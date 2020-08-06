Filipino Recipes

Allrecipes makes Filipino cooking a tropical breeze. With more than 210 recipes, pancit, longanisa, lumpia, and adobo can be on your table before you know it.

Staff Picks

Tokneneng (Filipino Street Food)

Rating: 3 stars
1
A popular street food in the Philippines, tokneneng are hard boiled chicken eggs that are dipped in orange colored flour batter, deep fried, and served with a sweet and sour sauce.
By Suhara

Purple Yam Jam

Rating: 5 stars
8
This is a Filipino recipe. It's called halayang ube in the Philippines. It's a sweet treat made from purple yam which is commonly found in the country. You can eat this with bread or by itself.
By Jasmin Monteclar

Lumpia Mollica

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Filipino version of the egg rolls.
By jmollica23

Maja Blanca

Rating: 5 stars
1
Maja blanca is a Filipino favorite kakanin (dessert or snack.) This dish is sweet, delicate, soft, and creamy. Good for dessert.
By laarni

Chicken Afritada (Filipino Stew)

Rating: 4.56 stars
9
This is a dish we make back in the Philippines. It's really delicious, and you can substitute pork for chicken or mix them both. Great over rice!
By candysweetemo

Duck Adobo

Rating: 4.58 stars
36
This twist on the Filipino classic adobo dish uses duck legs, which makes this version particularly rich and satisfying.
By Chef John

Caldereta (Filipino Beef and Chorizo Stew)

Rating: 4.4 stars
20
Caldereta is a comforting beef stew popular in the Philippines. Every family has its own version. Experiment with the ingredients and try different vegetables. Best served with white rice!
By steve2464

Biko

Rating: 4.44 stars
25
Filipino coconut dessert.
By Catherine S

Traditional Filipino Lumpia

Rating: 4.72 stars
504
This is a traditional Filipino dish. It is the Filipino version of the egg rolls. It can be served as a side dish or as an appetizer.
By LILQTPINAY23

Quick and Easy Pancit

Rating: 4.37 stars
476
Quick, Easy and delicious! Will remind you of Island Fiestas!
By Heather Maurer

Chicken Arroz Caldo (Chicken Rice Porridge)

Rating: 4.82 stars
73
This is a soupy dish that is served mainly for a snack.
By lola

Buchi

Rating: 3.6 stars
5
Sweetened mung beans are deliciously wrapped in glutinous rice flour and deep fried to make this yummy Pinoy snack.
By lola
Inspiration and Ideas

No One Can Agree On How To Make Chicken Adobo
Ask anyone of Filipino heritage how to make this comfort food, and everyone will give you a different answer. And that's just fine.
Slow Cooker Adobo Chicken with Bok Choy
Rating: Unrated
203
"My husband said it tasted almost as good as traditionally cooked :)." – Alisha
Pork and Shrimp Pancit
Rating: Unrated
181
Filipino Lumpia
Rating: Unrated
43
Best Filipino Chicken Recipes
What is Banana Ketchup?

More Filipino Recipes

Lumpia in the Air Fryer

Rating: 4.25 stars
4
Air-fried lumpia? Your taste buds will never know the difference, but your waistline will! The same crispiness and tastiness is in this lumpia recipe without having to deep fry.
By Yoly

Pork Sinigang

Rating: 4.34 stars
29
Filipino soup cooked with pork. Serve with rice and for additional sauce, use soy or fish sauce. If you want to, you can add what Filipinos call gabi gabi, which is a small taro root. When peeled they look like potatoes. You can add 5 to 6 of them when you add the water and make sure they are cooked through. Take them out when they are cooked because they can get too soft.
By Robyn Michelle

Chicken Sotanghon

Rating: 4.84 stars
19
Use sotanghon (bean thread noodles) or bihon (thin rice noodles) in this Filipino dish. Both are equally delicious.
By lola

Filipino Beef Steak

Rating: 4.58 stars
48
This is a very easy recipe to make. A tender cut of beef is sliced thin and marinated with lemon juice and soya sauce for at least an hour or longer.
By lola

Empanada Dough

Rating: 3.52 stars
46
This basic dough can be filled with Empanada Pork Filling, then fried or baked.
By lola

Traci's Adobo Seasoning

Rating: 4.64 stars
172
This seasoning is used often in Mexican and Filipino dishes; I've recently started mixing my own seasonings.
By Traci-in-Cali

