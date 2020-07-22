Everyday Cooking

Staff Picks

Old School Mac n' Cheese

155
This is a completely unpretentious, down-home macaroni and cheese recipe just like my grandma and mom always made. A simple white sauce where you add cheese and a few other flavors with macaroni and a potato chip crust. This recipe makes a lot, I like to make two pans so I can take one to a pot luck and have the other one to keep in the fridge for later. It's an easy recipe to adjust down if you only want to make one pan. If you aren't cooking it right away, just keep the topping separate until you are ready to put it in the oven.
By Collette Duck

Quick Crispy Parmesan Chicken Breasts

312
These are delicious, easy, quick, and so versatile! Eat them plain, topped with your favorite spaghetti sauce, or sliced on a Caesar salad.
By SUNKIST2

Potato Salmon Patties

789
My kids do not like anything fishy. I snuck this one by them and they loved it. I serve them as snacks, sandwiches, or as dinner with rice and a veggie on the side. Personally I like to dip them in horseradish and snack away!! Hope you like them.
By JoyLee

Instant Pot® Beef-Stuffed Peppers

21
Since today's electric pressure cookers are so versatile, you can make versatile recipes in them such as these stuffed bell peppers. Top your bell peppers with your favorite garnish, such as pico de gallo. The stuffing can also be used for taco salads as well as tacos or burritos.
By bdweld

Crumbed Chicken Tenderloins (Air Fried)

154
These beat chicken nuggets any day and the recipe is so simple. I tend to use chicken tenderloins but you can use sliced chicken breasts if easier.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Lemonade Ever

2879
Our refreshing lemonade recipe makes the best-tasting glass ever!
By Allrecipes Member

Two-Ingredient Pizza Dough

If you want to make a good pizza that's fast and easy, this is it. Cooking at a higher temperature (500 degrees F (260 degrees C)) is the key to making this the perfect pizza. It doesn't get any easier than this folks. Brush dough with olive oil and add your favorite toppings. Enjoy!
By Michele Leigh Pinette Pierce

Best Beef Enchiladas

These enchiladas are absolutely amazing! Truly a recipe your family will love.
By country_cooker

Perfect Ten Baked Cod

Simple, fast, and delicious describes this baked cod recipe. Bake for two sets of 10 minutes each and you have the perfect ten dinner! This recipe was a favorite request from a local restaurant. They closed after years in business and we are happy to share a version of their most requested recipe. I serve this with rice pilaf and fresh spinach that has been lightly seared in olive oil and garlic. Yummy!
By Pam

Mayo Chicken

137
This is my favorite chicken recipe, which I learned while doing low-carb dieting. I prefer dark meat so I'll use 4 legs and thighs. You can do this recipe with pork chops as well.
By Jim Richard

Basic Mashed Potatoes

568
Potatoes are blended with warmed butter and milk to create those perfect, smooth mashed potatoes everyone loves.
By Esmee Williams

Banana Wake-Up Bars

88
These are soft, simple, but delicious, bars made with yummy ingredients. They're always a big hit when I make them for my friends and bring them to school.
By cookie_monster
Baked Ham and Cheese Sliders
851

These baked ham and cheese sliders are a quick and easy appetizer for any party.

Oven-Baked Chicken Fajitas

14
Easy and delicious oven-baked chicken fajitas.
By Dan Wentzel

9 Copycat Olive Garden Recipes to Make at Home

By Noel Christmas

Saucy Slow Cooker Pork Chops

169
This is a quick and easy slow cooker recipe that always pleases my family! I suggest serving this entree with rice.
By S Rodriguez

Tater Tots(R) Casserole

345
Frozen Tater Tots, Cheddar cheese, ground beef, and cream of mushroom soup combine for a comfort food classic.
By barryzimm

Taco Lettuce Wraps

6
Easy taco lettuce wraps.
By Kristina72913

Air Fryer Ravioli

7
These air fryer ravioli make a nice appetizer or afternoon snack, without the guilt. Serve them with our favorite marinara sauce for dipping!
By Kim's Cooking Now

Slow Cooker Ham

1418
For a delicious, no-fuss ham that is juicy and good, try this slow cooker sensation with only two ingredients!
By LITTLEMSTXTHANG

Edible Cookie Dough

123
Have you ever just wanted to eat cookie dough that you are about to put in the oven, then thought better of it because you didn't want to get Salmonella poisoning? Well now you can! This cookie dough is just for eating. I have made this with friends before and they said that they loved the taste. So do I. The leftovers will keep in the freezer for up to 3 months.
By Kala McKay

Basic Air Fryer Hot Dogs

49
Perfectly crisp hot dogs and toasted buns can be made in minutes with the help of your air fryer. Add any toppings you please.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs

18
Sticky, easy honey-garlic chicken made simple, with the most amazing 5-ingredient honey-garlic sauce that is so good you'll want it on everything! Garnish with parsley and serve over vegetables, rice, pasta, or a salad.
By ERIKIM21

Quick Beef Stir-Fry

364
This beef stir-fry is quick and easy for busy weeknights.
By inesgosner

Peanut Butter and Pumpkin Dog Treats

1019
These tasty, homemade pumpkin dog treats are easy to make for your dog.
By Kelly

Hamburger Steak with Onions and Gravy

3924
An easy-to-make classic featuring tasty hamburger 'steaks' smothered in gravy and onions. It's a great way to dress up a pound of ground beef, and you probably have all the ingredients on hand!
By Anne Marie Sweden

Homemade Dog Food

249
Whether you cook for your pooch once in a while or everyday, this recipe will be sure to make some tails wag. This turkey, rice, and vegetable dog food can be fed to the dogs on its own or mixed in with kibble. Lucky Fido!
By redgirl

Garlic Butter

1050
Sometimes the basics are the best! I've used this simple recipe for years to make garlic bread, and any leftovers go great on barbequed steaks, pasta, rice or potatoes. You can use any butter or margarine you like. Also, fresh or minced garlic in a jar works well. Adjust the amount of garlic to your taste.
By Denyse

Air Fryer Potato Wedges

74
Crispy, seasoned air-fried potato wedges are ready to eat in about 30 minutes.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

825
Bread, butter and Cheddar cheese - here's a way to make this classic sandwich in a nonstick pan.
By sal

Broccoli, Rice, Cheese, and Chicken Casserole

1020
A meal-in-one casserole with chicken, rice, broccoli, cheese, onion, and creamy soups all baked into one dish. May be made ahead and frozen.
By Allrecipes Member

Grandma's Ground Beef Casserole

377
My grandmother's old-fashioned hamburger casserole is comfort food at its best!
By LaDonna Langwell
