Soups, Stews and Chili Recipes

The World's 10 Best Chicken Noodle Soups
The world's greatest chicken noodle soups. Brought to you by Grandmas of earth.
Butternut Squash Soup II
This is a thick, rich soup with tons of flavor. Something I whipped up off the top of my head, with things I had on hand. Super easy, quick, and a great way to use squash. An instant hit at my house.
California Italian Wedding Soup
This is my variation of a standard recipe. I like fresh basil and a little lemon rind, so those are basically my only changes. This is a quick and easy soup with flavors that impress all.
Homemade Miso Soup
Make your very own Japanese miso soup from scratch. It's easy to do at home! Perfect for an appetizer or light, warming lunch.
Chef John's Most Comforting Soup Recipes
These hearty soup recipes are just the thing for cold weather.
Chicken Taco Soup for Two
This cozy soup will be ready in less than 15 minutes. You can make it even quicker by using rotisserie chicken.
Avocado Soup with Chicken and Lime
Thin strips of chicken breast are simmered in broth with jalapenos, onion, garlic and lime and then combined with avocado and topped with crisp corn tortilla strips in this spicy soup.
Instant Pot® Turkey Chili
It doesn't get easier than this! Brown some meat, then toss in the rest of the ingredients and hit start! Feel free to adjust the heat level by adding more chipotle peppers and/or adobo sauce. The cocoa powder and cinnamon are ideas I got from my favorite chili seasoning available at a local spice shop - they really transform the dish! I like to top this with sour cream, green onion and shredded smoked cheddar.
Fabulous Roasted Cauliflower Soup
I love making homemade soups in the fall, and this is my new favorite. Serve with crusty rolls.
Cindy's Awesome Clam Chowder
A wonderful clam chowder to serve with hot sourdough bread, or even better yet, in a sourdough bread bowl. My whole family adores this recipe, I'm sure yours will too!
15 Delicious Soups You've Never Heard Of
Let us introduce you to these tasty soups that you've been missing out on.
Chicken Sotanghon
Use sotanghon (bean thread noodles) or bihon (thin rice noodles) in this Filipino dish. Both are equally delicious.