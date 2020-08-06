Slow Cooker Recipes

Find top-rated slow cooker recipes for chicken, pork, sandwich fillings, pot roasts, chili, stews, and more.

Slow Cooker Vegan Leek and Potato Soup

5
A hearty soup without animal products but still full of rich flavor. Sauteing before slow cooking brings out the flavor of seemingly simple ingredients.
By Buckwheat Queen

Slow Cooker Turkey Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

5
These slow cooker turkey meatballs in tomato sauce are a great alternative to traditional beef meatballs. Can be served over pasta or make meatball sandwiches with sauteed onions and peppers with melted Italian cheese over the top. Fantastic!
By Cheryl

Grandma's Hungarian Stuffed Cabbage, Slow Cooker Variation

29
This is a recipe passed down from my great-grandmother, with a few shortcuts she approved of.
By Locally Grown

Slow-Cooked Stew Meat Chili

15
This hearty chili is truly a snap to prepare. After browning the beef and stirring in the spices to give them a slightly toasted flavor, you simply toss everything into a slow cooker and let the mixture simmer all day. Garnish with sour cream, chopped fresh parsley, and chopped red onion.
By Katie

Creamy Slow Cooker Steel-Cut Oats

4
Wake up to a delicious and filling breakfast of creamy steel-cut oats, cooked in the slow cooker with cinnamon, brown sugar, and raisins.
By russellbknox

Slow Cooker Chicken Bone Broth

4
This slow-cooked bone broth uses roasted bones and unpeeled veggies, which produces a much deeper flavor and darker color. For a lighter-colored broth, omit the roasting step and use peeled veggies. The longer this simmers, the richer it gets, however don't go longer than 48 hours as the flavor can turn bitter. Make sure about half your bones are collagen-rich, such as chicken backs, feet, or wings. Season with additional salt, if desired, upon serving.
By France C

Meadowwood Tapioca Pudding

36
We love pudding here. Tapioca pudding is a favorite. We can make it on Friday, and it will be completely gone by Sunday night. Eat hot, or chill and eat. It is wonderful with whipped cream on top and a handful of fresh berries if it is berry season.
By Meadowwood

Slow Cooker Chai

38
Easy version of chai tea, using whole spices and sweetened condensed milk. To vary the flavor, try adding a bit of star anise, fennel, allspice, vanilla bean, or nutmeg. For a sweeter tea, stir in a bit of brown sugar.
By Seneca Schurbon

Slow Cooker Butter Chicken

Indian food is one of my favorites, so when my friend made this slow cooker version for my family we were head over heels! I don't think I've had a Butter Chicken that I've liked more. It's wonderful to put into the slow cooker in the morning and come home to the warm Indian spice smell....LOVE IT! Serve with basmati rice and warm naan bread.
By The Meal Planner

Slow Cooker Baby Back Ribs

1237
Cooking baby back ribs in the slow cooker all day, gives you the possibility of glazing with sauce and having on the dinner table within half an hour of getting home from work!
By norah

Slow Cooker Mediterranean Chicken and Vegetables

6
This delicious slow cooker meal of chicken and vegetables pairs up nicely with couscous and pita bread.
By DEBMCE4

Warm Berry Compote

Cook frozen berries with orange juice in your slow cooker for a yummy dessert by itself or over ice cream.
By cupcakeproject
Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage
1921

Slow cook your St. Patrick's Day corned beef dinner, and celebrate the easy way.

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

2912
Texas-style pulled pork simmers in a tangy chili-seasoned barbecue sauce with plenty of onion, then pulled into tender shreds to serve on a buttered, toasted bun.
By cmccreight

Mississippi Pot Roast

284
Mississippi pot roast is easy to make in the slow cooker with chuck roast, ranch dressing, au jus gravy mix, and pepperoncini peppers.
By JennCrippen

Slow Cooker Machaca

50
Beef and pork cooked in a slow cooker overnight creates the most tender Mexican meat filling you'll ever have. Serve with tortillas, cheese, and sour cream.
By TucsonMom

Sesame Chicken for Slow Cooker

433
On busy crazy days, it is soooo nice to come home to this. Serve over rice.
By Boadecea

Slow Cooker Beef Stew

5264
This easy slow cooker beef stew recipe is hearty and comforting.
By BUCHKO

Slow Cooker Pineapple Pulled Pork

9
Slow-cooker-made-easy pineapple pulled pork recipe.
By Feth Family

Marie's Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast

2340
Browned chuck roast is slow cooked for 8 to 10 hours along with potatoes, carrots, onion, celery, and dehydrated onion soup mix.
By Janiece Mason

Honey-Garlic Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs

2988
This is an easy slow cooker recipe for chicken thighs in a sauce made with soy sauce, ketchup, and honey.
By Myrna

10 Healthy Dump Dinner Recipes That Make Weeknight Cooking Easy

What if we told you, you can make easy, healthy dinners in your slow cooker?
By Bailey Fink

Amazing Pork Tenderloin in the Slow Cooker

3506
Pork tenderloin simmers in onion soup and red wine that's flavored with garlic and soy sauce. Try this top-rated slow cooker recipe.
By chowsito

Easiest Pot Roast Ever

508
This roast cooks with vegetables and beef bouillon for up to 8 hours in a slow cooker. Use some additional water if it is to cook that long.
By Janiece Mason

Slow Cooker Teriyaki Chicken

14
This is a very easy and delicious slow cooker recipe for teriyaki chicken with only 5 ingredients. Serve over rice.
By Maria Labrador Harper

Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

9750
Easy, creamy chicken and dumplings made from refrigerator biscuits, slow cooked to comfort-food perfection.
By Janiece Mason

Awesome Slow Cooker Pot Roast

9726
This is a very easy recipe for a delicious pot roast. It makes its own gravy. It's designed especially for the working person who does not have time to cook all day, but it tastes like you did. You'll want the cut to be between 5 and 6 pounds.
By Janiece Mason

Melt-In-Your-Mouth Meat Loaf

954
This recipe is anything but regular old meatloaf! Everyone will love this moist version made in the slow cooker, with milk, mushrooms, and a little sage for extra flavor.
By Rodney B Wiebe

Slow Cooker Italian Beef for Sandwiches

2625
Rump roast is cooked with Italian salad dressing mix and seasonings until it is tender enough to shred with a fork.
By MAUREENBURR

White Chicken Enchilada Slow-Cooker Casserole

220
An easy, creamy chicken enchilada casserole. Slow cooking gently melds together the flavors of chicken thigh meat, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, and green chiles.
By TRISTA5

Slow Cooker Taco Soup

2322
Browned ground beef seasoned with a package of taco seasoning is combined in a slow cooker with canned beans, tomatoes, and green chilies. Serve with tortilla chips and a dollop of sour cream.
By Janiece Mason

Slow Cooker Funeral Potatoes (Hash Brown Casserole)

The hash brown casserole (aka funeral potatoes) have always been a food day favorite at my work but the topic came up and I discovered that my husband had never had it. I needed my oven for other things so I came up with this slow cooker version. I also chose to use potato chips over the traditional cereal topping but either will work.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Slow Cooker Hawaiian Chicken

114
Delicious chicken. Serve over rice. Smells amazing.
By SammiB

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

5033
Using root beer to season slow-cooked pork tenderloin makes a novel, yet tasty preparation method guaranteed to win applause.
By Livie's Mommy

Easy Corned Beef and Cabbage

200
This corned beef and cabbage recipe is quick and easy. A no-fuss meal, that's great for St. Patrick's Day or a weeknight family dinner.
By Trisheee
