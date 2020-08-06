Beef Recipes

Easy Meatloaf
This easy meatloaf recipe is one of our best--made over 7,000 times and never disappoints! This no-fail meatloaf makes 8 servings.
Hamburger Steak with Onions and Gravy
An easy-to-make classic featuring tasty hamburger 'steaks' smothered in gravy and onions. Traditionally served with hot white rice or potatoes, it's a great way to dress up a pound of ground beef and you probably have all the ingredients on hand!
Tender Eye of Round Roast
Expand your culinary arsenal with this hearty, Paleo-friendly meal from Russ Crandall of The Domestic Man.
World's Best Lasagna
Filling and satisfying, John Chandler's lasagna is our most popular recipe. With basil, sausage, ground beef and three types of cheese, it lives up to its name.
Italian Baked Meatballs
Bake up a batch of these tender, tasty Italian-seasoned meatballs with hints of Romano cheese and parsley.
Easy Beef Stroganoff in the Slow Cooker
I make my beef stroganoff in the slow cooker with cream of mushroom soup and cream cheese with garlic and herbs. Serve over noodles to your liking.
My Favorite Sloppy Joes
This is my go-to sloppy joe recipe. Liquid smoke is the key ingredient here.
Lasagna-Stuffed Shells
Jumbo pasta shells are stuffed with a lasagna-inspired blend of ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, and ground beef in this family-friendly recipe.
Spaghetti Sauce with Ground Beef
Spaghetti topped with this meaty spaghetti sauce will be a family favorite.