Dessert Recipes

Whether you crave sweet, savory, decadent or healthy, we have hundreds of top-rated dessert recipes to satisfy your taste buds.

Staff Picks

Christmas Cookie Recipes

Find the best Santa-worthy Christmas cookies and be the talk of the cookie exchange. From gingerbread cookies and sugar cookies to shortbread and gluten free versions, we have more than 650 recipes to choose from.

12 New Year's Cakes Worth Celebrating

These special occasion-worthy cakes will help you start the New Year off with a bang.
By Corey Williams

11 Easy Apple Crumble Recipes

Delicious served as-is, or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
By Hayley Sugg

Panna Cotta

Rating: 4.73 stars
458
A traditional, easy, and delicious Italian custard.
By CHERYLA33

Croquembouche Cone

Croquembouche is a grand affair of a dessert, constructed of cream puffs dipped in caramel, stacked into a conical tower, and caged in even more caramel. It's a delectable dance of crunchy-meets-soft! You can prepare the individual components in advance, but once it's assembled, gather everyone and dig in!
By Smart Cookie
Smart Cookie

Cheesecake with Cranberry Glaze and Sugared Cranberries

Rating: 4.92 stars
13
Cranberries and orange are a natural pairing, and I wanted to combine them in a cheesecake fit for the Thanksgiving table. The cranberry glaze is a really beautiful color, and the sugared cranberries are the perfect topping. Most of the work is done the night before, so it's not even that hard to make.
By LauraF

Triple the Ginger Cookies

Rating: 4.75 stars
313
Fresh ginger, candied ginger, and ground ginger join forces in these spicy cookies.
By Laria Tabul

Eggnog Cheesecake III

Rating: 4.64 stars
549
This is a delicious cheesecake for eggnog lovers. The secret to a smooth cheesecake is to cream the cream cheese in a food processor for several minutes.
By Bill Sinclair

One Bowl Chocolate Cake III

Rating: 4.68 stars
4202
This is a rich and moist chocolate cake. It only takes a few minutes to prepare the batter. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.
By shirleyo

Scandinavian Pear Tart

Rating: 5 stars
1
This luscious dessert combines the flavors of almond, cinnamon, cardamom, cream cheese, and pear to create a tart that will not soon be forgotten!
By larkspur

Blood Orange Tart

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
This citrus-y tart with a shortbread crust is made with colorful blood orange juice, zest, and slices for garnish.
By Kim

Sugar Cookie Recipes

Find easy recipes for sugar cookies that are perfect for decorating, plus recipes for colored sugar, frosting, and more!
18 Christmas Desserts for Eggnog Lovers

Easy Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.46 stars
8204

Quick and easy sugar cookies! They are really good, plain or with candies in them. My friend uses chocolate mints on top, and they're great!

More Dessert Recipes

15 No-Bake Christmas Desserts for When Your Oven is Tired

Holiday baking burnout is real.
By Melanie Fincher

Our Best Warm Chocolate Desserts

A comforting dose of rich, warm chocolate is always just right.
By Vanessa Greaves

Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge

Rating: 4.48 stars
2479
This is the best recipe for creamy and delicious peanut butter fudge I have ever used. It is great for sharing at work.
By ANGIEH

Big Soft Ginger Cookies

Rating: 4.74 stars
6789
These are just what they say: big, soft, gingerbread cookies. They stay soft, too. My oldest son's favorite.
By AMY1028

Chocolate Crinkles II

Rating: 4.69 stars
2452
Chocolate cookies coated in confectioners' sugar...very good!
By Dawn

Fudge

Rating: 4.49 stars
1759
I double the recipe and put in a glass baking dish (9x13 inches). Nice for holidays . . . Keep it for a secret and family and friends will think you worked forever on it . . . (smiles). You can also use peanut butter chips and make peanut butter fudge.
By Dana

Soft Christmas Cookies

Rating: 4.47 stars
1624
Soft cut out sugar cookie that I have used for years. I sprinkle with colored sugar before baking or you could also try icing them when cool.
By Georgie Bowers