Filippino Lechon Kawali

Rating: 4.5 stars
10
Crispy pan-fried pork belly. Mix all the sauce ingredients and serve lechon kawali while it's hot.
By lanrover

Ube-Macapuno Cake

Rating: 3.65 stars
46
This is a great Filipino purple yam cake.
By Jackie

Leche Flan

Rating: 5 stars
2
My mom would always make this Filipino leche flan for dessert for me and I always loved it.
By Hannah

Goat Stew

Rating: 4.54 stars
48
This is based on a Filipino stew recipe called caldereta. It is usually served with rice. I suggest marinating the meat for at least 6 hours. The serving size for this recipe is 2 to 4 depending on how much bone the meat has. Serve over rice. Masarap!
By Olivia Tuggle

Atsara (Papaya Relish)

Rating: 4.83 stars
6
This Filipino relish is made normally with very fresh green papayas. Sauerkraut can also be used.
By lola

Air Fryer Lumpia

A Filipino favorite made healthier with an air fryer. Don't forget the dipping sauce!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Adobong Pusit (Squid Adobo)

Rating: 4.1 stars
10
This Filipino squid recipe tastes best if you use fresh, smaller squid. Squid is simmered with onion, garlic, tomato, vinegar, and soy sauce for a tasty meal.
By lola

Champorado

Rating: 4.5 stars
10
This is a hearty sweet rice (malagkit) with chocolate dish great for snacks.
By lola

Ginataang Manok (Chicken Cooked in Coconut Milk)

Rating: 4.33 stars
42
This is a Filipino chicken dish flavored with ginger and coconut milk. Each family has their own version. This is my mother's version. It's a rich dish that makes your kitchen smell so wonderful! Once my family smells the ginger frying and coconut milk simmering, they can't wait for it to be done so they can dig in! I salt it liberally as the coconut milk tends to hide the salt flavor.
By daplo

Filipino Beef Giniling (Afritada Style)

Rating: 4.9 stars
10
This dish is one of my favorites to eat. It's a comfort food for me, and I love it. This is my own personal way of making this. It's pretty easy to make and does not take long all. This dish is a Philippine dish, and it is usually eaten with white rice. Contrary to the picture, you will not add peas.
By Pamela Leyva

Filipino Ribs

Rating: 4.36 stars
90
Spareribs glazed with the sweet, tangy taste of the Philippines. One of the honey coating ingredients, star anise, is native to China; it is a star-shaped, dark brown pod that contains a pea-sized seed in each of its eight segments. Star anise is available at all Asian markets as well as many general grocery stores.
By CHRISTYJ

Chewy Coconut Bibingka (Filipino Rice Cake)

Rating: 4.25 stars
4
A very coconutty and chewy rice flour dessert. Traditionally, this is baked in banana leaves, but my family prefers the crispy edges, which is why I use a sheet pan. I have been testing out several types of chewy desserts using rice flour, and this seems to be the favorite.
By MattOlay V-H

Instant Pot® Filipino Chicken Adobo

Rating: 4.68 stars
25
All the flavor you love in Filipino chicken adobo without hours of marinating thanks to the Instant Pot®. Serve over rice, if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Beef Nilaga

Rating: 4 stars
13
This is another one-meal-in-a-pot dish. It contains soup, meat and vegetables all cooked together in one delicious broth. Terrific during cooler weather. Serve hot alone or with rice.
By lola

Filipino Chicken Sopas

Rating: 5 stars
2
Creamy chicken macaroni soup - comfort Filipino food that transcends culture, time, and ages. It's made simply in one pot that I have adjusted to be able to add all ingredients as you go.
By Shela F Diehr

Siopao (Filipino Steamed Dumplings)

Rating: 3.38 stars
24
Warning - this recipe is not easy, but well worth the effort. This is a Filipino dish with Chinese roots. A steamed, almost sweet, yeasty bun filled with delicious chicken filling can also be made with shredded pork. You will need a bamboo steamer.
By MCCACJ

Slow Cooker Filipino Chicken Adobo

Rating: 3.36 stars
14
This chicken adobo is a Filipino favorite made in the slow cooker. Serve with rice.
By michellekay

Filipino Rice (Arroz Valenciana)

Rating: 5 stars
1
This is a special Filipino rice dish with chicken cooked in a coconut milk that is usually prepared when there is a special occasion.
By lola
