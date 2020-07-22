Everyday Cooking

Old School Mac n' Cheese
This is a completely unpretentious, down-home macaroni and cheese recipe just like my grandma and mom always made. A simple white sauce where you add cheese and a few other flavors with macaroni and a potato chip crust. This recipe makes a lot, I like to make two pans so I can take one to a pot luck and have the other one to keep in the fridge for later. It's an easy recipe to adjust down if you only want to make one pan. If you aren't cooking it right away, just keep the topping separate until you are ready to put it in the oven.
Quick Crispy Parmesan Chicken Breasts
These are delicious, easy, quick, and so versatile! Eat them plain, topped with your favorite spaghetti sauce, or sliced on a Caesar salad.
Potato Salmon Patties
My kids do not like anything fishy. I snuck this one by them and they loved it. I serve them as snacks, sandwiches, or as dinner with rice and a veggie on the side. Personally I like to dip them in horseradish and snack away!! Hope you like them.
Instant Pot® Beef-Stuffed Peppers
Since today's electric pressure cookers are so versatile, you can make versatile recipes in them such as these stuffed bell peppers. Top your bell peppers with your favorite garnish, such as pico de gallo. The stuffing can also be used for taco salads as well as tacos or burritos.
Crumbed Chicken Tenderloins (Air Fried)
These beat chicken nuggets any day and the recipe is so simple. I tend to use chicken tenderloins but you can use sliced chicken breasts if easier.
Two-Ingredient Pizza Dough
If you want to make a good pizza that's fast and easy, this is it. Cooking at a higher temperature (500 degrees F (260 degrees C)) is the key to making this the perfect pizza. It doesn't get any easier than this folks. Brush dough with olive oil and add your favorite toppings. Enjoy!
Perfect Ten Baked Cod
Simple, fast, and delicious describes this baked cod recipe. Bake for two sets of 10 minutes each and you have the perfect ten dinner! This recipe was a favorite request from a local restaurant. They closed after years in business and we are happy to share a version of their most requested recipe. I serve this with rice pilaf and fresh spinach that has been lightly seared in olive oil and garlic. Yummy!
Mayo Chicken
This is my favorite chicken recipe, which I learned while doing low-carb dieting. I prefer dark meat so I'll use 4 legs and thighs. You can do this recipe with pork chops as well.
Basic Mashed Potatoes
Potatoes are blended with warmed butter and milk to create those perfect, smooth mashed potatoes everyone loves.
Banana Wake-Up Bars
These are soft, simple, but delicious, bars made with yummy ingredients. They're always a big hit when I make them for my friends and bring them to school.