Perfect Pumpkin Pie

Rating: 4.67 stars
3540
The one and only! EAGLE BRAND® makes this traditional dessert the perfect ending to a Thanksgiving feast.
By Eagle brand
Quick and Almost-Professional Buttercream Icing

Rating: 4.46 stars
2074
After failing to find the perfect recipe for buttercream icing, I found one that worked for me and then added my own two cents.
By xoshadyxo

Buckeyes I

Rating: 4.47 stars
802
This recipe is so good that I double it whenever I make it. Since it is peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate it is almost like candy. Real buckeyes are nuts that grow on trees and are related to the horse chestnut.
By Tammy Winters

Sweet Potato Pie I

Rating: 4.79 stars
3260
This recipe was shared with me by a special friend in Atlanta, GA. It has long been a favorite, and everyone who tastes it says it is the best they have ever had.
By COUGAAR

Russian Tea Cakes I

Rating: 4.68 stars
1548
This is a family recipe that's been made at Christmas time by at least 4 generations. This year will be the first for number 5!!! 'Bubba' brought it with her when she came from Lithuania. I pass it on in the true spirit of this season!
By THEAUNT708

Best Brownies

Rating: 4.53 stars
13547
These brownies always turn out!
By Angie

Apple Pie by Grandma Ople

Rating: 4.78 stars
15426
This was my grandmother's apple pie recipe. I have never seen another one quite like it. It will always be my favorite and has won me several first place prizes in local competitions. I hope it becomes one of your favorites as well!
By MOSHASMAMA

Mrs. Sigg's Snickerdoodles

Rating: 4.74 stars
6943
These wonderful cinnamon-sugar cookies became very popular with my friends at church. My pastor loves them! You will too! Crispy edges, and chewy centers; these cookies are a crowd pleaser for sure!
By Beth Sigworth

Soft Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: 4.68 stars
5246
These oatmeal cookies are very moist with a good flavor. Add a cup of raisins or nuts if you desire.
By BITTERSWEET1

Gingerbread Men Cookies

Rating: 4.57 stars
358
These Gingerbread Men Cookies are as cute as can be. If desired, decorate with raisins, currants or cinnamon red hot candies for eyes and buttons. Or, pipe untinted or colored icing onto cookies.
By McCormick Spice
Magic Cookie Bars from EAGLE BRAND®

Rating: 4.74 stars
911
This bar cookie is an old fashioned favorite. Chocolate chips, nuts and coconut are set in a caramelized layer on top of a graham cracker crust.
By Eagle brand
Saltine Toffee Cookies

Rating: 4.68 stars
1571
This is an easy to make but wonderfully delicious treat. We pack them in tins and give as gifts during the holidays. Use your favorite nuts to top the cookies.
By Tracy

Buche de Noel

Rating: 4.67 stars
434
Buche de Noel is the French name for a Christmas cake shaped like a log. This one is a heavenly flourless chocolate cake rolled with chocolate whipped cream. Traditionally, Buche de Noel is decorated with confectioners' sugar to resemble snow on a Yule log.
By TYRARACHELE

Best Big, Fat, Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie

Rating: 4.63 stars
12231
These cookies are the pinnacle of perfection! If you want a big, fat, chewy cookie like the kind you see at bakeries and specialty shops, then these are the cookies for you!
By ELIZABETHBH

Mexican Wedding Cookies

Rating: 4.54 stars
349
Delicious nutty cookies that are rolled in powdered sugar. These are perfect for any special occasion.
By Bernie

Thumbprint Cookies I

Rating: 4.3 stars
403
Thumbprint cookies are a Christmas tradition. Use your favorite jam to fill them, or use different flavors for a variety.
By C. Keith

Old-Fashioned Chocolate Fudge

Rating: 4.24 stars
707
This fudge is easy to make and very delicious. Enjoy this with your loved ones. For best results be sure to use a candy thermometer.
By BOOK_WORM
