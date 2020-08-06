Soups, Stews and Chili Recipes

Find recipes for hearty favorites like chicken tortilla soup, beef stew, white chicken chili, and more.

The World's 10 Best Chicken Noodle Soups

The world's greatest chicken noodle soups. Brought to you by Grandmas of earth.
By Carl Hanson

Butternut Squash Soup II

This is a thick, rich soup with tons of flavor. Something I whipped up off the top of my head, with things I had on hand. Super easy, quick, and a great way to use squash. An instant hit at my house.
By Maplebird

California Italian Wedding Soup

This is my variation of a standard recipe. I like fresh basil and a little lemon rind, so those are basically my only changes. This is a quick and easy soup with flavors that impress all.
By DPATEL

Homemade Miso Soup

Make your very own Japanese miso soup from scratch. It's easy to do at home! Perfect for an appetizer or light, warming lunch.
By ChefJackie

Chef John's Most Comforting Soup Recipes

These hearty soup recipes are just the thing for cold weather.
By Carl Hanson

Chicken Taco Soup for Two

This cozy soup will be ready in less than 15 minutes. You can make it even quicker by using rotisserie chicken.
By thedailygourmet

Avocado Soup with Chicken and Lime

Thin strips of chicken breast are simmered in broth with jalapenos, onion, garlic and lime and then combined with avocado and topped with crisp corn tortilla strips in this spicy soup.
By Michelle

Instant Pot® Turkey Chili

It doesn't get easier than this! Brown some meat, then toss in the rest of the ingredients and hit start! Feel free to adjust the heat level by adding more chipotle peppers and/or adobo sauce. The cocoa powder and cinnamon are ideas I got from my favorite chili seasoning available at a local spice shop - they really transform the dish! I like to top this with sour cream, green onion and shredded smoked cheddar.
By France C

Fabulous Roasted Cauliflower Soup

I love making homemade soups in the fall, and this is my new favorite. Serve with crusty rolls.
By TOZENUF

Cindy's Awesome Clam Chowder

A wonderful clam chowder to serve with hot sourdough bread, or even better yet, in a sourdough bread bowl. My whole family adores this recipe, I'm sure yours will too!
By Cindy in Pensacola

15 Delicious Soups You've Never Heard Of

Let us introduce you to these tasty soups that you've been missing out on.
By Bailey Fink

Chicken Sotanghon

Use sotanghon (bean thread noodles) or bihon (thin rice noodles) in this Filipino dish. Both are equally delicious.
By lola
Inspiration and Ideas

Our 20 Top-Rated Soups Give You Comfort By the Bowlful
Soup therapy, anyone? When you sink your spoon into a cozy bowl of homemade soup, it's like soup knows how to soothe you in the warmest and most filling way.
16 of the World's Best Savory Beef Stew Recipes
Join us on our world tour of top-rated beef stew recipes, as we explore the savory stews of northern Italy and Chile, Guam and Poland, Cuba and Greece, and tasty points in between.
Our Most Popular Copycat Soups to Make at Home
Top-Rated Ground Beef Soup Recipes for Weeknights
The 18 Best Soups Ready in Under an Hour
5-Star Chili Recipes with Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Ground Turkey

Copycat Panera® Broccoli Cheddar Soup

My husband loves Panera® broccoli cheddar soup but it went up in price and therefore we set out on a hunt to create the perfect broccoli cheddar soup. Here is what we came up with. There are tons of variations and options to make this soup your own. You can add extra veggies, different cheeses, garlic to your onions, a little nutmeg to the finished soup, green onions, sour cream, etc. The list goes on and on. Make it your own! Serve topped with cheese!

More Soups, Stews and Chili Recipes

Chef John's Chicken, Mushroom, and Rice Soup

Two recipe inspirations are better than one! Get tips for making this comforting soup.
By Chef John

Beef Pho

Authentic South Vietnamese Style Pho. A comforting richly seasoned beef broth is ladled over rice noodles and thinly sliced beef. Add hot sauce and plum sauce to taste and top with cilantro, basil, lime juice and bean sprouts.
By LETT101

17 Blended Soups You Can Make Tonight

Use your countertop or immersion blender to make these smooth, velvety soups.
By Corey Williams

Pumpkin Soup

This delicious, cream-like soup is served at our family's Thanksgiving dinner every year.
By Lea Ogawa

