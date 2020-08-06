Dessert Recipes

Christmas Cookie Recipes
Find the best Santa-worthy Christmas cookies and be the talk of the cookie exchange. From gingerbread cookies and sugar cookies to shortbread and gluten free versions, we have more than 650 recipes to choose from.
12 New Year's Cakes Worth Celebrating
These special occasion-worthy cakes will help you start the New Year off with a bang.
Croquembouche Cone
Croquembouche is a grand affair of a dessert, constructed of cream puffs dipped in caramel, stacked into a conical tower, and caged in even more caramel. It's a delectable dance of crunchy-meets-soft! You can prepare the individual components in advance, but once it's assembled, gather everyone and dig in!
Cheesecake with Cranberry Glaze and Sugared Cranberries
Cranberries and orange are a natural pairing, and I wanted to combine them in a cheesecake fit for the Thanksgiving table. The cranberry glaze is a really beautiful color, and the sugared cranberries are the perfect topping. Most of the work is done the night before, so it's not even that hard to make.
Triple the Ginger Cookies
Fresh ginger, candied ginger, and ground ginger join forces in these spicy cookies.
Eggnog Cheesecake III
This is a delicious cheesecake for eggnog lovers. The secret to a smooth cheesecake is to cream the cream cheese in a food processor for several minutes.
One Bowl Chocolate Cake III
This is a rich and moist chocolate cake. It only takes a few minutes to prepare the batter. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.
Scandinavian Pear Tart
This luscious dessert combines the flavors of almond, cinnamon, cardamom, cream cheese, and pear to create a tart that will not soon be forgotten!
Blood Orange Tart
This citrus-y tart with a shortbread crust is made with colorful blood orange juice, zest, and slices for garnish.
Sugar Cookie Recipes
Find easy recipes for sugar cookies that are perfect for decorating, plus recipes for colored sugar, frosting, and more!