts with crispy brown edges and soft insides. I've got a 10-quart fryer so if the sprouts look crowded in your basket, make two batches. Just place in a 170 degree F oven to keep warm.

More Air Fryer Recipes

Air Fryer Beignets

Rating: 3.6 stars
20
These beignets take on a wholesome aspect as they're cooked in an air fryer. You will need a silicone egg-bite mold, available through retailers like Amazon®.
By thedailygourmet

Air Fryer Hasselback Potatoes

Rating: 4.13 stars
16
Hasselback potatoes were created at the Hotel Hasselbacken in Stockholm, Sweden in the 1940's, and they're still a popular side dish today. Not only are they delicious, and easy to make with lovely presentation, they take half the time to cook in an air fryer.
By lutzflcat

Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos

Rating: 4.81 stars
47
These taquitos are air fried, which makes them healthier than deep fried ones. Using shredded rotisserie chicken provides a quick prep but you can always use home-cooked chicken. Serve with sides of sour cream, Mexican tomato sauce, and guacamole, or your choice of sides.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Roasted Garlic

Rating: 4.75 stars
8
Roasted garlic adds so much flavor to all dishes. Now it's super easy to make in an air fryer. Once roasted, the cloves easily pop out of their paper casings and are soft as butter. Try spreading on crusty bread or crackers, or use for garlic toast.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Donut Sticks

Rating: 4.67 stars
6
Turn a sheet of crescent dough into homemade cinnamon and sugar doughnut sticks, cooked in the air fryer, and served with fruit jam, syrup, honey, or melted chocolate for dipping!
By Allrecipes

Air Fryer Roasted Chestnuts

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
I don't have a fireplace to roast my chestnuts, so I grabbed my air fryer. Using the air fryer and water is a perfect solution. Use them in any dish calling for cooked chestnuts, or eat them as is with a mug of vin chaud for a truly autumnal experience.
By Buckwheat Queen

Crumbed Chicken Tenderloins (Air Fried)

Rating: 4.7 stars
162
These beat chicken nuggets any day and the recipe is so simple. I tend to use chicken tenderloins but you can use sliced chicken breasts if easier.
By Launa

Air Fryer Lobster Tails with Lemon-Garlic Butter

Rating: 4.76 stars
17
Don't wait for your next Maine vacation to indulge in lobster tails! You can enjoy meaty lobster tails at home--cooked in your air fryer--with a lemon-garlic butter sauce.
By Allrecipes

Easy Air Fryer Pork Chops

Rating: 4.74 stars
54
Boneless pork chops cooked to perfection in the air fryer. This recipe is super simple and you couldn't ask for a more tender and juicy chop.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer French Fries

Rating: 4.77 stars
35
Since I missed the whole Instant Pot® train, I had to make at least one air fryer recipe while they're still hot. And it doesn't get more classic than French fries; the generally accepted technique is pretty, dare I say, airtight, at this point, but I do have one extra trick in store! Finally, dip them in honey mustard, spicy ketchup, garlic aioli, or all 3 mixed together, like I did.
By Chef John

Air-Fryer Roasted Veggies

Rating: 4.58 stars
12
Air fryers are taking over kitchens nationwide. They're basically mini convection ovens that 'fry' foods with little to no oil, less fat, and fewer calories. A heating element and fan bathe the food in hot air to produce a crispy finished product. Use 3 cups of assorted vegetables, cut into 1-inch pieces. Serve with desired dipping sauce.
By Juliana Hale

Air Fryer Calamari

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Guilt-free crispy air-fried calamari! Serve with cocktail sauce and lemon wedges if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Rib-Eye Steak

Rating: 4.64 stars
14
These air fryer rib-eye steaks definitely rival a steak cooked on a grill.
By ALAN

Air-Fried Artichoke Hearts with Lemony Mayo

Prepare these crunchy artichoke hearts in the air fryer with a lemony mayo for a savory appetizer everyone will love.
By NicoleMcmom

Air Fryer Sausage Patties

Rating: 4.4 stars
5
Air fry your sausage patties and you will avoid grease splatter all over your stovetop. Best part is, the patties will be nicely browned.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Pasta Chips

Rating: 4.25 stars
8
These pasta chips are crunchy, salty, and addicting. I like them plain but feel free to serve them with a marinara dipping sauce if desired. Store in an airtight container.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Breakfast Frittata

Rating: 4.52 stars
58
Frittatas are easy to make using a cake pan that fits in the air fryer basket. Switch up the ingredients to suit your taste. If you are worried about the frittata sticking to the cake pan, line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper.
By bd.weld

Air Fryer Bacon

Rating: 4 stars
21
This is what I've found to be the optimal way for cooking perfectly crispy bacon in the air fryer.
By Tammy Ritterskamp

Air Fryer Chicken Cordon Bleu

Rating: 4.5 stars
26
Crispy air-fried chicken cordon bleu stuffed with ham and melty cheese. Serve with a steamed vegetable for a complete and satisfying meal.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Scotch Eggs

Rating: 4.81 stars
27
When you make Scotch eggs in your air fryer, you get all the deliciousness without the mess and added fat of deep frying. They make the perfect breakfast or snack, especially when served with the chutney dipping sauce. Cook the eggs to your liking; either hard-boiled or slightly soft, you can't go wrong. You can find mango chutney in the Indian section of your grocery store.
By France C

Air Fryer Chicken Katsu with Homemade Katsu Sauce

Rating: 4.69 stars
29
Air-fried chicken katsu that is crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. The sauce is a little bit sweet, a little bit tangy, and complements the chicken perfectly. Serve over rice if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Stuffing Balls

Rating: 5 stars
2
These little gems have all the flavors of traditional stuffing but are made in the air fryer. Slightly crunchy on the outside with a soft interior. They can be made well in advance or frozen for future use. Feel free to customize these with your favorite seasonings.
By Bren

Breaded Air Fryer Pork Chops

Rating: 4.65 stars
77
Perfectly tender and juicy pork chops are what you'll get in just 10 minutes using your air fryer and basic pantry ingredients. Play around with different crouton flavors for variety. I like to use a Misto® sprayer with my own oil, but feel free to use regular cooking spray.
By France C

Air Fryer Sugared Pecans

Rating: 4.45 stars
11
Cooked in an air fryer, this is an easy, small-batch recipe for candied pecans. Great for when you're having a craving for these and don't want to make a whole batch or heat up the kitchen by turning on the oven.
By Yoly
