Absolutely Ultimate Potato Soup

I have made this for many whom have given it the title. This takes a bit of effort but is well worth it. Please note: for those who do not wish to use bacon, substitute 1/4 cup melted butter for the bacon grease and continue with the recipe. (I generally serve this soup as a special treat as it is not recommended for people counting calories.)

By Karena

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • In a Dutch oven, cook the bacon over medium heat until done. Remove bacon from pan, and set aside. Drain off all but 1/4 cup of the bacon grease.

  • Cook celery and onion in reserved bacon drippings until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, and continue cooking for 1 to 2 minutes. Add cubed potatoes, and toss to coat. Saute for 3 to 4 minutes. Return bacon to the pan, and add enough chicken stock to just cover the potatoes. Cover, and simmer until potatoes are tender.

  • In a separate pan, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in flour. Cook, stirring constantly, for 1 to 2 minutes. Whisk in the heavy cream, tarragon, and cilantro. Bring the cream mixture to a boil, and cook, stirring constantly, until thickened. Stir the cream mixture into the potato mixture. Puree about 1/2 the soup, and return to the pan. Adjust seasonings to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
594 calories; protein 12.6g; carbohydrates 44g; fat 41.5g; cholesterol 91.2mg; sodium 879.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3021)

Reviews:
MAGGIEOK2
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2003
This has to be one of the best tasting potato soup recipes I've tried. I think next time I will try adding some shredded cheese in the last step or stir some into a hot bowl of soup for an added kick. I did find that this recipe takes much longer to prepare than the recipe states. The times listed in the preparation are assuming you're starting out with peeled/diced potatoes, chopped onions, chopped celery, etc. If you have none of this prepared ahead of time (and who does?) then this recipe will take much longer to make. Sure, it's worth the time it takes to make it...but don't use this recipe for as last-minute dinner when you're in a hurry or when you're really tired and just wanting a good soup. It took me about two hours to make this from start to finish. The cooking of the potatoes in the middle of the recipe before the stock is added is an excellent step and it helps the potatoes cook much faster than they would have just by boiling alone. The puree step at near the end is very important. It highly affected the texture and flavor of the soup. Don't skip that step! Also, please don't think that "chicken broth" and "chicken stock" are the same thing. They're not! I wasn't able to find chicken stock at Walmart, I had to go to Albertsons. If you use chicken broth you'll get a much different result. I also noticed this recipe has no salt added. I did find adding salt to my bowl of soup helped the flavor even more. I suggest adding some salt! I hi Read More
Helpful
(1039)
Jenn Harmon Jones
Rating: 4 stars
03/07/2011
I read all the top reviews and nobody has mentioned this before so maybe it's not a big deal to some...but I thought the bacon would be SO much better if it wasn't boiled with the potatoes (after cooking it.) It lost it's flavor and became soggy! I think it would be so much better added at the end, after everything was pureed. Just my $.02. Read More
Helpful
(1011)
Crystal S
Rating: 3 stars
02/28/2011
Good base soup to build on for personal preference. I felt the soup definitely lacked flavor, but wasn't sure if it was me, so I asked hubby to taste it. Immediate response; "terrible"! Thought he was kidding me, but alas, he was not.... Back to the stove top it went; added chicken boullion to give the soup more complexity and depth, extra garlic, white pepper (better with cream bases than black pepper), leeks, celery, garlic salt, tsp of hot pepper sauce, dried parsley and a tad bit more tarragon. Didn't need to puree the soup as the potatoes melted away. Ultimate potato soup with additions! Read More
Helpful
(829)
KMCOOKS4RL
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2003
I am a professional Chef and I teach Culinary classes, we used this recipe last night and it was given a thumbs up. kudos to Karena Read More
Helpful
(645)
BEVIN_VAN_LIEMPT
Rating: 5 stars
10/06/2003
Thank you so much for letting us enjoy this wonderful soup. It was one of the last things my Father tasted before he died of lung cancer. It was amazing how much he ate of this soup even though he had a hard time getting it down trough his throut because of the cancer. it was very very much worth it. so in the spirit of john van liempt, enjoy Read More
Helpful
(582)
Clifford Randall Lyde
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2010
This was by far one of the best Potato Soup recipes I've ever prepared! It is a bit involved and time consuming (don't believe the prep or cook times posted here), but it was sooo worth it! I added carrot and used chicken broth. Yes, stock is better, but if you don't have it handy, broth works just fine. If you've read any of my other reviews, you'll know I'm a fan of red potatoes, skin on; use them in this recipe as well! In step 3 skip the purée part. It's a needless mess and complication! Near the end, when the potatoes are soft, simply mash it about 4 to 5 times with a masher and achieve the same results, without the time, mess and added cleanup. Top with your favorite grated cheese, sliced green onion and some crumbles of the bacon you've set aside. Enjoy! Read More
Helpful
(339)
MS.VIC
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2003
I have made this soup several times for many different people. Everyone LOVES it! I don't add the tarragon or cilantro nor do I puree at the end, it is still absolutely delicious. I read in a previous review not to use canned chicken broth...I do! I'm looking forward to my first cold weather batch, it's worth every bit of the effort! Read More
Helpful
(189)
BC Survivor
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2003
This TRULY is the best potato soup you could ever have. Rich, creamy, full of flavor. You won't find better in a can or at a restaurant. The only change I will make next time is I'll use leeks instead of onions. Simply because I think leeks in soup adds the most delicious flavor. You definetly should give this soup a try! Read More
Helpful
(166)
JeffM
Rating: 4 stars
02/28/2011
This was pretty good. My wife noted that the bacon flavor seemed to overpower everything else, but other than that she really liked it. I don't know how to process the words "too much bacon", so I can't comment on that. Read More
Helpful
(143)
