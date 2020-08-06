Filipino Recipes

Filipino soup cooked with pork. Serve with rice and for additional sauce, use soy or fish sauce. If you want to, you can add what Filipinos call gabi gabi, which is a small taro root. When peeled they look like potatoes. You can add 5 to 6 of them when you add the water and make sure they are cooked through. Take them out when they are cooked because they can get too soft.
This is based on a Filipino stew recipe called caldereta. It is usually served with rice. I suggest marinating the meat for at least 6 hours. The serving size for this recipe is 2 to 4 depending on how much bone the meat has. Serve over rice. Masarap!
This is a Filipino chicken dish flavored with ginger and coconut milk. Each family has their own version. This is my mother's version. It's a rich dish that makes your kitchen smell so wonderful! Once my family smells the ginger frying and coconut milk simmering, they can't wait for it to be done so they can dig in! I salt it liberally as the coconut milk tends to hide the salt flavor.
This dish is one of my favorites to eat. It's a comfort food for me, and I love it. This is my own personal way of making this. It's pretty easy to make and does not take long all. This dish is a Philippine dish, and it is usually eaten with white rice. Contrary to the picture, you will not add peas.
Spareribs glazed with the sweet, tangy taste of the Philippines. One of the honey coating ingredients, star anise, is native to China; it is a star-shaped, dark brown pod that contains a pea-sized seed in each of its eight segments. Star anise is available at all Asian markets as well as many general grocery stores.
A very coconutty and chewy rice flour dessert. Traditionally, this is baked in banana leaves, but my family prefers the crispy edges, which is why I use a sheet pan. I have been testing out several types of chewy desserts using rice flour, and this seems to be the favorite.
Warning - this recipe is not easy, but well worth the effort. This is a Filipino dish with Chinese roots. A steamed, almost sweet, yeasty bun filled with delicious chicken filling can also be made with shredded pork. You will need a bamboo steamer.