Beef Recipes

Beef stew, beef stroganoff, slow cooker pot roast: find the best beef recipes, including hundreds of ways to cook ground beef for tonight's dinner.

Community Picks

Easy Meatloaf

8671
This easy meatloaf recipe is one of our best--made over 7,000 times and never disappoints! This no-fail meatloaf makes 8 servings.
By Allrecipes Member

Hamburger Steak with Onions and Gravy

4089
An easy-to-make classic featuring tasty hamburger 'steaks' smothered in gravy and onions. Traditionally served with hot white rice or potatoes, it's a great way to dress up a pound of ground beef and you probably have all the ingredients on hand!
By Anne Marie Sweden

Tender Eye of Round Roast

223
Expand your culinary arsenal with this hearty, Paleo-friendly meal from Russ Crandall of The Domestic Man.
By Reynolds Kitchens(R)

World's Best Lasagna

19600
Filling and satisfying, John Chandler's lasagna is our most popular recipe. With basil, sausage, ground beef and three types of cheese, it lives up to its name.
By John Chandler

Best Hamburger Ever

782
Juicy beef burgers perfect for summer grilling and packed with flavor.
By UNIVSTUDENT

Italian Baked Meatballs

72
Bake up a batch of these tender, tasty Italian-seasoned meatballs with hints of Romano cheese and parsley.
By Dawn Fronius

Easy Beef Stroganoff in the Slow Cooker

44
I make my beef stroganoff in the slow cooker with cream of mushroom soup and cream cheese with garlic and herbs. Serve over noodles to your liking.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Taco Skillet

128
Easy recipe that uses only one pan. This recipe can be made for under $10!
By Amanda

My Favorite Sloppy Joes

119
This is my go-to sloppy joe recipe. Liquid smoke is the key ingredient here.
By Alissa

Lasagna-Stuffed Shells

9
Jumbo pasta shells are stuffed with a lasagna-inspired blend of ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, and ground beef in this family-friendly recipe.
By NoFailRecipes

Spaghetti Sauce with Ground Beef

1348
Spaghetti topped with this meaty spaghetti sauce will be a family favorite.
By Hank's Mom

Pad See Ew (Thai Noodles with Beef and Broccoli)

69
A popular Thai soy sauce noodle dish.
By Lynda Q
Tater Tots(R) Casserole
426

Frozen Tater Tots, Cheddar cheese, ground beef, and cream of mushroom soup combine for a comfort food classic.

More Beef Recipes

Chef John's Italian Meatballs

2197
These Italian meatballs use a standard mix of ground beef and ground pork, with added flavor from parsley, garlic, and dried herbs. Bake up a batch, mix them with your favorite spaghetti dish, and dinner is served!
By Chef John

Mississippi Slugburger

3
Fresh bread crumbs star in this Mississippi-based hamburger.
By Chef John

Stuffed Peppers

1980
Stuffed peppers filled with a hearty ground beef and rice filling.
By BDEGER

Absolute Best Liver and Onions

703
This recipe will turn liver haters into converts. Very simple! The three things that will set your liver above all others are: 1) soak in milk, 2)turn liver as little as possible and 3) don't overcook!
By JSHULER43

Slow Cooker Beef Stew

5372
This easy slow cooker beef stew recipe is hearty and comforting.
By BUCHKO

Simple Beef Stroganoff

922
Ground beef stroganoff is rich, creamy, and ready in under 30 minutes.
By Allrecipes Member

Baked Ziti I

8646
Spaghetti sauce and three kinds of Italian cheeses make a surprisingly quick and budget-friendly baked ziti that's perfect for a weeknight meal.
By Allrecipes Member

Cast Iron Pan-Seared Steak (Oven-Finished)

40
Steak is pan-seared in a cast iron skillet and finished in the oven.
By Grif

Salisbury Steak

4742
Seasoned ground beef patties are browned and simmered in a savory onion soup sauce to make this easy and comforting Salisbury steak dinner.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Meatloaf

1017
This is the best meatloaf recipe ever complete with a yummy glaze.
By sillyliltracy

Mississippi Pot Roast

367
Mississippi pot roast is easy to make in the slow cooker with chuck roast, ranch dressing, au jus gravy mix, and pepperoncini peppers.
By JennCrippen

Lisa's Favorite Carne Asada Marinade

598
This carne asada marinade is the secret to tender, grilled flank steak.
By Lisa Arlotti

Easy Korean Ground Beef Bowl

497
Tasty Korean beef cooked with onion, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and sesame.
By bdweld

The Best Meatballs

1589
Meatballs made with ground beef, veal and pork, with garlic and Romano cheese. Finish cooking in your favorite marinara sauce.
By Geanine

Beef Bulgogi

1155
A sweet soy, sesame, and garlic marinade knocks this bulgogi out of the park.
By Tenny Sharp

Marie's Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast

2378
Browned chuck roast is slow cooked for 8 to 10 hours along with potatoes, carrots, onion, celery, and dehydrated onion soup mix.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Mexican Casserole

2632
A baked Mexican casserole with layers of tortilla chips, beef, and salsa.
By ANDREALF63

Italian Spaghetti Sauce with Meatballs

3644
A delicious homemade Italian-style pasta sauce with meatballs that's slow cooked for an intense tomato flavor.
By Allrecipes Member

Homemade Lasagna

342
This is my mom's special homemade lasagna recipe with made from scratch tomato sauce and delicious, cheesy filling. I have found none better anywhere. Serve with a leafy green salad and crusty garlic bread, if desired.
By CRAIG

Asian Lettuce Wraps

2809
Tangy marinated beef is wrapped in refreshing lettuce leaves in this quick and easy Asian lettuce wrap recipe.
By Rachel Castro

The Perfect Basic Burger

219
These 5-ingredient burgers are perfect for summer cookouts with family!
By Allrecipes Member

Baked Spaghetti

1402
A comforting baked spaghetti casserole layered with meat sauce and cheese.
By CALLIKO

Best Beef Enchiladas

480
These easy enchiladas are stuffed with a savory filling of ground beef, Cheddar cheese, black beans, and black olives.
By country_cooker

Cabbage Roll Casserole

1855
Ground beef, tomato sauce, and rice combine in this cabbage roll casserole.
By BUCHKO