Absolutely Ultimate Potato Soup

I have made this for many whom have given it the title. This takes a bit of effort but is well worth it. Please note: for those who do not wish to use bacon, substitute 1/4 cup melted butter for the bacon grease and continue with the recipe. (I generally serve this soup as a special treat as it is not recommended for people counting calories.)
By Karena

Split Pea Soup

This is a wonderful, hearty split pea soup. Great for a fall or blustery winter day.
By bluebayou

Miso Soup

Dashi is a basic stock used in Japanese cooking which is made by boiling dried kelp (seaweed) and dried bonito (fish). Instant dashi granules are sold in conveniently-sized jars or packets and vary in strength. Add more dashi to your soup if you want a stronger stock. You can use yellow, white or red miso paste for this soup. Yellow miso is sweet and creamy, red miso is stronger and saltier.
By Anonymous
Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

When you don't have time to make your soup totally from scratch, this is a very easy, very good substitute.
By MARYVM

Super-Delicious Zuppa Toscana

This is an oh-so-good recipe. Just the right amount of spice to make you take a cold drink but definitely keep coming back for more! This soup is irresistible!
By souporsweets

Dumplings

My mother was one of the best cooks I ever knew. When she made stews we mostly found dumplings in them. We never ate things from packages or microwaves and you sure could taste what food was. That's the only way I cook today - I don't use any electronic gadgets to cook with except an electric stove.
By Carol

Rich and Simple French Onion Soup

We have been trying French onion soup in restaurants for years and my family and friends agree none can compare to my recipe for taste and simplicity of preparation.
By Lori Levin

Ham and Split Pea Soup Recipe - A Great Soup

With the slightly sweet, somewhat salty, and subtly smoky flavor of the ham, this hearty soup is the ideal fall or winter soup -- a great one for lunches, or as a starter for dinner.
By Chef John

Good New Orleans Creole Gumbo

I am going to give you my gumbo recipe. I learned to cook from my mother and grandmother who were born and raised in New Orleans and really knew how to cook. Most of the time, you could not get them to write down their recipes because they used a 'pinch' of this and 'just enough of that' and 'two fingers of water,' and so on. This recipe is a combination of both of their recipes which I have added to over the years. Serve over hot cooked rice. The gumbo can be frozen or refrigerated and many people like it better the next day. Bon appetit!
By Mddoccook

Easy Homemade Chili

Easy homemade chili. Goes great with cornbread or over corn chips for a chili pie! I like to use spicy pinto beans.
By Tobi Hargis

Cabbage Fat-Burning Soup

This tomato and cabbage soup was rumored, in days of old, to melt away those thighs.
By Nell Marsh

Delicious Ham and Potato Soup

This is a delicious recipe for ham and potato soup that a friend gave to me. It is very easy and the great thing about it is that you can add additional ingredients, more ham, potatoes, etc and it still turns out great.
By ELLIE11

Homemade Chili

My boys and husband love this. Add some corn chips or Cheddar cheese and it is to die for. I have made this for my husband's work and for church functions and it is always a winner.
By healthy girl

Best Cream Of Broccoli Soup

This recipe is thick and flavorful. It is simple, delicious, and quick to make, enjoy (I know you will).
By Jessie A.

Slow Cooker Beef, Barley, and Mushroom Stew

Prepared in a slow cooker for ease, this hearty beef, barley, and mushroom stew is perfect for cold nights.
By Jessica Warden

Lentil Soup

Hearty lentil soup, chock full of veggies and very yummy. Serve with warm cornbread.
By Bob Cody

The Best Thai Coconut Soup

Authentic, bold, and delicious Thai flavors make this soup irresistible! This is the best Thai coconut soup I've had. You won't be disappointed with this one! Serve over steamed rice.
By Jessica

My Best Clam Chowder

A delicious, traditional, cream based chowder, this recipe calls for the standard chowder ingredients: onion, celery, potatoes, diced carrots, clams, and cream. A little red wine vinegar is added before serving for extra flavor.
By PIONEERGIRL

Jambalaya

Spicy jambalaya with chicken and andouille sausage.
By Terri

The Best Vegetarian Chili in the World

Break out your soup pot and fix up a batch of this delicious, spicy vegetarian chili today! It's ready in no time, and packed with vegetables, beans - and flavor!
By calead910
