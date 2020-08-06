Slow Cooker Recipes

Slow Cooker Vegan Leek and Potato Soup
A hearty soup without animal products but still full of rich flavor. Sauteing before slow cooking brings out the flavor of seemingly simple ingredients.
Slow Cooker Turkey Meatballs in Tomato Sauce
These slow cooker turkey meatballs in tomato sauce are a great alternative to traditional beef meatballs. Can be served over pasta or make meatball sandwiches with sauteed onions and peppers with melted Italian cheese over the top. Fantastic!
Grandma's Hungarian Stuffed Cabbage, Slow Cooker Variation
This is a recipe passed down from my great-grandmother, with a few shortcuts she approved of.
Slow-Cooked Stew Meat Chili
This hearty chili is truly a snap to prepare. After browning the beef and stirring in the spices to give them a slightly toasted flavor, you simply toss everything into a slow cooker and let the mixture simmer all day. Garnish with sour cream, chopped fresh parsley, and chopped red onion.
Creamy Slow Cooker Steel-Cut Oats
Wake up to a delicious and filling breakfast of creamy steel-cut oats, cooked in the slow cooker with cinnamon, brown sugar, and raisins.
Slow Cooker Chicken Bone Broth
This slow-cooked bone broth uses roasted bones and unpeeled veggies, which produces a much deeper flavor and darker color. For a lighter-colored broth, omit the roasting step and use peeled veggies. The longer this simmers, the richer it gets, however don't go longer than 48 hours as the flavor can turn bitter. Make sure about half your bones are collagen-rich, such as chicken backs, feet, or wings. Season with additional salt, if desired, upon serving.
Meadowwood Tapioca Pudding
We love pudding here. Tapioca pudding is a favorite. We can make it on Friday, and it will be completely gone by Sunday night. Eat hot, or chill and eat. It is wonderful with whipped cream on top and a handful of fresh berries if it is berry season.
Slow Cooker Chai
Easy version of chai tea, using whole spices and sweetened condensed milk. To vary the flavor, try adding a bit of star anise, fennel, allspice, vanilla bean, or nutmeg. For a sweeter tea, stir in a bit of brown sugar.
Slow Cooker Butter Chicken
Indian food is one of my favorites, so when my friend made this slow cooker version for my family we were head over heels! I don't think I've had a Butter Chicken that I've liked more. It's wonderful to put into the slow cooker in the morning and come home to the warm Indian spice smell....LOVE IT! Serve with basmati rice and warm naan bread.
Slow Cooker Baby Back Ribs
Cooking baby back ribs in the slow cooker all day, gives you the possibility of glazing with sauce and having on the dinner table within half an hour of getting home from work!
Slow Cooker Mediterranean Chicken and Vegetables
This delicious slow cooker meal of chicken and vegetables pairs up nicely with couscous and pita bread.
Warm Berry Compote
Cook frozen berries with orange juice in your slow cooker for a yummy dessert by itself or over ice cream.